'This Week' Transcript 10-23-22: Secretary Of State and Gubernatorial Candidate Katie Hobbs, Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers & Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 23, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

KARL: Joining me now is the man in charge of leading the effort to defend the Democratic majority in the House, Representative Sean Patrick Maloney.

Congressman Maloney, thank you very much for joining us. So you've been pretty optimistic all along. You still feeling good about your -- your chances in the House?

REP. SEAN PATRICK MALONEY (D-NY), DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CHAIR: Oh, look, you guys have been writing us off for two years, and we just went to work fixing people's problems, helping our veterans with healthcare, capping seniors' out-of-pocket costs in Medicare, taking on big drug companies, passing gun safety legislation, you know -- you know, bringing jobs back from China. We've got a record of progress, and we're doing a lot better than people thought we would. And we are in a very competitive election. We know it's going to be a challenge. We know it's going to be hard. My mom used to say, "Everything good in life is hard. You've got to go work." That's what we're going to do.

KARL: OK, so we know the historic trends, first term -- first midterms for a -- for the president's party are tough. You scoffed at the historic record back in November of 2020 when you were running for the job you now have. And I want to bring up a quote from what you said back in November 2020. "I don't give a damn about the past,” you said, “I'm not a historian … My job is not to whine about it, my job is to win. If I get this position, we’re going to break that curse. And we’re going to win seats. Write it down.”

Okay, as you can see, we wrote it down. You still think you are going to win seats -- pick up seats in the House?

MALONEY: Well, why not? We're doing -- we’re doing better than anybody predicted.

I’d like you to meet Congressman Pat Ryan, where you all had him down three to seven points in the polls. We won in Alaska for goodness sake. Yes, I said Alaska. We have a Democratic woman representing Alaska.

So what do you say we let the voters speak? Because when they have spoken, it turns out they care that this MAGA crowd has taken away 50 years of reproductive freedom, all of the privacy rights we used to take for granted. It turns out that they care that we're making progress on the problems and we have a plan to bring down your costs to help our seniors, to help our veterans, to bring jobs back to the United States.

The other side is working on their own power so they've got a ploy to win back power. We've got a plan to fix your problems. Yes, when voters have spoken, we’ve done well.

KARL: I recall in 2010 President Obama doing 16 rallies all across the country in the month of October alone, we don't see much of Joe Biden out on the campaign trail, I know he's announced an event in Florida for next week. But why aren't we seeing Biden out more? Would you like to see him out more?

MALONEY: Well, I saw him in Poughkeepsie, which is my district, where we announced $120 billion of private sector investments in upstate, in Hudson Valley, New York, tens of thousands of good jobs coming back from China, whether you’ve got a high school degree or a PhD.

And I stood on the stage with him and celebrated an economic plan to rebuild upstate New York with good jobs and manufacturing jobs and construction jobs, so I guess I don't know what you're talking about. And we know what the results were --

KARL: Wait, wait, wait. You don't know what I’m talking about?

(CROSSTALK)

MALONEY: -- we’re going to do that.

KARL: But, excuse me, I mean, just -- like I said, Obama 10 rallies -- I'm sorry, 16 rallies in the month of October alone during his first midterm and we are not seeing that. I'm -- he went to Poughkeepsie, like I said, he's going to go to Florida, there was a trip to Pennsylvania, but as you know, he has not been out there anywhere near as much as previous presidents, even as much as President Trump in 2018.

MALONEY: Right. And Donald Trump lost 42 seats in 2018 and we lost --

KARL: So is that what you’re worried --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: -- happen?

MALONEY: -- praising him (ph), so I guess, that’s -- I guess, well -- well, I guess we’ve got a strategy that might work out better than those. Why don’t we let the voters --

KARL: By keeping --

MALONEY: -- speak?

KARL: -- the speak (ph)?

MALONEY: And what I'm telling you is in my own district, where the -- in my own district, where the Republicans are lighting on fire $7 million trying to beat me, I stood next to a president who’s bringing jobs back from China, a president who is fixing the problems that are concerning people.

