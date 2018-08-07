Voters see double in Kansas congressional race: Ron Estes faces off against Ron Estes

No matter the outcome of today’s GOP primary for Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, Ron Estes will win. The only question is, which one?

Republican Ron Estes is faced with an unlikely challenger: Ron Estes, a first time candidate who has dubbed himself “the Real Ron Estes” in campaign materials and on .

The incumbent will appear on the ballot as "Rep. Ron Estes," alongside opponent "Ron M. Estes." The congressman’s campaign staff hope voters can tell the difference.

Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP Photo

“Our campaign has focused entirely on letting voters know just that their Congressman is listed as “Rep Ron Estes,” Josh Bell, a spokesman for Congressman Ron Estes’ campaign, told ABC News.

“The other guy – we’ve branded him as ‘The Imposter’. Our terminology to remind voters is, ‘M is for misleading,’” Bell said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Real Ron Estes’ campaign insists that “M is for ‘Merica.”

Remember: the M is for 'Merica! VOTE RON M. ESTES TUESDAY, Aug. 7! ???????????? #ksleg #KS04 Share this video with every patriotic American you know! pic.twitter.com/9SnKYAxQ4e — Real Ron Estes (@RealRonEstes) August 5, 2018

Ron M. Estes’ campaign could not be reached for comment. The campaign website, however, stresses the corruption of Beltway politics.

“The incumbent has become the epitome of the DC Swamp. I believe Kansas Republicans deserve a Rep. Ron Estes who will show up and represent Fourth District Kansans,” it reads.

Bell said the sitting congressman’s campaign suspects foul play, calling the campaign an example of Democrats’ “dirty tricks.”

“The Imposter’s not doing any aggressive campaigning, he doesn’t even have yard signs, he’s refused most media requests. He’s not doing anything other than trying to confuse voters,” Bell said.

Federal Election Commission filings show that Rep. Ron Estes has raised $1,401,847.44 in campaign contributions, while Ron M. Estes has raised just $0.23. (The challenger did, however, lend himself $2,078 to fund his own bid).