'This Week' Transcript 10-2-22: FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Sen. Marco Rubio & Gen. David Petraeus

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 2, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Let’s get the latest on the federal response from FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell.

Administrator Criswell, you were just in Florida yesterday, give us a sense from what you saw of the scope of this catastrophe.

DEANNE CRISWELL, FEMA ADMINISTRATOR: Good morning, Jon.

You’re right. I was -- spent the last two days in Florida. Friday traveling with the governor and Saturday traveling around to see some other parts of the state. And what I can tell you is that there is a lot of devastation. Significant damage in the point of impact on the west coast of Florida. But still homes under water in the central part of Florida as they were still doing active rescues right before we got there on Saturday afternoon.

And so this is going to be a long road to recovery. And there are a lot of people that are impacted. But we also know that we’re still actively in the search and rescue phase trying to make sure that we are accounting for everybody that was in the storm’s path and that we go through every home to make sure that we don’t leave anybody behind.

KARL: As you mentioned, you spent a lot of time with Governor DeSantis yesterday -- on Friday. What is your sense of the coordination between the Biden administration and the DeSantis administration on this?

CRISWELL: Yes, I spent the whole day with Governor DeSantis on Friday and wanted to really hear what his concerns were and what resources he might need to help support this. I committed to him that we would continue to bring in resources to meet the needs, not just for this response and the stabilization, but as we go into the recovery efforts.

And so it was good to be able to see some of the damages and talk to the people directly while we were together so then he could let me know what kind of resources and assistance he might need.

KARL: And the death toll -- I mean, we’ve been talking about this being the deadliest hurricane for Florida in more than 60 years. Why was it so high? Was it because the forecast was off? It was expected to hit Tampa and ended up hitting further north near Fort Myers. Or was it because local officials, particularly Lee County, delayed in issuing an evacuation order?

CRISWELL: Yes, we -- this was a catastrophic hurricane, Jon, which we knew was going to have devastating impacts and widespread impacts. The storm itself was fairly unpredictable in the days leading up to landfall. Just 72 hours before landfall, the Fort Myers and Lee County area were not even in the cone of the hurricane. And as it continued to move south, the local officials immediately -- as soon as they knew that they were in that threat zone, made the decisions to evacuate and get people to safety.

We knew that there was going to be a significant impact to life here. And so we pre-staged a large number of search and rescue resources from across the federal family to imbed right with the state resources to go in immediately following the storm and that’s exactly what they did. They were out before daybreak on Thursday going into these communities and making sure that they were finding people that needed immediate assistance.

They are still there today going house-by-house to make sure we account for everybody.

KARL: And you still have a major effort going on in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. What can you tell us about the situation there?

CRISWELL: Yes, so we have not stopped our response efforts and our recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona left significant impacts across the island, and we saw island-wide power outages that, as of my report yesterday morning, 90 percent of the customers in Puerto Rico have been restored with power.

We are committed to working with the commonwealth. We are bringing in our federal partners to make sure that we continue to move forward in supporting all of those people that have been impacted by that to include individuals that have had a lot of damage to their homes -- a lot of water damage this time as compared to previous hurricanes.

And so we’ve got people on the ground. They’ve been there since the storm made landfall. They’re going to stay with the people of Puerto Rico as we go through the recovery efforts there.

KARL: All right, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, thank you for taking time to talk to us on a very busy day.

CRISWELL: Thank you, Jon.

KARL: And joining us now from Miami is Florida senator Marco Rubio.

Senator Rubio, you’re no stranger to hurricanes. You’ve seen countless hurricanes, both as a public official and life-long resident from Florida. Based on what you’ve seen so far, how does this compare?

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): Well, I don’t think it has a comparison, not for Florida. There are entire communities -- Fort Myers Beach no longer exists. I mean, it’ll have to be rebuilt. It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture. Sanibel’s basically flattened.

And even the structures that are standing -- I was with the Coast Guard two days ago as we went overhead on it -- even the structures that are standing have been damaged by water, probably uninhabitable and have to be razed.

