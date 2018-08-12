A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, July 1, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS: Joining us now is Congressman Elijah Cummings. He’s the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee and a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Congressman Cummings, thank you for joining us.

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS (D), MARYLAND: Good to be with you.

KARL: So you heard the president’s message now, a year after Charleston. So let’s put it up on the screen one more time. He says we must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to all Americans. Has the president now gotten the message right on this?

CUMMINGS: No. He has not gone far enough. I think it’s a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he’s against racism. He’s got to do better than that. He’s got to address the -- the people who are spouting (ph) racist-type (ph) comments and do racial -- racist-type (ph) acts. And white supremacy, seems like he can’t get -- can’t say those words. But I think he can do better.

And the other thing, Jonathan, is we got to look at -- it’s one thing to say things. It’s another thing when we look at the direction that you’re going and see that the very things that you say that you stand for, you undermine through your actions. For example, I believe that he is about the business of suppressing the vote. I look at the way he has dealt with healthcare, taking away healthcare for so many Americans.

And I look at the way he has treated -- and his administration, has treated the young immigrant children and their parents. That is horrendous. And so, you know, when I hear the words, words ring hollow with me.

KARL: He seemed to reach out to you in the beginning of his presidency --

CUMMINGS: Yes, sir (ph).

KARL: -- and you met with him at the White House.

CUMMINGS: Yes, I did.

KARL: And you told him -- this was March of last year, so before Charlottesville. You told him that some of his language on race is hurtful and insulting to African Americans. Have you talked to him since?

CUMMINGS: I talked to him once or twice. But that was close to a year ago now. But right after I met with him. But in that meeting, I also said something else, Jonathan. I said Mr. President, you cannot just be the president for a few people -- for -- for 36 percent of the people, you’ve got to be the president for the entire nation and you’re not doing that.

KARL: Some of your colleagues -- prominent Democrats in the House -- have called him a racist. Just flatly said the president’s a racist. I don’t think I’ve heard you say that. Do you -- do you think --

CUMMINGS: I’m not -- I look at a person’s actions. And you can label them however you want to label them. But I do not believe that President Trump has been a man of his word. I kept going back to his inauguration speech. And I ask the president right now to go back and to -- and read his inauguration speech where he talked about unity and bringing people together and how our unity will allow us to be the very best in the world.

And I think he has done, through his actions, almost everything he could to – to take that unity and throw it away.

KARL: So have you tried to reach out to them again? You know, you’ve got a very strong message that you’re giving to him right now.

CUMMINGS: Yes.

KARL: But have you – have you asked to see him again, did you (ph) –

CUMMINGS: No, no. I – once or twice, but I just don’t – I’ve gotten to a point where I’m totally frustrated. Jonathan, when you are dealing with someone who – who calls lies the truth and truth lies, kind of hard.

And after I met with him the first time, he – he did not accurately depict what happened in the meeting. And that gave me, you know, some pause.

KARL: So is it hopeless, I mean what – what do you want him to do now? He’s come out, certainly the message is different than what he did a year ago. It may – may not be far enough, he’s not specifically calling out – still not specifically calling out the – the white supremacists.

But what do you want him to do?

CUMMINGS: I want him to be honest first of all with the American people. I want him to bring integrity back to the White House. I want him to stop doing the things that he’s doing and working in conjunction – in conjunction with Republicans in the Congress to suppress the vote.

I want him to make sure that healthcare is provided to our citizens, and I want him to get his administration straight, because as far as I can see it seems like there is – they don’t seem to know what they’re doing, particularly when we look at what’s happening with these immigrant – immigrant children.

KARL: So I want to ask you about these allegations from Omarosa, but – but before I get you on that, let’s – let’s hear again what she told us just after she left the White House in December.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNKNOWN: Do you think this president is racist?

OMAROSA MANIGAULT, FORMER POLITICAL AID, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION: Absolutely not. I would never sit nor work for someone who I believe to be a racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

So does – does Omarosa have any credibility on this?

CUMMNGS: I – I don’t know – I don’t – I don’t know Omarosa, but I can only judge from what I’ve seen. You know – you know, when people go around asking is somebody a racist, you know what happens?

