'This Week' Transcript 10-27-24: Sen. Lindsey Graham, Mark Cuban and Nebraska Senate Candidate Dan Osborn

KARL: All right, let's bring in top Trump ally, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, (R) SOUTH CAROLINA: Good morning.

KARL: Great to have you in the studio.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

KARL: Quite an intro for you there from – from Michelle Obama.

But first –

GRAHAM: Yes. Yes, I think she’s not undecided.

KARL: Clearly. So, but let me just ask you just straight-up, where do you think this race stands?

GRAHAM: I like where we're at. The – the issues that mean the most to independents in your own poll are immigration, the economy, and inflation. And Biden won independents by 13 in 2020 in your poll. She's up by one. So, I really like where we're at.

Sixty-one percent of the people in "The New York Times" poll said we're on the wrong track. So, that’s the number I look at most, Jonathan, is wrong track. If you’re an incumbent, and she is, and 60 percent of the people plus believe the nation’s on the wrong track, and Trump still leading on the issues most important to people in their daily lives, Trump wins.

KARL: And she's clearly trying to turn this into a referendum.

GRAHAM: Yes, about him.

KARL: You know, to – not a referendum, but a choice.

GRAHAM: Yes.

KARL: Who do you want?

GRAHAM: Right.

KARL: But – but let me ask you, in terms of Trump's closing arguments. I think I know where you think they should be, but he's been all over the place. You know, there's the enemy within stuff.

GRAHAM: Yes. Yes.

KARL: He was on with Joe Rogan for three hours –

GRAHAM: Yes.

KARL: Talking about, among other things, life on Mars.

GRAHAM: Yes.

KARL: What – what do you think he needs to do – what – what should the closing argument be?

GRAHAM: Just go back to – to what people care about the most. People are hurting. Inflation is high. The economy has turned the wrong way. Immigration is broken.

Kamala Harris' America is you basically have to mortgage your house to fill up your car. And when you go to the gas station, you're likely to get robbed by an illegal immigrant. And your daughter’s playing against some guy in – in volleyball. I mean, that’s the America that people don't like.

And Michelle Obama's a good person. She's very articulate. But every time the Obamas pick the Democratic nominee, we win. You know, Obama picked Clinton. We beat her. They threw Biden over for Harris. And I think Trump's going to beat Harris simply because she's had a lot of time now to convince people she'll put the country back on the right track, and all the wrong track numbers are holding. When you ask people, who do you trust most to fix the problems you – you care most about, it's Trump, not her.

KARL: Well, let me ask you about where Trump is right now. I mean we had this extraordinary event this week.

GRAHAM: Yes, I heard that.

KARL: John Kelly, who, of course, was – was his secretary of homeland security. His chief of staff.

GRAHAM: Yes.

KARL: Longest serving chief of staff, saying that he's a textbook definition of a fascist.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

KARL: That he wants to be a dictator -- and he said a lot more than that.

GRAHAM: He has, and he lost his son in Iraq. General Kelly, I know him, had a good relationship with him.

But he's undermining a concept that's been good for America I think. Our generals have sort of been apolitical. He's entitled to his opinion I just categorically reject it.

Three weeks before the election you're calling basically Trump “Hitler”, a fascist, is not going to resonate.

What happened to joy on the Democratic side? They went from joy to now Trump is Hitler. That's desperation.

KARL: Well --

GRAHAM: As to General Kelly --

KARL: Yeah.

GRAHAM: -- I would say that the state of Israel, Donald Trump is the most popular politician from the West because he stood by the state of Israel. Hitler wanted to kill all the Jews. President Trump has been a friend of Israel, unlike any other.

So, no wars on his watch, the border were secure, inflation was down, mortgage rates were below 3 percent when President Trump was president. Now, they've over doubled.

I think General Kelly's criticisms are not based on facts. I think it's emotional. It's sad and it's not going to matter.

