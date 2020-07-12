'This Week' Transcript 7-12-20: Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Rep. Adam Schiff

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 12, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: And we are joined now by Admiral Brett Giroir from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Admiral, thank you for joining us again this morning.

You know, the president also said this week that we're in a good place with the virus. But the U.S. has set a single-day record for new cases seven out of the last 12 days, and the death toll is rising.

Can you say we're in a good place?

ADM. BRETT GIROIR, U.S. ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: So, thank you for having me on, George.

We are all very concerned about what the virus is doing right now. We are in a much better place than we were in April because of a lot of things. The testing could allow us to identify a hot spot.

We have surge team, CDC teams, response teams all going to places. We're in a much better place for our PPE across the board. We have new -- new treatments.

So, look, we are all very concerned about the rise in cases, no doubt about that. And that's why we're meeting regularly. We're surging in assistance. But we are in a much better place.

This -- this is not out of control, but it requires a lot of effort. And everybody's going to have to do their part. And you know what you're going to ask me. And that is, you really got to stop the bars. You have got to decrease restaurant capacity. You have got to physically distance.

We have to have people wearing a mask in public. It's absolutely essential. And you have got to use good hand hygiene.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, let's talk about that mask mandate.

We saw the president wear that mask in public for the first time. You're seeing more governors come out and say, you must wear masks in our state. The governor of Louisiana did that yesterday.

Is it time for a national mandate?

GIROIR: So, you know, I'm not the person who can say who could nationally mandate things.

But let me tell you, it's very important that, unless you're in a state that is really cold and the percent positives are very low and the cases are decreasing, it is really essential to wear a mask in public.

We know that this will decrease your spread of particles to other people. It probably doesn't protect you so much, but it protects everyone around you. And the more data we get about potentially some aerosol spread, particularly in very closed spaces with poor ventilation, it's really essential to wear masks.

And for this to work, we have to have like 90 percent of people wearing a mask in public in the hot spot areas. If we don't have that, we will not get control of the virus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president said a couple weeks back that wearing a mask is a double-edged sword. He suggested there could be some harm from wearing masks as well. Is there any downside to wearing a mask?

GIROIR: To the data we have right now, there's no downside to wearing a mask. I'm a pediatric ICU physician. I wore a mask 10 hours a day for many, many years, so we don't believe there's downside to it.

Now, there are a very selected people who feel uncomfortable with it. But again, you don't have to wear it 24/7, it's really when you're not around your -- within your home, when you're out in a public space and you can't physically distance.

If you're outside taking a walk and you're not close to someone, you don't need to wear a mask, so there is no medical reason, except for maybe one in a million, that people can't wear a mask according to the guidelines we have.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're in charge of testing for the task force. An average of about 650,000 people a day were tested over the last week, that's far below 1.7 million a day it would take to mitigate this virus. So -- and we've seen those long lines in the hardest-hit states this week, 13 hours in Phoenix. Why are we still seeing bottlenecks like this so deep into the crisis?

GIROIR: Well, there are about five questions in there. We're now -- we have days that we test over 800,000 people, and I would predict in the next couple of weeks we're going to hit over a million people, particularly with pooling. The types of test are getting better. We're having many, many point of care.

And, you know, just because someone says we need 1.7 million tests a day, doesn't mean that that's true. We think we have enough tests today to identify where the hot spots are. We know that very clearly, because when the percent positive goes up we know that's a hotspot and we need to jump on that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right, but in those hot spots we're seeing those long lines.

GIROIR: Well, yes and no. In some places we are, in some places we aren't.

In Phoenix, for example, where everyone talks about it, we have 44 federal sites that are there that can be used in addition to those long lines. We are surging testing there at the request of the governor.

And we really have to work with some of the local partners. If you say anybody who just wants a test who wakes up and has it, do not have any appointment schedule or any hourly schedule, they're going to be lines.

We want to support them with logistics, that's why we've sent teams out to 10 localities last week, nine more this week, and we have CDC personnel in every town.

I'm talking to people on a regular basis multiple times a day. But our testing is up. You're going to see a lot more improvements in testing with point of care and pooling over the next week or so. We expect turnaround times to go down as we lessen the burden of nursing homes, because we have alternate strategies for them to get tested.

So, again, we need to have as many tests as possible. We have enough right now to identify where the hot spots are. But once you identify it, you've got to do something. And the do something are the measures we just talked about -- wear a face mask, physically distance, wash your hands, et cetera.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, that's what I want to get to next, because in those hotspots now are places that reopened early. I want to show a graph from The New York Times showing the astronomical increase in places like Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, Texas, and Georgia since they reopened. You mentioned masks, you mentioned physical distancing, but is it time to consider more stringent lockdowns in those states?

