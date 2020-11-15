'This Week' Transcript 11-15-20: Adm. Brett Giroir, Dr. Atul Gawande, John Bolton, Jeh Johnson, Jon Ossoff

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 15, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: And here to talk about that divide, Former National Security Adviser to President Trump, Ambassador John Bolton. Good morning, Ambassador.

You just heard what those voters said about this election. More than 72 million are not seeing the outcome they wanted and the nation really is deeply divided. There were thousands of Trump supporters marching in D.C. yesterday.

How does your party, the Republican Party, address that?

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, I think it's very important for leaders of the Republican Party to explain to our voters, who are not as stupid as the Democrats think, that in fact Trump has lost the election and his claims of election fraud are baseless.

The fact is that we've seen litigation in all the key battleground states and it has failed consistently. Right now the Trump campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pinching (ph) pennies. Where are their silver dollars? Where is the evidence?

I think as every day goes by, it's clearer and clearer there isn't any evidence. But if the Republican voters are only hearing Donald Trump's misrepresentations, it's not surprising that they believe it.

It's critical for other Republican leaders to stand up and explain what actually happened. Donald Trump lost what by any evidence we have so far was a free and fair election.

RADDATZ: But you haven't seen that from Republican leaders. Very few of them are accepting those results.

So what happens? I mean you can talk about that all you want, but they're not doing it.

BOLTON: Well, I think they're getting ready to do it. I’ve said I think this is a character test for the Republican Party.

I don't buy the argument that Donald Trump has hypnotized Republican voters or they're not capable of accepting the truth. This is a myth that's being perpetrated that's simply not true. But it requires people to explain what happened.

The Trump campaign simply has no evidence. Their basic argument is this was a conspiracy so vast and so successful that there's no evidence of it. Now if that's true, I really want to know who the people are who pulled this off. We need to hire them at the CIA.

The fact is this is all blue smoke and mirrors. I think people will accept that if they see leaders they respect explain it to them.

RADDATZ: Probably not those voters I talked to.

But you worked for President Trump. You know his demeanor and temperament. What do you make of his refusal to concede this race?

BOLTON: Well, if he had any character, I would say it's perfectly in character. It displeases him when reality doesn't conform to the image that he has of it.

I do not expect him to go graciously. I do expect him to go. But I think pretty soon we'll get the stab in the back theories. We'll get the dark conspiracy theories continued. And he will make life as difficult as he can for the incoming Biden administration.

I think that harms the country. I’ve been through five separate transitions and I know how difficult it is coming in and going out. And every day that he delays under the pretense that he's simply asking for his legal remedies ultimately is to the country's disadvantage, certainly in the national security space, and I think given (ph) the coronavirus pandemic and the effective distribution of the vaccine and a range of other things as well.

So this is something he needs to get over. And, again, I just think it requires Republicans to explain that in the nature of things we need a transition and we should proceed with it as soon as we can.

RADDATZ: Let's talk about national security. You say it is a danger. Biden has not received that daily presidential briefing.

Do you believe that is a real national security concern?

BOLTON: Well, I think it goes beyond that. Look, Trump doesn't pay any attention to the daily briefings either which will -- it will be a plus for the country when we have a president who actually cares to know what's going on in the rest of the world.

But it's much more complicated than just the president. The national security decision making process is cumbersome. Everybody agrees with that.. There are a lot of different perspectives and a lot of different information that has to be considered.

So, really, the whole transition process itself at the State Department, at the Defense Department, at Homeland Security, in the intelligence community, really across the whole government, not just for the transition team to be sure they understand the issues that the new administration will face, but to move forward with the selection process for cabinet secretaries, White House advisers, the teams at various departments, this nomination and confirmation process is already beyond description in how lengthy and time-consuming and hard it is to do.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS HOST: Ambassador, I want to -- I want to --

BOLTON: Just like in the --

RADDATZ: I want to talk about what the president did this week, that purging at the Pentagon, at the NSA, at Homeland Security. What do you think he's up to? Is this trying to get troops out of Afghanistan rapidly? Is this a planned strike on Iran? What do you think he's up to and how dangerous or not is that?