KARL: But -- well, first of all, obviously, Kelly's not alone in saying that.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

KARL: We heard General Milley who Donald Trump made the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff saying he's fascist to a core -- to the core. And it's not -- so let's put aside the word fascist for a second.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

KARL: Kelly also said that Donald Trump disparaged those American heroes who died for our country as losers.

GRAHAM: So here's --

KARL: And -- and it wasn't -- he's not saying he's Hitler, but he repeatedly said Hitler did good things.

GRAHAM: Well -- so here's what I would say to America --

KARL: I mean, did he make it up? I mean, I’m asking. I mean, you know Kelly. I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

GRAHAM: -- President Trump denied that he said that, but let's look at the record rather than the rhetoric. Nobody rebuilt the military stronger than Donald Trump except maybe Ronald Reagan. Nobody I’ve seen him -- listen, I’ve had a lot of interaction with him so I categorically reject the idea that he has anything but admiration for those who serve in sacrifice. I have seen him interact with the military.

So this idea he's hostile to those who serve is not borne out. When he was president, America was strong. The military had what they needed. We went after our enemies. People were afraid of America.

Since Biden-Harris has been -- since they've been in charge, everything's gone to crap. It's all broken. We had a secure border, now, it's broken. We had no wars, now the whole world's on fire. Mortgage rates have doubled. We're on the wrong track.

With all due respect to these generals, America is ready to move differently and Donald Trump is the best hope to put out the fires in the world to end the war in Ukraine to bring about peace in the Mideast, to restore broken border and get the economy humming. He did it once. He can did it -- do it again.

She had a chance. She failed.

KARL: But -- but again, it's not just generals. I mean, it's -- it's Kelly, chief of staff, Mattis, chairman of the joint chiefs. Jim Mattis, obviously, another four-star --

GRAHAM: Yeah.

KARL: -- who was his -- you know, chosen to be the secretary of defense. This is not a minor position.

And he said this of Donald Trump: His use of the presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.

Now, General Mattis, Secretary Mattis --

GRAHAM: Yeah.

KARL: -- is somebody you called a role model for the concept of duty, honor and country. Can you really dismiss --

GRAHAM: Now, now, he's weighed in politically. He has every right to his opinion but to General Mattis, I think you're rewriting history here because some reason, I don't know what that reason, is you're not going to be able to change what President Trump did.

He killed Soleimani. He put Iran in a box. He put Israel the strongest position they've been in.

He rebuilt our military. Russia didn't invade Ukraine. The border was the most secure in the last 40 years. Inflation was down. Mortgage rates were half where they are today.

He did all of that. He did that. He was a strong leader on the things that mattered the most. Whether you like him or not, that's up to you.

He's not a fascist. He's not Hitler. And that shows you how desperate this campaign is.

You got three retired generals, have been out of the game for a while. Three weeks before the election trying to replace joy with fear.

KARL: But --

GRAHAM: And let me say one thing to these generals, I admire you, I respect you, but for 20 years, you were given and others billions of dollars to train the Iraqi and the Afghan army, and they folded like a cheap suit.

How about a little self reflection about the job you did before you criticize others?

KARL: I mean, I could go through all the good things you've said about all three of those --

GRAHAM: Yeah.

KARL: -- those men. And look, Donald Trump --

GRAHAM: That was before they weighed in and turned America upside down –

KARL: Donald – Donald Trump put these –

GRAHAM: Using rhetoric that's dangerous and is off base.

So, they decided to do this. You're the ones that want to weigh in. OK, if you want to call him Hitler, then –

KARL: They didn't – they didn’t call him Hitler.

GRAHAM: Well, they’re –

KARL: What they did is – is they warned of what they saw.

GRAHAM: They’re trying to scare Americans that this man can't fix the problems we need fixed. I reject that.

I was there too. I was around him. I don't think he's a fascist. I thought he was a very strong president at a time we needed a strong president. I think he will be a strong president to get this country back on track, to revive our economy, to secure our border, and put out fires.

They're telling you they want four more years of Kamala Harris and four more years of the same policy. To these generals, you're trying to tell America that things are good now. They're terrible now.

