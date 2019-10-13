A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 13, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: Delay and deny.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: How many people can they talk to?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): We are determined to find the answers.

KARL: Democrats issued nearly a dozen subpoenas as the White House stonewalls the impeachment inquiry. The president's personal lawyers now part of a growing investigation as a key witness defies the White House and testifies before Congress. Just a handful of lawmakers were in the room. We'll talk to two of them live. And --

TRUMP: I campaigned on ending endless wars.

KARL: President Trump pulls troops from Syria’s border, abandoning Kurdish allies, who are now under attack from Turkey. The region has been thrust into chaos. Is the president damaging America's credibility? Plus President Trump claims a big breakthrough with China. Is it real? We'll talk to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. And --

You ready for the debate? You ready to get back out there?

Bernie Sanders on his health scare, the campaign and a little baseball. All in our exclusive interview this morning.

KARL: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK. From the impeachment inquiry to a possible breakthrough with China, there is a lot to get to this morning. But first (inaudible) news out of Syria. A senior U.S. official tells ABC News at least 23 ISIS prisoners are believed to have escaped since Turkey began its military offensive against the Kurds in Syria last week.

Over 200,000 people have been displaced. And civilians in Northern Syria are now going to U.S. bases seeking protection. It's a crisis that began after President Trump announced he was withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria's border. ABC News senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell is on the ground in Northern Syria and joins us with the latest. Ian?

IAN PANNELL, SENIOR FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: Yes, good morning, Jon. Fast moving events in Syria, particularly this morning. Two key events that we have to bring you up to date on. One is this breakout of ISIS brides from this refugee camp just south of here. We now believe that there were over 250 ISIS brides together with their families. That’s 700 people who broke out of a camp in an area called Ain Issa. Now, U.S. troops were based in the area. We now understand that Turkish-backed radical Islamist militants are also in that area and we’re hearing that U.S. troops have now withdrawn from that particular site. This of course will raise key questions about the future face of the U.S. mission inside Syria. The president has said that he believes that ISIS has been defeated.

But the reality on the ground is that the U.S. forces together with the SDF have been working together to try and defeat ISIS, and that battle still goes on, but it’s overtaken by events with Turkey now invading. And this leads to the broader consequences, the unintended but predictable consequences of that decision to pull back U.S. troops that then led to the Turkish invasion. We're seeing a number of events. The ISIS brides have obviously left, we’ve seen ISIS prisoners flee their jails, the possibility of ISIS reemerging, we’ve got hundreds of thousands of people now on the move, and the consequences for U.N. -- U.S. foreign policy and its relationship and its status here in the Middle East is pretty disastrous. Jon?

KARL: All right, Ian Pannell on the ground in Syria. Thank you, Ian. Joining us now, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. So Secretary Mnuchin, you announced Friday that you now have the authority to impose sanctions on Turkey for what we're seeing unfold. Given that we've already seen 100,000 people reportedly displaced, these ISIS prisoners out, set loose, execution of some of America's Kurdish allies, what -- what -- what's the hold up? Why don't you just impose these sanctions?

STEVE MNUCHIN, TREASURY SECRETARY: Well let me just say, this is a complicated developing (inaudible) on one hand, fighting against the Kurds who are helping us with the fight against ISIS. We are in daily communications with Turkey, both at the Defense Department, the State Department on very specific issues. We are ready to go on a moment’s notice to put on sanctions. And as I’ve said, these sanctions could be starting small, they could be maximum pressure, which would destroy the Turkish economy. So the president is very focused on this, he’s offered to mediate this situation. It is a developing situation.

KARL: But -- but what are you waiting for? Look at what we’ve just seen (ph) -- this is a rapidly deteriorating situation.

MNUCHIN: Well you are correct, it is moving quickly. We will be meeting at the NSC today, again to monitor the situation. We’ll be taking in new information and we’re ready to go at a moment’s notice to put on sanctions.

Now, we have warned the Turks. I spoke to the finance (inaudible) the State Department has also had conversations -- they know what we will do if they don’t stop these activities.

KARL: They don’t seem to be listening to those warnings. Do we have an obligation -- does the United States have an obligation to defend U.S. allies -- the Kurds who have fought with us against ISIS?

MNUCHIN: Well let me just, again, explain U.S. allies.

KARL: I understand Turkey’s in the NATO --

MNUCHIN: They like this or not, Turkey is -- Turkey is a NATO ally. So you know, our traditional (inaudible) NATO. We have two people that we have support with who are fighting against each other. The president has also said --

KARL: Well one has invaded the other, to be clear.

MNUCHIN: He wants -- he wants to get (inaudible) out of Syria, and determined to get out of these long-standing wars. And we’re being very clear with Turkey what’s going on. The president was very clear on making sure that ISIS prisoners are not escaping, as I’ve seen you’re reporting, this is obviously a big issue we are on top of.

