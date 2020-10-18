'This Week' Transcript 10-18-20: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel This is a rush transcript of "This Week," airing Sunday, October 18.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And that's where we begin with our first guest, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Madam Speaker, thank you for joining us this morning.

I want to get to the latest on the stimulus negotiations with the White House, but first your reaction to that new salvo from President Trump last night.

Governor Whitmer said this: "This is exactly the kind of rhetoric that has put me, my family and the lives of other government officials in danger."

PELOSI: Yes.

The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton.

And, in our political dialogue, to inject fear tactics into it, especially a woman governor and her family, is so irresponsible. And, in all fairness to people who listen to him, people think the president is important and what he says should be adhered to.

And so we have this horrible situation.

But the people have awakened to him, 26 million people already voting. The biggest antidote to his poison is the vote.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of Americans are hurting, as you know, as well, Madam Speaker.

I know you have been negotiating with the White House over a possible economic relief package, and you spoke with Secretary Mnuchin last night.

PELOSI: Yes.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Any closer to reaching a deal?

PELOSI: Well, we're seeking clarity, because, actually, the -- with all due respect to some of the people in the president's administration, they're not legislators.

So, when they said we're accepting the language on testing, for example, they're just making a light touch. They said they changed shall to may, requirements to recommendations, a plan to a strategy, not a strategic plan. They took out 55 percent of the language that we had there for testing and tracing.

And the tracing part is so important, because communities of color had been disproportionately affected by this.

So, on this subject where we have agreement, we don't have agreement in the language yet, but I'm hopeful.

And here's the big difference. Communities of color have more deaths than the white population.

Let's just think of this. If you are a child, a Hispanic child has eight times more chance of going to the hospital with COVID than a white child. A black child, five times more chance of going to the hospital on that. That’s because we have not addressed the problem.

The testing. The tracing. The treatment. The mask wearing. The separation. The sanitation. And all that goes with it. So, again, hopefully we can learn from each other.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re --

PELOSI: And they understand -- and let me just say this, we had pages and pages of how you would do this in the minority community. They crossed it all out. Instead they put this sentence, contact tracing will be paid for by the Federal Government as part of the $75 billion.

OK, we agree to that. But given state difference, each state shall establish a strategy that is appropriate to its circumstances. CDC can provide guidance to the states on elements. Can, no must.

But in addition to that, we have to have a national plan. You cannot leave it up to the states --

STEPHANOPOULOS: So if you go --

PELOSI: -- decide how they’re going to address the minority community --

STEPHANOPOULOS: If you don’t get that agreement --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: If you don’t get that agreement in the 48 hour deadline you set, what happens?

PELOSI: Well, here’s the thing, the 48 only relates to if we want to get it done before the election, which we do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, don't you? Yes.

PELOSI: Yes, so which we do. But we're saying to them, we have to freeze the design on some of these things. Are we going with it or not and what is the language?

I'm optimistic because, again, we’ve been back and forth on all of this. You know legislation, shall is different from may. Shall -- the difference amounts to this, if you think of it this simple way, when you say may you're giving the president a flush front (ph). He may do this, he may grant, he may withhold.

When you say shall, according to the scientific -- the science (ph) tells us must happen. And if we test and trace and treat, masks, separate, ventilate, sanitize, and all the rest of that, we can open our schools --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Madam Speaker --

PELOSI: -- we can open our businesses.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Even if you reach a deal with the White House somewhere around $1.82 trillion, Leader McConnell has said he’s not going to put something like that on the floor of the Senate. So what happens?

PELOSI: Well, he did -- he said a number of things and one of the things that he said, I think it was yesterday, was -- but it was reported yesterday, that if the White House and the House come to an agreement that he would put it on the floor.

That is among his many statements. But most of the time he spends it laughing. Pushing the pause button, telling states to go bankrupt, laughing when -- in his debate, did you see that? When Amy McGrath was saying to him, what are you doing about stopping spread of the virus et cetera, he laughed. He laughed.

This is not funny. The president didn't take it seriously, McConnell has not taken it seriously. But we can stop this if we follow the science. And be ready for a vaccine --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, but --

PELOSI: -- which I hope will be soon.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You haven’t spoken to the president in over a year. Are you willing to pick up the phone to close a deal to get this done?

