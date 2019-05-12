'This Week' Transcript 5-12-19: Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Cory Booker

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 12, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we begin this week with one of the Democratic chairmen leading an investigation, Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee. Mr. Chairman, thanks for joining us this morning. You heard the president right there, he says you all are going to elect him in 2020.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D-CA): That’s not going to happen and I don’t think this country could survive another four years of a president like this who gets up every day trying to find new and inventive ways to divide us. He doesn’t seem to understand that a fundamental aspect of his job is to try to make us a more perfect union. But that’s not at all where he’s coming from.

And he’s going to be defeated. He has to be defeated because I don’t know how much more our democratic institutions can take of this kind of attack on the rule of law.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He has made it pretty clear he’s not going to cooperate with most of the congressional investigations going on right now. And during the Obama administration, he declared executive privilege this week on Attorney General Barr’s testimony. And during the Obama administration, when the House GOP held the attorney general in contempt, Eric Holder, in contempt for failing to turn over documents from the Fast and Furious program, you called it partisan abuse. Here’s what you said.

(VIDEO CLIP BEGINS)

SCHIFF: The Justice Department after providing 8,000 documents and extensive testimony is now being required to turn over privileged materials. And like all administrations before it, it has reluctantly used executive privilege to respectfully refuse to provide materials it cannot provide.

(VIDEO CLIP ENDS)

STEPHANOPOULOS: This Department of Justice is making exactly the same argument right now. They’re saying they’ve turned over almost the entire Mueller report unredacted, the attorney general, William Barr, has testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. They’re saying they’re prevented by law from giving over this grand jury information so what’s the difference here?

SCHIFF: There are categorical differences. So, first, the Obama administration made dozens of witnesses available to the Congress, provided numerous thousands of documents, as you just heard, to the Republicans in Congress. And yes, it made specific claims of privilege. But here, the Trump administration has decided to say a blanket no; no to any kind of oversight whatsoever, no witnesses, no documents, no nothing, claiming executive privilege over things that it knows there is no basis for. There’s no executive privilege over the hundreds of thousands of documents regarding events that took place before Donald Trump was president.

You can’t have a privilege – an executive privilege when you’re not the executive. So, they know that vast categories are inapplicable to the privilege here. So they’re just stonewalling. They want to draw this out as long as possible and we’re going to fight it, we are fighting it and we have to because if this president can show that Congress cannot enforce its oversight responsibility, something Barack Obama never tried to do and -- and he had respect for the separation of powers, it will mean not only that we can't conduct this investigation but that no future president can be held accountable for corruption or malfeasance.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But -- but that's the big question, isn’t it? What can you do about it. I know that you've talked about under the Congress' power for inherent (ph) contempt that you can maybe fine officials. You're not going to get a -- get a U.S. attorney to prosecute the attorney general after you hold him or any other official in contempt, so what can you do? How can you be effective?

SCHIFF: Well, we're going to have to enforce so much of this in court, and we're seeing signs already and I think this is positive that the courts understand the urgency here. And the first case to get to the court involving the accountants, the House Oversight Committee, the judge has said essentially we're going to expedite the schedule, I'm going to give you a quick judgment on it. And look, we are going to have to consider other remedies like inherent (ph) contempt, where if the courts take too long we use our own judicial process within the Congress.

And look, I think if you fine someone $25,000 a day to their person until they comply, it gets their attention.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If you can collect.

SCHIFF: Well, if you can collect but it affects, you know, whether they’re going to be facing ultimately hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. I don't know how many are going to want to take that risk for Donald Trump. But we're are going have to use that device if necessary, we’re going to have to use the power of the purse if necessary. We're going to have to enforce our ability to do oversight.

STEPHANOPOULOS: More and more of your colleagues are saying in the face of the president's blanket no, as you put it, that it's time to open up impeachment proceedings and that would strengthen your hand in the courts. Now last year you wrote an op-ed saying Democrats don't take the bait on impeachment. You said that if it were seen as a political party exercise it simply couldn't work and -- and that Democrats shouldn't pursue it. Is it getting to the point where you're going to have to change your mind?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, I was arguing a year and a half ago, when I wrote that op-ed, that we ought to wait to see what Mueller reports. Now we have the Mueller report, although we still haven't heard from the man himself. And I think the first priority has to be get Mueller before the Congress and the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you convinced that's going to happen?

