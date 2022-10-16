'This Week' Transcript 10-16-22: Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and Dr. Anthony Fauci

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 16, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s get more on this now from Committee member -- January 6 Committee member Adam Kinzinger.

Congressman, thank you for joining us this morning.

Since you all subpoenaed former -- or announced you were going to subpoena former President Trump this week, we saw his first response on TRUTH Social. What did you make of it? He didn't say whether or not he'd testify.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER, (R-IL): Well, I mean it was 14 pages of -- kind of every -- seems like every statement the former president does now is increasing increasingly long and even more rambling, so I don't know. I couldn't glean whatever he got from that.

What I know is this, is, we made a decision and, in front of the American people, you know, not behind closed doors, to – to begin the process of subpoenaing the former president. He’s required by law to come in. And he can ramble and push back all he wants. That’s the requirement for a congressional subpoena to come in.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There have been some suggestions that he may be willing, according to associates, to testify live before the committee. Is that something that’s acceptable to you?

KINZINGER: Well, again, I think that’s going to be a negotiation. I have long learned in this that people will say something publicly to – you know, look at the former Secret Service members who claim that Cassidy Hutchinson was lying, when she obviously was not, about, you know, overhearing that conversation of what happened ion the limo. They claim they’d come in and speak to us. They won’t do it. They have yet to come in.

So, I’ll only address that when we know for sure whether or not the president has tried to push to come in and talk to us live.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say he’s obligated by law to respond to the subpoena. Do you believe that the Justice Department, if the president refuses, should hold him in criminal contempt?

KINZINGER: Look, that’s a – that’s a bridge we cross if we have to get there. You know, look, we well recognize the fact that because of the Committee only being able to exist to the end of this congressional year, because that was the – the mandate, we’re at a bit of a time limit here. And as we’re wrapping up the investigation, we’re also pursuing new leads and facts and we’re – we want to speak to the president.

Look, if he – he’s made it clear he has nothing to hide is what he says. So, he should come in on the day we ask him to come in to. If he pushes off beyond that, we’ll figure out what to do next. Granted that, you know, this is not an unprecedented move by Congress, but it’s also, we recognize, this is a big deal. This is a big move.

But the American – this isn’t about us. This is about the American people, George.

Look, what happened on January 6th was terrible. What led up to that and what happened sense is what I'm more worried about. And democracies are not defined by those bad days but how we come back from those bad days. This is that process. This is laying out before the American people what happened and determining we can never do this again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Biden said yesterday that the committee made an overwhelming case. Should we be expecting a criminal referral?

KINZINGER: Look, again, I think the question of criminal referral really doesn’t have much of a point because, obviously, DOJ is morning forward on this anyway. It’s not a mandate but I think it would be – we’re certainly going to address that issue and we’ll have more to come on that when we – when we make that decision. But, regardless, it looks like DOJ has already begun this investigation.

I take a lot of pride in two things. Number one, our mandate is to tell the American people the truth, come up with fixes. I know that my kid and I know that, you know, the craziest conspiracy theories kid in 10 years is going to believe that it was Donald Trump that started January 6th. So, all these conspiracies today will go away, largely because of the work we’ve done.

I also know that the Justice Department appears to be pursuing this pretty hard.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say they will go away, but you’ve got an overwhelming number of Republican candidates for offices across the country this year, House, Senate, secretaries of state, who are amplifying former President Trump’s lies about the last election, basically election deniers. So, the threat is continuing, isn’t it?

KINZINGER: It is, certainly. And, look, I don’t think this is just going to go away organically. This is going to take the American people really standing up and making the decision that truth matters. It’s why I started my organization, Country First, which is country1st.com, to stay I – look, I don’t care if you’re a Republican or Democrat because the battle right now is truth and the battle is the preservation of democracy.

And, look, with these deniers out there that can’t even agree on basic facts or will lie to the American people, or people like Kevin McCarthy who have been put in a very important position that refuses to tell the truth because that’s much harder -- or that’s much easier to just lie than to tell the truth and still try to win the speakership.

This is the fight. And I would love to say this was going to happen easily. It’s going to take everybody’s work out there working hard, because I don’t think you want to leave your kids a country off like what we’ve been living in, in terms of how divided it is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you said, the clock is ticking on the committee. What should we expect next?

KINZINGER: Well, right now, look, it’s -- it’s putting those facts together, putting together in more of -- in a deeper kind of way exactly what we know. For instance, the last hearing I did before this last one, we -- it was about an hour and a half long. That could have been about a four-hour hearing. So, you’ll see more of those details. We’ll start to work on recommendations.