PELOSI: Look (ph) -- let me just say this because I keep getting that question. It isn’t about the president. He sends his representative -- President Bush sent his representative, President Obama sent a representative, professionals who know something about the policy, this is not unusual.

However, I have a great deal of respect for the office I hold, Speaker of the House, and I have a great deal of respect for the position that he holds, President of the United States. This is not a casual conversation. This is about a meeting of the head of the first branch of government, the legislative branch, and the president.

If there is a purpose, if there is a stipulation of trying to get something done, then perhaps we take this to that place when we can't solve other problems. But many of you have spent many times calculating how many times the president has misrepresented the facts, how many times the president has told me and told Chuck Schumer that yes, we're going to do this for Dreamers, or told bipartisan (inaudible) representatives in the (inaudible) yes, we’re going to do this on immigration, told us yes, we're going to do this on infrastructure. But then he doesn't.

So again, you want to meet with him, you meet with him. As far as I’m concerned, the Speaker of the House must be respected in terms of what the purpose of the meeting is, what the preparation is for it, and what the likely outcome (ph) of success would be.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bottom-line, Madam Speaker, are Americans going to get relief before Election Day?

PELOSI: Well, that depends on the administration. The fact is, is that we cannot -- the heart of the matter is to stop the spread of the virus.

Now, let me speak to you from the standpoint of children because that is my why. That is why I am in government and politics. The children, we could -- we -- we're having a big debate with them now over earned income tax credit. They gave a tax break to the richest people in America. We want an earned income tax credit, a child tax credit, child independent tax credit for the children.

Eight -- 6 million to 8 million kids, depending on whose calculation you use, millions of kids are now -- people are in poverty in our country, and these -- many of them are children.

So, this will alleviate, take millions of children out of poverty, send them to schools that are -- that take money to have the separation, the ventilation, of the number of teachers there to teach them, have the -- correct (ph) this coronavirus that is affecting black and Hispanic children in much greater way than white kids.

And that takes us all back to state and local government, which is the source of health care, education, first responders, police and fire, food, sanitation. There is a oneness to this. I think we can get there.

But if you think of it in terms of the children, and childcare -- childcare, they're rejecting our number on childcare, which is greatly reduced, but they’re rejecting it and saying that --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you think --

PELOSI: -- childcare is very -- people can't go to work if their children can't go to school.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, Madam Speaker, I do -- I do have to move on, but I just want to ask you one final question about Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

PELOSI: Yeah.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Last time we spoke, you said Democrats had arrows in their quiver to block this nomination. But she seems on a path of confirmation right now.

Is this a done deal or is there still something Democrats can do to stop it?

PELOSI: Well, we’ll see. I’m not I’m not in the Senate. I don’t -- I don’t -- what I’m talking about is how we win this election, because we have to offset whatever a court -- whatever the outcome of this, whatever this court may do. And the court -- the House, the Congress of the United States can overturn these bad decisions.

For example, the court just did one on the census. The census is a disagreement we have in this bill (ph) -- this is very important, who we are as a nation. And yet, the court just agreed with the president to stop the census.

So, again, we'll -- because we want to have an agreement, we can come to a negotiation and we can do it now. What's the difference between a few days except that we could have it before the election, which we want it as soon as possible.

And I certainly want it because I don't want to have to be sweeping up after this dumpings (ph) of this elephant as we go into a new presidency in a few short months.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madam Speaker, thank you for your time this morning.

PELOSI: Thank you. My pleasure. Good morning, George. Stay safe.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we're joined now by the chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel.

Ronna, thank you for joining us this morning.

First off, I know you’ve been battling COVID. How are you feeling?

RONNA MCDANIEL, CHAIR, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE: Feeling great. You know, I was -- I was sick. I had -- I have asthmas and I was on a steroid. And I’ve really come out of it quickly, on the campaign trail and feeling great. Thank you for asking.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And, you know, Governor Christie, one of our contributors now, he’s coming up on the program as well. He’s -- he’s also battled COVID and said he came out thinking that he was wrong not to wear a mask in the White House.

What lesson have you taken away from all of this?

