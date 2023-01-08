'This Week' Transcript 1-8-23: Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Andy Barr and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 8, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: We are joined now by Congressman Scott Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and Congressman Andy Barr, who’s an ally of Kevin McCarthy.

And Congressman Perry, let me begin with you.

You finally voted for McCarthy on the 12th ballot on Friday. How did he change your mind?

REP SCOTT PERRY, CHAIR, HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS & (R) PENNSYLVANIA: Well, George, good morning.

Let me start with this. Frederick Douglas, who knew something about power, said, power concedes nothing without a demand. Never has and never will. This was never about Kevin McCarthy. This is about power for the American people. And with all due respect, Nancy Pelosi ran Congress like a – like a prison camp with no accountability. You know, the American people are very, very tired of this gang of seven, gang of eight, literally seven or eight people, or just a few people in Washington, D.C., running all of the policy for the American people.

So, when we had a framework of an agreement where the American people can be in charge, when their representatives can actually bring amendments to the floor in good faith, said, sure, if we can do that, then I'm all in.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that was the one concession he made. Also, what were the other specific promises, particularly on the debt limit?

PERRY: Well, as I said, their -- it's a framework of an agreement. So there are numerous things. It’s accountability for the speaker. It's about making sure that we have a budget that we can agree upon that doesn’t just continually increase spending, but then we appropriate to that budget. And – and so it’s a – it’s a whole host of things. It’s like single subject bills coming through Congress. Something that has never happened before in the history of Congress.

So the -- George, the American people, among other things, are tired of these Christmas tree bills with all these ornaments on them coming for -- in the middle of night, 4,000 pages, $1.7 trillion, 7,200 earmarks. Everything works perfectly for Washington, D.C., but there’s no presents under the tree for the American people. And so restraining those things and getting those things in order, it’s a -- it's an entire package. It’s not just one thing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But I ask – but I – right, but I asked about the debt limit. Did he specifically say that he would not negotiate over the debt limit unless there’s a – unless it’s tied to a balanced budget?

PERRY: What we’re -- what we're talking about is a debt limit that – that if we're going to pass a debt limit increase that actually does something to drive the trajectory of the ever-increasing debt down. We can't just keep doing the same thing under the same conditions with the same management and expect different outcomes. The American people are sick and tired of this endless debt increasing.

While I've been in Congress, George, the debt has increased double. It’s gone from about $15 trillion to $31.5 trillion. Where is the end of it? And there’s been no mechanism in sight to rein that in. At least we have a mechanism now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that mean -- President Biden has said he’s not going to negotiate. So, are you prepared to have the United States default if he does not agree to your spending cuts.

PERRY: I think everybody should negotiate. I don’t know why President Biden says he’s not going to negotiate. I mean that's what this is all about, so that all the voices of the American citizens are being heard, not just the voices that voted for President Biden or, quite honestly, not just the voices that voted for Kevin McCarthy or Scott Perry, but every single voice. Saying you're not going to negotiate, I think, is an untenable and unacceptable position for almost every single American no matter if you're on the left, right, or on the center -- in the center.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask you about January 6th investigation. Department of Justice officials have seized your cell phone. They’ve gone over your e-mails. Have you also appeared before the grand jury?

PERRY: I have not appeared. But let me say – let me say this, George. For me it's always been about open, fair elections, where it's easy to vote, but it's really, really hard to cheat. That's where I've always been. Nothing has changed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, but all – all the courts said that there was – there was no widespread fraud in the January 6th election. If you're called to appear before the grand jury, will you plead the Fifth?

PERRY: Look, I'm not going to speculate on what might or might not happen in the future. But, again, my position has been very clear. And, quite honestly, I think it’s the same position almost every single American has, should be easy to vote but should be really, really hard to cheat. And whether it's fraud or not is immaterial. There are things have been done that makes this vote more important than that vote. And that's not acceptable. Each vote should count the same.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The speaker has also reportedly said that he's going to appoint a church-style committee to investigate the investigations.

Since you’re part of the investigation by the Justice Department, will you – will you pledge not to serve on that committee?

PERRY: Well, why should I be limited – why should anybody be limited just because someone has made an accusation? Everybody in America is innocent until proven otherwise. And I would say this, the American people are really, really tired of the persecution and the instruments of federal power being used against them. We're talking about parents that go to school board meetings for the schools that

they pay for with their taxes and having the temerity to question the curriculum, and then they're put on, you know, the red flagged, they’re flagged by the Department of Justice and the FBI for attending a meeting.

