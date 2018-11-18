'This Week' Transcript 11-18-18: Rep. Adam Schiff and Sen. Roy Blunt

A rush transcript of a special edition of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

RADDATZ: Overnight, the death toll from the Camp Fire reached 76 and authorities say there are still nearly 1,300 unaccounted for. Already almost 150,000 acres scorched, nearly 13,000 structures destroyed leaving so many without a home to return to and the fire is only 55 percent contained.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea has seen this devastation firsthand. And he joins me now.

Good morning, sheriff. Can you give us the latest there from that command post in Chico?

KORY HONEA, BUTTE COUNTY SHERIFF: Good morning, Martha. Thank you for having me.

From what I've been told things are going fairly well with the fire in terms of that, but we're expecting some very high wind coming. And that is causing us some concern.

RADDATZ: The number of unaccounted for is so alarming, nearly 1,300. Can you tell us how that list was compiled?

HONEA: Yeah, that list is compiled from a number of sources, people calling in telling us that they have loved ones or friends that they haven't had contact with, people emailing us. And then we're also going back through our record system that was collecting data -- not (inaudible) dispatch -- collecting data during the most intense period of that. So the data that we're putting out is raw. But my thought on that was it's better to work towards progress than achieve perfection before we start getting that information out.

RADDATZ: And with this fire going, how are you verifying who is where?

HONEA: Well, that's a very difficult process. You have thousands and thousands of people who are displaced. And so what we're asking is for the community to -- people to look at that list. If they are on that list to contact our office so that we can be assured that they're safe. If friends or family know where they’re at, we’d like that information as well. But it is a daunting task. We are still trying to bring order to the chaos that this entire event has caused.

RADDATZ: Do you have any sense of whether the death toll would be that high -- close to 1,300?

HONEA: I think that it would -- I don’t believe that it would be that high. We are still finding people. I think yesterday we were able to account for several hundred people. And as the night went on, I heard about more accounts of people who contact us and advised that they were safe and well.

RADDATZ: And what should people learn from this in terms of accountability in a natural disaster like this. Checking in? What should they do?

HONEA: Yes, that’s a great question. And this is an unprecedented event. And in the wake of it, there’s so much chaos, there’s so many people displaced, but I would ask that people make every diligent effort to reach out to their friends and family and let them know they’re OK. And then also, check with us and let us know that they’re OK so that we can devote our resources to locating people who haven’t yet been accounted for.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Sheriff and thanks to you and all of those who are helping out in those fires.

HONEA: Thank you, Martha.

RADDATZ: Now let’s bring in Congressman Adam Schiff of California, the incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee. Thanks for joining us this morning. And I want to ask you about those fires as well, some very near your district. You saw the president there yesterday. Are you satisfied with his response?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Well listen, I’m glad that he’s there, I’m glad that he is offering federal funds. That’s what he should do, that’s what a president is expected to do. Of course, I think all Californians were upset with the statements he made earlier in the week when people were facing utter devastation. But we need to focus on putting these fires out, we need to protect ourselves because all too often when the fires are out and rains are coming, then mudslides follow and other tragedy follows, so we -- we need to get through this period and -- and our hearts are going out to those effected and we’re so grateful for the responders out there.

RADDATZ: The president has criticized California’s forest management -- I think that’s one of the things you were talking about there -- as a -- as a reason for the fires. And yesterday saying officials need to look to Finland as an example. Listen to what he said form the site (ph) of the fire.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Got to take care of the floors. You know, the floors of the forest. It’s very important. You look at other countries where they do it differently and -- and it’s a whole different story. I was with the president of Finland and he said we have a much different -- we’re a forest nation -- he called it a forest nation and they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning doing things and they don’t have any problem.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Does that make sense to you? What do you think of that answer?

SCHIFF: It doesn’t make much sense to me. But the reality is that no single fire has the same cause, every fire is going to be different. The fire in Malibu is different than the -- the camp fire. Forest management wasn’t going to solve the problem in Malibu. The reality is we’re always going to have wildfires in California. With climate change, they’re going to be worse. And we need to take steps to reduce their frequency, reduce their severity. And yes, forest management is one piece of it, but there are lots of other pieces.