MCDANIEL: I think it is incredibly contagious. I think people are getting sick and they don't know where.

And I think the president, with what he has done with the Warp Speed vaccines, the testing, these are going to be the things that are going to get us out of this pandemic, and the president taking that swift action early on is putting our country in a better place to fight this terrible virus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And, of course, you are from Michigan. You saw the president's rally last night. You just heard Speaker Pelosi.

Should the president be talking like that about Governor Whitmer, talking about lock them up, lock them all up, when she’s facing threats like this?

MCDANIEL: Well, first of all, the president and his FBI foiled this plot. And I think Governor Whitmer is really inappropriate to try to lay blame at the president.

These were sick individuals. There was no political affiliation. They were attacking the capitol as well.

We're glad she is safe, her family is safe. But again, let's not politicize --

STEPHANOPOULOS: He’s saying lock them all up.

MCDANIEL: Because of her locking down our state. I mean, my kids aren't in school. She locked us down.

Open it up. It’s not -- let's not take the rhetoric further. Let's not continue to extrapolate things that were not being said.

And what people are saying in Michigan, please let us open up, let our kids go back to school. That's what they're talking about. They’re not threatening our governor. And she’s taking it way too far once again.

And the president, not her --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, but let me just stop you there, though, because --

MCDANIEL: --foiled this plot with his FBI.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank goodness the FBI did foil that plot. No question about that.

MCDANIEL: Thank goodness, absolutely.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: But one of the things -- one of the things that the governor's staff pointed out is that every time the president speaks like this, the threats to her go up on social media.

MCDANIEL: Well, you know, Democrats attack us, too, George, and threats go up to us, too.

I mean, Governor Whitmer, we, of course, want her to be safe and healthy, but she has locked down her state and the people of Michigan, when they're saying, open up our state, it's -- it's from an impassioned place because their businesses are failing, their restaurants are failing. And I will say as a mom of kids in public school who are not back in school, their education is failing right now. Figure it out.

And, you know, there is a state response. She does have responsibility. She's on the Sunday shows all the time. Actually, why don't you come back to Michigan and fix it for the families that are suffering under your lockdown.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: The president has also been getting into debates with his own Republican senators, including Ben Sasse. Here's a phone call that he had, Senator Sasse, with his constituents just this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BEN SASSE (R-NE): It isn't just that he fails to lead our allies, it's that we -- the United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership. The way he treats women and spends like a -- a drunken sailor. The ways I criticized President Obama for that kind of spending, I've criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His -- his family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He flirted with white supremacists.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Tough words there. And the president responded on Twitter yesterday morning, a couple of tweets, taking on the senator, including this final line, Senator Sasse could be next. Perhaps the Republicans should find a new and more viable candidate.

As chair of the Republican National Committee, do you think the Republicans should find a new Senate candidate in Nebraska?

MCDANIEL: Well, first I'll say, everything that Ben Sasse said in that recording does not resemble the president that has lead our country out of this pandemic. He's lead us to a great economy before this. He's leading us out of it with 11.4 million jobs created, great trade -- new trade deals, was at the March for Life, the first president to do that. As a woman, the first -- second woman to chair the RNC, let me just tell you, the respect he has for women. And the president has unprecedented approval with the Republican Party.

Ben's been there for a long time. It's not surprising. It's the only time he gets news is when he criticizes this president. But the party, and the energy we're seeing on the ground, and the rallies, and what we're seeing for this president is unprecedented in terms of the support he's receiving from Republicans across the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president's laying out that maybe Republicans should find a new candidate. Should there be a new candidate in Nebraska?

MCDANIEL: There's not going to be a new candidate in Nebraska. But, you know, the president, of course, is not pleased to see our candidate attacking him. And I don't blame him for saying that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He also took on Susan Collins, Maine Senator Susan Collins, in a tweet on Friday, suggesting that she's not worth the work. Is Susan Collins worth the work?

MCDANIEL: Listen, I want all Republicans to win. I want to keep the Republican majority. I want to re-elect the president and I want to get the House. So I don't -- we want every Republican to win.

