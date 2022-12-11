'This Week' Transcript 12-11-22: John Kirby, Rep. Adam Kinzinger & Vanessa Wyche

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 11, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” ANCHOR: And joining me now is John Kirby, the National Security Council Coordinator for strategic communications.

Great to see you this morning, John.

JOHN KIRBY, NSC COORDINATOR FOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: Thank you.

RADDATZ: Let’s – let’s start by telling us how Brittney Griner is doing?

KIRBY: Well, she’s at the – San Antonio at the Brook Army Medical Center getting appropriate both mental health care as well as physical health care just to make sure that she’s ready for her reintegration back into American society. And they’ll work that out with the – the doctors and the family as to how much longer she’ll need to be there. But our initial reports are she’s in very good spirits and in good health.

RADDATZ: Now that’s great news. So, tell us about the final days leading up to her release. The U.S. acknowledged in July that it had made a substantial offer to Russia.

KIRBY: That’s right.

RADDATZ: You said this week to NPR that in our minds the proposal would get both Brittney and Paul Whelan out. What does – what does that mean in our minds? Was a specific offer made to the Russians, you give us Viktor Bout – or we’ll give you Viktor Bout, you give us Whelan and Griner?

KIRBY: Well, without getting into the specifics of it, because we are still negotiating for Paul Whelan’s release, there was a very serious, specific proposal made to the Russians to try to get both of them out together and it just didn’t land anywhere, didn’t go anywhere with the Russians. And then as we progressed through the summer and into the fall, again, the conversation is ongoing with the Russians.

It was clear, Martha, that they were treating Paul very separately, very distinctly because of these sham espionage charges they leveled against him. And then it kind of come together last week in the end game with just a Bout for Griner deal.

RADDATZ: So, at what point did you lose hope that you wouldn’t be getting Whelan out?

KIRBY: I think it really occurred to us that there was just no chance of doing it last week.

RADDATZ: Just last week?

KIRBY: Just last week in terms of –

RADDATZ: Before that you thought there might be?

KIRBY: Because we’ve – we’ve been trying all the way up. All the way up until the moment where we – we actually secured the deal that got Brittney home, we were still trying to get Paul out.

RADDATZ: And – and Paul Whelan spoke to CNN shortly after Griner’s release was announced. This was his message to President Biden.

Let’s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL WHELAN: This is a precarious situation that needs to be resolved quickly. And I would hope that he and his administration would do everything they could to get me home, regardless of the price they might have to pay at this point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Regardless of the price they may have to pay.

Your response to that?

KIRBY: We’re going to keep trying as hard as we can, Martha. And they’re – this business of getting wrongfully detained Americans home, there’s nothing easy about it. And there’s very rarely moment where it’s just not OK. God, if that’s (INAUDIBLE) that’s a no brainer. It’s hard work. And there are tough decisions that go into it.

This was one of them too, the getting – letting – letting Mr. Bout go free six years early, that was not an easy thing to do.

So we’re going to keep working at this. And the president, as he has demonstrated, clearly –

RADDATZ: But what can you do? I mean who – who else is held? I mean they wanted a German prisoner?

KIRBY: There was a – there was a claim that they wanted a man named – named Mr. Krasikov, that the Germans have – have held in – in custody.

RADDATZ: Vadim Krasikov.

KIRBY: Who is a – an assassin. And, as I said at the time publicly, that just wasn’t considered a serious offer. How can we – how can we get, you know, involved in that when he – he’s not in our custody.

RADDATZ: But are there – there are people in – in the U.S. who they want, Russians?

KIRBY: There – we – again, I don’t want to negotiate in public. They – they hold Mr. Whelan differently because of these espionage charges. And so we’re working through that now. We are now more informed, clearly having gone through this process over the last few months. We’re more informed. We have a better sense of the context here, where the Russia’s expectations are and we’re just going to keep working on it.

RADDATZ: And – and you talked about Viktor Bout. A lot of criticism.

KIRBY: Yes.

RADDATZ: And let me give you some more from Democratic Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez. We cannot ignore that releasing Bout back into the world is a deeply disturbing decision. We must stop inviting dictatorial and rogue regimes to use Americans overseas as bargaining chips.

KIRBY: He would have gone free anyway in 2029. He wasn’t serving a life sentence.

RADDATZ: That’s a long way away.

