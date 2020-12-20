'This Week' Transcript 12-20-20: Adm. Brett Giroir, Sen. Mark Warner and Jennifer Granholm

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 20, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Gio Benitez, thanks very much.

Let's bring in now Admiral Brett Giroir from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Admiral Brett Giroir, thanks for joining us again this morning.

Are the states now squared away on the number of doses they're going to be getting and when they will arrive?

ADM. BRETT GIROIR, U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Yes, thanks for having me on.

The states really are squared away. The difference that was talked about by General Perna is, there were some initial projections in November. That was even before we had any vaccine authorized, much less two authorized.

The specific projections for this week were given on Tuesday of last week, and those are on track. And you had them right, two million Pfizer this week, 5.9 million Moderna. They're already on trucks rolling.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you hope to have 200 million Moderna doses out by June.

Where do things stand with negotiating more doses on the Pfizer vaccine? And when can we expect other vaccine candidates to be authorized?

GIROIR: So, we are very confident that, by June, anyone in America who wants to have a vaccine will have that opportunity to have a vaccine.

As you know, right now, we have Moderna and Pfizer. The next vaccine that is coming up, which would be J & J or Janssen. We would expect that authorization to be submitted in January.

Again, we don't know the results of that. That has to be unblinded, go through all the processes. It will be very transparent, just like the first two. But we expect that to hit in January.

And again, that is a one-dose vaccine. We don't know the results. But we're very hopeful, by January, we'll have at least three vaccines, with -- with more to come.

And your numbers are right, 20 million vaccine doses distributed at least by the first week in January, approximately another 30 million in January and another 50 million in February, not counting the J&J vaccine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That June goal is encouraging and ambitious. But as you know, there's still a lot of skepticism out there about the vaccine across the country, especially in the wake of these scattered allergic reactions we've seen, that are being reported.

What should people know about that possibility?

GIROIR: So the system is working exactly as planned. Any time there's any adverse effect, that's immediately reported to the FDA. The CDC investigates.

And right now there are scattered reports. But remember, many of these are tingling in an elevated heart rate. This could be hyperventilation around the vaccine. That does not necessarily mean it's a vaccine problem.

We do believe there was one allergic reaction. We know that is an issue with any vaccine, generally at rates of about one in 500,000 to one in a million.

But we're going to watch these absolutely carefully. They're immediately reported. And if there's any change in the -- in the recommendations, they will come out. The CDC updated their recommendations last night, just to be sure that, if you have an allergic reaction to any vaccine, you probably shouldn't take this one.

But still, it's widely recommended for everyone because we know it's 95% effective, as much as 100% effective at preventing severe disease. And this is the way we end the pandemic, by getting 70 percent or 80 percent of the American people vaccinated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We -- we saw Vice President Pence and the surgeon general get the vaccine on Friday, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris this week as well.

Would it help if President Trump took the vaccine in public?

GIROIR: Well, I think any leader who is influential over groups of individuals should have the vaccine. First of all, I believe everyone at risk or who is very important coming up, obviously the President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, the president.

But, yes, I think leadership like the vice president, the surgeon general, you know, should get vaccines because they will inspire confidence in -- with the people who believe in them and trust them.

And again, we have every reason to believe that this vaccine, these two vaccines, are very effective and they are safe. So, you know, I would encourage the president to get a vaccine for his own health and safety and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, a new version of the virus is -- new strain of the virus is out of control in Great Britain right now. They're tightening their lockdown very severely. And several countries have now suspended flights from the United Kingdom.

Is that something the United States is going to have to do?

GIROIR: I really don't believe we need to do that yet. Viruses mutate. We've seen almost 4,000 different mutations among this virus. There is no indication that the mutation right now that they're talking about is overcoming England. I read the British medical journals this morning. It's up to 20 percent of cases in one county. Aside from that, it is very low.

And we don't know that it's more dangerous. And very importantly, we have not seen a single mutation yet that would make it evade the vaccine. Can't say that won't happen in the future. But right now, it looks like the vaccine should cover everything that we see.