Once I say that – if I were to say that, that would be the headline and nobody would ever get the message. And what I’m saying to – to you and the message that I want to get through is that this president has consistently tried to distract us from the things that we – we’ve been fighting for, distract us from the great country that we are, distract us from being the moral authority of this world, and distract us from the erosion, I think some – in many instances, his efforts to erode our democracy.

KARL: I want to ask you on a – on a different subject, Elizabeth Warren made some comments the other day that have gotten quite a bit of blow back. She was talking about law enforcement and she said, this is the quote, "the hard truth about criminal justice system, it’s racist. I mean from front to back."

She’s calling the criminal justice system racist from front to back. Do you – do you agree with that (ph)?

CUMMINGS: I don’t necessarily agree with that, but I – I do know that right in Baltimore, we have had some real problems with policing. And it wasn’t about black police, white police, it was – it was just some bad police.

And we ended up with a consent agree that we’re working through now. We have to have smart policing, we have to have community policing, but certainly Senator Warren is entitled to her opinions.

But that’s where I stand.

KARL: The – the president has said – you heard him in – in the open to the show, over and over again African American unemployment is at its lowest level. And – and that’s actually true. I mean does –

CUMMINGS: That may very well be true, but we have to ask what kind of jobs are those African Americans getting? And Jonathan, I can tell you, when I have my job fair every year, thousands of people come out trying to get a few jobs.

And so, you know, while the economy may be – economy may be good, the question is, is does it have a direct effect on the quality of life.

KARL: So one last question, there was a story in Politico recently that said the midterm elections could bring the first African American Speaker of the House.

CUMMING: The --

KARL: Do you think that could happen? Do you think -- we’ve seen a lot of Democrats, lot of candidates come out against Nancy Pelosi for Speaker. Is it time for an African American Speaker?

CUMMINGS: I think it’s quite possible. But I can -- I’d bet everything I’ve got that Nancy Pelosi will be Speaker. Period.

KARL: And you support her without question?

CUMMINGS: I support Nancy Pelosi without question. I think that she has been a phenomenal Speaker.

KARL: And no chance you yourself run for Speaker of the House?

CUMMINGS: No.

KARL: OK. Elijah Cummings, thank you very much for joining us.

CUMMINGS: (Inaudible)

KARL: And now let’s bring in the senior counsel to the president, Kellyanne Conway. Kellyanne, thank you for joining us.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you.

KARL: So I want to ask you right away these -- about these allegations from Omarosa. You -- you’ve heard them, obviously. She says that she felt a growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. You -- you seemed to be quite close to Omarosa when she was at the White House and when she left, you called her a very valued member of our team for a very long time. So what do you make of what she’s saying now?

CONWAY: The first time I ever heard Omarosa suggest those awful things about this president are in this book. And I think that Omarosa unfortunately has undercut her own credibility. Whether it’s in the NPR interview confuting a very central fact in the book that she had never heard those alleged tapes (ph) and then she said the tapes really changed it for me.

And this is somebody who gave a glowing him glowing appraisal of Donald Trump the businessman, the star of the "The Apprentice", the candidate and indeed, the president of the United States. She told your network, Jon, ABC News the day after she was fired from the White House she resigned, now she’s saying she was fired, she -- that Donald Trump is not a racist, she said she never heard him use the N-word.

Let me tell you something. Two years ago today, Donald Trump asked me to be his campaign manager. I have worked alongside that man for over two years now without interruption. I have never a single time heard him use a racial slur about anyone. And it’s -- and I also never heard Omarosa complain that he had done that. And so the only thing that’s changed is that she’s now selling books.

And look, I think Omarosa is a tremendous disappointment here because she should be taking credit for all the great gains that this president has made with respect to that low unemployment number among African Americans, Hispanic Americans and others. She should take credit for the fact that in his first month in office he took decisive executive action on behalf off HBCUs, workforce development, prison reform now, the drug crisis which I’ve tried to work on with Mr. Cummings and -- and others on his side of the aisle.

This president is saying with prison reform that if you paid your debt to society, that you should be given a second chance. And there are over 6.6 million available jobs now in the Trump economy and we want everybody of every background to have the skills, the training, the education, the opportunity and the dignity of work if they so desire. So I feel like Omarosa could have taken some credit for that, said look, I worked in the White House for a full year and I got the ball rolling with the president.

