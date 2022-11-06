'This Week' Transcript 11-06-22: Sen. Cory Booker & Gov. Glenn Youngkin

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 6, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: Let’s turn now to Democratic senator, Cory Booker. He’s not on the ballot this year but he’s been crisscrossing the country to campaign for his fellow Democrats, helping to get out the vote in key battleground states ahead of Tuesday’s election. He’s been to Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, just to name a few.

And now he’s here on “This Week.” Good morning, Senator. It’s great to have you on this morning.

We’re just two days from Election Day. In mid-September, FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast gave Democrats a 71 percent chance of holding onto the Senate majority. Now Republicans have a 55 percent chance of taking it from you.

What happened?

SEN. CORY BOOKER, (D-NJ): Well, look, the party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats in Philadelphia -- excuse me, in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina. This election still is in the ballots. And the reality is we’re bucking what are usual trends.

And I think we’re bucking them because folks know at the end of the day do they want to go back to the sort of Donald Trump politics that divided our nation, undermined our democracy, and really preferenced (ph) -- their signature bill was a big give-away to the largest corporations and the richest in America.

And even though our economy is tough, people think about it and say, wait a minute, this is the party trying to protect unions. This is the party that made sure we did things to lower prescription drug costs and lower health care costs. That this is the party at the end of the day that’s trying to protect fundamental freedoms like the right to control your own body.

So I think that this is a tough election season. It’s a midterm election. But I still see a pathway for us to maintain control of the Senate.

RADDATZ: So what are the challenges with that? We know Chuck Schumer has said you might even gain seats in the Senate. How does that happen?

BOOKER: Well, it happens by voter turnout. I mean, when I'm going around the country, I see a lot of enthusiasm but at the end of the day, we’ve got to translate to that -- to people getting out. And I see a lot of candidates -- Mitch McConnell admitted that they have a candidate quality problem on the other side. And so from Georgia to Pennsylvania, people have real stark choices. Out in Arizona, they have choices between somebody that wants to preserve our democracy, bring people together versus a type of brand of politics really that undermines our democracy.

There’s a lot on the line and we have to remember after what we saw at January 6, Republican or Democrat, we should be electing people that believe in our democracy, that believe in our traditions, and that ultimately want to unite people and not divide them.

There’s a culture of contempt in this country. You’re seeing election workers getting increased threats. You’re seeing judges getting increased threats. Heck, you’re even seeing members of Congress -- as we saw with what happened to Paul Pelosi. Something has gone wrong in our country where rising political violence, rising threats are really threatening who we are as a people. And I hope as people go to the polls, they elect folks that want to unite us, not divide us. They want to bring people together to focus on our common cause, not really be about contempt and anger.

RADDATZ: But Senator --

(CROSSTALK)

BOOKER: -- for us to have sound government.

RADDATZ: Senator, as we said, the economy is the top issue for 80 percent of Americans in our ABC Washington Post poll. And yet this week -- and you’re talking about this too -- you had President Biden give a major speech on saving democracy, barely mentioning the economy or crime. Obviously, democracy is an important issue but was that the right thing to be stressing at this moment in the midterms when so many Americans are worried?

BOOKER: You know, I stood side-by-side with Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada or Mark Kelly in Arizona, side-by-side with candidates Tim Ryan in Ohio. Every single one of them is talking about kitchen table issues and when things are really stressed, which party has your back. Prescription drug costs, Democrats lowering them. Health care costs, Democrats lowering them. When it comes to creating good union jobs, we were the party that didn’t just talk about infrastructure we (ph) -- but got the biggest infrastructure bill investments in our communities that we’ve seen in generations.

At the end of the day, one party has shown when they were in power, they’re giving the biggest tax cuts and tax breaks to the wealthiest. The other party, we were one vote shy of passing the biggest middle class tax cut and working class tax cut in American history, making the Child Tax Credit permanent. So --

RADDATZ: But Senator --

(CROSSTALK)

BOOKER: -- who has your back --

RADDATZ: -- have tightened -- the polls have tightened. What about the messaging? Elissa Slotkin from Michigan, one of the most vulnerable members of Congress, told “The New York Times” the truth is Democrats have done a poor job of communicating our approach to the economy. If you can’t speak directly to people’s pocketbook and talk about our vision for the economy, you’re just having half a conversation.

Did Democrats miscalculate just how important this issue is?

BOOKER: You know, again, I'm looking at all -- the Tip O’Neill saying, “All politics is local.” And when I stood with House members who were running for reelection and senators, I know what they’re messaging is, I know what their closing argument is. It’s that when this country is going through tough times, whether it’s a pandemic or inflation rising, who is really going to have your family’s back? And I've heard people -- show receipts of what we’ve accomplished in terms of helping to lower costs and really a firm message that we were one vote shy, as I said, of the biggest middle class tax cut -- one vote shy of protecting fundamental rights.

The individual people I see out there campaigning are speaking towards the pocketbooks of this country and reminding people about what Donald Trump’s agenda was when he had the reins. Not just economic policy that favored the rich, but also things that undermined our very fundamental beliefs as a democracy.

RADDATZ: Okay, we thank you so much for joining us this morning, Senator. Good luck.

BOOKER: Thank you very much.

RADDATZ: We turn now to the Republicans and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a rising star in the GOP. He triumphed in a race that was one of the first to test voter sentiment after President Trump left office.

Our Jon Karl sat down with Governor Youngkin yesterday to discuss the party's prospects ahead of Tuesday and what Republicans will prioritize if they gain a majority.

