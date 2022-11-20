'This Week' Transcript 11-20-22: Rep. Adam Schiff & Paul Ryan

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 20, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

KARL: We're joined now by Intelligence Committee Chairman Congressman Adam Schiff, who is also a member of the January 6th Committee.

Congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us. I want to begin with the news overnight that Donald Trump has been reinstated by Elon Musk on Twitter. Watching the January 6th Committee hearings, Trump's tweets were a big part of the story to be told. What do you think of him being back on Twitter?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I think it's a terrible mistake and you’re absolutely right. As we showed in the January 6th hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol, his comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence's life in danger. He showed no remorse about that. He continues to lie about his actions on that day. He talks about pardoning the people who attacked police officers and attacked the Capitol that day. And it contradicts what Elon Musk said that he was going to establish a counsel to evaluate this and further contradicts Musk and his claimed concern about bots on his own platform to subject the decision to a poll (ph) on the platform that could be easily abused that way.

It just underscores the erratic leadership of Twitter now under Musk, but also the security concerns, with security people fleeing Twitter and what that means for the protection of Americans’ private data.

KARL: He did it with that SNAP Poll (ph) and even then, the vote was 52 to 48. Close.

But let me move on to the Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel. Is this the right move?

SCHIFF: I think it is the right move. You make a decision like this not because you think you are going to persuade the former president you are doing the right thing or even his most extreme supporters, you do it --

KARL: Because they’re still going to say it’s political. And --

SCHIFF: They’re still going to say it, but it's the right thing to do and, most particularly, if you ensure that it won't cause any delay.

So if the same prosecutors that have been investigating the former president and others can be moved on to the special prosecutor's team, then there is every reason to do it, no reason not to do it, and I think the person he’s chosen seems to be amiably (ph) capable and qualified.

My concern, frankly, has been leading up to this point, which is they were very slow at the Department to work up the multiple lines of effort to overturn the election. It took them a long time to get started, and the delay has already been baked in. I hope that the special prosecutor will move with (inaudible) and fulfill the commitment Merrick Garland made at the outset, which is that everyone will be treated equally under the law, and that includes the former president.

KARL: I mean, the timing is extraordinary. You really could have, if he gets indicted, a trial and a presidential campaign happening at the same time.

SCHIFF: You could. And -- you know, look, for four years when he was president the Department took the position, which I think is flawed as a constitutional matter, that you can't indict a sitting president. You can't now take the position while you also can't indict a former president who wants to run again. Otherwise, that president becomes above the law and the founders would have never subscribed to that idea.

KARL: What does this mean about the January 6th Committee's deliberations about a criminal referral? Will you be making a criminal referral or referrals?

SCHIFF: We're in the midst of reaching a conclusion on that right now, should we make referrals, what kind of referrals should we make. I don't want to get ahead of that decision. But I can say that I think Judge Carter in California who analyzed just one small piece of this concluded that the former president and others were engaged or there was evidence they were engaged in a criminal conspiracy, evidence they were engaged in an effort to stop an official proceeding, the Joint Session.

I think the evidence is there to make a referral and we just have to decide whether that's the course we are going to take.

KARL: Trump has said that he won't partake in the investigation. I don't really know what that means. But he has already defied the January 6th Committee and your subpoenas. Will he -- before this lame duck is done, will he be held in contempt of Congress for that?

SCHIFF: We’re discussing that. We have very limited options. And even where we have held people in contempt, we’re only batting 50 percent with the Justice Department in their willing to -- willingness to enforce it.

But once again, Donald Trump took the cowardly way out. Unlike other presidents that have fulfilled their duty even after office and testified before Congress, very -- not surprising with the former president, it was disappointing with the former vice president who, like others before him, sadly, said I can't share this information with the American people and Congress, but I could write a book about it. That's very disappointing.

KARL: So, obviously, we have the Republicans winning back control, barely, of the House. One of the things that Kevin McCarthy has said he is going to strip you of your position on the House Intelligence Committee.

SCHIFF: Well, I suspect he will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do. He is a very weak leader of his conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator. And if that lowest common denominator wants to remove people from committees, that’s what they’ll do.

It's going to be chaos with the Republican leadership and sadly, the kind of the crazy caucus has grown among the Republicans. Many Republicans who won primaries in deeply red districts are coming to Congress like the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Paul Gosars and it’s a tragedy for the country.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: You also have some that won in moderate districts. I mean, it’s going to be hard if he goes too much in one direction, he’s going to have to worry about the other direction.