So I don't think there should be any reason for alarm right now. We continue to watch. That's what we do. But again, viruses mutate, over 4,000 mutations that we've seen so far in this virus, and it's still acting essentially like COVID-19. And the vaccines should continue to work very robustly against all of these strains.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, the dire warnings of a surge upon a surge of COVID cases after Thanksgiving have unfortunately come to pass. With Christmas coming up, what's the most important thing Americans need to know about the virus right now?

GIROIR: The most important thing that Americans need to know is, although we see the end of the pandemic in sight -- and it will end with vaccination widespread in this country -- we have a lot of work to do.

Really, the lives of tens of thousands of Americans depend on what we do. And you know what to do, George. It's wearing a mask when you're in public, physically distancing, washing your hands. If you're having holiday gatherings, please do them safely. Try to limit them to your immediate household. And if you don't, wear masks inside. Improve the ventilation. There are so many ways to do this better.

If you look at the Midwest right now and the Northern plains, they have reversed their very significant outbreak despite the Thanksgiving holidays. Their cases are down. Their hospitalizations are down. Their deaths are down.

That is being counter-balance now by extreme cases in California, some on the GulfCoast, including Tennessee, in the Deep South, and on the East Coast.

But we know what to do. And if Americans do these things, we can flatten the curve and save literally tens of thousands of lives if we do these things before we get the vaccine out. When we get the vaccine out, the pandemic is going to end. This is not forever, but we’ve got a lot of work to do, or it’s going to be even a darker winter.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Admiral Giroir, thanks for your message this morning.

GIROIR: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, Pierre, thanks very much.

Let's get more on this from the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner.

Senator Warner, thanks for joining us this morning.

You know, we saw President Trump downplay the attack yesterday in a tweet, saying it's all under control, that China, not Russia, may be behind it.

Any doubt it was the Russians?

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA): I would echo what Secretary Pompeo has said and Marco Rubio has said. All indications point to Russia.

Matter of fact, FireEye, one of the nation's top cybersecurity companies who got hacked, they also indicted Russia. Thank goodness FireEye came forward, because if they had not come forward, we might not have still been able to even discover the attack.

This attack also shows when a nation state brings their best tools to the table, it's very tough for any government agency or company for that matter to keep them out. So, I think this raises a whole host of questions of how did they get in, stay so long, how do we make sure our government agency, for example, CISA, that's supposed to oversee cybersecurity, there's not even a requirement that private companies or for that matter, even public agencies, have to affirmatively report that kind of attack or intrusion to CISA.

We’re going to need to look at a whole new set of rules and, frankly, find ways to align with our allies to prevent this kind of activity from going forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And is it under control right now or is it still ongoing?

WARNER: This attack, you mentioned Solar Winds, 18,000 customers, ubiquitous across industry and government, we have narrowed this to companies and agencies that we know the bad guys got in, but they got in and were in for a long time. So, they're very deep.

It may be ongoing. We have not discovered how we will ferret them fully out. And one of the things I think we need to realize is when you get into a supply chain of a -- any product, you can go from one company into another into another and ultimately get down to some of our most important innovation tools being discovered by our adversaries.

This is extraordinarily serious, and when the president of the United States tries to deflect or is not willing to call out the adversary as we make that attribution, he is not making our country safer.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We know this has been going on since at least March. Are we confident our systems weren't breached before that? And what is the goal of this operation? Is it theft and destruction of data, or is it actual intelligence collection?

WARNER: So far the good news is it appears that only the non-classified networks have been breached. There's no indication yet at least that classified networks have been breached, number one.

Number two, the amount of information and the targeting of both -- of companies shows a very, very sophisticated actor. This is classic, you know, obtaining information, critical information, potentially intellectual product. I mentioned FireEye. They stole from FireEye. They've revealed their red team tactics of how they would counter a cyber intrusion. So the adversary very probably, as the secretary of state said, Russia, came away with a big, big haul. And we're still determining how extensive this attack will be. It will take us literally weeks to continue to ferret this out and then potentially months to remediate.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Mitt Romney called it the modern equivalent of Russian bombers flying undetected over our entire country.

Is it an act of war? And, if so, how should we retaliate?