And I think the president needs to listen to the experts because clearly he isn’t one of them.

RADDATZ: Thanks for that. I was to turn to Khashoggi. Assassinated. We heard about the Washington Post report with the CIA concluding with high confidence that the Saudi Crown Prince ordered the killing. You were supposed to receive a briefing on the case this week. What can you tell us about it?

SCHIFF: Well I can’t discuss the briefing but I can tell you -- at least in my opinion and given what we know of how the Saudi government operates and the crown prince a central role in that, it’s very difficult for me to conceive of a murder of a prominent journalist and critic being carried out without the crown prince’s knowledge. And it is certainly testing the proposition that the enemy of our enemy is our friend. Iran is an enemy, Saudi Arabia is important in pushing back against Iran, that doesn’t make Saudi Arabia a friend.

Our friends don’t murder journalists. And I think --

RADDATZ: It does not sound like -- from -- from what I’ve seen, that there is a smoking gun there. So how do you convince the president to -- just hours after this report was out with the CIA, said wait, wait we’re not finished with this and said he’d do something Tuesday. What do you expect on Tuesday and -- and the issue of the smoking gun.

SCHIFF: Well I would say this. The president needs to listen to what our intelligence community has to say, what our best professionals’ assessment is. And it’s vitally important that this administration not allow itself to become part of any Saudi cover-up. Any cover-up, generally, any cover up of the crown prince’s involvement.

The Saudis have already undermined their position in the world, undermined their standing. And the administration makes sure – needs to make sure it doesn’t undermine its own standing.

And we certainly should be engaged in any discussion about bartering the life of another U.S. resident, Fethullah Gulen, this Turkish cleric that the Turks want to get back. We shouldn’t be bartering Mr. Gulen and talking about sending him to Turkey to facilitate a cover up for the Saudis.

RADDATZ: But – but – but let me stop you there, you have said previously that they – this should be a relationship altering event with Saudi Arabia. But listen to what President Trump said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They give us a lot of jobs, they give us a lot of business, a lot of economic development. They are – they have been a truly spectacular ally in terms of jobs and economic development and I also think that, you know, I’m president.

I have to take a lot of things into consideration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Does the president have to factor that into his decision making here?

SCHIFF: You know, of all of the reasons to maintain a relationship with Saudi Arabia, I think the number of jobs we derive from Saudi Arabia is at the bottom of the list. Look, Saudi Arabia is an important regional player.

They’re important in terms of pushing back against Iran’s SCHIFFvolence, they have a role to play in the Middle East peace process. They obviously have a role in Syria as well. And we need to figure out how to manage that, but I think what this means more than anything else is this really needs to alter our relationship.

On its own right, we should be bringing an end to the war in Yemen, but we – we should also recognize that we do not share the same values with Saudi Arabia.

RADDATZ: What’s the danger to the U.S. if the relationship is dramatically altered with Saudi?

SCHIFF: Well the – the danger to the U.S. is if the – if we act too precipitously and the House of Saud should fall, that would be completely destabilizing of the region and we don’t know what would follow.

So there are certainly risks here, and we need to figure out how to manage those risks. But first and foremost, we need to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen, but also we need to stop placing so much reliance on Saudi Arabia and in particular on the person of the crown prince.

Any regime that would be involved in murdering a journalist this way we should not be walking hand in hand with.

RADDATZ: And I want to turn to the Mueller investigation. We heard a lot about that this week and possibly there’s some sort of decision coming. He appointed Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, the Justice Department this week defending the move, arguing it’s legal under what they call the Vacancies Reform Act and noted that presidents Obama, George Bush both appointed non-Senate confirmed officials to a cabinet office.

Will Democrats still challenge that appointment and are you concerned about him overseeing the Mueller investigation?

SCHIFF: Yes and yes. I think the appointment is unconstitutional. He is clearly a principle officer and the fact that he is a temporary principle officer doesn’t mean that that is any less subject to Senate confirmation.