That's not what America is supposed to be about. That sounds like some tin horn third world dictatorship.

Sure, we're going investigate and we need to. We need to make sure that these agencies aren't running amuck and aren’t out of control which clearly they are.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Doesn't that pose a conflict to you since you’re also part of the investigation?

PERRY: So, should everybody in Congress that disagrees with somebody be barred from doing the oversight and investigative powers that Congress has? That's our charge.

And again, that's appropriate for every single member regardless of what accusations that are being made. I get accused of all kinds of things every single day, as does every member that serves in the public eye. But that doesn't stop you from doing your job. It is our duty and it is my duty.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Perry, thanks for your time this morning.

PERRY: Thank you so much, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by Congressman Andy Barr.

Congressman Barr, let me begin with you. You're with Speaker McCarthy right from the start. You’re one of his strongest allies. Are you concerned that he gave away too much in order to get the gavel?

REP. ANDY BARR (R-KY): George, I’m really not, and I understand the American people's frustration with the delay in electing a speaker. Certainly, it's going to be a challenge to have a conference full of independent thinkers with a thin majority.

But, you know, not only did the framers of our Constitution expect us to debate the operations of the House and the House rules and how we're going to function. That's what a healthy democracy actually requires.

And if you want to understand what happened on the House floor last week, you have to understand why the American people fired Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats and elected a new Republican majority. It's because what Scott said, because Speaker Pelosi used the pandemic to lock down the House of Representatives, to use proxy voting and remote committee proceedings to consolidate power in herself and a few other leaders at the expense of rank and file members and the millions of Americans that they represented to eliminate transparency, to write thousand-page omnibus spending bills behind closed doors.

And so, the dysfunction was in the prior Congress. And the process that we went through this week was quite healthy from the standpoint of getting all of these issues resolved now, so that we can have a template going forward to come together as a conference.

We proved to ourselves, George, that we can with perseverance and a lot of hard work and a never give up attitude, we can come together and unify to advance our agenda. It will be a challenge, no doubt about it, with the diversity of opinions within our conference. But that was what was happening last week was to forge a consensus so that when reach issues like the debt limit, when we reach challenges, we've proven to ourselves that we can come together, we can set aside our differences and ultimately compromise to be an effective majority.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Did you really resolve them now, that any single member can bring a motion to vacate the speaker's office? You have -- the Freedom Caucus has been given basically a third of the positions on the Rules Committee which will undermine Speaker McCarthy's authority.

Aren’t you simply setting up a situation on every major spending bill, anything having to do with the debt limit, anything having to do with keeping the government open, you're going to be back in the same situation again?

BARR: Well, let's be clear, George, remember, this motion to vacate was only altered by Speaker Pelosi. We're just going back to the pre-Pelosi rule that was in place since 1910. I don't think that's an issue at all in terms of creating chaos. I think it's what the House has had ever term before Pelosi came into power.

The other thing about diversity of opinion on committees, I actually think this is going to strengthen us and not weaken us as a conference. It’s going to bring us together.

If there are issues, if there’s a difference of opinion, you want those differences of opinion be aired in committee on the front end, because you don't want those difficulties when the bill comes out of committee on the House floor.

Let's have the opportunity to have an open amendment process in committee so that you forge that consensus at the beginning of the legislative process, so that the bills that are brought to House floor actually have a meaningful chance of passing.

Again, this is why I think going through the difficulties of last week will serve this majority well. It will make us a more effective majority.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But – but – but didn’t the agreement also include an open amendment process on the floor, which sort of undermines that entire premise, doesn’t it?

BARR: Well, I think – look, as you pointed out, I'm a strong supporter of Kevin McCarthy for speaker. I think last week his patience, his willingness to be open minded and listen to all members, his good humor, the fact that he was – he was humble in his leadership style, his perseverance, all of those qualities were on full display for the American people. It’s precisely why he does need to be speaker in this majority.

But what I would say is, those of us who were with him from the start, and those like Scott who came onboard with some of the changes and reforms later on, I think we all agree that we need a better process and I think we ended up a stronger majority as a result of some of the reforms that were put into place. And – and I think we – we all are committed to being unified going forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Barr, thanks for your time this morning.