But -- but that doesn’t sell books and that doesn’t settle scores. So I understand whether it’s 30 pieces of silver or a seven figure book advance (ph), people do change their loyalties and change their mind. But I would refer you to Omarosa’s own comments. Very glowing appraisal of this president’s work and this president’s work with respect to the African American community.

Omarosa also criticized the Congressional Black Caucus while she was in the White House for -- for refusing to meet with the president.

KARL: So – so just to be clear, she says that she heard the president use racially charged language even in the White House, including –

CONWAY: He never said that to us in the White House, and I certainly have never heard it. But why didn’t she tell us at the time? Why not tell ABC News the day after she was fired that that is in fact what she witnessed?

She was asked explicitly the important question by your colleague at ABC News, Jon, and she said no, he’s not a racist. I wouldn’t – she said I would not be there, and I wouldn’t be there, none of us would be there if that were true.

You’ve got to – I totally with Congressman Cummings that you should look at what people do, and this president has made tremendous gains on behalf of the African American community and continues to.

And I – I do have correct the record, you said that the president has never denounced white supremacists. I want to read you his quote from August 14 of last year because it’s missing from the conversation.

And I quote, "racism is evil, all those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs" quote "including the KKK, neonazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hope to do (ph) as Americans."

KARL: Kellyanne, as – as you know, the president also said there were very fine people on both sides in that rally. That was a rally led by neonazis and white supremacists. Does he –

CONWAY: And – and he denounced them, but you’re not covering that.

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: No, no, but he said there were very fine people on both sides.

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: -- why doesn’t that matter? Why doesn’t it matter that you’re not taking the totality of his comments over the stretch of days, John?

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: Well because I think it’s still a question of who were the very fine people on the side of the neonazis?

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: Well he’s telling you who’s not, he’s saying he denounces, quote, "the KKK, neonazis, white supremacists and all those who cause violence in the name". and yesterday, in a very, very strong statement, he said that last year there was senseless and death and division.

He’s calling for unity among all Americans and he denounced all forms of bigotry and acts of violence and racism. And –

KARL: Still – still not specifically calling out the neonazis or the white supremacists or –

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: -- (inaudible) you just don’t cover it.

(CROSS TALK)

Do you even have – excuse me, does ABC even have the quote in your file that you’re able to put it up right now for all your viewers? Probably not. But I just read it –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: I think – I think the fact that he said very fine people on both sides, and one of the sides was lead by neonazis and white supremacists.

CONWAY: He denounced –

KARL: I still don’t understand –

CONWAY: He said they’re criminals and thugs –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: So who were – who were the very fine people marching with the neonazis?

CONWAY: -- white supremacists. He – he denounced all of them, you’re just not covering it.

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: OK you’re not – you’re not answering that question.

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: I answered the question. But you’ve got to show all the quotes to be fair. And John, I totally agree with Congressman Cummings. We should see what people’s records are.

So why don’t you go send a reporter to Chicago, to Baltimore, to Philadelphia, where the mayor of Philadelphia said we’re no longer going to give information to ICE and a child was sexually abused by – by an illegal alien who should not have been there.

Why don’t you go cover the violence – we’ve – we’ve got an increase in homelessness and crime and violence in these major inner cities that are governed by Democratic mayors who have not listed –

(CROSS TALK)

-- out of poverty, have not created the jobs my boss has created for them.

KARL: Kellyanne, the Omarosa was the most prominent, high level African American serving in the West Wing on the President Trump’s staff. Who now is that person? Who is the most prominent, high level advisor to the president on the West Wing staff right now?

CONWAY: African American?

KARL: Yes.

CONWAY: I would say that – well first of all, you’re – you’re totally not covering the fact that our Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and world renowned –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: I’m asking you about the White House staff. I’m asking you about the people the president is with every day.

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: -- that he’s – well the president works with Secretary Carson every day. He’s trying to break the back of –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: Who – who there is in – in the White House staff right now?

(CROSS TALK)

CONWAY: And we have Jeron, who’s done a fabulous job, been very involved with – he’s been very involved with Jared Kushner and President Trump on prison reform from the (ph) beginning.

He’s been there from the beginning, he worked with Omarosa and others –

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: Does he have an office in the West Wing, Kelly?

