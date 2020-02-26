'The View' co-hosts react to the last Democratic debate before Super Tuesday: 'It was really chaotic' Seven Democratic candidates took the debate stage Tuesday in South Carolina.

Following the final Democratic debate before South Carolina's Saturday primary and next week's Super Tuesday, "The View" co-hosts weighed in on the presidential candidates' last shot at winning over voters.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain spoke about the chaotic exchanges and constructive explanations that took place between the seven Democratic candidates who appeared on stage Tuesday night.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren went after former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, criticizing his past support for Republicans like Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and former Sen. Scott Brown. She also brought up Bloomberg's past allegations of sexism and harassment. Behar said she thought "Warren was vicious to Bloomberg."

"The View" co-hosts discuss their takeaways of the final Democratic debate before Super Tuesday races, Feb. 26, 2020. Nicolette Cain/ABC

Pointing out that Warren focused her attacks on Bloomberg rather than front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, McCain suggested that she's "clearly angling for [vice president]."

"I thought it was a misfire for [Warren] because it makes her look like she's not confident in being the front-runner," McCain said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared confident on South Carolina's debate stage and insisted he'd win in the state's primary. McCain said "it was a really good night" for Biden and that "he looked like a great international leader" when he presented his plan on how the U.S. should deal with the coronavirus.

McCain later added that Biden also had "a good morning" after "a big endorsement" from Rep. Jim Clyburn, who she hailed as "The godfather of South Carolina politics" for serving as the state's longest-serving representative.

Behar said it "felt good" to have Biden's presence on stage.

"He's a gentleman with a sense of humor. He was funny," Behar said.

Although Hostin said she felt the debate was "really chaotic," comparing it to the movie "Fight Club," she said it was interesting to see the candidates discussing issues "front and center" that are important to the black community.

"They were in South Carolina and the black vote is gonna be crucial to every single candidate," Hostin said. "We heard things about maternal mortality, which is an issue very important to the African American woman. We heard issues about [historically black colleges and universities]. We heard more issues about redlining."

"We heard Joe Biden say that he was going to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court," she continued. "I thought, 'OK, you have my vote.'"

Goldberg, meanwhile, reminded the audience whose decisions the primaries will ultimately depend on.

"The only person who knows what's gonna happen is you, when you go into that ballot box," Goldberg said. "That's your job. No one can buy this."

"I have nothing against Bernie, I have nothing against anybody who's willing to take a big stance in this election," Goldberg continued. "I celebrate whoever wants to do it, but it is up to you all to make the decision, all of us, to make the decision."