SCHIFF: I am convinced it’s going to happen. That is inexorable. The American people have every right to hear what the man who did the investigation has to say and we now know we certainly can't rely on the attorney general who misrepresented his conclusions. So he is going to testify. And yes, it's certainly true that these additional acts of obstruction, a president having obstructed the Justice Department investigation, now obstructing Congress, does add weight to impeachment. But you know, part of our reluctance is we are already a bitterly divided country and an impeachment process will divide us further.

Once we get started, it's like pushing a boulder off the side of a cliff, it gathers a certain momentum of its own until it hits rock bottom, which is the Senate. And then we're like Sisyphus trying to push that boulder back up the hill. But he may get us there. He certainly seems to be trying and maybe this is his perverse way of dividing us more, and as you heard in the clip earlier, he thinks that's to his political advantage but it's certainly not to the country's advantage.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We also saw an effort this week by Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, to get the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden for his diplomacy in the Ukraine while his son was serving on the board of the largest natural gas producer there. And the president told Politico on Friday it would be appropriate for him to discuss a probe of Biden with the attorney general. Is it appropriate?

SCHIFF: Of course it's not appropriate and what is so shocking to me, I served for many years on a democracy commission in the Congress where we would partner with parliaments in emerging countries, emerging democracies and we would always say when you win an election you don't seek to jail the losing side. And here the president of the United States is saying it's perfectly OK for him -- and he has said this before -- to go to the attorney general and get them to open an investigation of his rivals. And sadly, this attorney general has turned out to be so political and partisan and so without -- frankly without integrity, he just might do it.

And you know, that does add to the sense of crisis that these democratic norms are being broken down every day. The fact that we're not even done with this investigation of the last foreign interference in our election and Giuliani, apparently with the president's -- at least initially (ph) -- knowledge and blessing, was going to get the help of another foreign government in a presidential election. You know, it -- it tells me that they not only think this -- there's nothing wrong with this. If that's true, there's something wrong with them.

SCHIFF: How about the underlying issue, though? There's no public evidence that the vice president -- former vice president took any inappropriate action to help his son, but was it right for Hunter Biden to take a job like that in Ukraine while his father was engaged in diplomacy there?

SCHIFF: I don't know the circumstances in which he took the job but I can say this vis-à-vis Joe Biden, there's no evidence nor has there ever been any evidence that he was doing anything but trying to get the Ukraine government to crack down on corruption. Now we’re providing generous support to Ukraine, we’re providing defensive weapons to Ukraine, we want Ukraine to be successful in its conflict with Russia. But part of that is happening in a government that the people of Ukraine are willing to fight for and protect.

And they’ve had an endemic corruption problem. That’s what Joe Biden was trying to address. So going after his son is just a method of going after someone the president believes is his most formidable opponent.

So yes, let the president go after him, but don’t seek the help of a foreign government in your election. And, you know, if this isn’t criminal and Bob Mueller said he could prove all the ailments of a crime, then maybe we need to change the ailments of that crime because we cannot make this the new norm that if you can’t win an election on your own, it’s fine to seek help from a foreign power.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Chairman Schiff, thanks for joining us this morning.

SCHIFF: Thanks George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s get a Republican response now from Senator Rand Paul, the former Relations Committee, Senator Paul thanks for joining us. Just want to let me pick up where Chairman Schiff was –

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Good morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- good morning, where Chairman Schiff just left off right there that perhaps Congress should consider making it illegal to engage foreign governments, foreign assistance in campaigns. You agree?

PAUL: Well I think the American people will be shocked and dismayed to know that Joe Biden’s son was making $50,000 a month just a couple of months after he was dishonorably discharged from the military for drugs.

$50,000 a month, I think most Americans will be dismayed that the president’s son was doing this while Joe Biden was actually lobbying to have this company, you know, go free of prosecution.

My understanding, this was reported in the New York Times, Joe Biden was asking the prosecutor to lay off of the company that Hunter Biden was working for for $50,000 a month –

(CROSS TALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s – that’s not – that’s – that’s not –

PAUL: -- kicked out of the military, that’s extraordinary.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s not what – that’s not what was reported, in fact he was on an anti-corruption drive.

PAUL: Well actually (ph) that’s exactly what was reported, yes, that he got $50,000 a month right after he was kicked out of the military. That’s exactly true and nobody disputes that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s very (inaudible) from what you just said about what the vice president was saying right there. How about this idea that the president can – could ask – it’s appropriate for him to ask the attorney general to investigate a former vice president?