CONWAY: He has an office on the – in the EOP, absolutely, the Executive Office of the President, yes.

KARL: But -- but not in the West Wing. What does that say to have not a single senior advisor in the West Wing who’s African American?

CONWAY: I didn’t say that there wasn’t, but hold on --

KARL: Who -- who is?

CONWAY: There -- there are plenty of people -- if you’re -- if you’re -- if you’re going by that and not by the actions of the president, which you probably should, then -- then you should look at the fact that we have a number of different minorities. And the fact is that this president is doing well for all Americans. He promised on November 9, on his election night -- he wrote it into the speech. I was there when he changed the speech and wrote it in.

He said I will be the president for all Americans, even those who didn’t support me, he said and there were more than a few, he said in the wee hours of November 9. And he’s made good on that promise, Jonathan, look, you may not want to cover it as much as it should be covered, but the low -- the lowest -- historically low unemployment rates among African Americans --

KARL: We -- we -- I’ve said that already twice so far on the show.

CONWAY: I’m sorry --

KARL: So don’t say we’re not covering it.

CONWAY: -- the fact -- doesn’t get covered enough. Just like you gave 24 seconds of coverage to the Vice President receiving the remains of American soldiers --

KARL: OK --

CONWAY: -- who fell decades ago in Korea. These things just don’t seem as important as Russia.

KARL: OK, so one -- one -- one other question -- and I haven’t asked you anything about Russia -- is Omarosa said that she was offered 15,000 a month to work for the Trump campaign if she signed a document saying that she would not speak about her time in the White House. We’ve also heard the same number, 15,000, offered to two other staffers leaving the White House. Is the president in the habit of offering hush money to people leaving the White House?

CONWAY: That’s an insult and that is not what was offered. If she had worked on the campaign and she left the White House, according to her interview with ABC News, Jon, on great terms, that the president is, quote, not a racist and that she’s very proud of the work she did with him and that she knows -- and all the glowing appraisal she’s had of Donald Trump’s work over the years, it -- most specifically in the White House and on the campaign -- why not ask her to go back to the campaign, why not ask her to go back to the campaign? It is typical, and you know it, to sign and NDA --

KARL: Well --

CONWAY: and -- excuse me -- to sign an NDA in any place of work. I’d be shocked if you didn’t have one at ABC. She -- I’m told she signed them when she was on "The Apprentice", certainly at the campaign, we’ve all signed them in the West Wing. And why not have somebody who --

KARL: You’ve signed them in the West Wing?

CONWAY: -- again?

KARL: You’ve signed a non-disclosure --

CONWAY: We have confidentiality agreements in the West Wing, absolutely we do. And -- and why wouldn’t we? And by the way, the fact --

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: You’re -- well, you’re -- you’re -- you’re a public employee.

CONWAY: Well -- well hold on. But -- but confidentiality is -- is implied, Jon. Hold on -- thanks for bringing that up because I would have been (ph) remiss in not mentioning something you didn’t ask me which is these reports that Omarosa surreptitiously tapes conversations in the West Wing, indeed maybe even the Oval Office? For what purpose? You have a reasonable expectation of confidentiality and privacy in your conversations at your place of work.

Why shouldn’t we in the West Wing? Why shouldn’t the president of the United States in the Oval Office indeed the few times that she was in there with him? I mean, this is -- but -- but look, many people who have left -- I can name them, you know them -- who have left the White House have been offered positions on the campaign, I believe at the super PAC, because they’ve demonstrated their talent and they’ve demonstrated that they get the president (ph), they continue to support him.

That’s something Omarosa told your colleagues at ABC News the very day after she was fired -- she said she resigned, she changed that now in the book.

KARL: Kellyanne --

CONWAY: But why not offer (ph) -- that’s not hush money. Everybody signs an NDA. It sounds like she didn’t want to sign it and didn’t want to go back to the campaign because she had a book on her mind.

KARL: Kellyanne, I know you have to go. Before you do, I want to ask you about the midterm elections. The president tweeted, quote, as long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates within reason, they will win. He is predicting a giant red wave. Now, you are a pollster. You’ve been involved in campaigns for a long time. You don’t think the Republicans are actually going to see a red wave, that they’re actually going to pick up seats in the House, do you?

