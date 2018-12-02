A rush transcript of a special edition of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we begin this morning with his closest friend, the tennis partner who went on to manage all of George Bush's campaigns, became his White House chief of staff and secretary of state. James Baker, welcome to This Week.

Mr. Secretary, I know you had the privilege of sharing those final days and hours with President Bush. What can you share about that?

JAMES BAKER, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Well, the president had a very gentle and peaceful passing, but -- he surprised us. He kept surprising us throughout his illness, because he would get sick, they would put him in the hospital, he would bounce back. That happened for five or six years, I think. He had a form of Parkinsonism that prevented him from getting rid of a lot of fluids and they would build up and they would impact his lungs adversely.

So, he went through a lot of that. And then -- but he really wanted to live long enough to get back to his summer home in Kennebunkport this last summer, which he did. And then he wanted to live long enough to get back to his home here in Houston, which he did. But he began to go downhill a little bit and rather rapidly after that. He hadn't eaten for three or four days last Friday, by last Friday. And I live fairly close to him and I go over there a fair amount, so I went over friday morning at 7:15. He hadn't eaten for three days.

And one of his aides said, Mr. President, Secretary Baker is here. Well, he bounced -- he perked up. He opened his eyes. He looked at me, he says, hey, Bake. He said where are we going?

So, he kept his spirit and he kept his sense of humor right to the very end, but his passing, George, was very gentle and very peaceful. And he had members of his family there. And Susan and I were there, and others, Jean Baker, he's chief of staff, and the doctors.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That is a blessing. And I guess you also had the blessing of friendship with him for so long. Have you ever imagined how different both your lives would have been had you not met?

BAKER: Well, I've certainly imagined how different my life would have been had he not been my friend.

You know, I never intended to get into politics or public service, George. And I was a lawyer in Houston, Texas. I was content to continue that. Then I lost my wife to cancer at the age of 38 and Barbara and George were the last people to come see her other than family before she died. And, George wanted -- George came to me and said, you know, you need to take your mind off your grief, how about helping me run for the Senate here in -- in Texas?

I said, well, George, that's great idea except for two things. Number one, I don't know anything about politics. I was sort of apolitical. And number two, I’m a Democrat. He said, well, he said, we can -- we can cure latter problem. And -- and we did. I -- and I -- I changed parties and helped him in that Senate race. And from there on out, it was an extraordinarily warm and close friendship. And as you’ve said, I think in your introduction, I did -- I did lead all of his campaigns for president.

We became extraordinarily close and then he -- he gave me the privilege of serving as Secretary of State of this wonderful country of ours at a time of fundamental change. At a -- his presidency from a foreign policy standpoint, George, was such a consequential presidency. I mean, I can go back and -- and check off all the things that happened, but it was a time of fundamental and radical change in the world.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And there’s no question he will be remembered and you will be remembered for how you managed that situation. I know that in a conversation with John Meacham the president said that -- very matter-of-factly that he’s just going to be an asterisk in history.

BAKER: No, no. I don't -- I don’t agree with that. Yes, he's a one-term president, but -- thanks to you guys involuntarily retiring us from public service. But he is going to be and was a very consequential one-term president. And I would argue far and away the best one-term president we’ve ever had. And such a good one that he was, in my view, one of the very best presidents of all time. And he really got a lot done, A, and he did it with great skill and he knew foreign policy, he understood it, he managed the end of the Cold War peacefully. It ended with a whimper, not a bang, and then he did all of his (ph) other things.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Historians are coming around to that view. Which single memory of President Bush will you cherish the most?

BAKER: I suppose one of the most vivid memories I have is -- is sitting in his suite at the 1980 Republican Convention when it looked like Governor Reagan, who had -- who was going to get the nomination, was going to pick Jerry Ford, my old boss. I had -- I had been Ford's chairman in the campaign against Carter in '76. Looked like he was going to come back, maybe as vice president for Governor Reagan -- for President Reagan. And we were sitting there. But we’re the only -- we were the only opponent of Governor Reagan in that primary that had any delegates. And we had -- we had a fairly substantial number of delegates. And the phone rang and a voice said, is Ambassador Bush there for Governor Reagan. And I answered the phone and that was -- that was the moment that I think that -- had that not happened, I really -- I really am convinced there would never have been a Bush 41 presidency. And if that hadn’t happened, there probably would never have been a Bush 43 president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Changed the course of history. Mr. Secretary, thanks for joining us this morning.

BAKER: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we're joined now by another secretary of state, General Colin Powell, who was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Bush 41. General -- Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning. I saw you call President Bush the perfect American. Explain what you meant by that.

COLIN, POWELL, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: I thought he was a perfect American in terms how far he served the country in so many capacities -- in Congress, as the envoy to China, in business. All the things he did throughout his life to include being CIA director. You name it, he did it and then he became vice president for eight years and then president of the United States. But throughout that entire period he never forgot who he was. He never let it all go to his head. He was a man of great humility. He was humble.

