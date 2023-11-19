'This Week' Transcript 11-19-23: Dep. National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Adm. Mike Mullen, Israeli Amb. Michael Herzog and Mayor London Breed

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 19, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Joining us now is President Biden’s deputy national security adviser Jon Finer.

Mr. Finer, the NSC spokesperson overnight said that no deal has been reached yet, but you continue to work hard. “The Post” story did not say a deal had been reached, but that the U.S., Israel and Hamas were close to a deal. So, is that possible? What can you tell us?

JON FINER, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Thanks, Martha.

I guess what I would say about this at this point is that these talks have clearly reached a very sensitive stage. We’re following this minute by minute, hour by hour, and have been over a number of weeks. And this is an incredibly high priority for all of us in this administration up to and including certainly the president.

What I can say about the state of the talks and – and the prime minister of Qatar has said something similar this morning, is that some of the gaps have now narrowed. Some of the issues that were at odds have now been closed out. But we are not finished – there is not yet a deal in place. And I think it would be premature to conclude that this is inevitable given how close we have come in the past.

And I think one thing that I won’t do is – is go through all the outstanding areas in which there are still negotiations. We don’t negotiate these things in public But it is a very high priority to try to get this done. They’re making some progress and we hope that that will be concluded soon so that these people can finally come home.

RADDATZ: Can – can you tell us if you feel you are much closer to a deal than you have been in recent weeks?

FINER: I mean, again, I don’t want to characterize with – with to many adjectives. What I will say, though, is that there has been significant progress, including in – in recent days, in recent hours. Some of the issues, whether it was disagreements, have now been either narrowed or – or an understanding has been reached, but it is not complete, it is not everything. And on – on something like this, I think a real cautionary note is that until it is done and until people actually start moving and start being released, we do not want to get ahead of ourselves because things can still be derailed at the last minute.

RADDATZ: Let – if we could, let’s talk about a ceasefire for a moment. The president has said that would – Hamas would benefit from that. Do you still see any sort of ceasefire or a freeze as something you don’t want?

FINER: Well, I’d say a few things about this. One is, we have said that certainly in the context of – of some sort of hostage deal, one of the things that that could enable is a much more extended period of pause that would first and foremost enable to the hostages to actually be released safely, but that would also make it much easier to both bring humanitarian assistance into Gaza and also distribute that assistance throughout Gaza. That’s a priority for us separate and apart from any hostage deal, but certainly a deal and a pause would make that easier to do. And that’s been a major challenge up till now.

What we are saying about a ceasefire, and I think it – it – it’s been very clear a position of this administration throughout, is that not only is Hamas not seeking a ceasefire, but they are saying that their goal is to repeat the events of October 7th, the horrific attacks that took place, again and again to the extent that they can, until Israel is – is eliminated. Again, their rhetoric, obviously.

We totally don’t accept that. And neither could Israel or would any country that has been subject to that sort of threat. And so calling on – on one side to – to – to accept a ceasefire under that circumstance, especially when Hamas retains capabilities. Israel’s military operations are not yet complete is not something that we’re going to support at this time.

RADDATZ: Are – are you confident that the majority of the hostages are alive. Hamas has said they are not holding all of them. Other groups are holding those hostages. Do you have any clarity on who is holding what hostage – which hostages?

FINER: So, this is not something about which we have perfect clarity. Obviously, we were relying on – on others who had been in touch with Hamas. The United States does not speak directly with them. But we do believe that a significant number, and – and – and most likely the majority and even the vast majority of hostages are alive. We are certainly operating under that assumption and we are going to work to get as many of them out, certainly including, by the way, a number of Americans who we believe are held hostage, as we can.

But we do not have perfect clarity. We are not on the ground. We are not in direct contact with Hamas. But – but we believe, based on their representations, that there are significant number of hostages who could be released if this deal is completed.

RADDATZ: And when you say significant, dozens, 50?

FINER: Certainly more than dozens, yes.

RADDATZ: And – and I want to talk about Israeli forces that are conducting and have conducted that multi-day raid into Gaza’s largest hospital, al Shifa. We’re getting reports from aid groups that went in just yesterday, that the situation inside that hospital is now desperate and a death zone. What should the Israelis be doing?

FINER: So, you know, we have talked at length about al Shifa in – in recent days. It’s really a microcosm of the challenges associated with this conflict. Obviously, this is the largest hospital in Gaza. It is the most advanced hospital in Gaza. It is a place where there are patients who are acutely ill and where there have been civilians who gathered there seeking some sort of sanctuary and refuge. And – and we believe all of those lives are – are of equal value to lives anywhere and are – and are sacred, the lives of innocents.

That said, we have also been clear that we have information, not just Israeli information, but American intelligence, that suggests that Hamas, over a period of time, has built up infrastructure, military infrastructure, in and around and underneath that hospital, has used it as a command and control center for the conduct of combat operations. And if that makes it a legitimate area of concern for the Israeli Defense Forces. We’re also said that that, in and of itself, does not give Israel the right, in our view, does not – it would not be something we support to take air strikes against that hospital, to fight combat operations in and around that hospital.