KARL: So let’s take a look at what Lindsey Graham just had to say about this. He tells AXIOS, “I think he,” the president, “is putting the nation at risk. If I hear the president say one more time, ‘I made a campaign promise to get out of Syria’, I’m going to throw up.” Your reaction?

MNUCHIN: Well I like Lindsey Graham a lot, I respect Lindsey -- Lindsey and the president are close. This is obviously an issue that they don’t agree on, and again these are complicated issues. You can’t have one minute soundbytes -- I can assure you the president and the national security staff are on top of this situation, our number one issue is making sure that ISIS is defeated, and we will make sure that occurs.

KARL: And Lindsey Graham and others, bipartisan really reaction to the sanctions -- or the proposed sanctions you announced, they’re saying this is simply not enough. Here’s what Graham said on that, “we are witnessing ethnic cleansing in Syria by Turkey. The destruction of a reliable ally in the Kurds and the reemergence of ISIS. The conditional sanctions announced today,” the sanctions you announced, “will be viewed by Turkey as a tepid response and will embolden Erdogan even more.”

MNUCHIN: Well let me explain, this is a multistep process. The first was making sure we have the proper authorizations. If we go to maximum pressure, which we have the right to do -- at a moment’s notice the president calls me up and tells me -- we will do this.

We could shut down all U.S. dollar transactions with the entire government of Turkey, if we --

KARL: Is that something you may do?

MNUCHIN: That is something we may do, absolutely. There is that full authority with the E.O. (ph) and that is something at a moment’s notice the president can tell me to do.

KARL: OK, I want to have you explain something to me that the president said about this this week, take a listen.

TRUMP: Now the Kurds are fighting for their land, just so you understand. They’re fighting for their land, and as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today they didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy as an example.

KARL: So what is he talking about? I mean, why would -- first the Kurds obviously don’t have a state -- didn’t have a state back then, why did he expect the Kurds would have been on Omaha Beach with --

MNUCHIN: No, but I think --

KARL: What’s he saying (ph)?

MNUCHIN: I think the analogy that everybody’s saying is we’re abandoning the Kurds like the Kurds are these longstanding allies. Our -- our role in Syria was not to defend land for the Kurds in historical issues (ph). Our focus (inaudible) so you have a longstanding conflict between people that have been helping us with ISIS and Turkey which is a NATO ally.

So I don’t think this is as simple as, this isn’t Russia attacking the Kurds -- this is a NATO ally. And again, we’ve put them on warning, the president has authorized me to effectively shut down the entire Turkey economy and we can do that at a moment’s notice, on his command.

KARL: So let me ask you on China, the president announced what he called a phase one deal with the Chinese, went on to say it could be the largest deal ever. It’s obviously not a done deal yet, do you think this actually happens by next month as he suggested?

MNUCHIN: Well we have a lot of work to do, but I am confident that both sides are going to work very hard and anticipate we will be closing this. And phase one includes very substantial issues. I think people originally thought oh this was just going to be about agriculture purchases. There are multiple chapters -- the intellectual property rights chapter will be included in its entirety. Financial services which are very important to U.S. companies, foreign exchange chapter, agricultural structural issues which isn’t just selling things --

KARL: Not just buying soybeans, clearly --

MNUCHIN: This isn’t just buying soybeans these are structural issues around biotech and other things at the Ag Department for years and an enforcement chapter. Now, along with it, it includes substantial purchases of agriculture and other issues. Forty to $50 billion, as the president has said. I hope our farmers can deliver this, it is a gigantic amount.

KARL: So, one last question on China before you go. I want to play you something the president said last week.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: China should start an investigation into the Biden's, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with -- with Ukraine.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Could you just settle something for me, because some of the president's allies have suggested he was joking there, that he wasn't being serious. Was he serious? Does he think that China should investigate the Bidens?

MNUCHIN: I can't comment on whether he was serious or not, but what I can comment on is that, one, we have never had any discussions in the trade meetings, the president has -- have never had --

KARL: The Bidens have never come up?

MNUCHIN: -- any discussions with us. That's absolutely correct. And in the Oval Office, when the president was asked about this in front of the Vice Premier, the president made very clear, they can do what they want. So, again, people who are trying to imply that the president is asking for things or quid pro quos, I think this is ridiculous.

KARL: OK, Secretary Mnuchin, thank you for coming in to talk to us.

MNUCHIN: Thank you.

KARL: I really appreciate it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A vote in the full House and the vote were to authorize, would you -- would you cooperate?

TRUMP: Well, we would if they give us our rights.