KIRBY: It’s six years away. And nobody’s doing back flips over there about the fact that Mr. Bout is a free man six years earlier than he would have been. But we’re going to protect our national security. And if Mr. Bout decides to go back to his previous line of work, then we’re going to do what we need to do to hold him accountable and to protect our interests.

RADDATZ: Your critics just say you just were tough enough. You have to stand up to these people to get detainees released.

KIRBY: Then they – I understand the criticism. They weren’t in the room. They weren’t on the phone. They weren’t watching the incredible effort and determination by Mr. Carsons (ph) and his team to try to get both Paul and Brittney out together. I mean, in a negotiation, you do what you can. You do as much as you can. You push and you push and you push. And we did.

And this deal, we got last week, that was the deal that was possible. It was the deal we could get now. Now was the moment we could get it, and we executed it.

RADDATZ: Secretary Blinken described both Griner and Whelan as political hostages. U.S. policy is to make no concessions to individuals or groups that take an American hostage. This includes denying ransoms, prisoner releases. Why is the policy different for foreign states who detain someone for political purposes?

KIRBY: The – these are wrongful detained Americans. And as we made clear, we’re going to continue to do everything we can to get them home.

The argument about encouraging hostage taking, we understand that argument, which is why the president, since he became president, has put in place accountability measures to make it harder for people to do this for political purposes, sanctions and visa restrictions.

We’ve also now started a new designation on the State Department website. So if an American is traveling overseas, go to that country on the website, see what the detention risk is so you go fully informed.

But know this, even if you do everything right and you go fully informed and you still make that trip and you get detained wrongfully, the United States isn’t going to forget you. And if we have to make tough decisions to get you back home, then this president’s willing to do that.

RADDATZ: And all of this, of course, was with the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Give us your assessment of what’s happening there now. We hard Vladimir Putin talk again about nuclear weapons, but saying I'm not crazy, I know what nuclear weapons do. What do you believe his state of mind is at this point in what he’s looking for?

KIRBY: It’s difficult to know exactly what he’s thinking on any given day and I – and it’s a fools errand to try to get inside that brain. What we do is we judge him by his actions. And what we see on the ground is a man who is determined to continue to prosecute this war against the Ukraine. People indeed. To make it more about them than it is even right now about the Ukrainian armed forces. He’s hitting civilian infrastructure, knocking out the lights, knocking out the water. She’s militarized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. He is trying to bring the Ukrainian people to their knees as winter approaches, which is why just Friday we announced even more security assistance going to the Ukrainian armed forces so that they continue to win back their territory.

RADDATZ: And a senior official in Zelenskyy’s inner circle told ABC News that it was Ukrainian drones that struck airfields deep inside Russia. Is that’s something you think they should be doing?

KIRBY: I’ll let the Ukrainian armed forces speak for their operations. We have – we are not – certainly not encouraging or enabling Ukrainian operations inside Russia. We – we are trying to make sure that hey can defend their territory, win back their ground in Ukraine.

And from the very beginning, Martha, we’ve talked about monitoring and being mindful of the risks of escalation of this war because that’s not only not good for the Ukrainian people, it’s not good for our interests, it’s not good for the Russian people.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us this morning, John. Always good to see you.

KIRBY: You too.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: We turn now to Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

First of all, thanks for standing out in the rain for us.

REP ADAM KINZINGER, (R) ILLINOIS & (R) JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE: I'm used to that.

RADDATZ: But let’s get right to the news.

You – you say we can all celebrate that Brittney Griner has been released, but you’ve been critical of the Biden administration’s prisoner swap for leaving Paul Whelan behind.

I know you’ve kept in touch with him over the years, but the administration has said this came down to no American or one American.

So, in your opinion, did the administration have an obligation to pursue a deal or should they have left Brittney Griner behind?

KINZINGER: Look, I think it can be both. I think, first off, we have to be very clear, we can celebrate Brittney being home. This isn’t one or the other. This isn’t, you know, we don’t want her home. We’re happy she is.

The reality, though, you have to look at, obviously, Paul Whelan, who has been in -- detained for a number of years right now, about four years, and then you look at the fact that there’s a guy named Marc Fogel, who was another American who was arrested a little over a year and a half ago for a small amount of marijuana possession who was given 14 years in prison.

So, I think the thing – the reason I am critical of what this deal is, is, again, we love that Brittney’s home, OK, so let’s put that aside. But why is it that Marc Fogel wasn’t included.

And also when, you know, people say, look, it was the best deal we could get. It was the only thing the Russians were going to offer. If you make it clear that you’re willing to take a deal no matter what, you’re going to get a bad deal. And I think you have to negotiate from a position of strength.