BOLTON: Well, the primary motivation is personal peak. I hope that's right. There are rumors about other things, perhaps creating facts on the ground for the Obama administration -- sorry, Freudian slip -- for the Biden administration, by withdrawing Trumps in Afghanistan, releasing documents relating to the Russia collusion charge. It's hard to say.

But it's destructive. I mean, when you decapitate the Office of the Secretary of Defense with less than ten weeks to go in the administration, really it’s -- it's very damaging, not just for the current administration, but for the incoming administration as well.

RADDATZ: OK. Thank you so much for joining us this morning, Ambassador Bolton. Always great to see you.

BOLTON: Thanks for having me.

RADDATZ: And joining me now is Jeh Johnson, the homeland security secretary under President Obama.

Secretary Johnson, I know you just heard what Ambassador Bolton said. What concerns do you have about the purge at the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security, NSA and how does the incoming Biden team need to address that?

JEH JOHNSON, FORMER HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: I'm greatly concerned, Martha. And thanks for having me on.

The Pentagon is typically an island of stability in our U.S. government. To see the secretary of defense fired just weeks before he would have left office anyway is greatly concerning and I'm quite sure it's concerning to our -- our military leadership. We can all speculate about the reasons for it. If it's got something to do with Afghanistan, the president needs to recognize that battlefield reality doesn't often comport with a political calendar. If he wants troops out of Afghanistan, as I know most Americans do, we have to do it in a way that makes sense, in an orderly manner, and that comports with battlefield reality.

And, you know, Donald Trump, the dealmaker, should also appreciate that in trying to strike a deal, you don't unilaterally surrender your greatest point of leverage by unilaterally withdrawing troops before the Afghan government and the Taliban have stuck a deal. So this is very concerning and if I were in the Biden transition team right now, I'd be very focused and priority A on restoring stability in our national security.

RADDATZ: And -- and how crucial is this period of presidential transition. Biden has said it's, for example, it's not critical for him to have access to classified intelligence right now because there is nothing he can act on. What -- what's your opinion on that?

JOHNSON: Martha, a new government cannot start on January 20 from a standing still position. This is what transitions are for. Intelligence briefings, PDBs (ph), when you're in office, in national security, are your eyes and ears. And, respectfully, the -- the media, what we read in newspapers and the like is simply so that we understand how the media is covering what we know to be reality. Intelligence briefings are your eyes and ears and President Trump himself should appreciate that.

During the transition four years ago, I personally visited Trump Tower to tell him things before he became president that I thought he ought to hear directly from the secretary of Homeland Security. And I know he appreciated it.

So it's a disservice to the American public. It's a disservice to our national security to make the incoming government wait until January 20 to actually begin to get up to speed on a myriad of issues.

RADDATZ: Let -- let's talk about the division in the country.

You heard those voters as well. You were Homeland Security secretary. How should Biden's homeland security team address these kinds of bitter division? I want to give you one more factoid here. In the first year of Barack Obama's term, the number of anti-government patriot groups more than tripled according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

So what do you do about these divisions and what do you do about these groups?

JOHNSON: Martha, this is going to be a top priority for a Biden administration. Our nation is divided right now and there are over 70 million people bitterly disappointed in the election result. This is going to be a time for healing.

When I was in office as secretary of Homeland Security, I made a point of talking to all groups. I made a point of visiting, for example, Arizona ranchers on our southern border who were upset about border security, so that they would understand all the things that the Department of Homeland Security was doing on their behalf. It's the instinct of Joe Biden, I know from a number of years in public office, to try to bridge the divide, to try to heal the rift that exists in our nation right now. And I'm quite sure that he will make that a priority. And I hope that he puts in place people in the Department of Homeland Security who will do the same thing and follow that lead.