REP. JOHN GARAMENDI, (D-CA): I do think that it’s time for us to put a vote on the floor, a resolution for the inquiry. They want a fight, OK. Then let’s -- let us arm ourselves completely and totally with the full power of Congress.

(END VIDEO)

KARL: President Trump and democrat John Garamendi weigh in on whether the House should formal vote to start the impeachment inquiry. I’m joined now by Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman Himes, let’s start with you. We heard from Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, somebody who testified or talked to -- to your committee despite the fact that the White House and the administration had ordered her not to do so. Tell us how important is she to this inquiry?

REP. JIM HIMES (D-CT): Well, she’s very important to one of the parts of this inquiry. Of course a part from the president holding up aide to Ukraine, expecting to get a commitment that there would be an investigation of his political opponent, you know the moving of that transcript to the secret server.

The third piece of this that is deeply concerning is a United States Ambassador who mere weeks after she was asked to extend her tour for a month -- for a year is then summarily (ph) told to get on the next plan back to Washington and then removed from her post for what appears to be Giuliani’s effort with his various minions to achieve whatever aims Giuliani was trying to achieve Ukraine.

This had, of course, nothing to do with the United States foreign policy interest or national security interest. It had to do with the President’s personal interest and Rudy Giuliani’s interest.

So she was very, very important because she is an example of abusing the American public trust in favor of narrow objectives.

KARL: Congressman, let me ask you though, why is all of this happening behind closed doors? Why the secrecy? This was not a classified deposition. Why not do this out in the open?

HIMES: Well, so first of all, all transcripts will eventually be scrubbed for classified information and made available for the American public to see. But there’s two reasons why these depositions are happening behind closed doors.

One reason is that when you’re talking to ambassadors and other U.S. government officials who have regularly had access to classified information, you need to be able to talk about that information and then go back and say hey, this conversation has to be redacted because it involves classified information.

That’s the most important reason. The second reason for this is that when you’re interviewing people who are around the president, political supporters of the president, you don’t want them to be able to look at each other’s testimony in order to coordinate testimony.

These are a group of people who have shown that they have no problem what so ever lying if they think it serves their interest. And so you don’t want to give them the opportunity to look at what they are saying and -- and therefore coordinate their stories.

KARL: But -- but this is an impeachment inquiry. There’s so much at stake here. Why shouldn’t the president, why shouldn’t the White House have a representative in there able to cross examine these witnesses?

HIMES: Well I -- John, that’s not the way this process works, right. And I understand that’s the Republican line because they can’t defend the president’s behavior and won’t defend the president’s behavior they’re trying to throw up all this procedural stuff.

The reality is that what happens in the House is a kin to a -- an indictment. Right. The trial happens in the Senate and in the Senate there are opposing parties with the right to cross examining -- to cross examine witnesses. The Supreme Court chief justice presides over that trial-like proceeding. Impeachment is more akin to a grand jury indictment, and in a grand jury indictment, it happens behind close doors, there aren’t cross-examinations, evidence is presented. So this -- what -- what you’re -- the question you’re asking is what the Republicans are incorrectly saying should be occurring. The trial happens in the Senate --

KARL: But -- but -- but Congressman, this much is entirely true. In the -- in the previous impeachment inquiries, with Richard Nixon, with Bill Clinton, the House did hold a vote, there were rights that were afforded to the -- to the president's side and -- and -- and to the minority party. Why don’t you go forward and hold a vote to formally launch this -- this -- this impeachment inquiry and get the entire House on the record?

HIMES: Yes, and -- and -- and we may. Remember, again, there's no requirement that that occur. The Republicans sort of want --

KARL: But that's the way it's been done.

HIMES: -- want people to believe that that's true. Well, twice in our history when we’ve actually had impeachment inquires.

KARL: Three times, if you count Johnson.

HIMES: -- but you know, we’ve done impeachment -- OK. You know, we’ve regularly impeached federal judges, impeached other officials without a vote on the floor. I don't much care about the vote on the floor. Look, if there's a vote on the floor, I’ll vote for it. The point is that it's not required under the rules and there is absolutely no right being denied to the Republicans. When we interviewed the ambassador and interview anybody else, the Republicans get exactly equal time to ask their questions, their accounts will ask the questions, and if there is a trial in the Senate, they will be afforded all of the other due process that -- that they have and will always be entitled to.

So this idea that the process is somehow not -- is not fair is just a fiction designed to avoid the question of whether the conduct of the president is good or not.

KARL: Just to be clear before you go, so you would be OK seeing a vote -- a formal vote on the floor of the House?

HIMES: I would be OK seeing a formal -- look, my own opinion is we ought to just take this off the table --

KARL: The vote (ph).

HIMES: -- because it's such a non-issue. And there's no doubt in my mind, that of course, if Nancy Pelosi does that, that she will have the votes and that will pass. But it’s not required.

