Navy developing new UFO reporting guidelines amid rise of unauthorized aircraft sightings

Apr 25, 2019, 1:16 PM ET
PHOTO: U.S, Navy Jets fly in an undated stock photo. PlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
WATCH Newly-released video from the Department of Defense purportedly shows Navy pilot's encounter with UFO

As the increase of sightings of unidentified aircraft rise, the U.S Navy is currently in the process of developing guidelines in reporting such encounters.

Commonly referred to as "UFOs" these unauthorized aircraft have caused concerns leading the Navy to take further precautions for safety and security reasons.

(MORE: Navy pilot recalls encounter with UFO: 'I think it was not from this world')
PHOTO: Video footage released by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science purportedly shows pilots observing a UFO while aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft. To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science
Video footage released by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science purportedly shows pilots observing a UFO while aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft.

"There have been a number of reports of unauthorized and/or unidentified aircraft entering various military-controlled ranges and designated airspace in recent years," said Joseph Gradisher, spokesperson for Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare in a statement from the Navy.

"For safety and security concerns, the Navy and the USAF take these reports very seriously and investigate each and every report."

(MORE: Newly-released DoD video purportedly shows Navy pilot's encounter with UFO)

At this time, the Navy is drafting a more advanced procedure in which any can be reported and properly handled by aviation safety.

"As part of this effort, the Navy is updating and formalizing the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions can be made to the cognizant authorities," Gradisher said.

While the process of reporting efficiently is in the drafting phases, due to the request for information made by members of Congress and staffers, the Navy has prepared briefings by senior officials and aviators who report risk at this time.

"In response to requests for information from Congressional members and staff, Navy officials have provided a series of briefings by senior Naval Intelligence officials as well as aviators who reported hazards to aviation safety."

Comments