'This Week' Transcript 10-9-22: White House NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby & Adm. Mike Mullen

RADDATZ: And joining me now is White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby. Good morning, John.

Let's start with President Biden’s comments saying we are facing the potential of a nuclear Armageddon. I know The White House has said these are consistent with comments he has used in the past but he's never said anything quite as stark as this. So, is the president right? Are we facing a potential nuclear Armageddon?

JOHN KIRBY, NSC COORDINATOR FOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: The president was reflecting the very high stakes that are in -- in play right now, Martha. When you have a modern nuclear power and the leader of that modern nuclear power willing to use irresponsible rhetoric the way that Mr. Putin has several times in just the last week or two, as well as the high tensions in Ukraine over just the course of the last few days. So the president, I think, was accurately reflecting the fact that the stakes are very high right now.

RADDATZ: And he gets a daily intelligence briefing, military updates from the chairman of the Joint Chiefs so are the statements the result of what he has heard or his own conclusions, because those were really frightening comments?

KIRBY: His comments were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, quite frankly, we don’t have indication that he has made that kind of decision, Martha. Nor have we seen anything that would give us pause to reconsider our own strategic nuclear posture in our efforts to defend our own national security interests or those of our allies and partners.

What the president was reflecting was that the stakes are high right now given what’s going on on the battlefield in Ukraine and given the very irresponsible and reckless comments made by Vladimir Putin in just the last few days.

Now, look, he's also said we're not going to be intimidated. Neither we nor our allies are going to be intimidated by this and we're going to continue to provide support and security assistance to Ukraine as is necessary.

RADDATZ: You say you haven't seen any evidence that he has made a decision about this, but have you seen anything beyond Putin’s rhetoric that leads you to believe he could do this, and if you did, what is it you would see?

KIRBY: We are monitoring this as best we can, and we have been monitoring his nuclear capabilities, frankly, since he invaded Ukraine again back in February, so we're monitoring this very, very closely. And what I can tell you is that through all that process, we just simply haven't seen an indication that Mr. Putin has either made a decision to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or has done anything to get closer to that decision-making process.

So we're watching it as best we can, Martha, and, again, the best thing I can tell you is that we haven't done anything to change our own strategic nuclear posture and that's really about as far as we can go. We're watching this very, very closely.

RADDATZ: And we also heard the president say the problem he worries about now is that Putin doesn't have a way out of this, can't really save face. That just got more complicated with the explosion on the bridge.

Can you tell us what you know about that explosion and what is the way out for Vladimir Putin?

KIRBY: We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge. I just don't have anything to contribute to that this morning.

What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war and Mr. Putin could end it today -- simply by moving his troops out of the country. He's the one who chose to start this conflict, again, he can choose to end it, and the president was talking about finding a way to end this war, which we all want to do. We all want to see this war end. It's gone on way too long.

And what needs to happen is for the two sides to be able to sit down and negotiate and find a way out of this peacefully and diplomatically.

Now, Mr. Putin has shown no indications, zero, none, that he's willing to do that. In fact, quite the contrary, by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, by politically annexing or at least trying to annex four areas of Ukraine, he's showing every indication that he's doubling down, that he wants to continue to prosecute this war which is why, quite frankly, we're in touch almost daily with the Ukrainians and we’re going to continue to provide them security assistance.

You just saw the president approve another more than $600 million just a few days ago of additional HIMARS and howitzers and another ammunition and some vehicles, tactical vehicles. You’re going to see us continue to do that going forward.

RADDATZ: I want to turn to North Korea. That's someone you haven't been in touch with, Kim Jong-un. He’s not really answering calls. He's firing off ballistic missiles including one over Japan. He's done more than 40 missile launches.

Let me ask you a simple question here, what is the strategy? I’ve seen this for decades and decades, the same thing happens through many presidents, you respond, you do drills, he keeps firing ballistic missiles.

KIRBY: We want to see the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, verifiable and complete. We want to see that. And we have communicated that to the North Koreans. In fact, we've communicated, Martha, that we are willing to sit down with them without preconditions at the negotiating table to work towards that end without preconditions.

And Mister -- Kim Jong-un has decided not to take us up on that offer and quite the opposite now, he is trying to improve his ballistic missile program. He’s clearly not abandoned his nuclear weapons ambitions. And so, what we have to do as we have that offer on the table is make sure that we have also the capabilities in the region and ready to go in case we need them.

We have five of seven treaty commitments, five of seven -- five of our seven treaty alliances are in the Indo-Pacific region. One is with Japan. Obviously, one is with South Korea.

We take those treaty commitments very, very seriously and impact (ph) our own national security. So --

RADDATZ: But, John, let me just say -- it doesn't work. It has not worked for decades. So what are you doing differently that you think will work this time?

