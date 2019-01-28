Michael Cohen has agreed to testify behind closed doors in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, according to a statement from the committee chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"I want to thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to appear voluntarily before the Committee for closed testimony on February 8, 2019," the statement read.