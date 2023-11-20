Turkeys Liberty and Bell to escape 'fowl' fate with presidential pardon

Turkeys Liberty and Bell are prepping for their presidential pardon at D.C.'s Willard InterContinental Hotel Monday morning before heading to the White House for the annual turkey pardon.

Hailing from Willmar, Minnesota, Liberty, weighing 42.5 pounds, and Bell, a svelte 42.1 pounds, will escape the "fowl" fate of ending up on anyone's Thanksgiving dinner plate this year because of the presidential pardon -- the annual holiday tradition at the White House.

President Joe Biden, like many before him, grants pardons to two turkeys who will be spared from ending up as part of the Thanksgiving feast. Previous pardon recipients under Biden include Chocolate and Chip in 2022 and Peanut Butter and Jelly in 2021.

Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will attend the annual presidential pardon at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving, attend a news conference, Nov. 19, 2023, at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

The lighthearted ceremony is typically stuffed with bad jokes and includes a light roasting by the president -- who often pokes fun at himself the most. Biden celebrates his 81st birthday on Monday as well.

Liberty and Bell were hatched as part of the presidential flock in July -- and were prepped for their turn in the spotlight with some hype-up music so the noise and festivities didn't ruffle their feathers, said National Turkey Federation President Steve Lykken at a news conference Sunday.

"I can confirm they are in fact Swifties, and they do enjoy some Prince," Lykken said.

The two traveled in style from Minnesota, driven in their own personal vehicle to D.C. ahead of Monday's event.

After their pardon, it's all gravy for Liberty and Bell. The two will return to the University of Minnesota and the College of Food, Ag and National Resource Sciences to rest their feathers and live out the rest of their post-pardon lives.

History of poultry pardons

The origin of the presidential turkey pardons is a bit fuzzy. Unofficially, reports point all the way back to President Abraham Lincoln, who spared a bird from its demise at the urging of his son, Tad. However, the story may be more folklore than fact.

The true start of what has evolved into the current tradition has its roots in politics and dates back to the Truman presidency in 1947.

President Harry Truman ruffled feathers by starting "poultry-less Thursdays" to try and conserve various foods in the aftermath of World War II, but Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years all fell on Thursdays.

After the White House was inundated with live birds sent as part of a "Hens for Harry" counter-initiative, the National Turkey Federation and the Poultry and Egg National Board presented Truman with a bird as a peace offering -- although the turkey was not saved from the holiday fest.

President Joe Biden pardons Chocolate, the National Thanksgiving Turkey, as he is joined by the National Turkey Federation Chairman Ronnie Parker (C) and Alexa Starnes, Daughter of the Owner of Circle S Ranch on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Nov. 21, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

President John F. Kennedy began the trend of publicly sparing a turkey given to the White House in November 1963, just days before his assassination. In the years following, the event became a bit more sporadic, with even some first ladies such as Pat Nixon and Rosalynn Carter stepping in to accept the guests of honor on their husband's behalf.

The tradition of the public sparing returned in earnest under the Reagan administration, but the official tradition of the poultry pardoning at the White House started in 1989, when President George H.W. Bush offered the first official presidential pardon. In the more than three decades since, at least one lucky bird has gotten some extra gobbles each year.