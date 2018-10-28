'This Week' Transcript 10-21-18

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: Massacre in Pittsburgh, at least 11 dead, many more injured after a gunman opens fire in a synagogue.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a very horrific crime scene. It's one of the worst that I've seen.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The worst attack on American jews in the history of our country. The third mass shooting in a house of worship in the last three years. Our Martha Raddatz is live on the scene.

MARTHA RADDATZ, THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: This is a community in mourning after the horrific attack at the synagogue just behind me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The shooting comes just one day after this man arrested for targeting President Trump's critics with potentially deadly explosives. Almost a dozen prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama an Hillary Clinton, the cross hairs.

Are hate-filled politics now fueling political violence? Does President Trump share responsibility? Can we stop the killing from spiraling out of control?

And with just nine days to the midterms...

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are going to win, win, win. And we are going to keep on winning.

BARACK OBAMA, 44TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What is at stake is a politics that is decent and honest and lawful.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How will this weigh on voters? Insight and analysis from our Powerhouse Roundtable.

STEPHANOPULOS: Good morning.

Before every big election, we expect an October surprise. This year, it has come, an explosion of violence and rage, a spate of domestic terror.

On Monday, the first potential letter bomb found at the home of George Soros, the billionaire activist who has been a frequent target of President Trump. By week's end, more than a dozen more intercepted, apparently constructed in this man, plastered with partisan stickers, by this man, a long-time criminal and staunch supporter of President Trump.

On Wednesday, an armed man tried to enter the predominately black First Baptist Church in Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Unable to break in, he walked to a Kroger's down the street and shot two black victims to death, passing right by a white man in the parking lot saying whites don't kill whites.

Then came Saturday, the sabbath worship at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh shattered by semi-automatic gunfire and the chilling scream all Jews must die.

This morning, our hearts ache for the victims as we absorb the shock. But how surprised should we be? This is at least the fourth mass killing in America using an AR-15 since the Las Vegas massacre just over a year ago, the third mass shooting in a House of worship in the last three years.

Across social media, hate speech and anti-Semitism are rampant and on the rise, all against the backdrop of the ugliest political climate in modern times, at the center an unapologetically incendiary president, untrammeled by traditional norms of civility.

We will do our best to make sense of it all this morning. And we begin in Pittsburgh, now the site of the single worst attack against jews in American history.

My This Week co-anchor Martha Raddatz is there. Good morning, Martha.

RADDATZ: Good morning, George. This was truly a horrific scene. You see the synagogue behind me. And we're standing in front of a home where snipers positioned themselves on the second floor to do what they could to stop the gunman.

RADDATZ: Overnight the Squirrel Hill community coming together in mourning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You can't even put it into words. It's just terrible.

RADDATZ: An outpouring of grief and shock.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You hear about anti-semitism with something that happens in history, that happened in other places, but this is Squirrel Hill, so I didn't really think of it as something that was affecting me.

RADDATZ: Close knit Squirrel Hill, the real-life Mr. Roger's Neighborhood, home to several synagogues and an active Jewish community now shaken to its core.

The horrific scene unfolded on a quiet Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue as congregants observed the Jewish sabbath, it began.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Several calls of persons sheltering in place wthin the structure. It sounded like from the calls that I was killing that as soon as he came into the lobby he opened fire.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The scene is very bad inside. There are multiple fatalities.

RADDATZ: 11 people killed, many more wounded, including police officers injured at the scene. SWAT operators, engaging in a gun battle with the shooter, nearby residents warned not to leave their homes.

Kim Hardin’s home is just across the street from the synagogue.

KIM HARDIN: -- and by the time I rallied my kids and got them down to get them into the basement, the police were already starting to arrive. There were four, five, six police cars, they were jumping out of their cars with their weapons drawn and so I knew something was really wrong. Probably five minutes after that we had the SWAT banging on our backdoor to get in to use our second floor for the snipers.

RADDATZ: Zachary Weiss’s father was among those in the temple in that morning.

ZACHARY WEISS: My dad went up the steps and he was in this angle where about five feet away from him he could see casing moving, which meant that more shots were being fired. And --

RADDATZ: He could see casings coming --

WEISS: Coming towards his proximity, yes. About five feet was what he told me. And he did not see the shooter. So he was far away enough that the shooter did not recognize him, but he was close enough that he could see the bullets.

RADDATZ: 46 year old gunman Robert Bowers has a history of making anti-Semitic statements, reportedly posting on social media just before the shooting, "I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in". And while in custody he told officers he wanted all Jews to die. Bowers is now facing federal and state charges, including hate crimes.

What do you say to comfort people in a time like this, as a rabbi?

