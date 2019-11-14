Trump's efforts to shield tax returns goes to the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump for the first time is taking the effort to shield his tax returns from the public all the way up to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Interested in Donald Trump? Add Donald Trump as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Donald Trump news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Trump’s attorneys on Thursday filed a petition to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court over their ongoing battle for the president’s tax returns with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after being struck down by a New York court of appeals earlier this month.

Thursday's petition is the fastest moving and the first to reach the highest court of the country out of the president's several ongoing fights to quash a widening effort from multiple fronts seeking his financial records.

"We have filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn the Second Circuit decision regarding a subpoena issued by the New York County District Attorney," the president’s lead counsel, Jay Sekulow, told ABC News in a statement. "The Second Circuit decision is wrong and should be reversed. In our petition, we assert that the subpoena violates the U.S. Constitution and therefore is unenforceable. We are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant review in this significant constitutional case and reverse the dangerous and damaging decision of the appeals court."

The central question in the Manhattan case, Trump's legal team wrote in the petition, is whether the Manhattan DA's subpoena demanding the president's records violates the president's immunity from criminal proceedings while in office.

The district attorney's office has been adamant in response, "There is no such thing as presidential immunity for tax returns."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.