KIRBY: We have improved our intelligence capability there, in and around the peninsula. We have worked hard to improve our military readiness. We did exercises this past week with the Japanese and with the South Koreans.

We're working on better trilateral cooperation between all three of our countries. We’re going to make sure that we have the capabilities in place to defend our national security interests if it comes to that.

But there's no reason for it to come to that. That's the point, Martha. We could sit down, again, without preconditions with Kim Jong-un and try to find a diplomatic path forward. That's what we're committed to.

RADDATZ: We'll all hope for the best. Thanks so much for joining us this morning.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: And let’s bring in Admiral Mike Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Thanks for joining us this morning, Admiral. Always good to see you.

You just heard what John Kirby said, do you see any strategy differences? Do you see anything that’s going to work?

ADMIRAL MIKE MULLEN, FORMER CHAIR OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: Well, you just don’t know. I mean, North Korea’s been a real problem for decades, as you pointed out. I don’t see Kim Jong-un changing his path at this point.

I believe for some time that the path to any resolution of this has got to go through Beijing, brought on -- pressure brought on by Xi Jinping, with respect to dealing with Kim Jong-un. I'm fine with us negotiating directly, if that’s what Kim Jong-un wants to do but he --

RADDATZ: Is denuclearization really realistic at this point?

MULLEN: I think we have to keep it out there. I think, sometimes we lose perspective on how devasting these weapons are. And I think we need to do everything we possibly can to the extreme to make sure that that still is a possibility. And I'm just not willing to admit that it isn’t yet, I know it’s difficult.

Kim Jong-un is following his father, his grandfather, this cycle of provocation, et cetera. It’s well known. Whether we’re able to break it or not, I don’t know. I do think the United States’ leadership here, in this region and actually globally, is really critical and that we need to continue to lead with our allies in that region and throughout the world.

RADDATZ: And back in December of 2017, after Kim Jong-un conducted a test -- a nuclear test and it appears he’s about to do another one. You said to me, we’re actually closer in my view to a nuclear war with North Korea and in that region then we have ever been. How about now?

MULLEN: I think it’s still moving closer, from the standpoint of he’s testing, I think it’s a record number of tests this year, 27 I think is the number. So his research and development is moving along and so it’s more likely that he has this capability. I think in the end it comes down to will he ever use it, and I just don’t know the answer to that.

So in that regard, we’re in a more dangerous position then we were --

RADDATZ: That he would actually --

RADDATZ: -- a missile with a nuclear weapon -- not just for leverage?

MULLEN: Correct. Correct.

RADDATZ: You think that’s a real --

MULLEN: -- I think it’s more possible than it was five years ago.

RADDATZ: Okay, let’s turn to Ukraine. You heard President Biden's comments. You heard what John Kirby just said. How do you assess the nuclear threat from Russia right now?

MULLEN: Well, I have to take Putin seriously. I -- he’s got lots of options with tactical nuclear weapons from very low yield nuclear weapons -- he’s a cornered -- I believe, a cornered animal. And I think he’s more and more dangerous, just what’s happened in the last 24 hours. That bridge was struck, which was logistically critical as well as very symbolic.

So I think we have to take him seriously and think through what the requirements would be for us to respond to that. It also speaks to the need, I think, to get to the table. I'm a little concerned about the language, which were about at the top, if you will --

RADDATZ: President Biden's language.

MULLEN: President Biden's language or about at the top of the language scale, if you will, and so I think we need to back off that a little bit and do everything we possibly can to try to get to the table to resolve this thing.

RADDATZ: So how do you see him saving face? If he doesn’t come to the table, if Ukraine can’t figure anything out -- and you’ve heard Zelenskyy as well.

MULLEN: Yes.

RADDATZ: How does he possibly save face, especially after what you said about the bridge?

MULLEN: Well, that’s very difficult to see -- to see it. We’ve been talking about, since before this crisis started, an offramp for him. I suspect it’s in the east, if you will, with those four provinces or some combination of them with respect to how it all ends. And that really is up to, I think, Tony Blinken and other diplomats to figure out a way to get both Zelenskyy and Putin to the table and as is typical in any war, it’s got to end and usually there are negotiations associated with that. The sooner the better as far as I'm concerned.

RADDATZ: And we talk about these tactical nuclear weapons, where would he use those? What kind of damage can they do?

MULLEN: Well, depending on the size of them, he’s got some very small ones, which theoretically while devastating would localize the damage. The winds all blow back onto Russia, so he would have to, in a way, contaminate his own country. He could pick a symbolic target. He could pick Zelenskyy’s hometown, for instance, as a target. As opposed to having a big impact on the battlefield that would badly hurt the Ukrainian Army, which has fought so well.

RADDATZ: All very frightening stuff and always good to talk to you --

RADDATZ: -- and hear your perspective. Thanks so much, Admiral.