I don't think voters want to punish the person fixing the problem and reward the person trying to exploit the problem for political gain. And so, why don't we let the strategy play out of trying to solve problems, tell people about it? And when voters have spoken, we've won.

KARL: So you're obviously bullish on President Biden, do you -- would you like to see him run for re-election?

MALONEY: Look, the president will make that decision. I think if he keeps getting the results that I want for the people I represent, good jobs here in America, whether you got a high school degree or a PhD. Helping our seniors, we’ve capped your out-of-pocket costs in Medicare, a plan for safe streets. I brought $7 million back for good policing here in the Hudson Valley.

Those are the kind of results that voters want. And if we keep getting results, I think the voters will reward that, whether you're the President of the United States or a member of Congress.

KARL: Speaking of New York, as you mentioned, the Republicans have gone in big to try to defeat you. They think that your seat is winnable. We've also seen recent polling that shows that Governor Hochul is facing a very tough challenge, much tougher than expected, from Lee Zeldin, the Republican.

Could we really see Democrats in trouble in New York of all places?

MALONEY: Well, what I can tell you is that the other side is acting like angry people and they're lashing out with what they've got which, is big, dark MAGA millions. Like I said, they're lighting on fire $7 million trying to beat me and on the day after the election they're going to lose this seat and wish they had that $7 million out in races they could win.

That tells me they’re not good at their jobs and I don’t want those people making decisions about my national security, or my economy or my reproductive freedom because they're angry people, using dark mega (ph) millions to try to win power.

They have no plan to fix your economy. They have no plan to make our streets safer. We know what they’re going to do to our reproductive freedoms and they look the other way when our -- when our democracy, our voting rights, our very Capitol is attacked.

No, what you're seeing is a bunch of irrational angry decisions using money, not a plan to help our communities or move our country forward.

KARL: All right. Congressman Maloney, thank you very much for joining us. We're going to write it again.

You’re still saying you think you can pick up seats in the House. We’ll come back and talk to you after the election. Thank you very much.

MALONEY: Look --

KARL: Coming up next, I challenge Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, about the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. That's next.

MIKE PENCE, FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: The American people must know that conservatives will not simply pay lip service to keeping faith with the Constitution but that we will always keep our oath.

We will stand for the Constitution. We will uphold its principles. Even when it would be politically expedient to do otherwise.

Because if conservatives don’t defend the constitution, we won't just lose elections, we'll lose our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: That's Vice President Pence at the Heritage Foundation this week putting some distance between himself and the Trump-endorsed candidates who falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election was not legitimate. No candidate has been more forceful in spreading Donald Trump's lies about the election than the Arizona Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake.

When I sat down with her earlier this week, we talked about her campaign and some of her policy proposals. That interview aired on "GMA 3" on Friday.

When Like brought up false claims about election fraud, the conversation turned to 2020. Here is that part of the interview.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

KARL: As governor, would you seek to change the election laws? And specifically would you look to limit early voting and mail-voting in Arizona?

KARI LAKE, (R) ARIZONA GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEE: I don't know exactly how we'll do it, but we will secure our election, restore faith in our elections, make sure our elections are honest and transparent.

KARL: I assume everybody wants that, but specifically early voting and mail-in voting, which you’ve been very critical of, would you seek to limit it?

LAKE: I think, you know, going –

KARL: There’s a lot of it in this state.

LAKE: Going back to when I first started voting back in the '80s –

KARL: Yes. Yes.

LAKE: We had Election Day.

KARL: Yes.

LAKE: Our Constitution says Election Day. It doesn't say election season, election month. And the longer you drag that out, the more fraud with problems there are.

We just saw problems this week with Katie Hobbs, my opponent. She just put out -- sent out 6,000 ballots that went – the wrong type of ballots to the wrong people.

KARL: Right, they only had the federal. But -- but she – she was the one that pointed this out and says she’s corrected it.

LAKE: Well, I don't care if she pointed it out --

KARL: (voice over): Earlier this week, Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, who also serves as the current secretary of state, announced that 6,000 ballots, printed with only federal races, were incorrectly sent to voters. Corrected ballots are now being mailed out.

