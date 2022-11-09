Where votes remain, how long they will take to count in key midterm races

ABC News has not yet projected control of the House or Senate.

While the 2022 midterm voting ended nearly 24 hours ago, the public awaits results from ongoing counts that could determine the balance of power in Congress' upper and lower chambers -- outcomes that will either aid or seriously limit the Biden administration's agenda.

On Wednesday, after Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was projected as the winner of his reelection bid in Wisconsin and Georgia was projected to be a runoff election between Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, only Senate races in Arizona and Nevada remain competitive as the two contests yet to be projected.

A fifth race, in Alaska, also has not been projected but features two leading Republican candidates -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka -- running against each other. That race uses a ranked-choice system that will likely delay results if no candidate gets 50% in the first round.

Senate Republicans have largely avoided declarations on their chances of taking control of the currently 50-50 chamber. When asked by ABC News about the future of his delegation on Wednesday morning, current Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "I don't deal in feelings. The question is, they've got to count the votes and then we'll figure out where we are."

Likewise, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has only commented briefly, after midnight on Wednesday, but projected confidence.

Here's where outstanding votes remain in potentially decisive Senate races -- and how long the counting is likely to take -- as well as a look at the uncertainty in the House.

Ballots for the U.S. midterm elections are counted with a machine at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 9, 2022. Jim Urquhart/Reuters

Nevada Senate

With around 80% of the expected vote reporting as of Wednesday, Republican Adam Laxalt holds a slight lead over incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Nevada has given counties until Saturday to receive mail ballots that were postmarked by Election Day, and the state's elections officials have said that it could take a few days following the election to announce unofficial results. Counties have until Nov. 18 to certify results.

In 2020, it took three days for the state to report 100% of the vote.

"We do not have a count on outstanding votes at this time. All active registered voters in Nevada were mailed a ballot. Some surrendered them to vote in person, some threw them away," Nevada Secretary of State spokesperson Jennifer Russell said on Wedndesday.

In Clark County -- Nevada's most populous, home to some 70% of the state's electorate -- Registrar Joe Gloria said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference that the counting process for election results will occur "over the next week." He said every ballot cast in-person on Election Day at voting sites has been counted, except for provisional ballots. He estimated it could be next Thursday before the county gives unofficial count totals.

Washoe County, which encompasses Reno, has also reported thousands of ballots that have not yet been counted.

Arizona Senate

With around 70% of the expected vote reporting in as of Wednesday, Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly leads his Republican challenger, Trump-backed Blake Masters.

Arizona publishes its own estimates of the number of ballots that counties are still processing and tabulating. As of Wednesday afternoon, only one of the state's 15 counties had reported the total amount of its votes that have been completed.

In Yuma County, 80.49% of ballots have so far been counted. The southwestern county along with Gila, Greenlee, La Paz and Pinal counties have estimated the number of early ballots and provisional ballots they have left to process. Between the five, 49,896 in-person, mail-in or absentee ballots have yet to be counted, tabulated or counted.

Meanwhile Maricopa County, the largest in the state, will likely be decisive as it continues counting its own ballots.

Although Kelly is about 90,000 votes ahead, Masters' team insists they still see a pathway to victory.

"With the remaining ballots outstanding, we are confident we will win," Masters' press account tweeted.

Sen. Mark Kelly and his wife former Rep. Gabby Giffords talk to campaign volunteers on Election Day in Tuscon, Ariz., Nov. 08, 2022. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Georgia Senate runoff

With 99% of the expected vote reporting as of Wednesday, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Republican Herschel Walker are tied at 49% of the vote each.

ABC News reports that neither candidate will crack 50% of the vote, though the state is still waiting for thousands of votes. That means Walker and Warnock will advance to a Dec. 6 runoff.

"This will be a very heavy lift for our counties, because it's a four-week runoff period. But have confidence: They will take all the measures required to rise to the task," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference on Wednesday.

A Washoe County employee uses a shovel to knock snow off of trees outside of a vote center on Nov. 8, 2022, in Reno, Nev. Trevor Bexon/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the secretary of state said late Wednesday morning that their office is waiting for less than 7,000 votes, not including outstanding military and absentee ballots.

A Georgia judge ruled earlier this month that voters in Cobb County have until Monday to postmark their absentee ballots after 1,000 people were not mailed such ballots after requesting them.

House races up in the air

The U.S. House stands at risk flipping from a Democratic to Republican majority, with 211 Republicans currently winning their seats compared to 194 Democratic victories, according to ABC News estimates. One party needs to cross a 218 threshold in order to win control.

There are outstanding results for 29 House seats. Sixteen of those seats are likely or leaning Democrat, eight are likely or leaning Republican and five are tossups, according to FiveThirtyEight.

ABC News' Abby Cruz, Matt Fuhrman, Lalee Ibssa, Janai Norman and Trish Turner contributed to this report.