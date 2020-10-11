'This Week' Transcript 10-11-20: Rep. Cedric Richmond and Eric Trump

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 11, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

ABC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT JONATHAN KARL: But, this morning, we will be joined by Biden co-chair Cedric Richmond and Eric Trump on behalf of the Trump campaign.

All right, Eric, we start with you. Thank you for joining us.

I want to get you to response to that "New York Times" story. But let's start with the rally at the White House.

I've got to say, the president, your father, certainly looked to be himself. Are you -- any concern about him getting right back out on the campaign trail?

ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: Jon, my father's doing great. I mean I speak to him every single day. He sounds great and he's -- he's -- he's a true warrior. He's working incredibly hard.

You know, we should talk about that. I mean, first of all, everybody who attended the White House event yesterday, they had their temperatures checked. It was outdoor. They were wearing masks.

And now when we get that out of the way, I see hundreds -- I see hundreds of protests across this country that you guys, you know, unfortunately, don't cover oftentimes where people are literally burning down cities. They're burning down cities. No one's wearing masks. And they're -- and they're never condemned. Yet a beautiful protest by African-Americans, Latino-Americans who were going to the White House to support law enforcement in this country is criticized by ABC. It's really -- it's an incredible thing.

I mean they took every precaution. Again, temperature checks, masks, they were outside. It was a beautiful event.

KARL: Sure.

E. TRUMP: But why is it that it's only Trump events that are called out? Why -- why are these protests that we see all over the place -- I see them in New York. I see them in Portland. I see them in Seattle. I see them everywhere. Antifa is going wild. And no one ever talks about them wearing masks, but yet a beautiful protest by African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans, in front of the White House to support our incredible men and women in law enforcement, becomes a subject of an ABC show at 9:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning. I mean it -- it --

KARL: Well -- well, Eric -- Eric, to be clear, I'm not -- I'm --

E. TRUMP: (INAUDIBLE) I've lost a lot of faith in the media, Jon, I really have.

KARL: Well, Eric, to be clear, I’m not criticizing and I’m reporting the fact. And actually, I did notice something that I have not seen at the White House until yesterday and that is an event where most of the people were wearing masks.

Is that an acknowledgment or a recognition that it was a mistake to have activities at the White House including of course the Amy Coney Barrett event with people not wearing masks? I mean, I got to say people were wearing masks yesterday at the White House.

E. TRUMP: Yes, Jon, and you know everybody -- and you know this. You report from there every single day. Everybody that goes within 500 yards of the White House is tested every single day. And it's a little bit of a difficult apparatus in that machine.

But, again, I just find it -- I find the hypocrisy so crazy. I mean, you go out there and you see these massive riots and protests in these liberal run cities and no one is wearing masks and no one cares. No one cares. The media doesn't talk about them.

I mean, how many have we had in New York and how many have we had in Chicago and all these things? And the media never talks about that. But, again, when you have a peaceful Trump rally at the White House in support of law enforcement by African Americans, CNN cuts away. MSNBC cuts away for those --

KARL: OK.

E. TRUMP: -- events. They don't want to show it. They don’t want to show the support. It’s just -- it’s pretty mind-blowing to me.

KARL: I mean, we have covered the protests and I do see a lot of protesters wearing masks as well.

Let me ask you on your father's condition, when he spoke to Rush Limbaugh, he suggested there was a moment where -- and time where he thought he might not make it. How bad did it get?

E. TRUMP: Yes. Listen, that first day he got hit hard, first day Friday. And I can tell you as son, it's never fun watching your father fly off to Walter Reed on Marine One, right? I mean, that’s something that -- it's a day that no son wants to, again, remember. It's -- that’s no fun to watch.

But I'm telling you I spoke to him three times that next Saturday. The guy sounded 100%. It was amazing. It actually probably goes to speak to how good some of these vaccines that are being created are and what my father’s done on the vaccine front, no one could have done. No one could have done.

I mean, literally, Biden was calling my father xenophobic for shutting down America from travel to China -- I mean, and the virus came from China. My father, literally, started day one creating this vaccine. He worked to push this vaccine. And now my father just took it. And you see how well he got over it --

KARL: Wait, wait. Can you --

(CROSSTALK)

E. TRUMP: -- an inspiration. I think -- as Americans, Jon, we should be very proud of that.

KARL: Can you clarify that? You said your father just took a vaccine?

E. TRUMP: Meaning when he was in Walter Reed, the medicines that he was taking.

KARL: The therapeutics?

(CROSSTALK)

E. TRUMP: -- he felt horrible. And on Saturday -- again, I spoke to the man three times on Saturday and he sounded tremendous. And I think it goes to show the power of medicine in this country and how far that we've come on COVID in the last six, seven months.

