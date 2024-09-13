Trump unveils 'no taxes on overtime,' mocks Harris at Arizona rally

Former President Donald Trump unveiled a new economic policy on Thursday before a crowd in Tucson, Arizona, saying he would end taxing overtime pay.

"Today, I'm also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime," Trump said to loud cheers, "That gives people more of an incentive to work; it gives the companies a lot. It's a lot easier to get the people."

"The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them. … It's time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break, and that's what we're doing."

Trump has previously proposed ending taxes on tips and on Social Security benefits.

Trump offered no specifics on his new proposal, spending much of the speech airing his grievances about this week's ABC News-hosted debate and again declaring he would not participate in any more, as he had earlier in the day, and attacking his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 12, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

"So, because we've done two debates and because they were successful, there will be no third debate," said Trump to cheers in Tucson. "It's too late anyway, the voting has already begun. You got to go out and vote. We got to vote."

He continued to also launch personal attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, mimicking her speaking style and expressions and mocking her name by saying nobody knows what her last name is.

"Now, Kamala is a very different kind of a word, nice name, very nice name," Trump said. "You don't know her as Harris. When you say Harris, everyone says, 'Who the hell is that?' right?"

Before unveiling his new economic proposal, the former president attempted to link immigration to the high cost of housing, arguing that a surge in undocumented migrants were driving up costs and creating dangerous neighborhoods.

Despite the fact that there were bomb threats reported in the town earlier Thursday and city officials vehemently and repeatedly denying the assertions, Trump again claimed that Haitian migrants were abducting animals in Springfield, Ohio – though not going as far on Thursday as to claim that they were eating them as he did in the debate and on his Truth Social platform.

In an anti-immigrant rant, Trump declared that the United States was being conquered by "foreign elements." He ticked through stories of different cities and towns that he argued were being hurt by an influx of people crossing the border. In some instances, the former president didn't name specific places, instead opting for general fear mongering rhetoric.

In this Aug. 23, 2024, file photo, Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Glendale, Arizona. Go Nakamura/Reuters, FILE

"There are hundreds and hundreds or thousands of stories. They're coming in from all over the world, from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums and many tourists at numbers that we have never seen before. You've never seen these numbers before," he said.

Despite Trump's claims, a 2020 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed U.S.-born citizens "are over 2 times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes, 2.5 times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes, and over 4 times more likely to be arrested for property crimes" than undocumented immigrants.

And overall, both murder and rape rates are down 26% compared to the same time frame last year, according to the latest FBI statistics, which are released quarterly.

As with many of Trump's economic policy rollouts, he offered little specifics over how the proposal would work and be paid for -- which would likely fall on taxpayers. However, he did claim that President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan was "unfair" to people who paid off their loans.

"You know, he kept saying to these students, no more loans, no more loans, which was very unfair to the millions of people that actually paid off their loans over the years. Some of them took 20 years to pay them off, but, but that's a dead deal."

When it came to his affordable housing proposal, in an attempt to court suburban women, Trump rehighlighted his promise to protect single-family zoning, which some have argued could lead to discriminatory practices.

He also promised to protect single-family zoning, which some have argued is a form of exclusionary zoning to push minorities out of suburban communities.

People are reflected in protective glass as they listen to Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump as he speaks during a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2024. Brian Snyder/Reuters

"The Radical Left wants to abolish the suburbs by forcing apartment complexes and low-income housing into the suburbs right next to your beautiful house," said Trump, who then turned to make his appeal to suburban women.

"The suburbs were safe. That's why, when they say suburban women maybe don't like Trump. I think they're wrong. I think they love me. I do. I never had problems with women. I never had any problems," he said.