Jan 28, 2019, 5:24 PM ET
PHOTO: Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, leaves Federal court, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York.PlayMary Altaffer/AP, FILE
Michael Cohen has agreed to testify behind closed doors in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, according to a statement from the committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"I want to thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to appear voluntarily before the Committee for closed testimony on February 8, 2019," the statement read.