KARL: So it looks like the debate commission has said there will be a debate on October 22nd, an in-person debate. I want to ask you though, if you look at the first debate in Cleveland, you and other members of the Trump team were violating the rules that the commission had said in terms of wearing masks in the hall.

We even saw Karen Pence at the VP debate get on the stage without a mask. Given the concerns now, will you commit that the Trump team will abide by those safety precautions the commission put in place at the next debate? Will you be wearing masks?

E. TRUMP: I’m happy to -- Jon, I’m happy to wear a mask. I mean, I’m happy to wear a mask.

What's interesting is the real story should be how Biden backed out of the debate that's supposed to take place in Miami this Thursday. He didn't want to stand on the stage with my father and that should tell you everything you need to know about him. Literally, my father wants nothing more than to debate --

KARL: Well, I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

E. TRUMP: -- Thursday. And Biden -- Biden wouldn’t show up. I mean the only thing he would do is he would do a Zoom call and my father, maybe, he’s a traditional guy. He didn't want to do -- he didn’t want to do a glorified conference call for a presidential debate --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But, to be clear, it was --

E. TRUMP: I'm happy to wear a mask.

KARL: But, to be clear, it was your father that pulled out of the debate. The debate commission said it would be a virtual debate. It was your father that pulled out of the debate.

Are you ruling out -- is a virtual debate something that just simply you will not agree to at all? So this next debate absolutely has to be in person?

E. TRUMP: My father wants to stand on the stage with his opponent. That's how debates have been handled in America for the last 200 years. You stood there and you debated somebody. And my father doesn't want to do it over a glorified conference call.

He wants to stand on the stage, look somebody in the eyes, and Biden’s not willing to do that. Now, Biden’s willing to go to Pennsylvania or go to some state and do a town hall standing on stage with three or four people. But he won't stand on the same stage as my father. My father doesn't want to do a conference call debate. H wants to stand on the same stage as the person --

KARL: Got you. So --

E. TRUMP: That's how we’ve done it forever and -- by the way, my father is still willing to do it. He still wants to do the debate in Miami on Thursday. So if Joe wants to accept, he'll certainly be there.

KARL: So, Vice President Pence when he debated Kamala Harris said it was a privilege to be on the stage with her, recognized her history-making pick as Biden’s running mate. And then the next day your father said that she was a monster.

Why? How is Kamala Harris a monster? Why did he say that?

E. TRUMP: Well, you know, there are a lot of stances that she takes are just -- they’re mind-boggling to me.

I mean, she’s come out and she’s called to abolish law enforcement. She’s, you know, compared members of ICE to the KKK in a congressional hearing. She wants to take away 180 million private health care plans in this country.

Last week, she was coming out talking about how she literally -- she wanted to limit the amount of red meat Americans could eat. I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But, Eric -- but, Eric -- Eric, Eric, Eric, political differences, and I think you mischaracterized her positions in that litany. But political differences are one thing. A monster? You’re calling the Democratic vice presidential nominee a monster, your father did, how is that -- I mean, I don't get it.

E. TRUMP: Jon, you know, you're also dealing with a person who is willing to lie every single day.

KARL: Who?

E. TRUMP: You know, it’s amazing. One day, they're calling for -- let’s -- Kamala Harris and, frankly, Joe Biden. But let's abolish all law enforcement. Let’s -- and then they get to Pennsylvania and they no longer want to abolish the law enforcement.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: They -- I mean, Eric, I’m sorry. They haven't called for abolishing all law enforcement. It is something that they just haven’t done. So, let’s -- let's stick to the facts.

Let's move to this "New York Times" story. This -- a big story in “The New York Times” --

E. TRUMP: Let's go back to that. Let’s go back to that.

Biden has come out and said that he wanted to defund police. He wanted to reallocate the funding for police.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: He's clearly stated lots of times he doesn't want to defund the police.

Let me ask you about "The New York Times" on -- their investigative series on the president's tax documents. They write in their latest investigation and I -- found, quote, over 200 companies, special interest groups and foreign governments patronized Mr. Trump's properties while reaping benefits from him and his administration.

And here are some of the specifics on this graphic. Five members of Mar-a-Lago offered ambassadorship. One company granted ten new federal contracts worth $1.3 billion, and that the president would go and ask what guests at his properties wanted from the government.

So, let me ask you -- lots of specifics in this story. You guys didn't respond to "The New York Times." Here's your chance. What's your response?

E. TRUMP: My response to that is we’ve lost a fortune. My father has lost a fortune running for president.

He doesn't care. He doesn’t care. He wanted to do what was right.

The last thing I can tell you Donald Trump needs in the world is this job. He wakes up in the morning and he has to fight you and he has to fight the entire media, and he has to fight the Democrats and he gets punched in the head every single day, and he wakes up and he fights for this country and he fights against the lunacy of the radical left.

And he created the greatest economy and he created the most jobs. And he rebuilt the military.

