His choices are being scrutinized by Republican senators as they make rounds.

Trump picks for FBI director, defense secretary and more face pointed questions on Capitol Hill

President-elect Donald Trump's picks for top jobs in his administration were making the rounds on Capitol Hill on Monday ahead of potential confirmation hearings next month.

Some of the choices come with controversy -- and face pointed questions from Republican senators.

Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth has had to deal with multiple allegations of misconduct and sexual impropriety, which he's denied. Tulsi Gabbard, tapped to be the director of national intelligence, has been scrutinized over her views on Russia and a 2017 meeting with Syria's Bashar Assad. Kash Patel, a longtime Trump ally chosen for FBI director, has vowed to take on the alleged "deep state" and Trump's enemies.

Trump defended his selections during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" that aired in full on Sunday.

Patel was meeting with Sens. John Cornyn, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee, Shelley Capito Moore and Chuck Grassley.

Cornyn, a key Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after their meeting that he is inclined to support Patel and believes some of his more extreme views -- such as firing agents or closing the FBI headquarters in Washington -- are "hyperbolic."

"My position, as I told Mr. Patel, is that no one should have to go through what President Trump went through by ... a partisan Department of Justice and FBI -- and my goal would be to restore the non-partisan functioning of the chief law enforcement agency in the country -- the FBI and the Department of Justice. To me, that is the goal," Cornyn said.

Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, attends a meeting with Sen. John Cornyn on Capitol Hill, Dec. 9, 2024, in Washington. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Hegseth was back for more one-on-one meetings with GOP lawmakers after four straight days last week trying to assuage concerns about reports of financial mismanagement, sexual misconduct and public drunkenness.

Trump's defense secretary pick will meet again with Ernst, a top Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and herself a combat veteran and survivor of sexual assault.

Ernst notably was not ready to voice support for Hegseth after their meeting last Wednesday. Over the weekend, Ernst said she believed Hegseth should be thoroughly vetted and that she wanted to hear him address how he'd approach sexual assault in the military.

"I have met once with Mr. Hegseth, and we will meet again this next week," Ernst said at a security forum in California.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of defense, and his wife Jennifer Rauchet arrive for meetings on Capitol Hill, Dec. 9, 2024, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Arriving Monday for her first slate of meetings was Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and military veteran with no intelligence experience. Gabbard's been accused of voicing support for U.S. adversaries like Russia.

She was set to meet with Sens. Mike Rounds, James Lankford and Lindsey Graham.

Linda McMahon, Trump's pick for education secretary, also was on Capitol Hill to meet with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall and other lawmakers.

McMahon told ABC News as she will "fall in" with Trump's education policies if confirmed to the position. However, she distanced herself from Trump's comments about shuttering the Department of Education.

"President Trump and I have had lots of conversations, and I think his views he's making clear on his own," McMahon said, adding "I'm not going to get ahead of his policy."

ABC News' Oren Oppenheim contributed to this report.