Constitutionally it has to be subject to confirm. I think they’d lose that court – that case when it goes to the Supreme Court. But it’s also in conflict with a more specific statute, and that is there is a succession statute for the Justice Department, which makes the Justice Department different than other agencies which distinguishes it from these other cases that justice is relying on.

When you have a specific statute that says this is the succession plan and doesn’t say you can also use the Vacancies Act to avoid the succession plan, you go with the specific statute.

So it’s a flawed appointment, but the – the biggest flaw from my point of view is that he was chosen for the purpose of interfering with the Mueller investigation. He auditioned for the part by going on T.V. and saying he could hobble the investigation.

And ethically he should have absolutely nothing to do with the investigation and – and –

RADDATZ: So what will Democrats do about it?

SCHIFF: We will expose any involvement he has in it. He needs to know that if he takes any action to curb what Mr. Mueller does, we’re going to find out about it. We’re going to expose it. And I would certainly call on my colleagues right now to avoid the constitutional crisis, take action now, speak out against this appointment.

You can imagine that if a Democratic president who’s administration was effectively under investigation appointed someone as attorney general who had expressed hostility to that investigation, talked about crippling it, the hue and cry, and they would be right.

And we are right to raise this. This is attack on the rule of law, and the question for my GOP colleagues is will they have the same devotion to rule of law and institution that their predecessors during Watergate had?

Because that’s what’s called for right now.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much, Congressman Schiff. It’s always good to see you.

RADDATZ: Let’s turn to Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican leadership who also serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee. And I want to turn back to Khashoggi first. You heard Congressman Schiff there saying what he thinks should happen. Assuming the reports are accurate about the CIA conclusion, should the president issue sanctions on the crown prince?

ROY BLUNT, SENATOR (R-MO): Well, like Adam, we did have a briefing this week. I can’t really talk about that briefing but I do think that it won’t hurt here for another few days to pass. The president says he’s going to have some conclusions by Tuesday on this. Certainly the way you look at Saudi Arabia and the way it runs, it’s hard to imagine something like this could happen without the crown prince knowing. But I don’t know that we absolutely know that yet. And…

RADDATZ: Just from – just from reading the reports in the Washington Post, look, we’ve heard about phone calls that were intercepted. I know you can’t talk about things like this. We’ve heard phone calls intercepted between the prince and his brother. We’ve heard about tapes inside of the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. What more is needed? The same question that I ask Congressman Schiff. There’s – there doesn’t appear to be a smoking gun but there’s a lot of evidence piling up.

BLUNT: Well, I think a smoking gun would certainly help. If you actually did have that specific thing that is unlikely to be out there or unlikely to be found where someone gave a specific direction and you know that happened, I also agree that the economy is not a reason to worry about this relationship. Balance in the Middle East is. Who’s going to be in control there is. I’m certainly in favor of what we’ve tried to do with Russia and other countries under the Magnitsky Act of barring people from coming to the country, having economic impact. We’ll just have – I think we’ll have to see in the next few days whether we can really make the case that the crown prince would be one of those people or not.

RADDATZ: So if the president comes out on Tuesday, you know what you know and he says we can’t prove anything. What would your reaction be?

BLUNT: Well, I do know what I know and let’s see what the president says on Tuesday. I think the high confidence doesn’t mean that you actually have what you need, if that’s the term that the CIA is using. I’m not talking about what we heard this week but just what we all could read…

RADDATZ: In the public domain, yes.

BLUNT: … In the paper this morning. That is – if that is accurate, it means that we don’t quite have all the information we’d like to have yet. It would be nice – if we’re going to deal with this relationship which does really impact the balance of power in the Middle East, it does really impact how we’d – who – the balance to Iran, which is clearly a bad actor. We need to be absolutely sure we know exactly what we’re talking about and not what the first step is but also what the second and third step that that first step would lead you to, really determines.

