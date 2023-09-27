Vivek Ramaswamy is running for president

ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy was born on Aug. 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Hindu Indian immigrant parents.

He is married to Apoorva Ramaswamy, an assistant professor and clinician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. They have two sons.

He graduated from Harvard College in 2007 and received a J.D. from Yale Law School in 2013.

In 2014, he founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences.

He said he considered running for the U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022.

In February of 2023, he announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Ramaswamy has been quoted saying that "abortion is a form of murder," and he supports state-level six-week abortion bans with some exceptions.

He supports abolishing the Department of Education, the FBI, and the IRS.

Ramaswamy advocates for ending U.S. military aid to Ukraine and excluding Ukraine from NATO.

He opposes affirmative action and has called it the "single biggest form of institutionalized racism in America today." He also opposes ESG, and the teaching of Critical Race Theory.