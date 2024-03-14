The visit is believed to be a first for any president or vice president.

VP Harris to visit abortion clinic as Democrats bet big on reproductive rights in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit an abortion clinic in Minnesota on Wednesday, a trip believed to be the first of its kind for any president or vice president.

The visit will spotlight the central role Harris is playing in the administration's push on preserving abortion access and reproductive rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's overruling of Roe v. Wade.

It's also an issue Democrats believe will be critical heading into the 2024 general election.

Abortion rights have fueled Democratic wins across the country in the 2022 and 2023 cycles.

President Joe Biden and Harris made their first joint campaign appearance at an abortion rights rally in Virginia, where they blasted former President Donald Trump as "responsible" for the infringements on reproductive freedom.

In the Twin Cities, Harris will "visit a health center that provides a range of reproductive care including abortion, birth control, and preventative wellness services," according to a White House official.

The vice president is expected to walk through the clinic and speak with staff about the impact abortion bans in other states have had on them and their work.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Reelworks in Denver, Colorado, on March 12, 2024. Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Minnesota has taken several steps since the fall of Roe to protect reproductive care. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, signed a bill protecting the right to an abortion in the state constitution in 2023, making the state a safe haven of sorts for women seeking care.

Walz and Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat representing Minnesota's 4th Congressional District, will join Harris during the visit.

Harris' travel to Minneapolis is part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, which she kicked off this past January on what would have been the 51st anniversary of Roe. It will be her sixth stop on the tour after visits to Wisconsin, California, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona.

Biden, who will be campaigning Wednesday in battleground Michigan, has thanked Harris for her role on this issue.

"Like most Americans, I believe Roe v. Wade got it right," Biden said last week during his State of the Union address. "And I thank Vice President Harris for being an incredible leader, defending reproductive freedom and so much more."

"But my predecessor came to office determined to see Roe v. Wade overturned," Biden continued in his speech. "He's the reason it was overturned. In fact, he brags about it. Look at the chaos that has resulted."

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.