RADDATZ: There’s been some question about what the president knew and when on the crown prince’s role in Khashoggi’s death. But take a look at this tweet from President Obama’s deputy national security advisor, Ben Rhodes. "We are faced with the real possibility that Trump has had info from his own intel community that MBS," Mohammad Bin Salman, "was responsible for murdering a journalist who wrote for the Washington Post, and lied about it. I tried to help – and tried to help MBS get past it. Must be investigated."

Do you think he knew something before in that Khashoggi should have been warned, or the intelligence community?

BLUNT: Well, I don’t know the specific answer there but I do know that I’m likely to know more about that than Ben Rhodes and I think that’s just pretty wild speculation.

RADDATZ: Are you concerned that the president has ignored the intelligence in order to protect the relationship?

BLUNT: No.

RADDATZ: Not at all?

BLUNT: No.

RADDATZ: I want to move also to what Congressman Schiff said about the Mueller investigation and about Whitaker. President Trump weighed in on Twitter this week, "the inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with answers they want." They’ve gone absolutely nuts? Have you seen any evidence of that? Do you know what the president’s talking about?

BLUNT: I don’t know what the president’s talking about but I do know that that’s not news that the president would have this view of the Mueller investigation. He has engaged in this in that way from the very start, just like virtually every member of the Senate. And I think most members of the House have engaged, saying "Mr. President, it would be a huge mistake not to let the Mueller investigation come to a conclusion. We need to get beyond this, we don’t need to start – have this starting again."

RADDATZ: So you have confidence in the Mueller investigation?

BLUNT: I do. I do.

RADDATZ: And let’s talk about the acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker. Lindsey Graham just said on another program this morning, I don't know if he’s the best choice. What do you think about that?

BLUNT: Well, what we need is a permanent attorney general. We need to move as quickly as we can beyond whoever is the acting attorney general to an attorney general that’s going to be there for, hopefully, a much longer period of time. So we’ll see.

I don't know Matt Whitaker well. I’ve known him for some time, met him in Iowa years ago when he was U.S. attorney. On the occasions I’ve had with him to be -- he’s been very responsive and has seen that the Justice Department responded to the things I’ve asked about. So in terms of an acting capacity, he does not -- he seems to be a person that has the ability to do that acting job and …

RADDATZ: But not a permanent position; is that what you’re saying?

BLUNT: Well, I would think -- I -- I would think not. But that’s -- the president needs to determine who’s going to be permanently at the Justice Department as soon as he can. Now, you know and I know that one of …

RADDATZ: What are you looking for?

BLUNT: … one of our big challenges in this generally has been that our friends on the other side in the Senate have made it so hard to get anybody confirmed to anything. And so, the president’s unlikely, I think, to make that nomination before the Congress reconvenes and, if he did, we’d be unlikely to be able to do anything with it. We are way beyond the time where you have a hearing and a week later somebody gets confirmed to these jobs, no matter how insignificant they are. And this one, of course, is very significant.

RADDATZ: Just -- just tell me what you’re looking for in an attorney general, if not Matt Whitaker.

BLUNT: Well, I think what the president should be looking for in an attorney general is someone who can manage the Justice Department, who understands the far-ranging (ph) of that Department, hopefully has had some experience working with or in the Department before that, and …

RADDATZ: And as for the Mueller investigation?

BLUNT: … As for the Mueller investigation, I -- I think the Mueller investigation is going forward. I …

RADDATZ: In terms of an attorney general.

BLUNT: … Well, in terms of an attorney general, you know, the -- the big question here on the Mueller investigation, I think, is whether the Congress has any ability to tell the president who can work in the executive branch. That’s a Constitutional question, it’s -- it’s different than the question of whether Mueller should be allowed to continue, it’s what could you do about that.

You know, this idea that we’d have a debate, and have a vote and put a bill on the president’s desk that he wouldn’t sign. I don’t think that’s nearly as impactful as members continuing to say, Mr. President, we need to get beyond this; you need to let this come to a conclusion. And I think -- I don’t have any reason to believe that Matt Whitaker feels differently than that.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Senator Blunt.

BLUNT: You bet.