PAUL: I think since the very beginning this all has been politically motivated, now both sides are doing it. I think it goes back even to the Clintons. This is why we shouldn’t have special prosecutors.

One of the things that Adam Schiff and the other partisans don’t understand is that if you’re accused of a crime by a grand jury and they don’t indict you, the prosecutor doesn’t go all over town saying we thought he did this, we thought he did this, this is all the evidence.

That’s why a grand jury is secret. See the Mueller investigation said that the president did not commit any underlying crime, and so now they’re all saying he obstructed justice about something that was not considered to be a crime.

So this is really I think degenerated into partisan politics and the best thing we could do at this point is say let’s get on with the country’s business. Are there some underlying constitutional issues, yes.

The primary underlying constitutional issue here is whether or not the FISA court, which is supposed to spy on foreigners which has a lower constitutional standard, can you use the FISA court to spy on a presidential campaign? Can you use the FISA court to seek information about Americans?

That truly is a travesty and truly is unconstitutional and that’s the root of the problem we should be addressing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well as you know, there’s no requirement that there being an underlying crime for obstruction of justice to exist, and you’ve something like 800 former federal prosecutors who say they believe that the president would be prosecuted if indeed he weren’t president right now. So you’re not concerned about that at all?

PAUL: I think most Americans would disagree with that. I think most Americans would disagree with that. Most Americans would hate the idea that you’re called in to talk to the FBI and when you’re called in they say oh well, you know, what did you say on the phone to somebody two months ago?

And if you describe that inaccurately, then the government’s going to say oh we’re going to put you in jail even though there was no crime committed? You know, people are horrified by the idea that you could put someone in jail for obstructing justice on something where you didn’t commit the crime.

Think about it from the perspective of the president. He was falsely accused and he –

STEPHANOPOULOS: Isn’t that exactly what happened to Martha Stewart?

PAUL: -- well, yes, and it was wrong. What they did to Martha Stewart was an abomination. So when you’re accused falsely of a crime and you try to defend yourself, should you then be accused of another crime for trying to defend yourself against false accusations? I think its absurd.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about this charge from Democrats, you just heard it from Adam Schiff saying that the president’s blanket no is basically amounting to another kind of obstruction of justice.

Is it appropriate to completely stonewall Congress across the board, not only in matters where they’re investigating the president’s personal finance, but also on matters of policy like immigration and healthcare?

PAUL: I think the clip you played of Adam Schiff showed it accurately. He’s a hypocrite, you know, he was against – he was all for President Obama using executive privilege and now he’s against this president.

The bottom line is we spent $35 million investigating the president, their conclusion was there was no underlying crime. This whole kibitzing about oh well, maybe he obstructed justice to try to hide an investigation about something he didn’t do.

This is absurd and the American people know it, people have gone to their corners on it, but it's important to remember that this was politically motivated from the very beginning from a political document, from the Hillary Clinton campaign, and that should be investigated because we cannot allow the incumbent parties to weaponize the intelligence communities to spy on Americans or on political candidates or potentially their donors. So there is a real danger to this and it is a constitutional one, but the Democrats have it completely upside down.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, the clips go both ways. Back when President Obama was asserting executive power, you attacked him for acting like a king. Let's show that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAUL: Someone who wants to bypass the constitution, bypass Congress, that's someone who wants to act like a monarch.

The president acts like he’s a king.

Not only is it an abuse of power, I think it’s almost leads us to a constitutional crisis of sorts. The president can't just do what he wants, he's not a king, he has to really get approval from Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: So why isn't that hypocritical?

PAUL: Right -- well, and for your viewers, you will also need to remind them that I opposed the president when he unconstitutionally -- Obama tried to make DACA or immigration law without Congress, I also opposed President Trump when he tried to spend money that wasn't appropriated. So I think I’m entirely consistent in saying no president should be king, that includes my president. So I took a lot of heat from people in my party by saying, well, you can't spend money that wasn't appropriated by Congress, but I did stand up with 12 other Republicans and say the same thing that I said for President Trump under President Obama. And I think that is consistent.

With regard to executive privilege, I never said one word about President Obama on -- on -- on whether or not he should have to divulge all the material within the administration, I said that he couldn't create immigration law without Congress first creating the law. I said the same to President Trump, you can't spend money without Congress first appropriating it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Before we go, I want to ask about the president’s imposing of new tariffs on China on Friday. It looks like that trade war with China is escalating. Last year you put out a tweet that said tariffs are taxes that punish American consumers and producers, if tariffs punish farmers, the answer is not welfare for farmers, the answer is remove the tariffs.