KARL (on camera): My question is, whether or not you would limit mail-in voting, limit early voting, given that so many people in this state, it’s like 90 percent, vote early in this state or use early ballots.

LAKE: We want to shore up our elections so they are very honest. And every voter knows that it’s an honest system.

Let me just give you a couple facts.

KARL: Yes.

LAKE: Two thousand mail-in ballots were accepted by Maricopa County after Election Day in 2020. After Election Day.

KARL (voice over): That was a new one on us. So, we took the claim to election officials in Maricopa County, who told us it's just not true. In fact, no ballots were accepted after the election day, 7:00 p.m. deadline.

Some ballots were scanned the next morning, giving them a time stamp after Election Day. But, again, those ballots were turned in on Election Day by the deadline.

Lake offered other unsubstantiated a disproven claims. Arizona’s 2020 election was the most scrutinized in the state’s history and there is no evidence of widespread fraud. A comprehensive investigation by Maricopa County found, quote, 100 potentially questionable ballots cast out of 2.1 million. Hardly enough to change the results.

LAKE: I certainly hope that we're going to talk more than about elections today. Because I sat here today to talk about my policies.

KARL: Well, we've been talking about a whole bunch of other things besides elections. But since you brought up...

LAKE: But I find it funny that...

KARL: Since you brought up -- I didn't ask about 2020. I just asked...

LAKE: I do find it funny that...

KARL: ... about mail-in voters.

LAKE: ... the media thinks I'm only talking about elections. I'm talking about a lot of things.

KARL: But -- but let's be completely clear. You actually brought it up, not me. I asked you about -- about the rules and about early voting, and if you would change the rules. I didn't ask you about 2020. You brought it up.

LAKE: And I want to explain to you why mail-in ballots can be fraught with error.

KARL: Why it is that you have not said -- or maybe you'll do it now -- you have not said that you will accept the certified results of this election even if you lose this election?

LAKE: I will accept the results of this election if we have a fair, honest and transparent election, absolutely, 100 percent.

KARL: So if -- if -- if you were to lose -- and you're ahead, but if you were to lose, and you had all your appeals; they went through...

LAKE: As long as it's fair, honest and transparent.

KARL: And certified. I mean, who's going to determine that? Are you going to determine that, or -- or what, if...

(CROSSTALK)

LAKE: It looks like my opponent might have to determine that. That's an interesting...

KARL: Well, she is the secretary -- she is the secretary of state.

LAKE: That's an interesting conundrum, isn't it?

KARL: You said something last week. You said that there were 740,000 ballots with no chain of custody; those ballots shouldn't have been counted. Are you really saying that you would throw out the ballots of 740,000, nearly three-quarters of a million Arizonans?

I mean, those were -- those were ballots.

LAKE: Seven hundred forty-thousand ballots violated chain of custody requirements in Maricopa County.

KARL: In -- I mean, first of all, it's -- it's not true. I mean, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors put out a 98-page report that went through these allegations.

LAKE: OK, that is a fact. That is a fact. Check your facts.

KARL (voice over): We took that claim to Maricopa County officials, who refuted Lake and pointed to the statement they issued back in May, saying that the county always had control of the ballots, adding, they, quote, "were sealed in envelopes and secured in boxes that bipartisan couriers are prohibited from opening."

KARL (on camera): But just to be clear, the Republicans on the Board of Supervisors, the Republican governor, now the Republican candidate for Senate running along with you, the Republican attorney general under -- under Donald Trump, Bill Barr, all said that there -- that there wasn't -- you know, that the election was -- was not stolen.

LAKE: Are we going to sit and litigate this? I'd be happy to do it.

KARL: No, I'm just -- I'm just wondering why they would all lie?

LAKE: You guys are obsessed -- well, we have a lot of corruption in this system, and they don't want -- I think a lot of people who were responsible for that election know that there were rules broken and laws broken. And they don't want to admit fault, OK?

KARL: Even like Bill Barr...

LAKE: And that's fine. We're going to go forward. And we're going to make sure, going forward, our elections are secure.