And I'll tell you why, because you have a candidate on the Democrat side right now, Joe Biden, who, on your town hall, and continually, after question after question about whether he's going to up end the third branch of government and burn down our checks and balances is saying to the American people, I'll tell you what I'm going to do after the election. We need the Senate, we need the presidency and we need the House, because you a presidential candidate who refuses to be honest with the American people, even in your town hall, saying I'll (inaudible) after the election what I'm going to do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, and I did push him on that and he said he'd come out with -- he actually -- he actually said after a couple of questions that it would be before the election.

MCDANIEL: Yes, he -- and he still hasn't George. And every reporter lets him get a free pass. It is the third branch of government, the judicial branch of government, stacking the Supreme Court will change our country forever.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I -- I asked him several questions on it. So we'll --

MCDANIEL: (inaudible) want every senator elected, I want every senator elected, I want our president elected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But --

MCDANIEL: But more than anything, I would love Joe Biden to get a tough question that he actually has to answer.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He did answer it on Thursday.

But as -- as RNC chair, are you at all concerned that the president's in kind of open warfare with his own senators?

MCDANIEL: I think this president is fighting for the American people every day. I'm not worried about Washington beltway politics. This is a president who went out and said there are forgotten men and women in this country who do not have a voice in Washington and he's made better trade deals and he's cut taxes and he's cut regulation and he's put great judges on the Supreme Court and across the judiciary. This is a president who has done phenomenal work for the American people. He wasn't there for the Washington elite.

And, again, you have a candidate who did not answer your question in that town hall, George. Doesn't that concern you, that he is saying, I will fundamentally change the third branch of government and the American people only deserve to know that after the election? I think that's incredibly alarming.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Again, he say before, but you've now got several Republican Senators, Lindsey Graham, saying he's concerned that Joe Biden is going to win. Thom Tillis saying that you need a Republican Senate to be a check on a potential President Biden. You've seen the comments from Susan Collins and from Ben -- Ben Sasse.

Are you starting to see Republican senators running on a separate track from President Trump?

MCDANIEL: I'm not. I think all of them have been running those similar races along.

Here's what I'm going to tell you. I am seeing more enthusiasm than I saw in 2016. I study the data every day. We know that our voters are going to turn out on Election Day. They don't trust the mail in balloting as much. They are getting out in these early vote states right now. We want them to get out. We want them to turn in their absentee votes.

But we are seeing this huge energy and we are seeing really great numbers coming out for the president. And this is a race. And any Republican that doesn't recognize that running with the president is going to help them is hurting themselves in the long run.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, your uncle, Mitt Romney, called out the president for refusing to condemn QAnon, calling this conspiracy theory absurd and dangerous.

As Head of the Republican Party, are you prepared to condemn QAnon?

MCDANIEL: I knew you were going to ask me that question. I knew it because it's something the voters are not even thinking about. It's a fringe group. It’s not part of our party. The vice president said, I dismiss it out of hand. The president said, you know what, I don't know anything about this group. But, of course, you’re going to ask me about that because it has absolutely nothing to do with this election.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So do you condemn it?

MCDANIEL: Antifa -- Antifa is burning down cities right now. I just told you, dismiss them out of hand. They are a fringe group.

But this is crazy, George. The American people are worried about the stimulus package that Nancy Pelosi is holding up, checks going to people who are concerned, and she’s saying, you know what, I’m going to look at the fine print, I don’t like this one word and I’m going to hold the American people hostage as I play political gamesmanship with their lives.

That’s what the voters are worried about.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve got a series of Senate Republicans --

MCDANIEL: They’re not --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- saying that package is too large.

MCDANIEL: -- up about that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve got a series of Senate Republicans saying that package is too large.

MCDANIEL: There’s no package yet, George. Because Nancy Pelosi has been holding it up for months.

The president has said, get help to the American people. And she is saying, no, not unless we get ballot harvesting in there and we get all these things in there that have nothing to do with getting immediate help to Americans who are struggling right now.

This is all on Nancy Pelosi every day, all day. She is hurting the American people for her political wellbeing and it is shameful that she is doing this in a time of pandemic. And that’s what the American people are worried about right now. Their jobs, the economy, and they know that President Trump is the best candidate to lead them back out of this pandemic because he’s already doing it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ronna McDaniel, thanks for your time this morning.

MCDANIEL: Thank you so much.