So, this is a character-altering event. It will change the character and the nature of these communities. They’ll be rebuilt, but you can’t rebuild something that is slice of old Florida and bring it back.

It will be something new, but it won't be the same, and that’s the most heartbreaking part about it from an economic standpoint.

Obviously, the human toll is still being calculated, and that -- that has no price. It’s extraordinary and we fear that number will continue to rise.

KARL: What are you hearing out of Sanibel? We saw the bridge destroyed. Are people getting what day need on the island?

RUBIO: Well, I think unfortunately, there are still people left there who wanted to stay after the fact. The island is cut off. I mean, you can't get there. So, at some point, they're going to have to come off and restart their life somewhere else.

In the meantime, you see the bridge. It’s not just the parts that were washed away, that entire bridge is structurally compromised potentially. So, it will have to be rebuilt and that will take a while.

And in the interim, I think our priority now is to identify the people that remain on Sanibel who wanted to stay there, but eventually have to come off because there's no way to continue their life there. There’s no way to restore the power. There’s no economy there. At some point, they'll have to be moved.

And, you know, as I said, that bridge will be rebuilt. That will take a very long time, a couple of years at least. And, obviously, you know, life in Sanibel is going to change in the interim.

KARL: How is FEMA doing? Is Florida getting everything it needs right now from the Biden administration?

RUBIO: Yeah, FEMA, they’ve all been great. As I said, the federal response from day one has been very positive, as it’s always been in the past and we’re grateful for that.

You know, FEMA -- the primary responder, the incident command is in the state. The states step up and then the states tell FEMA we need this, this, or we need that. And that's the process we're working through right now. But it’s an extraordinary mobilization of the Army Corps, the Coast Guard.

And virtually, every federal asset that's available not just through FEMA but other agencies, and then the individual assistance piece, where there’ll be many people who are going to need that individual assistance in the counties that have been approved for it. And they'll need it because they'll need some place to live and now and for the foreseeable future. And small businesses that no longer exist, they’re going to need help from SBA.

KARL: You and Senator Rick Scott have already said that Congress is going to need to step up, allocate money for this relief effort. That’s, of course, not surprising.

Back in 2013, you voted against the relief bill for hurricane -- for Superstorm Sandy. You said that it included extraneous materials, extraneous items that have nothing to do with emergency relief. It included pork.

Will you make the same stand here? Will you insist that this emergency bill include only money to deal with this catastrophe?

RUBIO: Well, I said at the time, and, by the way, since Sandy, we've had multiple votes for emergency votes for emergency relief all over the country, including wildfires and I supported all of them. In fact, I supported them without pay-fors. Like other people say they want the money paid for.

What I won't support is things that are not emergency relief. What we're going to ask for Florida is what we supported for every other state in the country that’s been affected by -- by natural disasters, and that is emergency relief designed to be spent immediately to help the people affected now.

What happened with that bill back in 2013 is it wasn't just emergency relief. It included funding that should have gone through the funding process -- cars for DHS, you know, roof at the Smithsonian, fisheries in Alaska. Maybe very -- meritorious projects but that should go to the normal process. This is about emergency relief.

So, I think what we will fight for, the money as we supported for other states that is needed for emergency relief. Money that’s going to be spent now, not money that’s going to be spent five years from now on projects that may be very worthy, maybe very necessary, but that should go through the normal process, not the emergency process.

That's what we'll ask for Florida. That’s what we’ve always supported.

KARL: So, let me be clear on this. Will you take the same stand if Congress adds as they often do with emergency bills items that don't have anything to do with recovery from this hurricane? Will you vote against the emergency bill for Florida?

RUBIO: Well, it shouldn’t -- it won't come to that, because it's our state. So, if we're not asking for it and we’re saying we don't need it and it has nothing to do with emergency relief for Florida, then why would it be in there? I mean, why would somebody add something from another state that’s not impacted by the storm?