WARNER: Well, this is -- I'm not sure I agree with Senator Romney's analogy. This is a very, very sophisticated espionage attempt to take information, key information, potentially of leak (ph) to, frankly, intimidate actual individuals in government, as well as intellectual property. But it begs the fact that we really don't have a set of cyber norms. I sometimes think we disproportionately spend on tanks, ships and guns when we should be better protecting on cyber. And I think not only America but, frankly, our FiveEye partners, NATO, other, because there are international implications of this attack as well. We need to be very, very clear with an affirmative cyber doctrine that says you do this kind of broad-based, indiscriminate attack, you will -- you will bear the consequences.

We don't have those kind of -- those norms out there. We knew back in the 20th century when there were -- you crossed a line militarily, we'll strike back. There was mutually assured destruction with nuclear weapons. This is not the level of an attack that, for example, that Russia took on Ukraine where they were literally trying to shut down systems. But this is in that gray area between espionage and an attack. And I think the only way we're going to be able to counter it is not only better cyber hygiene, better protocols on how information must be shared if you are attacked, and then making very clear to our adversaries that if you take this kind of action, we and others will strike back.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do you respond to those who say this is exactly the kind of thing America does all the time? We attack and we -- we -- we conduct espionage on foreign governments and foreign systems. We do hacks.

WARNER: The level of indiscriminate attack launch, as Secretary of State Pompeo said, by potentially a Russian spy agency, this is as broad and as deep as anything we've ever seen. And the idea that that should go unanswered would be very bad American policy and, frankly, simply invite Russians or others to continue these kind of malicious activities.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Before I let you go, is this COVID relief deal going to come together today and is it something you can live with?

WARNER: Well, let's -- let's put it like this. I was with Senator Schumer last night in his office until about 11:00. I was glad to see that Senator Toomey accepted Senator Schumer's offer on a compromise. We will preclude three of these facilities from being set up again without congressional approval, what was already the law. We did not think tying the hands of a future Fed or Treasury made any sense. And the great news is, Congress is not going to be the Grinch. We're going to get this package done. And I'm very proud that in many ways this package only came about, George, because a bipartisan group of senators spent a month working hard, showing the American people that we can actually do things when we have such an amazing need.

So folks who are going to run out of unemployment the day after Christmas, or potentially get kicked out of their apartment, or those long lines at the food banks, help is on the way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Warner, thanks for your time this morning.

WARNER: Thank you, George.

PRESIDENT-ELECT JOSEPH R. BIDEN: I nominate Governor Jennifer Granholm. Throughout her career, she's worked with states, cities, business and labor to promote a clean energy future and new jobs, new industry, cleaner and more affordable energy. Now I am asking her to bring that vision and faith in America to the Department of Energy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President-elect Biden yesterday announcing his pick for energy secretary, the former governor of Michigan, Jennifer Granholm. Governor Granholm joins us now.

Governor, thanks for joining us this morning.

I want to get to a lot about your mission at Energy, but begin with this Solar hack breach, the Solar Winds breach. The Energy Department has been compromised. We know that.

Have you been briefed yet on the scope of the breach? And what will it mean for you and your team as you take control of the department?

JENNIFER GRANHOLM, BIDEN ENERGY SECRETARY NOMINEE AND FORMER MICHIGAN GOV.: Yeah, I mean, I was nominated 16 hours ago, so I have not been briefed on the scope yet.

But I do know that we -- the administration, incoming administration, is taking this extremely seriously. Joe Biden has said that a day one priority is making sure that the country is safe from malicious cyberattacks.

And this goes beyond espionage. It is something that certainly the incoming administration is taking extremely seriously.

However, I would say, George, that we don't -- as Mark Warner just suggested, we don't know fully what happened, the extent of it. And, frankly, we don't know fully for sure who did it. So, the folks who are working around the clock, the civil servants, the investigators, the scientists who are doing the investigation, they have got to be able to come up with the specific answers, so we know what the response will be.

But Joe Biden, I know, will have a robust response, once we find out the perpetrator and the extent of it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the biggest concerns has to be the security and safety of our nuclear weapons stockpile. That is actually -- securing that is the primary job, in many ways, of the Energy Department.

GRANHOLM: That's correct.