RABBI CHUCK DIAMOND: Well, I think it’s challenging. Unfortunately I’ve had a lot of experience with death and dealing with death and different kinds of things. Nothing quite like this. A hug goes a long way. Just a shoulder to cry on and just to -- to empathize with -- with the people.

RADDATZ: But Rabbi Chuck Diamond, who grew up in this community, says that may not be enough.

DIAMOND: We got to do something. And so you got to take action. And as a rabbi it’s interesting to say prayers aren’t enough.

RADDATZ: The residents of Squirrel Hill still reeling from tragedy.

HARDIN: We are an accepting, diverse population in Squirrel Hill and we support each other. And we are going to be stronger for this. We are going to support our -- our Jewish friends and we’ll get through this and we’ll teach our kids to -- to move away from hate.

MARTHA RADDATZ, CHIEF GLOBAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: It is a community trying to come together, so let’s bring in two members of the Pittsburgh city council who represent this neighborhood, Corey O’Connor and Erika Strassburger. Thank you for coming by this morning. We all feel so horrible about this and our prayers are with you. You had to know a lot of people in this neighborhood who were likely in that synagogue yesterday.

COREY O’CONNOR, CITY COUNCILMAN, PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA: Yes. It’s scary. When you look at these horrifying crimes that happen across the country, and then when it hits home and it hits people that you know, people that you grew up with, you know, going into that synagogue a couple months ago for an award ceremony, being there for a number of services, for friends throughout the years, it’s really scary.

RADDATZ: And -- and when you first heard about it, your -- your heart had to be beating and wondering who was inside.

ERIKA STRASSBURGER, CITY COUNCILWOMAN, PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA: I was two blocks away. I was with members of the community at a different event. The -- the sadness and the fear that it was immediately apparent with the people I was with. Just heartbreaking. And I got on (ph) (inaudible) as soon as I could just to fin out more. The hardest part of waiting, is to find out more.

RADDATZ: So how does this community move forward?

O’CONNOR: We’ve had events over the last couple days. You know, mourning with each other, vigils to support families as well as, you know, to honor the ones that we’ve lost. But we are a very strong community. We’re a close-knit community, we’re very diverse. We’re not going to be afraid of this. We were out and about in the thousands last night. We’re going to be out, about today. You know, Squirrel Hill is some -- some communities that band together.

And not only Squirrel Hill but the city of Pittsburgh. And there’s going to be an outpouring of love and support for these residents over the next couple weeks and definitely couple months.

RADDATZ: And there are about 50,000 Jewish residents of Pittsburgh and about -- even more than half of them live in this community. How do you think you go forward in this community with the Jewish community in particular and the pain they’re feeling now?

STRASSBURGER: Well, one really incredible thing was even on scene yesterday we had outpouring of support, not just from the Jewish community but from the Muslim community, the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, the Hispanic and Latino community. I think that as Councilman O’Connor said, our strength comes from our diversity.

And we’re going to have to continue that, not just in the days to come, not just in the weeks to come, but in the months to come and to demonstrate that anti-Semitism has no place in today’s world and certainly not in Squirrel Hill, certainly not in Pittsburgh. We’re better than that.

RADDATZ: And just this summer, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who’s the rabbi at Tree of Life, wrote a blog post about school shootings. And he was bemoaning elected officials waiting out the news cycle, warning, "I fear that the status quo will remain unchanged". So do you feel a responsibility to change that status quo now?

O’CONNOR: Yes. I mean we had the responsibility to change it 15, 10 years ago. And now that it hit us home in Pittsburgh, in this neighborhood -- the city of Pittsburgh will stand up to this. Not only will we, we need partners in other major U.S. cities to stand up as well and say we’re not going to take it. If we can’t get the help and support from our state and federal levels, cities are going to have to take this on head-on and we’re not afraid to do that.

RADDATZ: But what exactly do you want to do? Tragically we hear these shootings so often. What can be different?

STRASSBURGER: Something has to be different. That’s all I can say. Something has to be different. We should have taken action years ago when it comes to, you know, sensible gun control. And although we’re limited (ph) in the city of Pittsburgh, we’re going to do our best to make something happen and to work with our partners at the state level and those who we can at the federal level.

RADDATZ: President Trump in his first public remarks -- I’m sure you heard yesterday after the shooting at Joint Base Andrews suggested an option that might help having armed guards in places of worship. Let’s listen.

Would that have helped?

O’CONNOR: So if that’s what the president wants to see, that’s not my neighborhood, that’s not Squirrel Hill. I live – I grew up, you know, 15 blocks from here. My mom leaves her door open at all times.