JON KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: You're governor of Virginia, but you've been all over the country, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Arizona, New York, just in the last couple of week.

GOV. GLENN YOUNGKIN (R-VA): Oregon.

KARL: Oregon.

What's the closest argument on why people should vote for Republicans?

YOUNGKIN: Americans are hurting right now and Republican gubernatorial candidates, because that’s who I've been spending a lot of time with, are offering common sense solutions to these most critical issues. Americans are sitting around their tables in the evening and they’re worried about inflation and they’re worried about crime and they’re worried about their schools and they're worried about the border. Every state’s become a border state. And Republicans have clear-cut common sense solutions to all of these. And what they've seen is that the liberal Democrats don't. And it's that clear right now.

KARL: And you’re, obviously, campaigning for – for members of Congress as well. First order of business, if Republicans take over the House and Senate, how do they work with President Biden?

YOUNGKIN: Well, first, I think they will both have majorities. And I think the statement on Tuesday is going to be pretty clear. And I think there will be a larger majority in the House than people may have thought a few months ago. And I think there will be a clear majority in the Senate.

And this is going to be a wake-up call to President Biden. And I hope he answers it because what's happened over the last two years has really caused a lot of problems in America. I hope that President Biden sees what Americans are going to – are going to say to him on Tuesday, which is, we're not happy and we need a different agenda. And – and I think that a Republican led House and a Republican led Senate are going to work to deliver on promises made. And I hope Joe Biden listens.

KARL: You know, I'm hearing a lot, though, of talk about investigations, investigations into Hunter Biden, the FBI, all things Anthony Fauci. Republicans talking about going, you know, all in if they take control of particularly the House. Is that really what – what you're campaigning on to – to have massive investigations into all --

YOUNGKIN: I think that – that the House and the Senate and the White House are going to have to go to work and offer solutions. On top of that, our democracy is better when our Congress exercises its responsibility for oversight. And they can also deliver answers.

I think voters are going to make a statement on Tuesday, and they want their elected leaders to deliver results.

KARL: What about all this impeachment talk? I mean, I've gone through -- I can count at least three members of the Biden Cabinet that Republicans have talked about impeaching. And obviously there have already been impeachment resolutions introduced, many of them, for Biden himself. Would that be a mistake for Republicans, to go in...

YOUNGKIN: Again, I...

KARL: ... with impeachment?

YOUNGKIN: I believe strongly that our democracy is better when our Congress exercises its oversight functions.

KARL: Impeachment?

YOUNGKIN: The reality of this is that Virginians are going to vote for congressional representatives, and I think that we're going to see a number of seats flip. And they want them to go to work to deliver.

KARL: But let me press you on that, though. I mean, common-sense, kitchen table issues, that's what you've been talking about. Is that what voters have in mind, impeaching -- an impeachment of Joe Biden? Because, I mean, I'm hearing that a lot.

YOUNGKIN: Well, you know, I don't know -- I don't know if...

KARL: Would that be a mistake, is all I'm asking. What that be a mistake, to go into...

YOUNGKIN: I can't speculate on what they're going to do. But what I can tell you is...

KARL: What they should do, is what I'm asking you.

YOUNGKIN: ... is they have done -- well, I'm a governor.

KARL: I know, but you're campaigning for members, you know, for...

YOUNGKIN: I'm a governor in Virginia.

KARL: ... for people to be in Congress.

YOUNGKIN: And my job as governor in Virginia is to deliver for Virginians. And, oh, by the way, I think that Republicans offer answers that Democrats have failed to offer, over and over and over again.

KARL: You were out in Arizona campaigning for Kari Lake. Liz Cheney, who has supported you, was quite critical of that. She said, "Nobody should be out advocating for the election of people who will not honor the sanctity of our election process."

Obviously, Kari Lake talks a heck of a lot about the 2020 election, falsely saying it was rigged, stolen. You don't agree with that, do you?

YOUNGKIN: Well, I've said that President Biden's our president. He was elected our president.

KARL: Legitimately.

YOUNGKIN: Legitimately. He's done a bad job. He really has. He's done a bad job. The Republican Party is not some monolithic group that all believes the same things. But what Republican governors have demonstrated is they have led so much better coming out of this pandemic, economic recovery, safe communities, delivering in schools. And as I've said, I think every state deserves a Republican governor. And -- and this is a really clear choice.

KARL: Close advisers to Donald Trump say that he's preparing to run for president very soon after Tuesday. Do you welcome that, or would you rather he didn't run?

YOUNGKIN: Let me begin. The only timeline that anybody should be focusing on right now is the one that leads through November the 8th. The former president is going to do what the former president decides to do, and...

KARL: Would you support him?

YOUNGKIN: Well, at this point I'm not supporting anybody.

KARL: But are you looking at running for president? Is that -- is that a possibility?

YOUNGKIN: I'm looking at November the 8th.

KARL: I understand, but, you know -- you know, I mean...

YOUNGKIN: The reality is I'm always humbled by this question because I get it a lot. And yet the reality is what I have done in Virginia over the last year is bring a sense of urgency to deliver. It was a blue state and we flipped it red.

KARL: Would Trump running make you more or less likely to run yourself? Would it affect your decision?

YOUNGKIN: I really have not given it any real consideration. And I have been so focused on making sure that I'm doing a great job in Virginia and supporting candidates that I think will deliver for their constituents. This is a November 8th moment, and the reality is, folks that are talking about things beyond November the 8th, I think, are missing the priority of today's moment.