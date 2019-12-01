'This Week' Transcript 12-1-19:​ Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Tom McClintock

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 1, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: And joining me now is Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings. She serves on both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees overseeing the impeachment hearings.

And, Congresswoman, we know the Intelligence Committee will send its impeachment report to the Judiciary Committee very shortly. Do you expect firm recommendations and will all the supporting evidence be included?

REP. VAL DEMINGS (D-FL): Well, good morning.

And I do believe that all evidence certainly will be included in that report. So, the Judiciary Committee has made the necessary conditions that they need to. As you know, this week, we will begin the critical process of hearing from constitutional experts to really lay out the ground for impeachment of the president.

So, (INAUDIBLE) from the intelligence community turn over -- our committee turn over the report to the Judiciary Committee, we still have a lot of work to do.

RADDATZ: And we know that witnesses for Wednesday’s hearings will be legal experts on impeachment. Any sense of how many future hearings your committee will hold? Do you expect any fact witnesses to be called or recalled from the Intelligence Committee’s proceedings?

DEMINGS: Well, we have not really made the decision on future (ph) hearings or future witnesses yet. I think our main focus right now is to have the president and his counsel who you know are given the same privileges as President Nixon and President Clinton had to participate and engage in this impeachment process, even to the point of -- if we have any executive sessions of the Judiciary Committee. They’re invited to participate. So, we would certainly hope that the president, his counsel will take advantage of that opportunity.

If he has not done anything wrong, we’re certainly anxious to hear his explanation of that.

RADDATZ: Have you gotten any indication the White House will be involved or the counsel?

DEMINGS: We have not. As you may know, Chairman Nadler sent a letter. I know they’ve been in conversations with the White House counsel side. They sent a letter again inviting the president, making sure that he and his counsel are aware of the opportunities to fully engage and participate in this process. We are certainly hoping that he will as I said, take advantage of that opportunity.

RADDATZ: And as I just talked about with Dan (ph), you have the McGahn ruling which could affect Bolton, Mulvaney, important witnesses. Why not wait to see if they eventually could testify?

DEMINGS: Well, what we have requested or got from witnesses that have just mentioned, the State Department, chief of staff, we want to have those documents, to review those documents that will help to lead any interview or testimony from those participants. As you well know, they have not been willing to obey lawful subpoenas that have been issued. And, look, we’re not going to play any games with them, the American people are not going to I think tolerate any games. If they’re very serious about obeying lawful subpoenas, then they need to respond to the request for documents and obey those lawful subpoenas.

RADDATZ: But couldn’t there -- it sounds to be critical to understanding what’s happening. I mean, again, why not -- why not wait?

DEMINGS: Well, as I said, they have not been willing to really comply with lawful subpoenas. They want to, what I believe, is to play a political game and tie the process of -- in the court as long as they can and run the clock out. We’re not willing to play that game. We have requested documents. Those documents as you well know are critical and very valuable to the work before.

And so, if they comply with the document request, I believe it shows the good faith effort on their part to whether cooperate with the inquiry.

RADDATZ: And, Congresswoman, you’ve seen all the facts and evidence laid out from these impeachment hearings. But no witness has personally attested that the president directly condition the release of military aid to investigation into his political opponent. Does that missing element really undermine the Democratic argument?

DEMINGS: Let me tell you, the best witness, the most effective, the most valuable witness that we have is the president of the United States himself, with President Zelensky on July 25th, on the infamous call, mentioned the fact that he was about ready (ph) to purchase additional weaponry, President Trump responded: But I need you to do a favor, though -- and then went to what the conditions will be.

We know that every witness that we talked to, none of the witnesses that we talked who had been directly involved or not were able to give any reasonable, rational explanation for holding up the military aid and we do know that the aid was only released after congressional committees started asking questions and the whistleblower came forward. And --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Then let’s go back to that phone call. Even the president was ultimately unsuccessful in the quid pro quo. As Republicans argue, the Ukrainians never pose (ph) the investigation, the aid ultimately flowed, and Trump met with Zelensky at the U.N. Should Democrats consider a censure instead of the drastic steps of impeachment?

DEMINGS: Well, you know, you’re going to make me go back to my law enforcement experience. I had an opportunity in 27 years to deal with a lot of people who attempted to rob a bank, attempted to burglarize a house, attempted to carjack an individual, we didn’t say, well, since you weren’t successful, we caught you, you weren’t successful, so we just let you go and forget it.

No, we have an obligation given to us by the Constitution. I know it’s one that the American people want us to uphold and we are going to do the work before us --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But, Congresswoman --

DEMINGS: The fact that the president got caught, the fact that the president got caught in the act does not relieve him of being held accountable for the wrongdoing that he has engaged in.

RADDATZ: And, Congresswoman, you talked about public opinions. Public opinion on support for impeachment has not increased through the hearing process. There’s not been a single House Republicans to join the Democrats in this.

So, how do you really move forward, given what you said about the public?

DEMINGS: Well, let me say, we’re going to do the work before us. Just like as a law enforcement officer, I never took a move (ph) before I lived up to my responsibilities based on the oath that I took.

I have been extremely troubled and disappointed by the behavior of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, many of them I worked on committees with, I worked on others legislation with. I know them. I have the utmost respect for them.