KARL: All right, let me just –

GRAHAM: And if she's elected, based on your advice, everything goes to hell at home and abroad. So, reject their advice.

KARL: Now, you have been very critical of the generals, two of them using the word fascist. Mitch McConnell and – and secretary – and Speaker Johnson have been very critical, saying this is inciting violence.

GRAHAM: Yes. Yes.

KARL: How dare you call Donald Trump a fascist.

Let me just play you a little bit about what Donald Trump has had to say about Kamala Harris.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT AND 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The true divide in American politics today is between these far-left fascists, led by Harris and her group.

We have a fascist person running, who's incompetent.

She's a Marxist, communist, fascist, socialist. She's not actually a socialist. She's gone past that.

Somebody's got to explain this woman (ph). This is a radical left, Marxist, communist, fascist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: I mean, come on.

GRAHAM: Why don't you ask me, do I think Kamala Harris is a fascist? No. Do I think she's a communist? No. I think she's the most liberal person ever to be dominated by a major party. I think she's ineffective. I think she's incompetent. She's had a chance to be the border czar and failed miserably. On her watch, she advised President Biden it was a good thing to get out of Afghanistan. She has been antagonistic to giving Ukraine and Israel the military weapons they need.

KARL: But we can acknowledge that the – when it comes to the insults –

GRAHAM: Yes, I guess –

KARL: They come just as strong, maybe stronger – stronger from Donald Trump.

GRAHAM: But – but you’re not – you’re not –

KARL: All right, we’re – we’re – we’re out of time. We will – we will – we will keep –

GRAHAM: You’re not having Lindsey Graham call her a fascist. She’s just incompetent and incapable and would be a lousy president.

KARL: We will continue this conversation. Thank – thank you, Senator Graham.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

JONATHAN KARL: So you've been out there campaigning with Kamala Harris. How's it looking? Is she going to win?

MARK CUBAN: I think so, for sure. I mean, when you go to one of her campaigns, she is just a dynamic speaker. I mean, the crowd is engaged. The energy is off the charts. I mean, if that's any indication, she's going to win easily.

KARL: So I've heard you say a couple of times that she's not a good salesperson.

CUBAN: Right.

KARL: Isn't that important, not just in the campaign, but in being president?

CUBAN: Well, there's different types of salespeople, right? There are salespeople with lousy products that have to over-sell. That's Donald Trump. Then there's other salespeople who may not be as boisterous and relentless, but know that they have a great product so they don't have to be boisterous and relentless. That's Kamala Harris.

KARL: Now, Trump has a basic message which he gives, and it's not all based on facts, to say the least. But the basic thing is the economy was great when I was president. It's a total disaster ever since Biden took over. I'm going to make it great again. How do you, what do you say to people who are saying, look.

CUBAN: I mean, can use whatever metric you want. The economy's in great shape. That does not mean every single individual in this country is experiencing all the goodness of the economy. But that was the same under the Trump administration as well. You know, the stock market's at record high. The GDP is at record high. Real wages are greater than inflation now. Inflation is back down, you know, in the two and a half, 3% range, variably. Jobs are still you know, we're getting an incredible jobs report. This goes back to the salesmanship. And this applies to Joe Biden. You know, I'm not going to throw Joe under the bus, but he's not a great salesperson. Donald Trump is saying this stuff that's not true. And you know the old saying, you repeat a lie, Enough people start believing.

KARL: Now, you're, you're not a Democrat.

CUBAN: No.

KARL: I mean, you're not a Republican.

CUBAN: No. I think for myself.

KARL: So and -- you voted for Nikki Haley in the Republican primary.

CUBAN: I did, Yeah.

KARL: Would you -- would you be supporting her right now if she was the Republican nominee?

CUBAN: Not against Kamala. Against Biden? Maybe.

KARL: And what do you make of Kamala now? You've spent time with her. You've you've gotten to know her more. You've been out there with her. What's your sense of her like? What kind of president would she be?

