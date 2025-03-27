Trump pulls Stefanik's UN nomination

Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he is asking Rep. Elise Stefanik to withdraw her to be United Nations ambassador.

"With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat," the president added, referencing House Republicans' narrow five-seat margin in the chamber.

Stefanik gave up her position in House leadership after being nominated by Trump for the U.N. role. She was replaced as House Republican Conference Chair by Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday that he "will invite" Stefanik "to return to the leadership table immediately" and thanks her for her "selfless decision" to agree to withdraw her nomination.

But a source familiar told ABC News that McClain does not plan to resign from her role. It's unclear what role, if any, Stefanik will hold in House Republican leadership as the top roles are currently filled. Leadership could create a new position for her, but nothing has been formally decided.

Rep. Elise Stefanik arrives for the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via Reuters

Stefanik, a New York Republican, began her career in Congress as a moderate, but in recent years has become one of Trump's staunchest supporters.

She played a key role in the congressional response to antisemitism on college campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war. She's also accused the United Nations of antisemitism.

When Trump nominated her last November, just days after the election, he said she would be an "America First fighter" for his foreign policy agenda.

U.S. Ambassador Designate to the United Nations Elise Stefanik during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump's announcement on Thursday came as Democrats and Republicans were preparing for the potential special election to replace her, though a date had not been set.

"The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day," Trump wrote on his social media platform. "There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People."

House Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the House with 218 Republicans to 213 Democrats. Johnson has a two-vote cushion for his majority.

The president appeared to leave the door open to Stefanik joining his administration at another time.

"I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future," he wrote. "She is absolutely FANTASTIC."

Trump did not say who he planned to nominate next to serve as U.N. ambassador. The position requires Senate confirmation.

Stefanik has not yet issued a statement.

The news came as Democrats and Republicans were preparing for the potential special election to replace her. A date for the special election in New York's 21st district, that would have chosen who would have replaced Rep. Elise Stefanik if she resigned from Congress, had not been set.

Democratic county chairs had already chosen Blake Gendebien, a dairy farmer, as their candidate, according to ABC affiliate WTEN. Republicans had not yet selected a candidate.

ABC News' Oren Oppenheim, Benjamin Siegel and Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.