But their refusal to hold this president accountable and to clearly go into their partisan corner and protect this president at any and all part (ph) is troubling for me and I believe it’s troubling to the American people.

RADDATZ: Thank you so much for joining us this morning, Congresswoman Demings.

DEMINGS: Thank you.

RADDATZ: For the GOP response, let's bring in Judiciary Committee member, Congressman Tom McClintock.

Congressman, have you heard whether the president's lawyers plan to participate in the Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing this week?

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK (R-CA): No, I haven't.

I think it would be to the president's advantage to have his attorneys there. That's his right. But I can also understand how he is upset at the illegitimate process that we saw unfolding in the Intelligence Committee.

The big question is going to be whether Jerry Nadler continues that into the Judiciary Committee’s hearings or whether he respects the due process rights of the president not only to be represented by counsel but also to have the unrestricted right to call witnesses in his defense and to confront his accuser?

RADDATZ: So, you think they should bring in lawyers?

MCCLINTOCK: I think it's to his advantage, yes.

RADDATZ: And Chairman Nadler also did send this letter asking whether the Republicans plan to issue subpoenas or issue any questions, written questions. Will your party do that?

MCCLINTOCK: I expect that they will. In fact, I know the discussions are ongoing, as to the witnesses that we would like to call. As you recall in the intelligence hearings, Republicans asked for nine witnesses. Adam Schiff vetoed six of those.

In a free society, the prosecution doesn't get to choose what witnesses the defense wishes to call. And yet, that's what's been going on in the Intelligence Committee. And again, the question is going to be whether Jerry Nadler continues that sham in the Judiciary hearings?

When it goes over to the Senate, that’s going to play a big role I think in the Senate’s deliberation. They I think will insist on full due process rights and that could blow up in the Democrats' faces.

RADDATZ: And we’ve been talking about the McGahn decision here all morning. We know it's being appealed. And if the court’s rule in the future that senior officials like John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney could testify, do you believe they should?

MCCLINTOCK: Absolutely. And, in fact, yes, it is to the president’s advantage to have them testify now. But, of course, he has to weigh in that against the enormous catastrophic damage that would do to the doctrine of executive privilege that assures that when policy is being developed within the administration, those discussions are unfettered, are candid, are thinking outside of the box, that’s why the doctrine of executive privilege exists.

So, he’s got to weigh those two elements. And I understand why he's making the decision that he is, to defend that doctrine of executive privilege not only for his administration but for all administrations.

RADDATZ: So --

MCCLINTOCK: And, by the way, that's the discussion that's been going on since George Washington was subpoenaed documents in the J-Treaty (ph) by the House back, in 1796.

RADDATZ: So you believe they should testify, but not say much?

MCCLINTOCK: No, I think it would be in his advantage to -- to -- to have them testify. But, again, that would shatter the doctrine of executive privilege. And that's the -- the question that he has to weigh in whether to invoke that privilege.

RADDATZ: And -- and what about testimony from the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who Gordon Sondland said was in the loop on everything? Should he testify?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, again, I think more information is better than less in every aspect of an inquiry and the adversarial process is very important to test what's true and what's not. My objection to what the Congress has done is it -- it is -- it is impeded that process by vetoing Republican witnesses and by interfering with the -- with the due process rights of the president and what is a quasi-judicial proceeding.

RADDATZ: And -- and "The New York Times" also reported this week that the president knew about the whistleblower complaint in August before he released the military aid in early September, which would mean when Trump spoke to Gordon Sondland in September, he was well aware of what was going on. So they're -- when he said there was no quid pro quo he would have to have been aware of that complaint.

What's your response to that?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, the -- the implication is that this is an admission of guilt because the president found out about the whistleblower complaint and then immediately released that aid. That's not what happened. Several weeks went by before that aid was released.

Now, remember, under our constitution, the president has sole authority to conduct our foreign affairs. He's --

RADDATZ: But he specifically mentioned there was no quid pro quo to Sondland --

MCCLINTOCK: Exactly right.

RADDATZ: In that -- in that phone call.

MCCLINTOCK: Exactly right. And they're -- and there's --

RADDATZ: Could he be covering his tracks?

MCCLINTOCK: And -- and among all of the testimony of the hand-picked witnesses that the Democrats have heard for two weeks in public hearings, not one, not one was told that there was a quid pro quo. The only conclusions that they came to where supposition and impressions they got reading "The New York Times."

But, remember, the president conducts our foreign policy. He's commanded to take care that the laws be faithfully enforced. And the National Defense Authorization Act, which authorized aid to Ukraine in the first place, requires that the administration determines that that country is taking step steps to combat corruption before he releases the aid. As I read his conversation with Zelensky, that's exactly what he was doing.

RADDATZ: When -- when you defend the president and -- and think about these hearings, is there anything in your mind that the president did involving Ukraine that is wrong or that concerns you in any way?

MCCLINTOCK: Well, he didn't use the delicate language of diplomacy in that conversation. That's true. He also doesn't use the smarmy talk of politicians. What you hear from Donald J. Trump is the blunt talk of a Manhattan businessman. He says what he means, he means what he says. That's the only thing that's remarkable about that conversation. But he was entirely within his constitutional authority and was following the statute that Congress adopted in granting aid to the Ukraine.

RADDATZ: OK, we're going to have to leave it there.

Thank so much for joining us this morning.

MCCLINTOCK: My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