CUBAN: I think she'd be great because she's open minded. She's not an ideologue. She's not dogmatic. She wants to get input from everybody. I haven't given her a penny. People think you're giving her a lot of money. No, I haven't given a penny.

KAR: Why haven't you?

CUBAN: I haven't given a penny to a candidate since 2002. Just like my attitude is, if I have a good idea and if I feel passionate about the candidate, I'll help. I don't want it. I don't want them to work with me because I paid them to work with me.

KARL: What did you think of Harris when she was running for president the first time around, 2019?

CUBAN: I think I wasn't paying attention. Yeah.

KARL: You didn't pay any attention.

CUBAN: But look, when you --

KARL: But you know the position she took. She was Medicare for all. It was a Green New Deal, uh --

CUBAN: But she was, she was representing the state of California. You could call the People's Republic of California. Right? And so when you have a far left state, you know, you're going to, you're going to do what those your citizens want. When you're representing United States of America. It's a much broader and--

KARL: But she took those positions when she was starting to run for president the first time.

CUBAN: No, I get that. No, I get that. But we're, here's where we are now. She -- that was not a very long lived run. And I think she learned the hard way that--

KARL: Do you think she believed that stuff or was she doing it to run?

CUBAN I think she believed it for sure. But, you know, I mean, look, she has to speak for herself in those things. What I do like about her, she continuously says she's open minded and she's proved it. You know, I've changed a lot of my positions in the past five years. Donald Trump has changed his, I think a lot of reasonable people have changed theirs. And, you know, to say this was your position for Medicare for all, this was your position on whatever it may be. And to be shocked that somebody changed their mind. It's a bigger shock that someone’s shocked.

KARL: Has she done a good enough job explaining to people why she did, why she's changed her mind on the border, for instance? Has, she's done a good job?

CUBAN: You know, there's two elements there. One, she's only been running for 13 weeks. And when she started to run, when she replaced Joe Biden, she had a deficit in awareness. You know, even Donald Trump would say, well, I don't even know who Harris is. You guys know who Harris is. And she had negative favorables. And so she had to spend, what, is it, the last 13 weeks just letting people get to know her and getting to see that she is vibrant, she is smart, she is open minded. And so when you're, when you're trying to win that battle, you're not going to answer all the specifics of every, you know, have the opportunity to answer all the specifics. And the proof is in the pudding. She went from, as I said, negative, and, you know, being right where Joe Biden is. And in 13 weeks, they're in a dead heat and it's a toss up.

KARL: Well, that's one way to look at it. Another way to look at is, it look at, look, look at the incoming that Trump has had. I mean, he's got his former chief of staff saying that he's a fascist, that he admired Hitler, that he called American heroes suckers and losers because they died in battle for America. And the race is still tied.

CUBAN: Yeah. Well, I mean 13 weeks, you know, again, in 13 weeks, how far can anybody go? She's done an amazing thing that I think will be written favorably about in the history books to go from nowhere, you know, from the outhouse to the penthouse. That's not easy.

KARL: Now, she's called Trump a fascist now, too. What do you make of that?

CUBAN: I mean, it's you know, it's not far from her, him calling her a communist.

KARL: Well, he's actually called her a fascist, too. He's called her other names.

CUBAN: A fascist, too. Right.

KARL: Yeah. Everything.

CUBAN: I mean, the name calling. You know, in a normal world, the two parties would get together and say, ‘Let's just stop this name calling, right? Let's just focus on the issues.’ But this is not a normal world. Donald Trump is not a normal candidate. And I think it's not a stretch to call Donald Trump a fascist. You talked about the people in his cabinet that spoke the same way. You know, he's talking about the enemy within and going after people using the military. He's talked about mass deportations where, you know, they'll stop people on the street and check their papers. What does that remind you of? Talking about, you know, knocking on doors and pulling people out and deporting them, what does that remind you of? That's pretty damn close to fascism, if not the definition of fascism.

KARL: So at the risk of going full Shark Tank, I'll show you something --

CUBAN: Fire away, Friday nights on ABC.