So, again, we can be glad she’s home, and we are, but also recognize that we are changing our no negotiation policy and that could have real ramifications in the future.

RADDATZ: But even the Whelan family said that President Biden made the right choice in bringing Griner home.

KINZINGER: Well, they did. They also said that we don’t know what our leverage is now. They were expecting that his arms dealer was going to be the piece of leverage for -- for Paul Whelan. So, they have shown a lot of graciousness, and I think that is very good of them to do.

But I think from a policymaker perspective, we have to look at, OK, we have – we have had Paul in custody for four years. Again, Marc Fogel, who’s been in custody for -- I think about a year and a half ago he was arrested, 14 years in prison for a small amount of marijuana possession. The question is, where is he in these negotiations as well.

So, look, I – it just – as a county, we’ve kind of found ourselves in a point where we’re saying in public, we’re willing to trade anybody to save even just one American. What does that mean for the future? And I do worry about the implications that could have for future hostage taking if, you know, any country decides that we have somebody in our procession that they want back, they could just, obviously, arrest anybody and think that we would negotiate them away.

RADDATZ: And – and I want to make – be clear about Marc Fogel. Apparently there’s been no determination yet on his case. That’s what we have been told. That’s why his name has not been in the news as much.

You talk about the weakness of the administration. You heard me ask John Kirby about that. Really what more can be done?

KINZINGER: So, look, I'm not going to stand here and say this is an issue of weakness, this is an issue of somebody that doesn’t have the strength to do it. It really is a question of, what is our policy on negotiation.

And so, look, I mean, again, yes, it is a tough decision you have to make. But the question is, do we release a known arms dealer, somebody who still had, I heard what Mr. Kirby said about, well, he was going to be out in 2029 anyway. That’s still seven more years. That still had time that now could go back to the battlefield or could go back to the arms deal. And, you know, for what we got.

Look, again, we’re glad she’s home, but we have to recognize wide-eyed that right now, as Americans, we have made it clear that we are willing to do anything to bring a single American home. And there are people that are watching that.

RADDATZ: And – and, Congressman, I want to turn to the January 6th committee. You announced this week that you will release the final report on December 21st. I know you were posting a lot of materials online, but what else will we see? Will there be another public hearing?

KINZINGER: So we’ll – we’re going to – we’re in the process of deciding what that looks like. So we’ll – I’ll – I don’t want to get in front of the committee in terms of announcing that. But what you will see with this report, and everything included, is a fulsome picture, right? I think we will be able to paint a very good picture over the summer with the hearings.

Obviously, we were limited on time. So there’s a lot more material we can add, a lot more context we can add, and then we can get into a lot of areas that weren’t discussed in great detail.

So, that will come out on December 21st, as I think the chairman has announced or the committee has announced, whenever we’re going to do that, but that, for the American people, will be that full picture.

And, look, all of this, it’s not about, you know, we’re putting anybody in jail. This is all about telling the American people about what happened and leaving with them the opportunity to say, democracies can have bad days, but how we come back from those bad days is how we’ll be defined. And lets (ph) define ourselves very well here.

RADDATZ: Got that thunder going behind you.

Congressman Bennie Thompson said the committee will probably made criminal refers to the DOJ. You have previously called them pointless but symbolically important. If there are criminal referrals, and I know you don’t want to get ahead of this, is it likely President Trump would be included?

KINZINGER: Yes, I don’t want to get too far ahead there. I’ll save that for the committee decision.

But look, I don’t think criminal referrals are pointless. I think the point on that is that it’s very clear that DOJ has decided to take this effort up. I mean there’s no doubt. I don’t know anything that you don’t know on that. DOJ doesn’t necessarily tell us what their activities are. But I think all you have to do is look out and say, they’re very interested on what happened on January 6th.

So, the criminal referrals themselves aren’t necessarily something that is going to wake DOJ up to something they didn’t know before, but I do think it will be an important, symbolic thing that the committee can do. Even more than symbolic. Just very clear that Congress thinks, you know, a crime has been committed here or the DOJ should – should investigate it.

So, only a few weeks away but, look, we’ve taken this job very seriously and we think the country is going to be far better off for the work that we were able to do.

RADDATZ: Well, we will all be – be staying tuned. Thanks very much for joining us this morning. Please, go inside. Thanks again.

KINZINGER: You bet. Thank you.