RADDATZ: Well, let's -- let's talk about putting people in place.

As you well know, it's been widely reported that you are a candidate on the short list for the Biden administration, possibly secretary of defense. I know you don't want to lobby for the job, but what do you think you would bring to that job and would you accept it if offered?

JOHNSON: Well, Martha, I've been in public service four separate times now. I'm in private life. I'm enjoying private life.

If asked to take on certain positions in government, I'd certainly seriously consider it. I've been appointed to Senate confirmed positions three times in national security. And as a patriotic American, I'd have to seriously consider anything.

But I've had a range of experience in -- in national security and if I don’t' serve in a Biden administration, I'd, of course, be pleased to advise whoever is serving.

RADDATZ: OK. And thank you very much for your comments this morning, Secretary Johnson. Good luck to you.

RADDATZ: With those comments in mind, we turn now to two experts on the pandemic, Admiral Brett Giroir, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force; and Dr. Atul Gawande, who was named this week to President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.

And I want to begin with you, Admiral Giroir. The news on a vaccine is so encouraging but right now, as we said, we’re hitting those grim numbers. Some health experts calling the pandemic in the United States a humanitarian disaster.

The president has been downplaying the seriousness of it and you heard those Trump supporters. So you can have those constant reminders, you can tell them to wear a mask, but things are getting worse. So what in the world do you do?

ADMIRAL BRETT GIROIR, MEMBER OF THE WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE: So thank you for having me on, Martha. And as you did point out, we had some remarkably positive news about a potential vaccine that’s over 90 percent effective. And that is a game changer. It will bring an end game to the pandemic.

However, we really are in a critical situation today, with over 180,000 cases yesterday, hospitalizations up, mortality up. But I want to tell the American people that we know what to do, we’ve done it many times before in the Sun Belt, in the South, the United Kingdom is doing that, and that is you must physically distance. When you cannot physically distance everybody needs to wear a mask in public spaces. That’s absolutely critically important. They do work.

We’re going to have to do things like limit attendance or close bars, close in-door restaurants because that’s very important. If we do these things combined with the testing that we have, we can flatten the curve. If we do not do these things, the cases will continue to go up.

The United Kingdom just did these things. They kept the schools open, they kept major businesses open, we can do that. But we have to do the other things. If we do that we’ll flatten the curve, slow the spread, and get us to that time when we have a vaccine. And it’s not very far off.

We could have 20 million doses by the end of November. Another 20 million by the end of December.

RADDATZ: But Admiral I just want to say again -- and I’ve been across the country and it is remarkable how in certain places, and I will say red states, they’re not wearing masks.

What do you do about that? How does that affect a curve everybody else might want to flatten?

GIROIR: We all have to communicate very clearly that the science is clear, the evidence is overwhelming, whether you want to look at microbiological data or you want to look at epidemiology, city-by-city, state-by-state, country-by-country, that masks do work. They’re highly protective against you spreading it to someone else and we also know that it provides you protection from getting it from someone else.

It’s not just a little microbe, it’s the droplets which the microbes hitch a ride on. So across the board whether these are local mandates, whether these are voluntary, whether these are public service messages, we have to have the American people wear a mask when you can’t physically distance. We’re going to have to limit that in-door spread by limiting bars and restaurants, which are places where you’re indoors, you’re not masked, and we know that there can be significant transmission.

We don’t have to close schools, we don’t have to close major industries. But we are going to have to be careful around the holiday time because even a large gathering within your household can be a way that it can spread. And if you just Google CDC holiday gatherings, there’s some very easy tips to keep your family safe during the holidays.

RADDATZ: Admiral we know who is not shouting that message to the American public and that is Donald Trump. The Washington Post is reporting this morning that the president has not attended a Coronavirus Task Force meeting in at least five months. Is that accurate?

GIROIR: That’s true. But the vice-president does chair the Coronavirus Task Force. The vice-president -- we often have several Cabinet members there, and the vice-president briefs the president every day or nearly every day on coronavirus. So I’m not concerned that the president doesn’t attend.