KARL: Something that Kevin O'Leary said just the other day about this:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O’LEARY CNN SOT: The problem with all of this is it's old news. The Jan. 6th deal has been in the market forever. This rhetoric from people saying Trump is a Nazi and a fascist is in the market forever. Do you really want to spend your closing statements on old stuff that's already needled into 45 percent of the country that hates him?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CUBAN: So he's so he is you know, that's like you can you know, that's like that's like saying, I'm sorry, Mrs. Lincoln, you know, but let's not talk about that. Let's talk about the play. This is not new, you know, Is it unnerving to a certain extent that, you know, half of America continues to support him? Yes. Is there a reason? In my mind, it's leadership. If you don't have strong leadership and, you know, Joe Biden did a lot of great things, I think, you know, the economy and many other things can, that, you know, the CHIPS Act. There's so many great things he's done. But a leader he's not and he's effective, and I think Kamala is a leader.

KARL: But you do hear from a lot of serious people that, look, I don't like the rhetoric. I don't like the stuff he says, but I like, I think he'll take the country in a better direction on the economy or whatever.

CUBAN: But then I like the details. You asked him for the details. There are none. And that's one of the reasons I'm a surrogate because I can go into the nitty gritty of any business topic you want to talk about. And I can tell you the difference between Kamala Harris's plan and whatever whatever evidentiary things we have from Donald Trump.

KARL: So I want to ask you about what Trump has said a lot about you, But can I just read one of his posts? He says, “Mark Cuban is a loser, wouldn't take his phone calls any more at the White House. And he went rogue, a weak and pathetic bully. He's got nothing going.” So that's what Trump has you to say.

CUBAN:You left out the best part.

KARL: I did. I did. “Really low club[head] speed. A total non-athlete.”

CUBAN: I can out drive him all day any day. So what? I don't care. Yeah. We have this give and take when he. That's who he is. He's very transactional.

KARL: There was a nanosecond where you said that it was a good thing that he got involved in politics.

CUBAN: Yeah, When he first running for president. Yeah. When he first ran. I didn't think he had a chance to win. But I'm like, This is great. You know, he's not a traditional politician, and I thought that would be a net positive. I was wrong.

KARL: Did you, I know you briefly looked at running in 2020.

CUBAN: 20.

KARL: 2020. And what about this time? I mean, there was talk.

CUBAN: No chance.

KARL: No chance at all.

CUBAN: No, I've no interest, no interest in being a politician of any type. I have no interested in serving in the cabinet for Kamala Harris or anybody. I like being a disruptor as an entrepreneur.

KARL: Finally, in the presidential race, you have a situation where both sides are saying that if the other side wins, it's basically the end.

CUBAN: Armageddon.

KARL: I mean, it's like the worst possible thing. Trump says we won't have a country anymore. Kamala Harris suggests we won't have American democracy anymore. What do you make of that?

CUBAN: I mean, hyperbole is nothing new.

KARL: And but it's more this year, isn't it?

CUBAN: Yeah, I mean, you know, you hear the stories about people saying, I'll leave the country and all that. If Trump wins, I mean, I'm not going anywhere, but I'm an American first. I'll do whatever I can to help this country wherever I can. And it doesn't matter to me who's president.

KARL: But it's not the end of democracy.

CUBAN: I hope not. Do I think that Donald Trump has fascist tendencies? Absolutely. Positively. I do believe Donald Trump poses a threat. I'm not going to say it's 100%, but I think it's a greater than 0%. And to me, I mean, just look at January 6th. Just look, I mean, literally, if anybody here that works for you, if someone was chanting outside hang Mark Cuban, hang Mark Cuban, you all would rally around me and try to, let's figure this out. To have somebody who's second in command and they're chanting, hang Mike Pence and you don't care, there's nothing you won't do.

KARL: But with all that, are Democrats going to accept the results?

CUBAN: Yes.

KARL: If Donald Trump wins?

CUBAN: Yes.

KARL: Given all that you just said.