CONWAY: They certainly can and here’s why. First of all, this man --

KARL: Really?

CONWAY: -- makes -- excuse me, this man makes history, he doesn’t repeat history. He makes his own trend, he doesn’t follow them.

I would – I would think that the media got all the polling wrong. I know you guys are doing national polling which was irrelevant and inaccurate, but they’ve got all the polling wrong, didn’t think he could win, probably didn’t want him to win.

This is someone who’s going to go out there and – and put up his own political currency. And we won eight out of nine special elections so far, Jon, that’s a great track record. Here’s what – here’s the problem I see for the Democrats.

Is who’s in charge of their party? Is it Tom Perez, who they don’t respect? Is it – is it the 28 year old socialist? Is it the 70 something year old socialist? She gets her facts wrong routinely about basic policy issues.

Is it Elizabeth Warren who says that all law enforcement is racist from front to back and forward and backward? Is it – is it Hillary Clinton who still can’t get over her loss in 2016? Who is the leader of the party?

And what is their message exactly? They shut down the government in the beginning of this year. All of them voted against the historic tax cuts which have led to 6 million Americans getting bonuses or raises or both where our corporate tax rate has decreased to that.

These folks are hiring more people, lowest unemployment rate, GDP at four percent, energy development, renegotiating imbalanced, non-reciprocal, unfair –

(CROSS TALK)

What is the message? That 400,000 manufacturing jobs are a bad idea? They have no message. And I went back and read speeches by President Obama at this point in 2010, his first midterm election, it was all gloom and doom.

And for this president, it’s all economic boom. It’s a fundamentally different message. We understand there are 42 House retirements. That’s tough. And we see that the party in power usually suffers grievous losses.

But can you tell me it’s going to be the 63 House seat losses that Obama suffered or the 54 Clinton suffered. Nobody’s predicting that right now.

KARL: So Kellyanne, can you clarify something before you go? The president was again tweeting about Attorney General Sessions yesterday saying RAG is scared stiff and missing in action.

This comes after the chairman – the chairman of his campaign – campaign manager, Brad Parscale, is saying it is time to fire Sessions. Are Sessions’ days numbered as attorney general?

CONWAY: The president is frustrated that the attorney general recused himself in early March of 2017 from anything having to do with the campaign. And what the president really wants (ph), if you look at all of his tweets and don’t just cherry pick them, the gravity (ph) of his tweets, Jon, are that he wants to make sure we’re investigating all sides of – of the, quote, so called Russian collusion.

I’ve noticed that the media is almost silent about these new revelations that Christopher Steele and the number four at the FBI, Peter Ohr and his wife Nellie working for Fusion GPS.

I don’t want Americans to get so confused at this convoluted mess to miss the essential point here, was that the pro-Hillary people were so afraid that they needed to prop her up, that she was such a non-compelling, non-persuasive pathetic candidate that they had to dig up dirt on Donald Trump early on that –

KARL: But to my questions, will Jeff Sessions be the attorney general by the end of the year?

CONWAY: Well how in the world will I know the answer to that question?

(CROSS TALK)

KARL: Well what do you think?

(CROSS TALK)

We have the campaign manager saying he should be fired, we have the president saying he’s missing in action. I mean –

CONWAY: Excuse me? That’s – I’m not answering questions as to who will be in the White House at the end of the year. That’s a crazy question. You just want to roll the tape sometime.

I think the fundamental point here is that the attorney general is doing great work on law enforcement, on – on pushing back on MS-13 gangs, on his SOS which is his Synthetic Opioid Surge task force, working with the new D.A. acting director.

But he has recused himself from this, and the president rightfully wants to – wants America to see that this Mueller investigation comes to a conclusion in a timely fashion. So far no Russia collusion proven and you know it.

You know I was the campaign manager for the winning part of the campaign. I never talked to anybody in Russia. I talked to people in the (inaudible) county, Michigan and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. Not Moscow. You know –

(CROSS TALK)

-- there’s no collusion, Paul Manafort’s on trial, has nothing to do with the campaign, Russia, collusion, the judge warned everybody not even to say those words.

KARL: Kellyanne Conway, thank you for joining us.

CONWAY: Thank you, Jon.

KARL: Appreciate it.