'This Week' Transcript 12-17-23: Nikki Haley, Gov. Chris Sununu & Sen. Chris Van Hollen



Nikki Haley, Gov. Chris Sununu & Sen. Chris Van Hollen were on "This Week" Sunday, December 17. This is a rush transcript and may be updated.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you want Israel to scale back its assault on Gaza in – by the end of the year? Do you want them to tone it down, move to a lower intensity phase?

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives, not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: That was President Biden this week responding to how Israel is carrying out the war in Gaza.

For the latest let’s bring in Democratic Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

So, Senator Van Hollen, you heard President Biden’s message quite clear there. Jake Sullivan was obviously in Israel delivering a similar message. Now we’ve learned overnight that Defense Secretary Austin is on his way to the region. Is the message getting through?

SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN, (D) FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE & (D) MARYLAND: Well, I don’t think it’s getting through clearly enough because we continue to see unacceptably high levels of civilian casualties. And when it comes to the humanitarian crisis, we still have a near total siege.

Now, as of today, there may be some progress, Israel finally opening the Karim Shalom Crossing (ph), which is a very important crossing. It shouldn’t take this long.

Look, President Biden’s been absolutely right to stand with Israel in the objective of ending the military threat from Hamas. No more October 7ths. But he’s also right that how Israel conducts this operation, how the Netanyahu government conducts this operation is important. And that is why it’s really essential that these issue be addressed. And they’re not being added sufficiently enough to my mind.

KARL: We also heard him this week, in a – in a closed even – but – but say that Israel was doing indiscriminate bombing, indiscriminate bombing and – and this was risking them losing support. That – that’s not a phrase that I've heard others in the administration repeat, or him repeat. Is that what Israel has been doing because that – I mean indiscriminate bombing, depending on how you define it, is potentially a war crime.

VAN HOLLEN: Well, Jon, look, here’s the bottom line. We do have unacceptably high levels of civilian casualties. We see very loose rules of engagement. Way loser than anything the United States would exercise. We would not drop a 2,000 pound bomb on a refugee camp to target a Hamas commander.

Just yesterday snipers fired into a church compound, killing a mom and her daughter, without warning. So, it is very important because the United States is not a bystander to this. We are a big supplier, of course. We supply military assistance to Israel.

KARL: We are. Yes.

VAN HOLLEN: So, we are with them entirely in the objective of ending the military threat. But again, we need to make sure that our values are reflected in this, so long as we are providing all of this equipment.

KARL: Of course we are facing an enemy that works within the civilian population, hides, has bases beneath hospitals. It’s very difficult.

But I want to ask you about something Netanyahu said overnight in a press conference. He said, I am proud to have prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state because today everybody knows that that Palestinian state could have – and what the Palestinian state could have been after we saw the little Palestinian state in Gaza.

So, there you have the prime minister of Israel saying, I am proud to have prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He also, by the way, continues to say he is opposed to the idea of the Palestinian Authority taking control of Gaza once this military operation is over.

What do you make of that?

VAN HOLLEN: Well, this is a direct, you know, response to – to President Biden calling for a two state solution. Ultimately is the only political settlement that’s viable.

And here’s the thing about Prime Minster Netanyahu. He has continued to weaken the Palestinian Authority. This is the organization that recognized Israel’s right to exist decades and decades ago. Instead of trying to find peace, or at least preventing the conditions on the ground from changing with additional settlements to allow a two-state solution, he – he has shut the door on that effort.

Meanwhile, as you’ve seen, there have been lots of reports that Prime Minister Netanyahu actually, you know, supported Qatar’s efforts to finance Hamas in – in (INAUDIBLE).

KARL: Yes. But this is a fundamental disagreement about something that isn’t trivial. It’s, what happens after this is over?

VAN HOLLEN: This is –

KARL: The United States saying the path has to be towards a Palestinian state and the Palestinians have to run Gaza when this is over. And Netanyahu is saying the opposite.

VAN HOLLEN: Right. And this is where it’s really important that President Biden assert leadership in this moment. In this very dark hour, if there’s going to be any light at the end of the tunnel, you’re going to have to have a political settlement, not with Hamas. Obviously, they’re not any partner for peace. We need to end the military threat from Hamas. But you need to have Palestinians who have long accepted Israel’s right to exist, to be able to govern and represent the people within – within the Palestinian area.

KARL: And let me ask (INAUDIBLE) as again, Defense Secretary Austin is on his way to Israel, we see that overnight U.S. and British forces shot down more than a dozen drones over the Red Sea. Drones that were, you know, sent by the Houthis, which are supported by the Iranians.

How worried are you that this is about to escalate? And, actually, I mean should it escalate in terms of the United States actually attacking this Houthi positions in Yemen?

VAN HOLLEN: Well, I worry a lot about escalation, both in the Red Sea area with – with the Houthis. And, as you say, we shot down their drones. We also have to keep an eye on the northern front with Hezbollah.

KARL: Hezbollah.

VAN HOLLEN: This is why – why President Biden sent two aircraft carriers – groups to the region to prevent that kind of escalation, to send a message to Iran, to Hezbollah and others.

So, look, I think that the administration has been smart in terms of how it’s responded to those attacks. But – but, clearly, the risk of an American being killed in the process is high. And that would, obviously, create a big response from the United States.

KARL: There have been reports, and certainly there have also been calls for the United States to take that proactive action and not just shoot the drones as they’re on their way towards potentially our war ships but to go after the Houthis in Yemin. Again, this is an Iranian backed group. It is consistently sending -- you know, attacking U.S. positions in the region. I mean should – should the United States take them out?

VAN HOLLEN: Well, there are also reports that that’s exactly what Iran would like to see happen. There are also reports that that’s what Putin would like to see happen. Have the United –

KARL: Because it creates a bigger (INAUDIBLE).

VAN HOLLEN: Have the United States get bogged down in the Red Sea. And that means that we get – we get distracted.

But to answer you question, I clearly – I mean if – if U.S. forces are – are killed, you’re going to get a big, big response from the United States.

KARL: All right, before you go, I want to also ask about these negotiations that are going on over the weekend on a deal to fund, you know, funds for Israel, funds for Ukraine, including changes in border policy. Do you have a sense of where these negotiations are?

VAN HOLLEN: Well, they’ve been very tight-lipped, understandably, about where they are, but they say they’re making progress. I hope that’s the case.

KARL: And what do you think of this idea of having significant changes to the border tied to funding for Ukraine in Israel. I mean among the changes that Republicans have been demanding are changes to our asylum laws, making it harder for people to declare asylum, restricting that. And even, you know, Republican want a return to remain in Mexico that the policy of the Trump administration, which is ask for asylum before you come to the United States and come after or if it's been granted.

VAN HOLLEN: Well, first of all, I think it’s essential that we provide military assistance to Ukraine.

KARL: Yes.

VAN HOLLEN: This is a pivotal moment in American leadership, and history. And we need to make sure that we help our Ukrainian friends, against Putin's aggression, not just to protect their freedom, but because it would send a terrible signal around the world, to our allies who would no longer trust us, and to our adversaries who would be emboldened if we’re not doing that.

In terms of the border security, I have to look at the details. And the big question, Jon, is, who’s at the table on the Republican side. I don’t mean the individual. But are they really working with the president to try to get border security, because the president has proposed historical increases and resources for border security and that’s --

KARL: Yes. All right. And they’re asking for policy changes now more than resources.

Senator –

VAN HOLLEN: So, we have to look at it, you know.

KARL: Senator Van Hollen, thank you very much for joining us.

VAN HOLLEN: It’s good to be here.