And we’re no longer getting ripped off by Mexico and China and every other (ph) country. And we're not longer getting ripped off in terms of health care. And he’s creating --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Eric, but back to the story -- but back to the story --

E. TRUMP: Jon, he doesn't need this job. And he lost -- my father has lost a fortune.

KARL: OK.-

E. TRUMP: An absolute fortune doing what he does.

You compare that to Joe Biden --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But back - -but back to this story. How is it appropriate --

E. TRUMP: Let me finish.

KARL: OK. But answer the question, please. Please.

E. TRUMP: Go Google Biden's house right now, and tell me if you think that a person who’s been in government for 47 years, 47 years, can afford that mansion on the water in Wilmington, Delaware. They tell you they can't.

KARL: Eric --

E. TRUMP: I would ask you to go and look at (INAUDIBLE) --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Eric, but will you address -- will you address what "The New York Times" revealed in their investigation which is all these companies and individuals who have spent money, lots of money at Trump properties that have gone on to get big government contracts and other favors from the Trump administration? How is that not at the very least a huge appearance of a conflict of interest?

E. TRUMP: We have tens -- we're a hospitality company. We’ve got tens of millions of people staying at our properties every single year.

"The New York Times" is absolute fake news. All they want to do is take down my father.

And you know what's really interesting about "The New York Times" -- I’m glad you mentioned them. Every single day, every single day, starting literally the morning of the debate, they've dropped some story that they've been sitting on for literally the last six months or year or two years. They’re to influence the election. It's horrible.

I mean, you know, the media is gone in this country. The media is gone in this country. I mean, when I hear the tone of this conversation, it’s -- I mean, the media has become the activist arm for the Democratic Party. Nothing is fair.

KARL: Eric, Eric, we’re asking -- we're asking legitimate questions.

One last one, "The New York Times" report also said that the president owes some $400 million. Don't the American people have a right to know who he is indebted to? Who the president of the United States owes money to? Can you clarify that for us?

E. TRUMP: Jon, in his financial disclosures. You know exactly who the money is owed to. That's another Democratic talking point that you just -- you know exactly who the money is owed to. My father --

KARL: I don't --

E. TRUMP: -- is worth of billions of dollars. And on a proportion of his net worth, my father has very, very, very low leverage. In fact, "The New York Times", if you want to bring them into this --

KARL: Yes.

E. TRUMP: They came out and said that the other day. if you own -- if you own buildings, if you own real estate, you -- you carry some debt. That's -- that's what developers do. That's what business owners do, they carry some debt. Now, as a proportion of his net worth, it's incredibly low. We have a phenomenal company. But there's -- there's nothing new about that.

KARL: OK.

E. TRUMP: And, by the way, it's the same debt that he got elected on. And it's all fully disclosed in his financial disclosure forms with the United States government that you have access to.

KARL: All right, Eric -- Eric -- Eric, thank you for joining us. I appreciate your time on this Sunday morning.

Thank you.

E. TRUMP: Thank you.

KARL: Let's get a response from the co-chair of the Biden campaign, Congressman Cedric Richmond.

First of all, let -- let me begin with that discussion on the debates. We have -- the commission has said October 22nd for an in-person debate. Is there any doubt in your mind that that in-person debate will happen, that -- that Joe Biden will be there and that -- that the two of them will be on the same stage together?

REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND, BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR: Well, I know that Joe Biden wants to debate Donald Trump again. And the Americans saw the disaster that Donald Trump had in the first debate.

But I will tell you that we will do what we did from the beginning of this campaign, and the pandemic, we will listen to the American experts and scientists. So here it's the Cleveland Clinic. And they have set up the protocols. So if Donald Trump is COVID free and the protocols are set up to protect the health, not only of Joe Biden, but the health of the families that attend, the health of the camera men, the health of everyone, the janitors in the building.

See, Joe Biden cares so much more about American people. It is not about Joe Biden in his mind. It's about everybody else. And so he will not put Americans in harm's way of this great pandemic and dangerous virus simply for attention or political gain. And he won't do that. So he will listen to the Cleveland Clinic, which is who will control the debate protocols. And we will go from there.

KARL: And --

RICHMOND: But we would love to see it. And we want to see it in a town hall format.

KARL: And -- and will the -- will the vice president, will Vice President Biden, agree to a third debate on -- on the 29th of -- of October as the Trump campaign has proposed?

RICHMOND: Well, look, I don't know about a third debate. We need to get to the second debate.

But, let's be clear, look, we just heard Eric Trump in coherent, rambling, lies and babbling. And some of the things he said, I -- I believe that the American people deserve to know the truth.