So, it shouldn’t come to that and I’m not -- you know, it shouldn’t come to that pork in the road because it’s unnecessary thing. It's our request. So, our request put that way and --

(CROSSTALK)

RUBIO: -- for my colleagues to support.

KARL: Will New Jersey -- New Jersey and the other states didn't request the extraneous items in that emergency bill in 2013, you voted against it. I’m just asking, would you vote go so far to vote against a bill that would also help --

RUBIO: Well, frankly -- yeah, that's not accurate. There was requests made from not just some of those states that were impacted, but some of those allied with the people in those states, and the people from those states weren't complaining about that spending at the time unfortunately. Maybe some of them were, but the majority of them were not.

They just wanted the emergency piece. They didn’t care if it came with another -- you know, one of six dollars was for immediate spending.

So, in our case, we’re not going to ask for the other $5, we’re just going to ask for that one that has to do with emergency relief. I imagine South Carolina and North Carolina, other states in the northeast will have the sawm. And there are other natural disasters that are occurring. We may need to include Puerto Rico in that request, that they need additional funding.

So, that’s what we’re going to focus on and that’s what we’re going to push for and that’s what we’re going to insist on and we’re going to be consistent on that.

KARL: And, Senator, before you go, you're obviously one of the top Republicans on the Foreign Relations Committee, ranking member on Intelligence, I want to ask you about Ukraine. You saw Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for expedited process for NATO membership for Ukraine. The administration is saying that is not – now is not the time to do that. What’s your sense? Should – should Ukraine have an expedited process?

RUBIO: Yes, I think it needs to – well, they’re – ultimately, I think that's going to have to go through the normal process for expansion, nor do I think that’s the answer to the problem here.

I think the bigger challenge we face right now is that between now and the time all that goes down, you know, Vladimir Putin, I think before he does some nuclear demonstration, could very well attack some NATO distribution point, because that's who he's blaming. He’s blaming NATO, the U.S., our allies for supplying Ukraine with weaponry that’s allowed Ukraine to be so effective.

So, I think we need to start thinking through, what’s the response going to be if he attacks an airport in Poland, or a train station on the border with Poland and – and NATO forces that are embedded there to help with the distribution, not in combat, are killed or injured or – and I think that's going to be a real fork in the road for the alliance that could come sooner rather than later. And it’s – it’s the one that I – that I focus most on right now. And I think that’s really going to be the more immediate challenge here. KARL: Yes, and we’ve heard from President Biden that NATO will defend every inch of NATO territory.

Thank you very much, Senator Rubio. We appreciate your time this morning.

RUBIO: Thank you.

KARL: Let's bring in former CIA director and retired four-star David Petraeus.

So, General Petraeus, how significant, how big was Putin's move here? I mean, on one hand, he's announcing this annexation, but he's doing it literally as Russian forces were retreating?

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR & U.S. ARMY (RET.): It is significant, but it's also desperate. He is losing. And the battlefield reality he faces is, I think, irreversible. In other words, over the last seven months, President Zelenskyy and Ukraine have mobilized vastly better than has Russia. In other words, Ukraine has recruited, trained, equipped, organized and employed forces incomparably better than Russia has. And the reality facing Russia now is that Ukraine, a country a third the size of Russia, has a bigger, much more effective army on the ground, and other assets as well, all of this of course supported by the arsenal of democracy, the United States, now up to $17 billion, over another $1 billion announced this week in military arms, ammunition and materiel, and also supported by the other NATO countries and other western countries around the world.

So he faces a situation that I think, again, is irreversible. No amount of shambolic mobilization, which is the only way to describe it; no amount of annexation; no amount of even veiled nuclear threats can actually get him out of this particular situation. He announced the annexation and he's already lost a really critical element in that, a critical city, that would have been a very key supply hub had they been able to go father. And that's just going to continue. He's going to continue to lose on the battlefield. And at some point there's going to have to be recognition of that. At some point there's going to have to be some kind of beginning of negotiations, as President Zelenskyy has said, will be the ultimate end.

And at some point, by the way, as well, I strongly agree with the idea of Ukraine becoming part of NATO, although, as Senator Rubio noted, let's make sure that the battlefield goes well first.