Are you worried with this escalation from President Trump that he’s going to end up putting in permanent tariffs that are going to hurt the American?

PAUL: Yes. I know of a big company that told me that the tax cuts specifically helped them but that the tariffs are almost equal in punishing them. The farmers in Kentucky are concerned about the tariffs and I’ve talked to the administration about this. I've said my concern is that the great benefits of the tax cut, which have low unemployment and incredible economic growth, could be raised by this tariff war as we ratchet it up with China, I’m very concerned.

However, we're in the middle of this and the president is playing a -- a -- a negotiating battle with the Chinese and I think he feels that at this point they can't really back out. I think there are ways the Chinese market could open up and that would be good, but I still have advised the administration, get this done, because the longer we’re involved in a tariff battle or a trade war, the better chance there is that we could actually enter into a recession because of it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Paul, thanks for joining us this morning.

PAUL: Thank you.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: I’m a former track guy. I get in the blocks. There’s a lot of athletes next to me. I don't look at the lane to the right or the left -- I run my race. And in many ways this was a race -- this is a race I feel very confident about, not just here in South Carolina, but New Hampshire, Iowa and -- and Nevada as well. Because to me, these are races where you're gonna have to earn people's votes. We know historically the front runners at this far out are often not the people that end up winning those early primaries.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: But Biden’s somebody who obviously voted for the free trade agreements. He's somebody who voted for the Iraq war. You know well his record on on criminal justice issues. Is that the record of a, of a Democratic standard bearer?

BOOKER: Joe Biden's going to have to defend his record and talk about what he stands for. I plan on focusing on my record and I'm very proud of that. Running into some of our country's toughest problems, I didn't pick an easy way in American politics, even coming out when I started working in the nonprofit sector. I went to the toughest neighborhood I could find in Newark, New Jersey and joined with that community. It’s a community I still live in today and I'm very proud of my neighbors and my neighborhood and what we've accomplished together, doing things other people said couldn't be done.

KARL: So you're not going to take on your fellow Democrats? I mean, I hear a reluctance to engage, to criticize.

BOOKER: I can't campaign in a divisive way. I always say you can't campaign wrong and think you're going to govern right. I'm governing to unite this country again, to reignite senses of civic grace, a more courageous empathy for one another, so that we can deal with the persistent injustices in our nation.

KARL: And I've heard you say the same thing about Trump. You say you don't want to fight fire with fire. But there was a headline in Politico quoting a local Iowa Democrat leader, saying, “the Democratic base is angry as hell, Cory Booker's message of love falls flat.”

Democrats in this country are angry and they're angry at President Trump. Is your kind of like nice guy approach really in tune with where the base of the party is right now?

BOOKER: Well, I think you mistake this in understanding that to be strong, you don't have to be mean. To be tough, you don't have to be cruel. We're here in South Carolina, on a historically black college -- historical black university, where some of the greatest strength was shown through the civil rights activism where people didn’t raise a fist. We didn't beat Bull Connor by bringing bigger dogs and more powerful hoses. You beat demagogues by -- by expanding the moral imagination of the country, bringing people together to overcome them.

Look, I had a guy when I walked into a town hall put his arm around me and said, “I want you to punch Trump in the face.” And I looked at him and I just smiled and said, “hey man that's a felony, and us black guys, we don't get away with that that often.” The reality is, is Trump wants us to fight him on his turf, and his term. He wants to pull our party down. We will not succeed by showing the worst of who we are, but the best of who we are.

KARL: So you just outlined a 14-point gun -- plan on guns that has been called the most ambitious effort to deal with the gun issue of any of the Democratic candidates. How are you going to get this done?

BOOKER: Well the first way you get this done is stop having a debate on the corporate gun lobby's terms. They've been forming this debate and telling us what we can’t do. American history is a testimony to doing things people said was impossible.

My parents and the folks that I know personally who were fighting in the civil rights movement, and gave up when Congress couldn’t pass civil rights legislation. Again and again, it failed. The longest filibuster, Strom Thurmond’s filibuster against civil rights movement. People thought that was impossible, but they changed the terms of the debate by expanding the moral imagination of this country. Now I know in the United States of America, in my short time on this planet, 50 years, we've had more people killed by gun violence than every single war combined from the Revolutionary War through World War I, World War II, Vietnam, all the wars combined, more people killed the last 50 years by gun violence.