CUBAN: Yes.

KARL: What it means.

CUBAN: Yes, now they'll go to work, you know, and try to make sure our institutions remain solid. But I think. This all resides with Donald Trump. Maybe he has a few acolytes that he'll hire that will support him in some of these crazy things like he did before with fewer adults in the room this time. But I do think those people around him will try to support our own, or our long term institutions. But I can't say with 100% certainty that he won't overcome that and do something that really sets us back. I mean, we wouldn't be the first democracy that had to take a big step back to move forward.

JONATHAN KARL: He’s the candidate no one saw coming.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DAN OSBORN: I’ve got a plan to take on corruption in Washington (END VIDEO CLIP)KARL: A navy veteran, a mechanic, and first-time candidate. A former union president. Osborn is known out here for helping lead a 2021 strike at a Kellogg’s plant in Omaha. He’s an independent who declined an endorsement from the state Democratic party – and upended Republican Senator Deb Fischer’s plans for an easy re-election. Part of his rise— a creative ad campaign.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) OSBORN AD: The U.S. Senate is a bunch of millionaires controlled by billionaires. My opponent is part of the problem. She’s taken so much corporate cash, she should wear patches, like Nascar. (END VIDEO CLIP)Republicans are now dumping millions into the race – portraying Osborn as a liberal democratic in disguise.(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) Deb Fischer: Nebraskans won't be fooled by this dangerous Trojan Horse(END VIDEO CLIP)KARL: I met up with Osborn in Omaha for his very first interview on network television.(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE) KARL: This is your first foray into politics. Why, why, you doing it? DAN OSBORN: Well, I'm doing it and I'm running as an independent because I'm frustrated. I'm frustrated with the two parties. The fighting, the infighting, the out fighting, not getting anything done. You know, we've seen a farm bill, September 30th, cme and go, it's on extension from 2018. We've seen two border bills get shot down. And, uh, people just aren't working together. And but ultimately, I haven't always been a political guy. And it really wasn't until corporate greed came knocking on my door in the form of Kellogg's making record profits during Covid and then trying to take from the workers. And so it really opened my eyes to the fact, you know, the way our world is and the way our government's run. KARL: I've heard you use a phrase, I think I have this right, that we're in a two party doom loop. What, what do you mean by that? OSBORN: Yeah. Meaning exactly what I said before. They're just not getting anything done. You know, neither side wants either side to have a win. And I feel like we as people are getting left behind. KARL: And you've always been an independent?OSBORN: Yeah. I've been registered independent from the time I could vote. KARL: And you vote ultimately Republican, Democrat? OSBORN: I, I vote on the person. Who they are, whether or not I believe they have integrity. I always lean towards a veteran, if there's one in the race and based off of individual policies. KARL: The Republicans have attacked you, saying you're really a kind of a hidden Democrat. You’re a Trojan Horse, I think was the phrase Deb Fischer used. What do you say to that?OSBORN: Well, I'd say well, first of all, I've been a registered independent from the I could vote. I grew up in a very conservative household, the Reagan and Bush years. And for me, it's, it's all, it's just a ploy. Deb Fischer's in trouble. We've been tied in the polls within the margin of error in the last eight polls that have come out. So that's what they have. That's what they're going to try to use to demonize me. But the fact of the matter is, is, everything that I do is issues based. So if you want to know where I stand and who I am, you just got to look at the issues. KARL: So, so let's take a couple of those issues. Tariffs, it's a big issue in this campaign at the presidential level. What do you think about tariffs as a way to help American industry raise money, as Trump would say, or raise taxes as, as others would? OSBORN: Yeah, I think, I think tariffs can be utilized for, for good. But you've got to be careful because a lot of times tariffs just comes back on the consumer and they're the ones paying the price. We've seen it with our soybean farmers are struggling because of tariffs on China. But I do believe in targeted tariffs can be successful if you do it right. But you got to think ahead on who it can damage and who's ultimately going to pay for it. KARL: And what about the border? OSBORN: Well, without a border, we don't have a