KARL: All right. Congressman Himes, thank you for joining us. Appreciate it.

HIMES: Thank you, Jon.

KARL: So Congressman Zeldin, let me get to you. A lot of your Republican colleagues have had a hard time answering a very simple question. Do you believe that it was appropriate for President Trump to ask the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden? Do you think that was an appropriate request?

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R), NEW YORK: I absolutely believe that our countries should be working together to get to the bottom of what happened, whether it's Burisma, it’s Joe Biden, it’s Zlochevsky, it’s Hunter Biden, that there shouldn't be a immunity from scrutiny just because Joe Biden is running for president.

KARL: Well we're not talking about immunity from -- so let me -- so would you -- would you ask a foreign leader to investigate one of your political opponents?

ZELDIN: Well you have to answer in this particular -- I haven't but in this particular case, the threshold question is what did Burisma, Zlochevsky, Joe Biden and Hunter Biden do? And in this case, I have a huge issue with the fact that Hunter Biden, with no energy experience, with no Ukraine experience gets paid at least $50,000 a month from a corrupt company run by a corrupt oligarch solely because he is the vice president's son. The vice president, who literally was the most conflicted guy out in the Obama administration --

KARL: And -- and this issue’s been raised, it was raised before the president brought it up, but again, it’s about the president going to a -- a foreign leader and asking them to investigate a -- a rival. How --

ZELDIN There is -- I -- I am also --

KARL: That's OK?

ZELDIN: -- just like -- just like President Trump, I am greatly concerned by that arrangement. It is either illegal or it should be illegal, what they did. We might have a policy conversation --

KARL: The president’s -- the president's request of great concern?

ZELDIN: No, I -- I believe that we (inaudible) with regards to these allegations, with regards to Burisma, which has been corrupt for a long time (inaudible) the fact that they would hire Hunter Biden, the fact that Joe Biden would be selected to run point to be in charge of the grants to Ukraine, be in charge of the loans and so much more, and then go to Ukraine and threaten to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine unless they immediately fire the state prosecutor, who by the way, happened to be investigating Burisma and Zlochevsky. Bu the way, those are all facts.

There are people out in the media saying it's been debunked, it's not true. Everything I said is 100 percent accurate. I have a problem with that as well.

KARL: Let me ask you about the -- the former ambassador. Did you find her to be a -- to Ukraine. Did you find her to be a credible witness?

ZELDIN: Sure, and I wish that over the -- I mean (inaudible) herself during her testimony. I -- I believe that every single word in real time should have been in front of the American public so that you knew exactly everything that she said. Instead there was --

KARL: So you’re OK with all -- all the transcripts coming out? You want to see Fiona Hill, who’s testifying next week, you want to see all -- all the people that the administration does not want to testify, you want those transcripts to be out?

ZELDIN: No, the president wants there to be a process. The president is saying that there should be a vote for an impeachment inquiry, as you just pointed out with Congressman Himes, there should be a process.

The minority parties should have subpoena power. The president should have counsel present. He should be able to cross-exam witnesses; he should be able to present evidence.

There should be a process, but instead what Adam Schiff wants is to get United States of America drunk on his favorite cocktail. There's three ingredients. One is cherry-picking leaks, second is withholding facts, and three is just outright lying.

I mean he is -- he lied about his whistleblower contact, he lied when he gave his opening statement in front of the Acting Director of National Intelligence, he lied when he said that President Trump requested President Zelensky to, quote, manufacture dirt.

Now, if w all had Ambassador Volker's testimony, we would know that that's not true. We would also know that it obliterated the quid pro quo charge, that fairytale, that President Trump supposedly demanded that there would be an investigation open against the Bidens in order to get aide from the United States to Ukraine.

KARL: It's clear that he brought this up exactly when the issue with aide (ph) to Ukraine was raised.

ZELDIN: No -- well let's -- this, what Ambassador Volker's transcript would show you substantively.

KARL: I mean do -- do -- the president -- let me just ask you. The president says that was a perfect phone call. Do you think that was a perfect phone call?

ZELDIN: I think that there was a lot of really important, great things that were discussed in that call.

KARL: Do you think that was a perfect call?

ZELDIN: I -- you, again, I believe that that conversation -- the only thing that's being criticized, which, by the way, definitely isn't impeachable conduct, the fact that we're tearing the country in half, trying to bring down a sitting president, because we've pledged -- many in the House to resist, oppose, impeach and obstruct everything and anything --

KARL: All right.

ZELDIN: -- I have a problem with that. We should be passing USMCA, we should be lowering the cost of prescription drug prices.

KARL: All right, Congressman, unfortunately we are out of time. Thank you for joining us here.

ZELDIN: Happy to be with you, thank you.