That has been normalized. And what have we done? Massacre in the synagogue. We do nothing. Massacre here in South Carolina in a church. We do nothing. Massacre in my mom’s city of Las Vegas. We do nothing.

KARL: But look at how Obama, after Newtown, he went to try to just get tougher background checks, which is, which is just a fraction of --

BOOKER: You sound like what I encountered when I first took over city hall as chief executive.

KARL: I know but are you saying that Obama didn't try hard enough? You're looking at a Senate that is going to be every bit as as tough as the Senate that Barack Obama faced. BOOKER: Well, again, when I became mayor of the city of Newark - one of the things I used to not not tolerate was people telling me: “Hey, we tried this before. We couldn’t get it done.”

KARL: I’m just asking how you’re going to do it.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOKER: What you're saying is that, hey -- we have carnage in this country, like it's a uniquely American problem. And we can't solve it. I don't accept that at all. When Connecticut did licensing, their shootings dropped, their murders dropped 40%. Suicides dropped 15%. These are things that have been tried and done and that work.

KARL: Let me ask you about healthcare. You are a co-sponsor of Bernie Sanders Medicare for All. But you also say that you don't want to eliminate private health insurance.

(CROSSTALK)

Explain that because his plan eliminates private health insurance.

BOOKER: Well I support what all Americans I think support, which is this idea in the wealthiest nation on the planet Earth, everyone should have access to health care. I think the best way to get there is Medicare for All and I'm going to work towards that goal.

KARL: Okay so that means ultimately you are fine with eliminating all private health insurance including what’s been negotiated by unions?

BOOKER: No I never said that and you know this, you know this

KARL: Bernie Sanders bill does say that there will be no duplicative private health insurance. It’s right there. It’s right there. You’re a co-sponsor.

BOOKER: And what I'm -- what I'm going to say to you as president of the United States.

KARL: Yes.

BOOKER: The first thing I'm going to do is to dramatically lower costs for Americans, and expand insurance and create a glide path towards an eventual goal.

KARL: You won't be pushing for Medicare for All, in the beginning, and the elimination –

BOOKER: I want to be pushing on a pathway towards getting to everyone having coverage and part of that is going to be Medicare for all who want it, we could create a really good –

KARL: Well that's -- Medicare for all who want it is not Medicare for all, its Medicare. That's called the public option. It’s not for all.

BOOKER: Again, as I’m telling you, I have a clear goal in mind that I share with all Americans, healthcare a right. I think the best way to get there is Medicare for All. I'm also a realist. As a former mayor who got things done who knows that you can't hold progress hostage for some purity.

KARL: So I want to ask you, Chris Hughes who helped co-found Facebook has now come out to say that it should be broken up. he says that it is unprecedented and un-American to have this much power in one company. Where do you stand on breaking up Facebook?

BOOKER: I don't care if it's Facebook, the pharma industry, even the agricultural industry. We've had a problem in America with corporate consolidation, that is having really ill effects.

And we should have -- if I’m president of the United States, I will have the Justice Department that uses antitrust legislation to do the proper investigations and to hold industries accountable for corporate consolidation.

KARL: So Elizabeth Warren's already out there saying break up Facebook, break up Google –

BOOKER: I -- I -- I don’t think that --

KARL: Break up Amazon.

BOOKER: But I don't think that a president should be running around, pointing at companies and saying breaking them up without any kind of process here.

It's not me and my own personal opinion about going after folks. That sounds more like a Donald Trump thing to say, I'm going to break up you guys, I’m gonna break – no.

We need to create systems and processes that work --

KARL: You just compared Elizabeth Warren to Donald Trump

BOOKER: I -- I -- I most certainly did not, she is my friend.

KARL: Well, that’s what she’s saying. She’s the one that’s saying that.

BOOKER: Well again, she has -- let her discuss and debate her positions. I'm telling you right now, we do not need a president that is going to use their own personal beliefs and tell you which companies we should break up. We need a president that's going to enforce antitrust laws in this country, and I will be that person.

KARL: And last question -- are we going to see Rosario Dawson out on the campaign trail with you?

BOOKER: You know, right now, I'm looking as I'm running around this country campaigning just to see Rosario Dawson. I was with her a few days ago for her 40th Birthday. Happy Birthday, honey. And so let us work on our relationship, and we'll deal with the world as we continue to build this incredible love affair.

KARL: All right, Senator Booker. Thank you, really enjoyed talking to you. Appreciate it.

BOOKER: Thank you so much.