Virginia 2024 live election results

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other offices on Nov. 5 in Virginia.

The winner of the presidential race will get the state's 13 electoral college votes.Polls close at 7 p.m.

State significance

While Virginia’s state legislature and governorship has swung between parties in recent years, the state has voted for the Democratic candidate for president since 2008.

Down the ballot, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine is running for reelection and faces Republican challenger Hung Cao. The state also faced contentious Democratic and Republican primaries for the U.S. House in June, with incumbent Republican Rep. Bob Good losing the primary in the state’s conservative-leaning 5th Congressional District.