The vice-president is there, Secretary Azar, the leadership that’s there, the scientific community, Dr. Birx, Dr. Fauci, myself, Dr. Hahn, Dr. Redfield. We’re all working and the docs work literally every single day together.

We put out over 50 million of the card-based test, another 8 and half million this week --

RADDATZ: Admiral, I want to --

GIROIR: -- antibody --

RADDATZ: Sorry to interrupt you on that. We’re just short on time here --

GIROIR: No --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: The head of Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui, who stood by the president on Friday, is calling on the White House to allow his team to make contact with the Biden COVID Transmission Team, which is being held up by the president who’s not accepting the election results.

Do you agree they should be given access and talk to the Biden COVID Team?

GIROIR: So I’m not Dr. Slaoui, I can say from my point of view that the GSA controls the transition process. My team, all the docs that work for us, we want to be extremely transparent. We are extremely transparent with the media, with outside experts, with public health experts, some of --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But would it be -- is it important to be able to talk to the Biden team at this point? Just a yes or no.

GIROIR: Look, I want to be as transparent as possible with everybody, this is not a political issue. This is an issue of public health and saving American lives. And I think there’s nothing more important than that.

RADDATZ: OK. Thank you very much, Admiral. And we want to bring in Dr. Atul Gawande. Dr. Gawande good to see you.

You heard what he just said about that. How important is that transition?

DR. ATUL GAWANDE, BIDEN TRANSITION COVID-19 ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER: It’s important. Look, working with the Transition Team, they are -- I’m advising them and they are -- they’re ready to go and are getting all the information they can.

But --

RADDATZ: You’re talking about the Biden Transition Team, obviously.

DR. GAWANDE: It is in the nation’s interest that the Transition Team get the threat assessments that the team knows about, the -- understand the vaccine distribution plans, need to know where the stockpiles are, what the status is of masks and gloves. There’s a lot of information that needs to be transmitted. It can’t wait until the last minute.

You can hear in Admiral Giroir’s voice the doctors and scientists want to give us that information, it is vital.

RADDATZ: And what do you believe needs to be done to stop this surge? And you also, I believe, heard those voters saying, look, I don’t believe it. What needs to be done that has not been done in this administration?

DR. GAWANDE: Well, number one is a clear voice from the top backing the national Comprehensive Plan. And we’ve lacked that. It’s led to disarray for the public in (ph) confusing messages. That will change.

I think number two is mask wearing, as Admiral Giroir says, this is -- that the evidence is overwhelming that this can stop and reverse the spread.

What I would say and I want to say to those citizens is simply that when a person goes into a store and does not wear a mask, when they go to a public gathering and they’re not wearing a mask, they’re hurting everyone’s freedom. They are putting people in danger.

Moreover they are turning people away from shops and stores and that’s hurting jobs. That is the critical mix of things.

Opposing masks is like opposing washing hands, it’s not political. We can pull together. We can do this.

RADDATZ: And Dr. Gawande, just quickly if you will, I want to clear this up since another member of the Task Force suggested there could be a four to six week shutdown nationwide. Is there a scenario where that could happen?

DR. GAWANDE: We are not in support of a nationwide lockdown and believe there is not a scenario unless -- there simply isn’t a scenario because we can get this under control.

The critical parts are understanding what we’ve learned since we did a nationwide lockdown in early April. And that is that you can have targeted measures building on masks (ph) wearing (ph) to include wide-spread testing can include dialing up and down capacity restrictions, and those measures need to happen in a more localized basis.

You can look at New York City, for example, where on a zip code-by-zip code basis you can deploy different restrictions in order to get the virus under control. And it’s quite effective. We do not need to go into a nationwide shelter-in-place shutdown (ph).

RADDATZ: OK. Thank you so much for joining us this morning Dr. Gawande. Always good to see you.

