US and Israeli officials react to blockbuster report that Israel knew Hamas was planning attack

In the wake of blockbuster new reporting that Israel was aware Hamas was planning a major terror attack a year in advance, American officials are continuing to assess that information while Israel plans to conduct its own investigation after the fighting with Hamas, officials said Sunday.

"All of these questions, we're going to have to get to the bottom of it after the war," Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Dermer maintained that he had been unaware of this intelligence until it was published in The New York Times late last week.

White House spokesman John Kirby, in a separate "This Week" appearance, was pressed by Stephanopoulos on whether the U.S. had any warning of the attack or should have.

"Our intelligence community is taking a look into that," Kirby said. But he added, "They have no indications that we, the United States intelligence community, had any knowledge of that [Hamas planning] document beforehand or any visibility into it."

Kirby also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said there were intelligence failures.