And, look, Senator Harris, one, is not a monster. I would hope he was, you know, dignified enough to say that. But, two, we've never called -- never, ever called for abolishing the police. Our plan expands health care. They're in court right now trying to take health care away from 20 million Americans in the middle of a pandemic, to take away coverage for pre-existing conditions. Those are the things that, unfortunately, he would not get to.

But I will be the person to answer your questions. So I hope we get a chance to go over all of that, you know, nonsense that we just heard.

KARL: Well, let -- let me -- let me ask you about something that -- that's come up -- came up in the VP debate, something that the -- that the vice president -- Vice President Biden's been asked about a lot. It's where he actually stands on the issue of expanding the Supreme Court. I mean the -- he -- he said that this was an answer that he would give after the election. This is a big issue. And he -- so can you -- can you just clarify, first of all, what is the answer? Does he support expanding the Supreme Court?

RICHMOND: Well, one, you know, that's a better question for me. I'm in Congress. It would take legislation from the United States Congress and the United States Senate to do it. But I think that Joe Biden and Senator Harris are very clear, that it is a distraction. We should not be talking about a hypothetical court packing once this nominee is confirmed. What's -- when we're talking about packing, we're talking about all the judges that he is packing on the court right now. So right now he's urge --

KARL: OK.

RICHMOND: But give me a second.

KARL: OK.

RICHMOND: He's urging the Senate to go in and spend every waking moment to confirm this judge, as opposed to, with 23 days left before an election, as opposed to passing a corona economic relief bill for people who can't pay their bills right now. And he packed the applet court, the circuit court, with 50 judges. But I bet you he didn't mention that to black or brown people yesterday at his White House rally, that out of 50 circuit court judges, he couldn't find one qualified black person to sit on the circuit court. So when you talk about court packing, that's what they're doing. But to answer that question would be a distraction.

KARL: OK, so you just said, you're a member of Congress, we can ask you. You're the co-chair of the campaign. Where do you stand on the issue of expanding the Supreme Court? Are you in favor of it?

RICHMOND: Well, actually, I just want to spend my time now, one, making sure Donald Trump loses, but, two, making sure that we don't confirm this judge.

Women's reproductive rights are at stake. Civil rights are at stake. And I think that that's what we should focus on, not a hypothetical "Do we expand the Supreme Court?"

KARL: So you won't answer that question, either?

RICHMOND: It's a question...

KARL: You won't answer that question, either?

RICHMOND: It's a legitimate question for you to ask, but it is a distraction with 22 days before the election.

KARL: OK, let me also ask you about the -- the vice president's tax proposal. He has said that he will not raise taxes on anybody making less than $400,000 a year.

But the analysis put forward by the Tax Policy Center shows that in fact middle income earners between -- making between $50,000 and $90,000 a year will see an increase of $260. So is he wrong about this?

Is the -- I mean, it looks like there will be at least some increase for middle-income earners under his tax plan.

RICHMOND: I think they have a different interpretation. And the truth of the matter is the plan has been evaluated by several economic policy groups. And most of them say that no middle-class taxpayer will see a tax increase.

And so when you look at expanding the Affordable Care Act and all the other things that he wants to do, I think we're on very firm footing. I think the fact checkers will confirm that our plan, in fact, would not raise taxes on the middle class but those who make over $400,000 a year, so we can invest in American people.

KARL: But let me ask you, Kamala Harris, in the VP debate -- Senator Harris said that she wanted to repeal the Bush -- I mean the Trump tax cuts on day one, do away entirely with the law.

Now, obviously, the Trump tax cuts lowered -- significantly lowered the -- the tax rate for -- for lower-income earners. In fact, the Tax Policy Center found that middle-income workers, some middle-income workers saw $900 a year in tax savings.

So repealing the Trump tax cuts, full-on repeal, that does raise taxes on middle-income earners, doesn't it?

RICHMOND: No, look, I agree. And what -- I agree that that policy center would take that opinion. But what we have seen, and our goal is to not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000.

So when you see our legislation, that will come up day one or day two in the administration, it will not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year.

KARL: OK, we are out of time. I just want to clarify one thing in terms of voting. You have gone out and encouraged people to vote in person if they at all can, vote early in person.

Is that now the message that we -- that Democrats are putting out there, if you have to, vote by mail, but if you at all can, vote in person?

RICHMOND: We're telling people to take advantage of early vote in person. And, remember, look, I'm on the ballot, and New Orleans and Louisiana started early voting yesterday. And I'm encouraging people to take advantage of the voting process. Early vote in person is a great way to do it. It reduces lines on Election Day.

But if you look at North Carolina, out of the ballots that were cast by mail, I think disproportionately African-American votes have been challenged or disqualified. And so we want to make sure that every vote counts. And that's what makes America the great democracy that it is, and which is why Joe Biden keeps pushing IWillVote.com, so that people can make a plan and figure out how to vote.

KARL: Congressman Richmond, thank you. Appreciate your time on this Sunday morning.