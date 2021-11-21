This Week' Transcript 11-21-21: Dr. Anthony Fauci

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, November 21, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

Now to the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC on Friday endorsing Pfizer and Moderna boosters for all adults, allowing millions more Americans to get their third shots before hitting the road this holiday weekend. It comes amid a new surge in COVID cases, up nearly 50 percent since late October.

Here to discuss is President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Good morning, Dr. Fauci.

You have long been convinced about the data that shows the benefits of boosting everyone after six months, but it was less than five weeks ago when the CDC chose not to recommend boosters for all adults. What finally changed their minds?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: Well, I think the data became very, very clear. We were looking at data when I was saying that I really felt very strongly that we should be getting boosters to everyone. The data was coming from -- mostly from Israel and other countries.

But now that you look at the data as it's evolved in the United States, it’s very clear. They wanted to make sure that the safety signals were right, and once that became very clear, right now, very, very -- I’m very pleased that we're in a situation where there's no -- there's no confusion. There's no lack of clarity, that if you’ve been vaccinated with a primary vaccination, with an mRNA vaccine, either the Pfizer or the Moderna six months or more ago, get boosted and the same with regard to J&J, if you were vaccinated two months ago, get boosted.

And that's really now clear. There's no ambiguity about that, and we really hope that people go out there and utilize this very important tool to optimize their status with regard to protection.

RADDATZ: And Connecticut and New Mexico's governors said they don't consider Americans fully vaccinated unless they have had a booster. You said that's not on the table federally yet, but if the immunity drops so substantially without a booster, why shouldn't the White House adopt that standard as soon as possible?

FAUCI: Well, first of all, you want to go with the science, Martha, and right now, if you look at the data that we have, fully vaccinated right now by definition is the original two doses with the mRNA and the Pfizer and Moderna, and a single dose with J&J.

We'll continue to follow the data because right now when we're boosting people, what we're doing following them, we're going to see what the durability of that protection is. And as we always do, you just follow and let the data guide your policy, and let the data guide your recommendations.

RADDATZ: Let's talk about later on. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla recently said there's a high chance boosters would be needed annually.

Do you think that's a possibility or do you believe it might be even sooner like every six months?

FAUCI: You know, we follow the data, and there's always -- it's so easy to predict, Martha, about how often you would need it. We would hope, and this is something that we're looking at very carefully, that that third shot with the mRNA not only boosts you way up, but increases the durability so that you will not necessarily need it every six months or a year. We're hoping it pushes it out more.

If it doesn't, and the data show we do need it more often, then we'll do it, but we want to make sure we get the population optimally protected and you do whatever you need to do, to make sure you do that.

My hope as an immunologist, as an infectious disease person, that that maturation of the response increasing its strength and power will be followed by a greater durability. That's what I’m hoping for. If it doesn't happen, we'll act accordingly.

RADDATZ: And, Dr. Fauci, "The Wall Street Journal" is also reporting a pretty incredible statistic that deaths from COVID, official numbers are twice as high this year as last? How do you explain that?

FAUCI: Well, we're dealing with a delta variant right now, which is very, very different from the original variants that we were dealing with before, Martha. This is -- this is a virus that is highly, highly transmissible. I mean no doubt about that, the more people that get infected, the more people that are going to get hospitalized, the more people that get hospitalized, the more people that are going to die. This just gets us back to the message that we're talking about.

What we have this year, what we didn't have last year, is we now have vaccines that are highly effective and clearly very safe, particularly now with the recent data showing that we can vaccinate children from five to 11. And it's really important to point out, if you get the children at that age group, and there are 28 million children within that age category, if we start vaccinating them now, they'll be fully protected by Christmas. That would really be something that's very good. And that's the reason why we're encouraging parents to get children within that age group vaccinated.

RADDATZ: I presume we have to be cautious during Thanksgiving. You talked about Christmas protection with those boosters. But, quickly, if you will, Thanksgiving?

FAUCI: Well, if your booster -- I mean if you're -- if you're vaccinated, and hopefully you'll be boosted too, and your family is, you can enjoy a typical Thanksgiving meal, Thanksgiving holiday with your family. There's no reason not to do that.

The thing we are concerned about is the people who are not vaccinated because what they're doing is they're the major source of the dynamics of the infection in the community. And the higher the level of dynamics of infection, the more everyone is at risk. But if you're vaccinated, you look at the data, Martha, it's absolutely clear, the likelihood of getting infected, getting hospitalized or dying, if you're vaccinated versus nonvaccinated, weighs very, very heavily in the protection of people who are vaccinated.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for joining us this morning, Dr. Fauci.