And -- and then again, we put out that report. And, really, the torch has been passed, yes, to DOJ, but also to the American people, because we’re saying, here’s what the deal is, now it’s up to you to stop this from, A, happening again, and really take control as a self-governing country. What kind of a country do you want to live in? This is -- this is not acceptable how we’ve been doing it. We can do way better.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Adam Kinzinger, thanks very much.

KINZINGER: Yeah, you bet.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Inflation is the economic story of the week. Let's talk about it with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this week. We saw President Biden out there saying that he's going to be announcing more steps to take on inflation and particularly gas prices this week. What more can he do?

PETE BUTTIGIEG, SECRETARY OF TRANSPORTATION: Well, I won't get ahead of the president, but as you have seen throughout this year, he's taken a number of steps, everything from flexibility on ethanol to the release from the Strategic Oil Reserve, to try to create a little bit of breathing room for families that are paying too much at the pump, also drawing attention to the fact that you've got a lot of corporations that are wildly profitable right now, in what seems to be a larger-than-usual spread between wholesale oil prices and what we're paying at the pump for gasoline.

This is part of a bigger focus that the president has sustained throughout this year on fighting inflation and creating more of that breathing room for American families, which is part of why achievements like the Inflation Reduction Act, lowering the cost of health care, lowering the cost of energy for American families -- it's why that's so important, and it's why we can't turn back on the progress that's been made, especially because we know there's still a long way to go.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right now, as you know, those numbers are weighing on Democrats as you head into the midterms, just about three weeks left before the midterm elections. How should Democrats address it?

BUTTIGIEG: Well, look, I think the good policy is good politics. And we have been doing the right thing for the American people with proposals that are -- and achievements, legislatively, that are popular because they make sense. That's true of the infrastructure law, which, having been signed about a year ago, now we're actually out there making these improvements to bridges, roads, airports, things around the country that -- that need work. And I think part of what this administration and this president were elected to do was to deliver on things like that -- same with the Inflation Reduction Act.

I mean, here you had this environment where Americans are facing a lot of pressure because prices are up. And we have ways to bring prices down, on prescription drugs, letting Medicare finally negotiate, capping insulin for -- for those on Medicare at $35 a month, that $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on -- on prescription drugs. And, remember, there are proposals in the Republican Congress right now to reverse all of that, which would mean the premiums and prescription drug costs would go up. And it is exactly the wrong time to do that. It's the wrong time to do anything that would increase costs for health care or anything else for the American people.

We're going to focus on that, focus on the achievements that have been made in this Congress and under this president, as well as the vision for the future.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You didn't mention one of the first achievements, those direct payments to American families in the wake of the pandemic, the expansion of the child tax credit. A lot of Democrats think that your candidate should be speaking more about those accomplishments from last year.

BUTTIGIEG: Well, we are proud of those accomplishments, you know, the things that those accomplishments have done, first of all, contributing to historic job creation under this president, 10 million-plus jobs. That's never happened in this time period in a presidency before in American history.

Remember, we have our challenges right now but when the president took office, we were facing an economy that was at risk of going into freefall. The American Rescue Plan stopped that. And it went directly into easing the burden for Americans, those tax benefits that the Americans got, and it went into projects that are improving communities all around the United States,

I was back in my hometown, saw some infrastructure projects that they're doing there with some of that ARP money. The mayors know what to do with it. Communities know what to do with it. Families know what to do with it.

And I do think we run the risk because there have been so many accomplishments, right, the CHIPS Act that’s bringing manufacturing back to the United States, the PACT Act, getting veterans the benefits they deserve, of course, the infrastructure bill, the Inflation Reduction Act. On top of that American Rescue Plan, you know, in some ways having achieved so much legislatively makes it hard to talk about all at once because there are just so many accomplishments.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The threat of a recession is still looming. We saw the head of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said it’s all but certain to be coming in a few months and it's going to be bad. How worried are you?

BUTTIGIEG: Look, it's possible, but not inevitable. And we're doing everything we can to strengthen the foundations of the American economy. And that means a lot on the supply side. Expanding the productive capacity of this country, part of why we do see a lot of pressure on prices is that while demand has come back, Americans have more income because Americans have jobs in this almost historically low level of unemployment, it's been hard for the supply side to keep up.

That's a big part of what we're working on on the infrastructure side, dealing with some of the bottlenecks we have, dealing with some of the constraints that we have in transportation infrastructure that's needed to be upgraded for decades, which is why Washington has talked about doing something about it for decades and under this president, it has finally gotten done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Buttigieg, thanks for your time this morning.

BUTTIGIEG: My pleasure, thank you.