So, that is the box that – that Israel finds itself in. And it finds itself there largely because Hamas has chosen to use a hospital as a place from which to fight. And so we have been clear to the IDF that we need – that they need to handle this situation in a very sensitive, very delicate way. And that’s an area of ongoing conversation between us and – and the government of Israel.

RADDATZ: Let – let me just ask you quickly then, do you feel Israel is doing enough to adhere to the law of war to minimize civilian casualties?

FINER: What I say about this is, we are not going to make – and – and all my colleagues have said the same, real time judgements, real time verdicts on – on the way they’re conducting this conflict, including any particular incidents.

What we are going to say, though, is our position is that they need to adhere to the law of war, as all armies do, as the United States army needs to do when it conducts combat operations. And that when we see incidents that concern us, as we have, we raise them directly and right away with our Israel counterparts and – and get clarity and get their answers as to what they’re seeking to accomplish and – and what has happened.

It is hard to get real-time information out of Gaza. First reports are – are often wrong. And one thing I'll add is that Hamas certainly adheres to no such standard and holds itself to no such standard when it comes to how it’s fighting this conflict. And that’s one of the other challenges that Israel faces is – is an enemy and adversary that not only doesn’t adhere to the laws of war but – but openly and wantonly purpurates violations of them every chance it gets.

RADDATZ: So, it sounds like you have raised some concerns over the past month or so.

Thank you for joining us this morning. We appreciate it.

FINER: Thank you.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: And we’re joined now by the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Michael Herzog.

Welcome, Mr. Ambassador.

MICHAEL HERZOG, ISRAELI AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S.: Good morning, Martha.

RADDATZ: Jon Finer seemed pretty hopeful in that interview. About the sensitive nature clearly in the hostage situation, but how would you describe it at this point?

HERZOG: We are hopeful that we can get a significant -- significant number of hostages freed in the coming days. I don’t want to go into the details of these talks. They are obviously very sensitive. The less we’re going to the details, the better the chances of such a deal. But they are very serious efforts and I’m hopeful that we can have the deal in the coming days.

RADDATZ: In the next few days?

HERZOG: Yeah (ph).

RADDATZ: The deal outlined in “The Post” said it would involve a freeze in combat operations for five days. This week, Prime Minister Netanyahu said a pause in combat is exactly what Hamas wants, so they can regroup.

HERZOG: So, I want to distinguish between a pause for a few days in order to get hostages released, and a ceasefire. The prime minister was referring to a ceasefire. We are against ceasefire because that would allow Hamas to retain power, to regroup, to rearm and strike again.

RADDATZ: But it would be a ceasefire for a few days?

HERZOG: This is a --

RADDATZ: Is that the difference?

HERZOG: We -- we’re talking about a pause in the fighting for a few days, so we can get the hostages out.

RADDATZ: But all five (ph)?

HERZOG: It’s not -- it’s not a ceasefire because we will continue to push against Hamas to dismantle their military infrastructure and their terror infrastructure. We are not going to stop that, but we are willing to go for a pause, for a significant number of hostages, if we have deal.

RADDATZ: And tell me what the status is of the military operation now? We saw your forces go into Al Shifa Hospital. It’s described as horrific conditions in there now, premature babies and in fear of death. What should be doing there and what are you doing there?

HERZOG: We have very clear evidence that Hamas used Al Shifa Hospital and other hospitals as command and control centers and a hub for their -- their leaders and rockets and power generation (ph) -- generator for the tunnel. And we already discovered evidence. We’re going to show more evidence today of tunnels.

RADDATZ: We will show you more evidence.

HERZOG: Yet absolute --

RADDATZ: What kind of evidence can you show? Because what you’ve shown so far does not necessarily mean there is command node.

HERZOG: We found -- we found a lot of weapons. We found computers. We found a lot of things. We found tunnels.

We’re now searching these tunnels. They’re all booby trapped. But we are in the process of searching these tunnels and we’ll show our findings to the world. While we were there, we’re still there, there’s no shootout. We’re very careful.

We have been in touch with the managerial staff of the hospital, with the manager. We allowed people who wanted to evacuate to evacuate.

RADDATZ: Where are they supposed to evacuate to?

HERZOG: No, there are other areas. There are shelters. There are hubs. There are hospitals in the south as well that are still as we speak and as our forces are working underground, there are patients being treated in that hospital.

And our forces brought fuel and incubators and all the babies are going out and the hospital continues to function.

But underneath, there’s a city of terror and we are up to it.

RADDATZ: You have seen the numbers, more than 12,000 civilians, more that 4,500 children killed according to Hamas-run Gaza ministry, health ministry. Secretary Blinken says far too many civilians have died. You have said you’re making every effort to distinguish between terrorists and civilian population, and yet the world has seen those images, those children, those civilians.