The NNSA, the National Nuclear Security Administration, has a responsibility over that. That is a significant piece of what the Department of Energy does. Fortunately, there are serious experts inside of the department who are looking at this right now.

And, as in all things, we are certainly concerned about any secrets being compromised. We haven't gotten that information yet. But, believe me, Joe Biden will have a very significant response. And it may be a multinational response, depending on who is compromised.

If the United States is compromised, there may be other countries compromised as well. We cannot, as a globe, allow this kind of action to happen, certainly as it relates to the most sensitive materials that we have, including our nuclear stockpile.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you discussed this job with president-elect Biden, how did he describe the mission, what he wants you to do and why he chose you to do it?

GRANHOLM: I am so excited about this, George, because this -- combating climate change is such an economic opportunity for this country.

There's going to be trillions of dollars spent globally on combating climate change by countries around the world. And so, for us as a nation, we have to decide, are we going to get in the game economically? Every country is going to be buying solar panels, and they're going to be buying wind turbines, and they're going to be buying electric vehicles and the batteries, and they're going to upgrade their electric grids.

We could be producing that material, those products here in the United States, and stamping them made in America and exporting them around the country. We need to be the leader, rather than passive bystanders. Or, otherwise, we're going to allow other countries, like China and others who are fighting to be able to corner this market.

So, Joe Biden's focus has been, obviously, on climate change and taking advantage of the economic opportunity for our people to be able to build the products that help the America to lead.

And I will say one other thing. He's very focused as well on making sure that the benefits of fighting climate change, the jobs, are focused on the communities that have been hardest hit by environmental pollution, for example, or that are the poorest communities.

So, both environmental equity, the equity associated with energy opportunity, and creating jobs for Americans, that is going to be the mission of the Department of Energy, in addition to the great work that they already do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president-elect says he's going to rejoin the Paris climate agreement on day one, establish a -- quote -- "enforcement mechanism" to get to net zero emissions by 2050.

Is that a realistic goal? And what would the enforcement mechanism look like? What it would mean in our daily lives?

GRANHOLM: Well, what it means is, first of all, it is realistic. It is ambitious.

So, for example, yesterday, as part of our team, one of the people who was nominated was Deb Haaland, who is going to be the first Native American who is in the Cabinet, which is awesome.

The Department of Interior oversees a massive amount of public land. That public land could be used to make sure that we generate clean electricity by putting wind -- wind turbines, including offshore, as well as onshore, solar panels, et cetera, that those jobs and that electricity, there is going to have to be a significant sort of hair-on-fire effort inside the administration to get it in the ground to meet that goal.

And we want to make sure that we are acting in a way that allows us to be a leader across the planet. And so we're going to hold ourselves accountable.

And I will say this, too. As a governor, this was something I focused on as governor of Michigan and a lot of governors and mayors are focusing on how they can contribute to make sure that they meet the Paris Climate Accord.

So, we’re going to be working at the Department of Energy with the local and sub-national, as they call it units, the states and the cities, to help give them incentives -- little carrots, little sticks.

The EPA often is the place that people turn to for sticks. But the Department of Energy is going to be working with all of this -- the whole of government effort to make sure we combat climate change in a fair and equitable way, and create jobs in the process.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, many progressives like AOC say it doesn't go far enough. They want to reduce emissions faster and spend trillions more.

What's your message to them?

GRANHOLM: Well, clearly, the Green New Deal was an important framework for what Joe Biden has put on tap.

I mean, really, this is the most robust climate change plan ever. And so -- and the fact that he put together this team of people and that it's going to be an effort that runs through government -- for example, Pete Buttigieg was nominated this past week.

Transportation is going to be a huge component of this and the input from folks across the political spectrum has made this plan the robust plan that it is. If we're going to put charging stations across the country so that people can drive electric vehicles from San Francisco to New York and be able to stop everywhere in between, we want to make sure that our administration is creating that opportunity and those jobs.

So, there's been wonderful input on the part of AOC and Bernie Sanders, but also the business community. I mean, we have an all-in strategy and we're really excited to implement.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Granholm, thanks for your time this morning.

GRANHOLM: You bet.