That’s not the community we want. We don’t want people having armed guards at every door you walk into. It’s not that type of neighborhood. The main business district’s a block away.

That’s not what we’re looking to do in this city. And unfortunately events like this happen and we’re lucky that our law enforcement officers were here to save even more lives.

But that’s not the type of community that we want to live in.

RADDATZ: Do you think it might have saved lives, an armed guard?

STRASSBURGER: It could have saved lives, but if you think about it, today it was at – yesterday it was at a Synagogue, it might be at a school, but the next time it could be at a grocery store or at a public market.

What – what – where do we stop with arming our entire society and feeling as if we can’t be safe anywhere? I just don’t see that as the answer and certainly, you know, the Jewish community throughout Pittsburg will have to make their – and the Synagogues throughout Pittsburg will have to make their own decisions as to what they need to do to feel safe.

But it flies in the face of the open doors, open arms mentality of this Synagogue in particular and all of them across Pittsburg.

RADDATZ: OK, thank you both for coming out with us this morning and again our prayers are with you. Thank you.

STRASSBURGER: Thank you.

RADDATZ: And joining me now is former FBI agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett here in Pittsburgh. Brad, we’ve got a crime scene behind us. They’re still investigating this. You took a look at the affidavit and with the details of what went on inside of there with that shooter.

BRAD GARRETT, FORMER FBI AGENT: So -- so keep in mind since Columbine police changed their tactics of instead of waiting to go right to the shooter. Because let’s face it, these shootings take less than five minutes, typically. So that’s exactly what the Pittsburgh police did. They engaged the shooter that then went up to the third floor of the building. He now gets in a gunfight with the police, several officers get shot, he gets shot, but they stop him.

And the key is because they went in when they did, it saved lives.

RADDATZ: And -- and of course we had snipers right in this house where we’re set up in the front yard, upstairs in case they couldn’t get him --

GARRETT: Right.

RADDATZ: -- inside. What -- what do we know about this suspect? Is there anything -- you’ve seen these kinds of things so many times. Is there anything atypical about it?

GARRETT: No, from the standpoint that they’re obviously full of anger and rage, but the important thing is that people like this gentleman are looking for an excuse to act. Now, did he use the serial bomber that we just went through as a motivator? I don’t know. But their anger and rage builds up. And it’s all about power, Martha. They feel powerless. They feel like people are overtaking their lives and it becomes anger. And they vent it in a very hateful way and so that’s why he did this. It’s a power thing (ph).

RADDATZ: And -- and you saw the -- the online posting, supposedly by him. Is he more radicalized online? Is it the atmosphere in the country right now? Is -- what do you see there?

GARRETT: OK. So it is a combination of we’re angry, we’re intolerant, and that’s getting promoted in certain venues around this country. And the problem is that people like this, they’ll hook onto it. They’re looking for something to justify their behavior. And if they can take on a situation like this location and start to kill people, it’s like they’ve released -- I’m taking charge, I’m getting rid of people who shouldn’t be here. It’s all about dehumanizing individuals.

RADDATZ: Should he have been on the law enforcement radar, could he have been? Would they have known?

GARRETT: The problem with that is that versions of him are in the hundreds of thousands across this country. And until you have information about somebody actually launching or building an attack online or talking to somebody or through an informant, what can you really do? What he’s saying online a lot of people say online. The first amendment’s going to protect them. So it’s a real tough call for law enforcement.

RADDATZ: And with the mail bomber as well, right? I mean there were threats of some sort. He was driving around with a van with targets on people’s faces.

GARRETT: Of course.

RADDATZ: Nothing you can do about that?

GARRETT: And -- and been convicted in the past --

RADDATZ: Yes.

GARRETT: -- of threatening people. So you know, you could see his progression. I guarantee you this gentleman, you’re going to see his progression that led him to this building.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Brad.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS: And for more on extremism in America, let’s turn to former Homeland Security Secretary Jay Johnson and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Mr. Greenblatt, let me start with you. You say this is the deadliest attack on a Jewish community in American history, yet we have seen signs that anti-Semitism is on the rise. Can you give those kind of statistics some context and were you shocked by this?

JONATHAN GREENBLATT, CEO, ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE: Well, Martha, I think we were shocked at the ADL, and I think our community and the country was horrified at what happened yesterday. Unfortunately, in some ways, we weren’t surprised. At the ADL, we’ve been tracking hate and anti-Semitism, fighting it for over 100 years. And what we saw in 2016 was a -- OK.

GREENBLATT: Well, I think I was horrified. And -- but (ph) in my organization, the country was horrified by what happened yesterday. But unfortunately, in some ways, we weren’t necessarily surprised.

