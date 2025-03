Trump suggests Tesla vandals should be sent to prison in El Salvador

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press as they sit in a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House Mar. 11, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press as they sit in a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House Mar. 11, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press as they sit in a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House Mar. 11, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak to the press as they sit in a Tesla vehicle on the South Portico of the White House Mar. 11, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump seemed to issue a warning to individuals who participate in Tesla vandalisms, as reports of destruction to vehicles, dealerships and charging stations surge across the country.

Early Friday morning, Trump posted on his social media platform: "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"

He also suggested those found guilty of participating in Tesla-related crimes could be sent to prison in El Salvador, referring to the administration's controversial move to deport alleged gang members to the country after Trump signed a proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act even though a court order temporarily blocked the authority.

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Mar. 10, 2025. Lindsey Wasson/AP

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla," Trump said in a posting. "Perhaps they would serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions."

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla have been reported in Seattle, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Charleston and other cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

When asked about his comments at the White House on Friday afternoon, Trump called the vandalism suspects "terrorists" and appeared to argue what was happening with Tesla vehicles was worse than what happened during the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

"You didn't have that on January 6, I can tell you. You didn't have anything like that on January 6, which is sort of amazing," Trump said.

Three people have been charged for their alleged involvement in recent attacks against Tesla properties in Salem, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and North Charleston, South Carolina. Adam Lansky of Salem was charged with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device on March 5, Lucy Grace Nelson of Lyons, Colorado, was charged with one count of malicious destruction of property on Feb. 27 and Daniel Clarke-Pounder of North Charleston was charged with arson on March 15, according to federal prosecutors.

Both Lansky and Clarke-Pounder have not entered any pleas, but Nelson pleaded not guilty on March 11, according to court records.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also spoke out against the Tesla vandalisms, saying on Thursday the three suspects will face the "full force of the law" for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to the electric vehicles and charging stations.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

In addition to the company dealing with the recent attacks, Tesla's stocks have tumbled nearly 48% this year and in recent weeks, four top officers at the company have sold off $100 million in stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, speaks next to a Tesla Model S on the South Lawn of the White House, Mar. 11, 2025 in Washington. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Musk, the owner of X, reposted reactions to Trump's comments on Friday, including one that said "ESPECIALLY the funders" should be held responsible for these attacks.

A spokesperson for Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.