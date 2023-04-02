Trump's lawyer on Tuesday arraignment: 'I just don't know what to expect to see'

He also said he didn't know if Trump will hold a press conference after.

Donald Trump's lawyer doesn't know what to expect when the former president is arraigned on Tuesday in New York City given the historic nature of Trump's indictment, he said on Sunday.

"This is unprecedented. I don't know. I've done a million arraignments in that courthouse with celebrities and whatnot. But this is a whole different thing. We have Secret Service involved. I understand they're closing the courthouse for the afternoon. I just don't know what to expect to see," Joe Tacopina told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"What I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it's, at the end of the day, a typical arraignment where we stand before the judge, we say 'not guilty,' we set schedules to file motions and whatnot or discovery, and we move forward and get out there," Tacopina said, adding that he didn't know whether Trump will hold a news conference Tuesday but stressing that he views this case as "persecution."

He said the charges, which remain under seal, "revolved around" Trump paying money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep her from going public with a claim of an affair that Trump denies.