country. Plain and simple. We've seen two comprehensive border bills get shot down. My opponent voted against them. Again two party doom loop. They want to play politics with it. It would have added 1500 more border agents, money and technology to our ports of entry to help try to curb the drug trafficking through the, the human trafficking through our ports of entry. And I think she votes those down because she doesn't want the border closed, because she takes money from the meatpackers in this state who benefit from a wide open border with an influx of undocumented workers. And they can exploit their labor and pay them next to nothing and continue to enrich themselves. KARL: So Deb Fischer is using Donald Trump in her latest ad. I mean, he's literally on his plane attacking you. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)DONALD TRUMP: His name is Dan Osborn and he’s a radical left person. He’s a Bernie Sanders type democrat. but we want someone who will be strong, powerful and great for our country and it’s not going to be Dan Osborn. (END VIDEO CLIP)KARL: Have you ever met Donald Trump?OSBORN: No, I have not. KARL: What did you think, is it going to be effective? He's obviously popular in Nebraska. So what do Nebraskans think when they hear him saying, you're a bad guy, you're a radical left, left Democrat, he says? OSBORN: It's the same thing that the Fisher campaign's been saying. So it's a regurgitated information. You know, he's never met me. I imagine if we met, we might like each other. But it's kind of strange that never meeting somebody, you just, just take blindly somebody's word. KARL: And what about on the presidential vote? You voting for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?OSBORN: You know, at the very beginning of this, we we made an announcement that we would not accept the endorsement of any one political figure or any one political party because I'm independent and I don't get --KARL: That kind of upset the Democrats actually. OSBORN: It did. KARL: They didn't like that you did that.OSBORN: Yeah, they're, they're still pretty upset. KARL: Yeah. OSBORN: But, you know, it is what it is. I'm an independent and some people like it. Some people don't. KARL: But what about, who are you going to vote for? I mean you got, you got to vote for somebody right?OSBORN: Well, I don't give endorsements either. So if I, if I tell if I tell you who I'm going to vote for, that's an endorsement. KARL: Do you care who wins it, this race? The presidential?OSBORN: Of course I care. I want, I want what's best for the country, just like everybody else does. KARL: But the big issue is you could decide who controls the Senate. I mean, will you still just move your desk in the middle of the aisle or will you see what you -- OSBORN: Yeah, I think, I think that's, that's where I need to navigate. I need to navigate down the middle because that's what, that's what the two party doom loop means. It means we're so far apart and politics is so polarized. KARL: But even by not deciding again, if you win and the Senate seat, you will have decided because if you're in the middle or you're going on one side or the other, again, any one of those three decisions could determine who's in charge. OSBORN: Sure. Unless, unless you can bounce back and forth between issues. I don't, I don't I've read this book quite a bit and I've never seen--KARL: You've got the Constitution. Okay --OSBORN: I've never seen anything in there and I've never seen anywhere written that says you have to do these things. I want to challenge the system because the system needs to be challenged.

KARL: I've heard you suggest this could be a movement if you win. And I assume you mean a national movement. OSBORN:Yeah, a national movement. You know, I think what it's going to do, if Nebraska does the right thing and it elects a mechanic to the halls of power. First of all, the rest of the country is going to say, holy crap, did you see what Nebraska did? They're going to be talking about it. And it's, what it's going to do is it's going to tell people who are nurses, teachers, plumbers, carpenters, bus drivers, truck drivers, other mechanics. I don't want to leave anybody out, But it's going to, it's going to tell them that you don't have to be a self-funding crypto billionaire to run for office. KARL: You say it would take a mechanic to fix Washington? Really think you can fix Washington?OSBORN: I hold no delusion that I'd be one out of 100 senators and I, and I don't expect to charge in there and be a maverick and start pounding my fist on the table. But I'm pretty good at forming alliances with people and, and convincing people just to do the right thing. By, by, well, for Nebraskans and for the American people. I think this is the start of something special. People are ready for it. And I want to, I want to be a part of it.