Video showing Haitian migrants voting in Georgia is Russian influence operation: Intel community

The second time in two weeks intel officials debunked a Russian operation.

The origins of the video that falsely showed individuals from Haiti voting in Georgia is the work of Russian influence actors, the intelligence community assessed on Friday.

"The IC assesses that Russian influence actors manufactured a recent video that falsely depicted individuals claiming to be from Haiti and voting illegally in multiple counties in Georgia," according to a joint statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA).

A screengrab from a video which purports to show Haitian migrants voting in Georgia. The intelligence community assessed on Friday that the video was part of a Russian influence operation to sow discord in the Election. Obtained by ABC News

"This judgment is based on information available to the IC and prior activities of other Russian influence actors, including videos and other disinformation activities. The Georgia Secretary of State has already refuted the video's claims as false."

CISA is the cyber arm of the Department of Homeland Security.

The intelligence community also found that Russian actors falsely shared a video of an individual associated with a democratic campaign falsely taking a bribe from an entertainer.

Voters head into a polling location to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting for the 2024 election, Nov. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Megan Varner/Getty Images

"In the lead up to Election Day and in the weeks and months after, the IC expects Russia to create and release additional media content that seeks to undermine trust in the integrity of the election and divide Americans," the joint statement said.

This is the second time in two weeks the intelligence community has alerted Americans of a Russian influence operation.

Last Friday, intelligence officials assessed that a video purporting to show ripped ballots in Pennsylvania was also part of a Russian influence operation.

Russia, along with Iran and China are seeking to sow discord and undermine confidence in the 2024 presidential election, according to the CISA director.

"We have to understand what these adversaries want," CISA Director Jen Easterly told ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas on Thursday. "They all want just two things. They want to undermine American confidence in our elections and trust in democracy, and they want to stoke partisan discord. They want to pit Americans against each other, and they are looking for any opportunities to create rage, and we know that enragement equals engagement."

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly speaks with ABC News' Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas at CISA Headquarters in Arlington, VA on October 31, 2024. ABC News

Easterly said the government will be "leaning forward" in debunking foreign influence operations.

Since the summer, the intelligence community has warned that foreign adversaries will try and influence the election.

Just hours prior to the notification was made by the intelligence community on Friday, a senior CISA official was briefing reporters: election security is national security, and said CISA is monitoring both the physical and cyber threats ahead of the 2024 election.

The official did not single out any one individual, but did say that anyone who knowingly puts out disinformation is "putting election officials at harm."

When someone puts out misinformation they are "doing the work of our foreign adversaries, and it's an important reminder to know that these are the tactics that they're out there leveraging," and added that there are real-world sometimes violent consequences to the disinformation.