My experience with him for a total of six years, really -- two years as national security adviser to he and President Reagan and then four years as his chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. He was always kind, he was always contained within himself. He didn't let emotions get on top of him. And frankly, he was a -- he was a product of his parents, who told him, you know, don't show off, George, just always remember, you're humble, you work for people, you serve people. So I think he was a perfect president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He -- he --

POWELL: Now, he didn't win -- he didn’t win a second time, but that was another -- that’s the subject of another discussion, not the guy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He was also --

POWELL: As Jim Baker just -- he will -- he will be seen as one of the best ones. I agree with Jim Baker on that one.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He was also the last president to serve in combat. How did that shape his work as Commander in Chief?

POWELL: He knew what combat was all about. He knew that combat meant the death of people, people on your side and people on the other side. And so, he wanted to avoid a war.

People think about Desert Storm but you have to remember that throughout that period when we were building up the force in Desert Shield getting ready for Desert Storm, he was doing everything, him and -- he and Jim Baker were doing everything to see if we could avoid a war by getting the Iraqis just to leave Kuwait. And at the last minute Jim, of course, went to meet with Tariq Aziz, the Prime Minister of Iraq, and he wouldn’t agree to it and then the war came. And he had organized that war in a way that was straightforward and direct. We had a specific mission: kick the Iraqi army out of Kuwait, restore the government of Kuwait and then don’t stay there, come on out.

And as a result of that policy statement, he was able to get the U.N. onboard, almost every nation in the world joined in the coalition, either with troops on the ground or with political support. We even had Gorbachev, then the head of the Soviet Union which still existed, to be part of that political coalition. And because he made it a precise conflict defined in terms of space and time, he got the support he needed.

And we were able to say to him, Mr. President, we guarantee the success of this operation; because he gave us everything we needed, everything Schwarzkopf asked for. Everything that I took to the president, he would listen carefully, he would ask questions, he knew what war’s all about, and he would -- he would give us what we needed and we did what we said we would do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned Gorbachev. The temptation to crow when the Berlin Wall was falling must have been so great.

POWELL: Not -- not for George Herbert Walker Bush because, as I said a few moments ago, it was -- it was -- it’s in his DNA not to gloat, not to be a braggart. What -- it didn’t mean he wasn’t competitive. He was very competitive, especially with horseshoes and other sports. But in matters like this, he felt it was his place to do the right thing and not gloat, not -- not, you know, shout over somebody’s grave.

And I still remember, not only with the end of the Cold War, and his treatment of Gorbachev and working on the unification of Germany, but after the Desert storm, which was very successful and the American people loved it. They never thought their armed forces really could be this good, and we were. But when we started having the parades, especially when they decided to have a parade in New York, Ticker Tape Parade up Broadway, the traditional Ticker Tape New York Parade President Bush said I won’t be there. You won’t be there, why not? It’s a parade for troops -- General Schwarzkopf, the troops, the chairman, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary Cheney -- I will not attend. This is for them, not for me. And then, he attended the one in Washington.

But I -- I can think of very few people that I have known in senior positions who would have passed up an opportunity like that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What -- what do you hope that Americans take today from his life?

POWELL: A life of quality, a life of honor, a life of honesty, a life of total concern for the American people. Everything -- he thought, of everything he did in public life, it was always directed to helping the American people. He was a patriot; he demonstrated that in war, he demonstrated that in peace.

He was the most qualified person with respect to foreign policy ever to serve as President of the United States of America and he was able to demonstrate that for the four years of his service, and it was my privilege to be his chairman for those four years, but also to have served with he and President Reagan for two years -- the last two years of the administration. And frankly, that’s --that’s what set me up to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Staff.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. Secretary, thank you for your time this morning.

POWELL: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Later in the program, our roundtable will share their reflections on President Bush. But up next, it was a momentous week for the Russia investigation. Special Counsel Robert Mueller tightening the screws and his next target appears to be our next guest. Roger Stone joins us live.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The latest move by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, we’re going to talk about it now with Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. Congressman, thanks for joining us again this morning. I want to get to the implications of that Cohen plea deal. But first, your response to Roger Stone there. You see (ph) he's denying any contact with Wikileaks, any contact with the Trump campaign over Wikileaks. Did you find his answers credible?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: No, I didn't. Not at all. And, in fact, the e-mails that you read to him, those exchanges with Corsi, which I think he provided to the press, the substance of those e-mails are inconsistent with his testimony before our committee. The mere existence of those e-mails are inconsistent with his testimony before our committee. But nonetheless, his testimony was delivered with the same conviction that he made his statements to you this morning.

That testimony really needs to be provided to the special counsel for consideration of whether perjury charges are warranted. So no, I don’t have a whole lot of confidence in what you heard this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re saying based on what he told your committee that setting aside the underlying question of whether or not he was a conduit between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign, you believe he’s vulnerable to charges of lying to Congress?