HERZOG: So, let me say, every loss of human life, Israeli or Palestinian, is a tragedy. We are not after innocent civilians. We are after the terrorists who have been hiding behind civilians.

I’ll be very careful about Hamas numbers. All the numbers you hear coming out of Gaza are Hamas numbers. Nobody really knows how many people died there. There’s no denying that there’s collateral, that the civilians died. But nobody knows how many, and you and I don’t know --

RADDATZ: The collateral damage that you --

HERZOG: You don’t know and I don’t know how many of them are terrorists and how many of them are civilians. Nobody really knows. I can tell you that --

RADDATZ: Well, you certainly don’t think the children are terrorists.

HERZOG: I don’t -- never said that and never implied that. And there are children in there, but the overall numbers, I don’t know and you don’t know how many of them are terrorists and how many of them are innocent civilians.

I’ll tell you that on October 7th, those who went to Israel, 3,000 terrorists, we already -- we are still counting bodies of terrorists in our side, we have 1,100, and Hamas counts them (ph) as people who died in Gaza.

RADDATZ: Mr. Ambassador, I want to -- I want to end here. President Biden wrote an op-ed over the weekend making clear what the U.S. wants. He said there must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, no reoccupation, no siege or blockade and no reduction in territory. And after this war is over, the voices of Palestinian people and their aspirations must be at the center of post-crisis governance in Gaza.

Can you commit to that?

HERZOG: I think there’s no real daylight between us and the U.S. Our forces know that in order to reoccupy Gaza, to govern Gaza, it is not our desire. It is not our wish.

We do not wish to take territory from Gaza. That’s not the intention. Our intention is to dismantle the Hamas terror machine, the war machine.

And President Biden says it in his article that we should dismantle that terror machine or else they will strike again and again.

We are in the dialogue with United States (ph) about the day after Hamas in Gaza and that includes, of course, the idea that Palestinians will govern over Palestinians, know their response (ph) to do that.

RADDATZ: OK, thank you so much for joining us this morning, Mr. Ambassador. Much appreciate it.

HERZOG: Thank you very much.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Let’s now turn to the view from inside Gaza. Let’s bring in Thomas White from the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Mr. White, we just heard from the Israeli ambassador. In his view, from what you are seeing, what’s the reality in Gaza right now?

THOMAS WHITE, DIRECTOR OF UNRWA AFFAIRS IN Gaza: Martha, the situation is still very desperate. And, of course, the fighting rages in the north. And, once again, we have horrific things coming out of one of our schools that was hit during that fighting. A large number of people killed. We’re still trying to verify the – the information from up there. It’s very clear it is UNRWA’s school.

And so the death toll continues to mount. And these are people sheltering inside of UNRWA’s school.

RADDATZ: And – and the Israeli ambassador told me just before we sat down that they believe it might have been an errant Israeli shell that hit that area, although he said he does dispute the numbers.

And – and let’s talk about al Shifa. What – what are you seeing now? It sounds absolutely desperate there.

WHITE: Today there was a – a team that went up to al Shifa. It composed of the World Food Programme – correction, it composed of WHO, UNICEF, and UNRWA. And in partnership with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. And we moved 31 neonatal babies out of Shifa. From all accounts the situation in Shifa sounds desperate and there are still a large number of people in a critical situation in that hospital.

RADDATZ: And Israel said that people should probably just go to a different hospital, move south. Is that possible?

WHITE: This is the reality of this conflict is that people in Gaza have got nowhere to go. It’s unlike other conflicts where, you know, there’s fighting in one city and you move to another city. In Gaza, there is nowhere to go. You know, houses have been hit all across the Gaza Strip. People are worried about, if they’re in the north or in the south, are they safe.

I mean just to give you a sense, during the course of this war, we’ve had 13 of the UNRWA shelters. You know, people sheltering under a U.N. flag, have been directly hit. There’s countless other shelters. Over 30 shelters that suffered collateral damage. Many of them are actually in the south. You know, 73 people have been killed in these shelters. A large proportion of them in the south.

You know, the reality is, the Gazans have got nowhere to go for safety. And they are all exposed to the threat of fighting, and particularly air strikes.

RADDATZ: And – and briefly, if you can, what is Gaza’s future?

WHITE: That’s a really good question. I mean I think it’s – what I can say is it’s going through the mind of every Gazan here. You know, obviously, well over half of the population had been displaced at very short notice, many of them arriving in the south with the clothes they stood in. But many of them -- right now it’s just a – a struggle to survive. It’s a struggle to get enough bread, somewhere – somewhere out of the rain, access medical care, find somewhere it’s safe, really. So, for many of them it’s just – you know, they’re thinking about how they provide for their family tomorrow.

But, increasingly, people are very worried about, what’s the future hold for them. Where are they doing to live? Where are they going to get their children educated? What does the future hold? And that’s the – that’s the big question in the minds of Gazans right now.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for your time this morning, Mr. White, and your courageous work.