One of the other things that Republicans are saying is they’re going to launch all matter of investigations, Hunter Biden, Anthony Fauci, the border, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. You were harshly critical of the Trump White House, and Donald Trump himself, for defying congressional subpoenas, not cooperating with congressional oversight.

What’s your advice to the Biden administration? Should they comply with subpoenas and cooperate with oversight from this Congress?

SCHIFF: They should cooperate with appropriate oversight. They should follow the law and that means complying with subpoenas. But they’re going to need to analyze whether the Republicans are following appropriate procedures and whether they’re doing this just for vexatious purposes. And I don't envy the task they’re going to have.

But we can --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But they should cooperate, they should.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHIFF: They should cooperate with appropriate oversight. I think they will cooperate with appropriate oversight. But we continually to face a variation of the same question, which is should the Democrats do the right -- do the appropriate thing when Republicans have consistently refused to.

I think we maintain the high ground. We follow the law. We follow our responsibilities under the separation of powers. But -- but that doesn't detract at all from the abuse that we saw during the Republican administration.

KARL: So I want to ask you, you’re on the Intel Committee. You’ve spoken out strongly against Saudi Arabia and their leader Mohammed bin Salman's claim -- you know, actions regarding Jamal Khashoggi, as implications in that murder.

Now we see the Biden administration say that he has immunity while he is effectively the head of state for Saudi Arabia.

I want to read something that Fred Ryan of "The Washington Post" said in reacting to that.

In granting legal immunity to Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Biden is failing to uphold America's most cherished values. He’s granting license to kill to one of the world's most egregious human rights abusers who is responsible for the cold-blooded murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

What do you think of that move?

SCHIFF: I don't support the granting of immunity. This is a guy who was involved in the murder and dismemberment of a person residing in the United States of America, a journalist.

And, you know, we ought to put our value on life not oil, and I think this is a tragic decision. I don't think it was a necessary decision. They clearly, in Saudi Arabia, contrived to put him in the position of prime minister days before this court decision.

KARL: To get this --

SCHIFF: We didn't have to go along with it and it's antithetical to our values.

KARL: And, finally, before you go, today is Joe Biden's 80th birthday. Do you think he should run for re-election?

SCHIFF: I think he should. I think he's extremely capable. What he’s been able to do in the last two years is an unprecedented level of accomplishment. If he wants to continue, I’m for him.

KARL: All right. Adam Schiff, thank you for joining us here on "This Week."

KARL: On Friday, I sat down with former speaker of the House and former vice presidential candidate, Paul Ryan, for his first Sunday show interview since leaving office.

Ryan is now out with a new book, “American Renewal: A Conservative Plan to Strengthen the Social Contract and Save the Country's Finances”. He also happens to be the last Republican to serve as speaker of the House.

We began by discussing the legacy of his successor, Nancy Pelosi.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PAUL RYAN, (R) FORMER SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: It’s an impressive legacy. I mean, obviously, she and I usually disagree on things, but first woman speaker, a career to be proud of. And, frankly, I think about her husband, Paul, a lot these days. I just feel so awful about what happened to them. She has an incredible legacy and career to look – you know, look back on.

KARL: The -- the – the midterms, you had -- I think I saw you – you had predicted that at least 15 seats --

RYAN: Yes. Yes.

KARL: Republicans would pick up at least 15.

What happened?

RYAN: A couple of factors, but I personally think the evidence is really clear. The biggest factor was the Trump factor. Just look at how Chris Sununu ran ahead against -- ahead of Bolduc in New Hampshire. Look at where Kemp ran ahead of Walker in Georgia. So, I think we would have -- clearly have won the Senate had we had traditional Republicans in the general election like these governors did. I think we would have won places like Arizona, places like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire had we had a typical and traditional conservative Republican, not a Trump Republican.

So, I think what we now know, it’s pretty clear is, with Trump we lose. So, I don't mean this personally, it’s just -- it’s just evidence. We lost the House in ’18. We lost the presidency in ’20. We lost the Senate in ’20. And now, in 2022, we should have and could have won the Senate. We didn’t. And we have a much lower majority in the House because of that Trump factor.