KARL: But by irreversible, you mean that Russia cannot win this war.

PETRAEUS: They cannot -- there's nothing he can do at this point. Again, to even -- and the losses have been staggering. They have been...

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: ... casualties.

PETRAEUS: They have been many multiples, in seven months, what Russia lost in nearly a decade in Afghanistan -- many, many multiples. And again, they're losing on the battlefield. And it's going to continue. The only question really is when do you start to see not just individual soldiers or small units surrender but when do you start to see larger units crumble, crack and perhaps actually collapse?

And I think that will be coming. And then the question for President Zelenskyy will be, do we retake that little part of the Donbas that was controlled by the separatists since 2014. And what about Crimea? And when do we have some kind of negotiation with Russia?

And of course, by the way, in response to this annexation, Russia got hit by 1,000 more individual personal and other sanctions, showing that the West still has more that can be done to Russia. It can still get worse for Putin and for Russia. And even the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield won't change this at all.

KARL: And -- and do you take the threat -- I mean, you have to take the threat seriously.

PETRAEUS: You have to take the threat seriously.

KARL: And, I mean, you talked about a precedent set by the United States.

PETRAEUS: Yes. You have to take that seriously. And Jake Sullivan has publicly stated that the U.S. has communicated to Russia what would happen in response to that.

KARL: And what would happen?

PETRAEUS: Well, again, I have deliberately not talked to Jake about this. I mean, just to give you a hypothetical, we would respond by leading a NATO, a collective effort, that would take out every Russian conventional force that we can see and identify on the battlefield in Ukraine and also in Crimea and every ship in the Black Sea --

KARL: So it would bring America and NATO into the war? I mean --

PETRAEUS: It --

KARL: -- it would be an Article 5 situation basically.

PETRAEUS: Not an Article 5 because they're not part of NATO --

(CROSSTALK)

PETRAEUS: -- it would be -- it would be a U.S. and NATO response to something that is absolutely --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- the radiation would extend into NATO countries, it effectively would be an attack on NATO.

PETRAEUS: Yes. And perhaps you can make that case. The other case is that this is so horrific that there has to be a response, it cannot go unanswered. But it doesn't expand, it doesn’t -- it’s not nuclear for nuclear. You don't want to, again, get into a nuclear escalation here. But you have to show that this cannot be accepted in any way.

KARL: When Putin announced this annexation on Friday, his speech -- what stood out to me is that he was talking about not so much NATO but about a larger war he was describing with Russia versus the West.

PETRAEUS: Well, he's trying to cast this in any way that he can in a way to appear threatening, to be threatening, to try to get Europe to crack. He thinks he can out suffer Europe, if you will. And, you know, the Russians have out suffered Napoleon and the Nazis and so forth. But I don’t think he’s going to out suffer Europe. Europe’s going to have a tough winter, there’s going to be very reduced flow of natural gas, but they'll get through it and I don't think they'll crack on the issue of support for Ukraine.

KARL: And is there significant opposition in Russia when we see the protests, we see what’s happening at some of these mobilization offices, I mean, does Putin have to worry about opposition in --

PETRAEUS: He does.

KARL: -- Russia?

PETRAEUS: This is why he didn't declare even the partial mobilization until just now, he was hesitant. And of course, now it's too late, because he can't generate enough capable replacements and forces and units to plug the gaps. They’re just going to continue to try to re-establish new defensive lines in the East. They're going to lose Kherson (ph) in the South. And eventually you’re going to see some puncture in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia in the center South as well.

So, again, they're in a very, very difficult situation, reportedly more Russian men have left the country than have actually been conscripted or brought back in this --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- we've seen those long lines --

PETRAEUS: Yes --

KARL: -- waiting to leave. General Petraeus, thank you very much for coming in to talk to --

PETRAEUS: Great to be with you, Jon.

KARL: -- talk to us about this (ph) and I'm sure we’ll talk to you again soon.

PETRAEUS: Thank you.