At the ADL, we’ve been on the frontlines of fighting hate for over 100 years and tracking anti-Semitic incidents for four decades. And what I can tell you is in 2016 we saw a 34 percent increase in acts of harassment, vandalism and violence against the Jewish community. But last year, a 57 percent increase, the single largest surge that we’ve ever seen in anti-Semitic acts in the United States. And so this event that happened yesterday, this terrible tragedy -- and our hearts break, they break for the families and the victims in the community. But let me tell you, we should not look away when anti-Semitism is on the rise. We need to act.

RADDATZ: And Secretary Johnson, I know the ADL also this week showed a mark increase in online attacks against the Jewish community as we get closer to Election Day. When you look at those statistics, when you hear what Mr. Greenblatt just said, what is your sense of what’s happening in the country?

JOHNSON: Well first, Martha, all Americans this morning should mourn with the families of the 11 killed who were members of the Tree of Life Synagogue and with the Jewish community generally.

Martin Luther King used to say that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, an attack against one is against us all. As I think Jonathan alluded to, we live now in a very, very toxic environment that includes an instability in our political discourse among our leaders.

The attack yesterday and the attempted pipe bombings over the course of last week should be a wake up call to all Americans to demand change, and change has to start at the top.

We’re in an environment now where deranged individuals feel that it’s their place to bring about change in our society with an AR-15 or a series of pipe bombs. And Americans really do listen to their leaders, including our president.

Our president has the largest microphone, he has the largest bullhorn. This particular president has a particularly large voice and a large microphone, and Americans should demand that their leaders insist on change, a more civil discourse, and a more civil environment generally.

RADDATZ: And Mr. Greenblatt, I want to ask the same question of you. Were you comforted by the president’s remarks yesterday and his repeated condemnation of anti-Semitism?

GREENBLATT: Well it is important that our leaders lead, as Secretary Johnson said. And I was encouraged that the president said something yesterday, the country needed to hear that.

But it isn’t what you say after the tragedy that only matters. It’s the environment that you create with your rhetoric. And at the ADL, we have spoken out when candidate Trump or President Trump has invoked anti-Semetic memes and used the kind of rhetoric favored by white supremacists.

But I think we also need to keep in mind, and we’ll keep doing that, we’ll keep speaking truth to power, but it’s more than what one man does. Whether you’re an elected official meeting with Nazi sympathizers or bringing holocaust deniers to the House of Representatives, or if you’re an elect – or a candidate for office invoking wild anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about Jewish financers like George Soros manipulating world events, or if you’re a religious leader referring to Jews as termites.

All of this is absolutely unacceptable, and we cannot create a situation or allow ourselves to normalize anti-Semitism and think this is somehow just an average daily course of business.

It’s abnormal and it needs to be interrupted and stopped.

RADDATZ: Jeh Johnson, I want to go back to the – the suspect, the accused shooter. He was prolific on social media, especially an online community called Gab, which allegedly has attracted a number of far right users.

He reportedly wrote I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in. Who monitors sites like these? Is there enough oversight? Where is the line drawn there?

JOHNSON: That’s a good question. I think first and foremost social media provides, internet service providers have to monitor the content on their platforms for threats of violence, for this type of hate. I don’t believe that the government, particularly the security agencies of our government, should be in the business of limiting or editing speech or political debate or political content, but there is a line that is crossed from debate, robust debate to hate, inciting violence and threatening acts of violence. And so I know that internet service providers, social media providers have made great strides to take down truly hateful speech, but they’ve got to keep at this, they’ve got to keep on it.

This cuts across religion, race, demographic, nationality and it’s no coincidence, frankly, that the individual who used to work for me at DHS responsible for countering violent extremism now works for Jonathan at ADL. And so I think it’s incumbent on all of us to be vigilant when it comes to this kind of thing, be more scrutinizing and to demand change among our leaders and the discourse that they foster and bring about in the run-up to this midterm.

GREENBLATT: Martha, if I might just add on what the secretary --

RADDATZ: Yes, I want to thank (ph) -- yes, go ahead.

GREENBLATT: -- what the secretary said. You know, at the ADL we monitor this kind of online hate and harassment. We opened a center for technology and society in the heart of Silicon Valley last year and we’re working directly with Google and Twitter and Facebook and Microsoft, but the companies need to do more. And as an advocate -- a fierce advocate for the first amendment we need to recognize and acknowledge that freedom of speech is not the freedom to slander.

And the freedom of assembly isn’t the freedom to insight violence. So whether it’s Gab or any of these other platforms, those who peddle hate, those who seek to spread harm, we need to take steps to shut that down.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks to both of you for all your comments this morning.

JOHNSON: Thank you.

GREENBLATT: Thank you.