So, I think it's just -- it's palpable right now. We -- we get past Trump, we start winning elections. We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections. That's just how I see it.

KARL: But he had incredible power in the primaries.

RYAN: Yes.

KARL: I mean he -- his candidates won in the Republican primaries almost across the board.

RYAN: That – that’s the point. He can get his people through the primaries but they can't win general elections.

So, what -- it's really clear, I think the Republican voter is going to move on. I – that’s why I don't think he ends up winning the – the nomination at the end of the day. I think we have a great stable of good, capable conservatives who are more than capable of winning this primary for presidency and winning the election. And I think Republican voters know that.

So that’s why I think our voters, ultimately, who really want to win, are going to -- are going to give us candidates who can win.

KARL: What will it mean to the Republican Party if he actually wins the nomination again?

RYAN: We probably likely lose the White House. We just did in '20. So, I think we probably lose the White House with Trump. And if there's someone not named Trump, my guess is we win the White House.

KARL: But – but if – I'm saying if he wins the general election, if he becomes president again, I mean the way Liz Cheney has put it, it's like an existential threat to the country.

RYAN: I just don't think he's going to -- I don't think that's going to happen. I don't think he'll win. I think --

KARL: He’s just unelectable?

RYAN: That – yes, I think he’s unelectable because that suburban voter -- you think he's more popular since the '20 election with the swing voter in America or less?

KARL: There’s no evidence of that at all.

RYAN: Yes.

KARL: But he does seem to have a hold on a good chunk of the Republican Party, whether or not it's a majority, we'll see.

RYAN: That's right, but I think -- I think he's going to continue to lose altitude because we want to win. And we know with him we lose. We have a string of losses to prove that point. And there are a lot of really good, capable conservatives who people I think like that are more than capable of not only being good conservatives in office but can win elections.

KARL: As you know, the fear that Republicans have had, and this goes back to 2015 when he first announced, the fear that they have is that Donald Trump loses the primary but then marches across the street and declares he’s an independent candidate.

RYAN: Then he gives the left the country. And I think he would not want to be blamed for doing that.

KARL: So, you think that he has the ability to --

RYAN: Look, what do I – I -- look –

KARL: Yes, maybe to --

RYAN: I don't talk to him, so I don't know what’s going on in his mind.

KARL: Yes.

RYAN: Look, here’s how it -- I – I was not an never-Trumper. People sort of think of me --

KARL: You worked with him as speaker. I mean –

RYAN: I worked –

KARL: Yes. Yes.

RYAN: I was – I – I governed with him. And I'm very proud of those days. I’m proud of the accomplishments of the tax reform, the deregulation, of criminal justice reform. I'm really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court, but throughout the judiciary. But I am a never-again-Trumper. Why? Because I want to win. And we lose with Trump. It was really clear to us in ’18, in ’20, and now in 2022.

KARL: A few weeks before the election you said that a – a single digit majority in the House would be in-operational. In other works, as speaker couldn't lead.

RYAN: Well, you couldn't run the place with just your party. You couldn't run the place with your votes.

KARL: Yes. Because now McCarthy's going to have maybe a three or four seat majority.

RYAN: Yes, you – you always have leakage. You -- no matter what bill you're going to bring to the floor, it is almost impossible with that tight of a majority to have just only your party passing legislation.

When I was speaker, we had better majorities, bigger majorities. We could pass bills on our own. But if you have such a narrow majority, it's going to be really hard.

Having said that, there's nothing as unifying as a really razor-thin majority. That is a unifying thing in and of itself. I've been in the House where we've had pretty tight majorities. Not this tight, but –

KARL: I mean, it wasn’t this tight.

RYAN: But it wasn’t this tight.

KARL: Yes, you had double digits, to be clear.

RYAN: But – yes, I had double digits when I was there. But, you know, I -- we -- (INAUDIBLE) in the Hastert days we had a couple really thin majorities.

KARL: Yes. Yes.

RYAN: And it does bring people together. It -- it makes people realize I can't get everything I want, I have to be a part of a team. But having said that, it's going to be really hard on day in, day out to consistently have only your party bringing votes.

KARL: But you're already having -- I mean, McCarthy's not elected speaker yet, you already have two members that have come out and said, no, never, we'll never vote for him. He may have a three-seat majority...

RYAN: Yes, I mean, I think I lost like eight votes my first time. And then one vote my second time, if I'm not mistaken.

