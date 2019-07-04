A viewer’s guide to July 4th in the nation's capital

Flyovers, fireworks, tanks and President Donald Trump ⁠— Interested in what’s happening in the nation’s capital to celebrate Independence Day? Here’s a viewer’s guide to the festivities:

An American Celebration — Mount Vernon: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

George Washington’s home is hosting an all-day, turn-back-the-clock celebration. The ticketed event includes Revolutionary-era military reenactments, a wreath-laying ceremony at Washington’s tomb and made-for-daytime fireworks over the Potomac River.

Highlights will be posted to the Mount Vernon website.

Visionary Pets on Parade — American Visionary Art Museum: 9 a.m.

A parade of costumed pets and their human companions will descend on Baltimore in a show of patriotism. Animals of all types - from dogs and cats to tortoises and goats - are typically adorned in red, white and blue for this fan-favorite event.

ABC News' local affiliates are expected to cover the event and post highlights online.

Declaration of Independence Reading Ceremony — Constitution Avenue Steps: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The National Archives is hosting a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence outside of where the original document is on display. Costumed interpreters will portray important historical characters including John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock and George Washington.

The reading ceremony will be live streamed from the U.S. National Archives Facebook and YouTube Channel at 10 a.m. EDT.

Marlins vs. Nationals — Nationals Park: 11:05 a.m.

Celebrate America’s birthday with America’s favorite pastime as the Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins. The annual Independence Day game is the third in a Patriotic Series between the two teams and will feature patriotic uniforms and themed giveaways.

The game airs on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and its affiliates at 11 a.m. EDT.

National Independence Day Parade — Constitution Avenue NW from 7th Street to 17th Street NW: 11:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.

A procession of marching bands, giant balloons, elaborate floats, military units, drill teams and more will parade down Constitution Avenue in this annual event. Expect to see Revolutionary-era garb and novelty wigs among flag-waving spectators in red, white and blue.

The parade will be live streamed from the National Independence Day Facebook at 11:45 a.m and posted on the National Independence Day YouTube Channel at 5 p.m. EDT.

Salute to America — Lincoln Memorial: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. / Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

Grounded helicopters, osprey, and M1 Abrams tanks will surround President Trump as he delivers his inaugural July 4th address "to honor each of the nation’s five service branches," according to the U.S. Department of Interior. The Navy’s Blue Angels will perform a flyover and other military demonstrations are expected. There will be performances by the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the U.S. Army Band (‘Pershing’s Own’), the Armed Forces Chorus, the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team, and more.

Catch “Salute to America” on ABC News Live.

A Capitol Fourth Concert — West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol: 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. / Gates open at 3 p.m.

John Stamos is hosting the annual musical salute with star-studded performances by Carole King, Vanessa Williams, Vanessa Carlton, Colbie Calliat, the National Symphony Orchestra and more, with a special appearance from the Sesame Street Muppets.

"A Capitol Fourth" airs at 8 p.m. EDT on PBS and the American Forces Network.

Fireworks Display — National Mall: 9:07 p.m. - 9:42 p.m.

The day’s celebrations culminate with a colorful 35-minute fireworks display over D.C.’s iconic skyline and reflecting pool — and it’s shooting to be the biggest display the district has ever seen. In case of inclement weather, it will be postponed or cancelled. Viewers can text JULY4DC to 888777 for automatic updates.

Catch the fireworks display on ABC News Live.