SCHIFF: I do, and once (ph) more, if the allegations in that criminal information, the draft information that Mr. Corsi I guess was considering pleading to. If the substance of those allegations, and – and Mr. Corsi has only denied trying to mislead the Special Counsel, he hasn’t denied having those conversations with Roger Stone, if that substance is correct it also looks like Mr. Stone was attempting to enlist Mr. Corsi’s help in covering for false testimony.

So I think the testimony alone is reason for great exposure for Mr. Stone.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Of course it was Michael Cohen who pled guilty this week to false statements to Congress, that (ph) admission he lied about working on the Trump Tower in Moscow to protect President Trump.

What does that tell you, what does that agreement and what you’ve learned about it tell you about Mueller’s core areas of focus, collusion with Russia, possible obstruction of justice by President Trump?

SCHIFF: Well it tell me a couple things, it tells me that he wanted to lock in Michael Cohen. There was no reason for that plea, for that additional count. It’s not going to materially affect his sentence.

But it does have the benefit of making sure that nothing changes down the road, that there’s no pardon that causes this witness to go south. I think the likelihood of that was very remote, but nonetheless as a prosecutor, you don’t like to take chances.

It also tells me that he wanted to put all this on the record, he wanted this out in the public domain. And that raises a concern for me, why does Bob Mueller feel it necessary to do that?

Is it that he fears that Mr. Whitaker will shut him down or prevent him from telling the country what happened? So that’s some of the – I think the procedural significance, but the very broad significance here, George, is that there is now testimony, there is now a witness who confirms that in the same way Michael Flynn was compromised, that the president and his business are compromised.

And that is the national security – former national security advisor Michael Flynn was compromised because he was saying things – things publicly that were not true about discussions with the Russians over sanctions.

And now we have Michael Cohen saying that what the president was saying, what Michael Cohen was saying and others were saying about when this business deal ended was not true.

And once more, the Russians knew it wasn’t true, that at the same time that Donald Trump was the Presumptive nominee of the GOP, and arguing in favor of doing away with sanctions, he was working on a deal that would require doing away with sanctions for him to make money in Russia.

That is a real problem, it means that the compromise is far broader than we thought.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You saw what the president had to say, he said first of all he thinks Michael Cohen is – is lying, but then he had a backup argument as well, basically saying that there will be nothing wrong if I were pursuing this tower.

Here’s what he said on Thursday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I was running my business while I was campaigning. There was a good chance that I wouldn’t have won, in which case I would have gone back into the business and why should I lose lots of opportunities?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

As he also put in a tweet, this was very legal and very cool. Your response?

SCHIFF: Well whether it was legal or not remains to be seen. It certainly wasn’t very cool. More than that, it was very compromising of our country. In order for this Trump Tower deal to go through, sanctions had to be lifted on a Russian state bank.

At the same time, Donald Trump is out there pushing to lift sanctions on Russia and this bank. There’s no way to describe that as cool or ethical or in the national interest. It means that the president, whether he won or lost, was hoping to make money from Russia, was seeking at the same time to enlist the support of the Kremlin to make that money.

And once more, when this came to light, the Kremlin intervened, Mr. Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin intervened to help Donald Trump and his business in the cover up.

That is so deeply compromising and we have to remember what the – the Mueller investigation began as the Comey investigation was a counterintelligence investigation. That is an investigation into whether Donald Trump and his organization were compromised.

And now, via Michael Cohen, we find out that yes, there was compromise and that puts our country at risk.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Based on what we’ve learned from Cohen’s plea deal so far, do you think others in Trump’s orbit lied to Congress about this as well, for example the president’s son Don Junior?

SCHIFF: We are going through the transcripts of their testimony and all of these transcripts really need to be provided to Bob Mueller so he can make those decisions. Bob Mueller has the advantage of I think far more information than we do that would allow him to vet whether what these witnesses told our committee was true or not.

It’s a pretty high bar to prove perjury, you have to prove there was a knowing intent to deceive, you have to prove it was not some failure of recollection. Now there are certain people I’m confident have met and exceeded that bar, but – but I will leave those determinations to Bob Mueller

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bob Mueller has also determined that Paul Manafort lied to him as he was supposed to be cooperating with the special counsel. We learned, also, that he was sticking with the joint defense agreement, talking to President Trump's attorneys while ostensibly cooperating with prosecutors. What's the significance of that?

SCHIFF: Well, it means that Paul Manafort was double dealing. Basically, he was going through the pretense of cooperating, but he was realy in an underhanded way supplying information to Trump legal defense team. And of course the president continues to dangle a pardon for Paul Manafort, which only adds to the growing body of evidence that the president is engaged in obstructioning justice, that I think is the ultimate significance here.

But I think has a practical matter, the special counsel is going to have to throw the book at Paul Manafort as well as Mr. Corsi. You cannot have people who are essentially in discussions with you flaunt that process, deceive you, if you want to telegraph to other witnesses that you darned well better be true when you say you are going to cooperate with us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Schiff, thanks for your time this morning.

SCHIFF: Thank you.