BARR: Good to be with you.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: And, of course, the president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who joins us now.

Secretary Mayorkas, thank you for joining us this morning.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Good morning, George. Thank you for having me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you know, the president’s come under fire from some of his closest allies over these new asylum policies. The ACLU. The head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Several Democratic senators, including Bob Menendez, who called it an inhumane relic of the Trump administration’s racist immigration agenda. Your response?

MAYORKAS: George, I – you know, there are three core principles here. Number one, we are dealing within a broken immigration system that Congress has failed to repair for decades. And there is unanimity with respect to that reality. Number one.

Number two, the world is dealing with the greatest displacement of people since World War II in the western hemisphere. Our entire hemisphere is gripped with a migration challenge.

And, three, we, here in the United States, are premising our actions on the following. We want individuals who qualify for relief under our laws to come to the United States in a safe and orderly way. And that is why we are building lawful pathways so people do not have to place their lives and their life savings in the hands of ruthless smugglers. Those are the three core principles underlying our actions. That’s the reality that we are dealing with.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as you know, Mr. Secretary, your allies say that the administration’s continued use of this Title 42 authority is what the problem is right now. And the administration has the ability to end that policy on its own.

MAYORKAS: George, we’ve tried to end the use of Title 42. We sought to end it, and we were prevented from doing so by a district court in Louisiana. So, we cannot use our ordinary immigration authorities to the fullest extent we’ve tried to.

And so under the court’s order, we are continuing to apply Title 42 until the Supreme Court’s ruling.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But the Supreme Court does say you can act on your own.

MAYORKAS: But the district court in Louisiana does not. The district court in Louisiana, when we tried to use or ordinary immigration enforcement authorities under Title 8 of the United State’s code, prevented us from doing so and said that we had to employ title 42 to the full extent of our capabilities.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You really are taking it from both sides on this issue. The Texas governor, we saw Greg Abbott in the piece there, he calls this a band-aid and he says you need to be adding more funding and resources to border enforcement right now.

MAYORKAS: Well, Governor Abbott is not collaborating with the federal government on an issue that requires collaboration. We cannot have the rights and the needs of individuals who are seeing humanitarian relief in the United States be exploited for political purposes. We cannot have unilateral governor action that is not coordinated with the federal government to address an issue that is of national importance.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As of yesterday morning, Kevin McCarthy is speaker of the House. And back in November, he suggested that you might be impeached if you don’t resign. Here’s what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-KY): If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate. Every order, every action and every failure will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: What’s your response to the speaker?

MAYORKAS: I am joining the president today on his visit to El Paso, Texas. I've been to the border quite a number of times. I'm joining the president at the North Mexican Leader’s Summit in Mexico City to work with our partners in Mexico and Canada to address the security of the homeland. I've got a lot of work to do. I'm proud to do it, alongside 250,000 incredibly dedicated and talented individuals in the Department of Homeland Security and I'm going to continue to do my work.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you have no intention of resigning?

MAYORKAS: I do not. I've got a lot of work to do, and we’re going to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you prepared for the investigations?

MAYORKAS: I am. I will be. And I’ll continue to do my work throughout them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you said, you’re going to be joining the president today, both at the border and then on to Mexico. What do you hope to accomplish on this mission?

MAYORKAS: I have been to El Paso as recently as just a few weeks ago. I've been there quite a number of times. I've spoken with the president. He has requested my visits to the border. I have gone on my own, of course. And I want him to see the extraordinary work of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol, of Customs and Border Protection’s field operations, how we have surged resources to address a challenge that is not unique to the southern border of the United States. It’s a challenge that is really gripping our entire hemisphere.

You know, George, I was in Columbia just a few weeks ago. The country of Columbia. And there are 2.4 million Venezuelans in Columbia now. I was in Costa Rica a few months ago, and Costa Rica’s population is increasing in the number of Nicaraguans. I was in Ecuador a few weeks ago and they too are really experiencing unprecedented migration challenges.

This is something that is not unique to the United States. It’s gripping the hemisphere. And a regional challenge requires a regional solution. And that’s one of the elements of the North American Leader’s Summer that we look forward to addressing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Mayorkas, thanks for your time this morning.

MAYORKAS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The roundtable’s next. We’ll be right back.