KARL: Yes, yes, but you had 236 votes.

RYAN: Yes, yes, I know, I had a pretty good cushion.

KARL: You did (INAUDIBLE), yes.

RYAN: So -- so, I mean, that's to be expected.

KARL: What happens if he can't get 218?

RYAN: I think he'll get 218.

KARL: But what happens if he can't?

RYAN: It -- it breaks down. I mean, if he doesn't get 218, we've got to elect a speaker, and there isn't anybody better suited to running this conference than Kevin McCarthy. He has been good for conservatives, frankly, but he's also a person who really understands how to manage a conference.

KARL: Adam Kinzinger said that if McCarthy becomes Speaker, he will be, quote, “led around on a leash by Marjorie Taylor Greene and members of the Freedom Caucus.” I mean, that's a vivid analogy, but this -- I mean, it's going to be tough.

RYAN: Yes.

KARL: He has to -- he's not going to be able to -- to -- he's going to need to have them on board.

RYAN: Look, you run a coalition government when you're speaker of the house, within your own party. And there are big -- we just elected a bunch of new people from New York and California, from what I would call more centrist, moderate-leaning districts. Those are the majority-makers.

KARL: Right.

RYAN: Kevin understands that. So, you have to run a coalition.

KARL: But do you get uneasy when you see like Marjorie Taylor Greene over his shoulder when he was announcing the commitment to America and...

RYAN: Look. He’s running a coalition government. Everybody’s going to be...

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: He needs them.

RYAN: He needs -- he needs the entire conference to work with him and he needs to motivate that entire conference.

KARL: So -- so, you do -- you do have this book out which looks at the financial issues facing the country, which are immense, obviously. They were not part of this campaign. And when I see what Republicans have done so far as they prepare to take the majority is talk about investigations. We’ve seen them come out, talk about, you know, Hunter Biden. There were a number of impeachment resolutions that were already filed even before the election, not just Biden but members of his cabinet. Would it be a mistake for Republicans, instead of getting to the ideas you're talking about, getting into a, you know, heavy, heavy investigation, investigation...

RYAN: No, they need to do oversight. I mean, typically what happens when you have one party rule throughout Washington, between the White House and Congress, is, there isn’t enough sufficient oversight and accountability...

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: Oversight, but Hunter -- but dragging in Hunter Biden, you know, Fauci, and...

(CROSSTALK)

RYAN: That does -- no, I think -- I think there is some stuff there that -- at DoJ and Hunter that they probably should have some -- some accountability and some investigations. But that’s not a substitute for an agenda.

So, the purpose of putting out an idea, and I’m glad you brought the book up.

KARL: Yes.

RYAN: I wasn't sure you were going to bring the thing up.

KARL: We do have the book. We do have the book.

RYAN: And so, the purpose of this is to offer a conservative plan to help this country get over its enormous challenges in the 21st Century. If -- we have an unsustainable debt. And we’re on an unsustainable debt trajectory.

But we’re going to have to make these programs work better. We're going to have to reform these programs so that you and I and the X generation on down actually have something. That’s the kind of conversation we have to elevate our debate to, I think, in our federal national politics. And I think we can because, you know, America has always gotten it right at the end of the process, but 'ere we go through a lot of political machinations.

KARL: You're ever, ever optimistic, so...

RYAN: I’m an optimistic person. Yes.

KARL: So -- so, finally, you’ve -- you've put forward the ideas. You've talked about the direction of the party, the direction of the country. Are we ever going to see you back in politics?

RYAN: I like doing it the way I’m doing it now.

KARL: Could you see yourself running for president again? I mean, you ran for vice president...

(CROSSTALK)

RYAN: I never ran, but I ran for vice president.

KARL: But you were on a -- yes.

RYAN: No, I mean, I definitely am not running 2024. And I don't think I -- it just -- I have presidential-sized policy ambition, but I really don't have presidential-sized personal ambition. So I just don't see myself doing that.

KARL: OK, so we can take that as a maybe.

RYAN: No.

(LAUGHTER)

RYAN: Don't (INAUDIBLE).

KARL: All right. Paul Ryan, thank you very much. Appreciate it. Thank you for taking the time.

RYAN: Good to be with you, man.

KARL: Thanks.

RYAN: Pleasure

(END VIDEOTAPE)

KARL: Our thanks to Paul Ryan.