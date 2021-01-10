Trump 'represents a clear and present danger' to Congress, country: Ocasio-Cortez Rep. Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump should resign or be removed by 25th Amendment

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. said she believes that a second impeachment of President Donald Trump should be scheduled and in a separate interview on ABC's "This Week," Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called for the president to resign or be removed by the 25th Amendment.

"Our main priority is to ensure the removal of Donald Trump as president of the United States," Ocasio-Cortez told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "Every minute and every hour that he is in office represents a clear and present danger, not just to the United States Congress but frankly to the country."

"We're also talking about complete barring of the president -- or rather of Donald Trump -- from running for office ever again," she added. "And in addition to that the potential ability to prevent pardoning himself from those charges that he was impeached for."

Kinzinger told Stephanopoulos that the president should resign or be removed by the 25th Amendment, but he doesn't think impeachment is "the smart move" right now.

"I think it victimizes Donald Trump again and I think there's a moment that we're in right now where Donald Trump, he's looking really, really bad," Kinzinger said.

"I'll vote the right way you know if I'm presented with that I just think it's probably not the smartest move right now but I think that's going to be out of my hands," he added.

Many Democrats have renewed calls to impeach Trump, following his supporters' storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Some Republicans have also called for the president to be removed by the 25th Amendment and two members of Trump's Cabinet have resigned in the wake of the assault.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked members to be prepared to return to Washington this week in a letter, a signal that the House could take up and pass the impeachment article to the Senate after it is formally introduced on Monday.

A draft article of impeachment circulating among House Democrats Friday would charge Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told Fox News on Saturday that he thought the president had "committed impeachable offenses."

Additionally, a majority of the country believes Trump should be removed before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20 and two-thirds hold him accountable for the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday.

In the new survey, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' Knowledge Panel, 56% of Americans think the sitting commander-in-chief should be removed from office before the official transfer of power in less than two weeks, while 43% say he should not. Among those who say Trump should not be removed immediately, nearly half (45%) nevertheless say his actions this week were wrong.

Some Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez and Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, have also called for the Senate to expel Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., if they don't resign, saying they too had a role in causing Wednesday's violence at the Capitol.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.