RADDATZ: All eyes are on Georgia where two run-off races will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Let's talk to one of the four contenders for those crucial senate seats, Democrat Jon Ossoff. He's hoping to unseat Republican Senator David Perdue who we invited on the program and hope to have on this week soon.

I want to start with the president -- Jon Ossoff, is up tweeting already about Georgia and many other things. He says, "Doing a great job in Georgia. There recount is a scam, means nothing. Must see fraudulent signatures which is prohibited by stupidly defined (ph) and unconstitutional consent decree." Want to give me a reaction to that?

JON OSSOFF, DEMOCRATIC GEORGIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Well, Martha, good morning, thank you for having me. And I suppose they say the first stage is denial.

Trump is leaving, whether he knows it or not. And the question now is how we're going to contain this pandemic which is raging out of control, which is spreading at an accelerating rate.

There are hundreds of thousands of lives hanging in the balance, there are millions of jobs and homes and livelihoods hanging in the balance.

And that's why it's so important to win these two senate races so that the incoming presidential administration can govern, can lead, can enact the solutions necessary to contain this virus and invest in economic recovery.

RADDATZ: Joe Biden got nearly 100,000 more votes than you in Georgia. What do you think that was about and how do make up that gap between now and January?

OSSOFF: Well, we saw a little bit of drop off from the top of the ticket, we saw a few votes to a libertarian candidate in the senate race. But this was the closest senate race in the country, Martha.

And that really reflects the power of Black turnout here. The determination of Black voters in Georgia to make a change in this country.

Georgia's Black community has been hit the hardest by COVID-19, Georgia's Black community is demanding access to affordable healthcare, demanding civil rights legislation, to secure criminal justice reform.

And look, Georgians are about to celebrate Thanksgiving without family. Georgians are looking at a future that has continued to be threatened by the spread of this virus and a very uncertain economic scenario.

After four years of division that's been corrosive to our national soul, we're seeing record-breaking turnout in Georgia from voters who are demanding change, who are demanding competent, honest leadership out of this crisis.

RADDATZ: And yet, your opponent, David Perdue, outran you by 90,000 votes, nearly matching President Trump's vote total.

OSSOFF: It doesn't worry me at all, Martha. First of all, we are currently organizing and running the largest voter registration and turn out effort in American history.

For example, there are 23,000 young people here in Georgia who will be become eligible to vote just between the November election and this January 4th run off.

And a decade of organizing, much of this work led by Stacey Abrams --

-- has put the wind here in our sails here in Georgia. What we're feeling for the first time in four years is hope.

Is recognition that, with Trump departing, we have the opportunity to define the next chapter in American history, to lead out of this crisis. But only by winning these senate seats.

The GOP at the national level has no leader, has no message and has no vision other than stopping Joe Biden. But we are in a crisis, we need leadership, we need to make sure that Joe Biden can govern and this administration is successful.

RADDATZ: I want to go back to this, Joe Biden. He obviously has been projected the winner in Georgia. We know there's an audit underway but it appears the margin of victory will remain quite slim, about 14,000 votes.

Given that narrow margin, is this about an aversion to Donald Trump or enthusiasm for Joe Biden?

OSSOFF: There's massive enthusiasm for Joe Biden here. And look, Joe Biden just unseated an incumbent president by the most significant popular vote margin for a challenger since Hoover was defeated by Roosevelt in 1932.

And that hope that I was just talking about, that feeling that we have the opportunity now to heal our nation's soul after four years of hatred and fearmongering and division.

To empower medical experts to lead us out of this pandemic, to invest in infrastructure and clean energy and economic recovery. And to enact a broader program, a new Civil Rights Act, establishing healthcare as a human right for all people in this country.

This is where we're headed as a country. And Georgians are excited to be a part of it. We recognize that these races in Georgia have national implications.

I just finished a seven-city, four-day tour and the enthusiasm here is off the charts.

RADDATZ: OK. Thank you so much for joining us. And best of luck to you. Good to see you.