GIROIR: You know, everything should be on the table. What we model are the most important interactions, are closing bars. If you're in a red state, I mean like a red state -- red meaning you have a lot of transmission, closing bars is an important thing, limiting the capacity of restaurants is an important thing, these are two measures that really do need to be done. They really do need to be done.

Mask wearing in public. In order for us to reverse this problem, we need about 90 percent of people in those really hot areas to wear masks when they're in public.

Now, let me just we, we're not out of this at all. We're all very concerned. But we have seen this week the leveling of what we call the percent positive. That's our sort of first indicator that if that levels we're going to start seeing emergency rooms drop, hospitalizations drop. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but I'm saying the measures that we have right now indicate that we're in -- we have a lot of cases right now, but the measures we're doing may be putting the lid on that.

Hospitalizations, very concerning -- yeah.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But I was just going to say, those positivity levels in the hot states are leveling off at a very high level, a significantly high level. That means we're likely to see the death rate increase even more over the next few weeks, doesn't it?

GIROIR: So, look, that's a leading indicator. We expect hospitalizations to continue to go up. What I mean a leading indicator, that's the first thing you see. And when it levels off, it's got to level off before it goes down.

We do expect, and are planning for, and are surging people and everything else, but we do expect hospitalizations to go up. At the peak in April, we’re about 85,000. Right, now, we’re at 63,000. But we do expect those to go up.

And unfortunately, even though the mortality rate, your chances of dying if you get COVID are way reduce than they were before because we know how to care for you better, we have remdesivir, we have steroids, even though the death rate if you get it is going down, your chances of surviving are much better, we do expect deaths to go up. If you have more cases, more hospitalizations, we do expect to see that over the next two or three weeks before this turns around. It's starting to turn now, but we won't reap the benefits for that a few weeks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Everyone wants to see kids back in school in the fall, but the big question out there right now is how to do it safely. President said this week that he thinks the CDC guidelines are too tough and too expensive.

Do you share that concern?

GIROIR: I think the CDC guidelines are really right on target and we all, you know, they are, quote, CDC guidelines, but we all work on it together, all the docs on the task force, the interagency, and we feel they're pretty strong.

I want to emphasize, I’m a pediatrician. We have to do this safely but kids not being in school risk their social and emotional health, risk many people with nutrition, the recognition of child abuse, child sexual abuse, it's really important to get kids physically back in school.

But we do have to do that safely. And the first thing we need to do is we need to get the virus under control. When we get the virus more under control, then we can really think about how we put children back in the classroom.

We know from other countries that particularly young children do not seem to spread the virus. We know they don't get sick. So, we're learning a lot from looking at Sweden, and Finland and Japan, about how to do this safely.

So, it is -- it is a health reason to get them back in school, but it's got to be done carefully. The CDC guidelines are good. And the guidelines aren’t changing this week. These are more guidelines that are amenable to school districts actually implementing them.

School -- the CDC guidelines tend to be a little bit academic and long, these are going to be much more concise so people can really follow them and understand them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, I was struck by something William Haseltine, a biomedical executive, former professor at Harvard Medical School, said this week, and I want to put on the screen.

All people who study these viruses think that the summer is the quiet time. Think about that. If this is the quiet time, I hate to think what winter is going to be like this year.

Should we be braced for a stronger second wave, and what can we do now to soften the blow?

GIROIR: So, we had no data to suggest that this would go away. And we know 90 percent of our population is still at risk for the coronavirus. So, we were hopeful that it would diminish in the summer, but we didn’t count on it.

And yes, there's possibility it could be worse in the fall and we are all continuing to increase everything we do.

I do think in the fall, we're going to need tens of millions of more tests a month and we're planning for that, because we have a lot of respiratory viruses like flu circulating. Very critical that people their flu vaccines because we don’t want flu circulating with COVID. And, yes, there are some data that you can get both at the same time. And that's not really good.

We're continuing to work with our commercial partners. The commercial labs have done a great job. They’ve done over half the testing in this country. They’re working on strategies with us around polling.

And, finally, we're doubling down on protecting the nursing homes. You’ll see a lot of actions in the next couple of weeks of getting point of care testing into the nursing homes at risk that will decrease the burden on the commercial labs but also give people turnaround times of 15 minutes so we can control that.

So, it is all hands on deck. It's been all hands on deck since the middle of March. Unfortunately, it’s still hands on deck during the summer, but we are preparing for the fall.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Admiral, thanks very much for your time this morning and thank you for being so straight with us this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff.

Chairman Schiff, thank you for joining us this morning.

Stone was convicted in part for false statements he made to your committee. What's your response to the president?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): I think anyone who cares about the rule of law in this country is nauseated by the fact that the president has commuted the sentence of someone who willfully lied to Congress, covered up for the president, intimidated witnesses, obstructed the investigation.

It shouldn't matter whether you're a Democrat or Republican. This should be offensive to you if you care about the rule of law and you care about justice.

And let’s remember, George, that Roger Stone was the intermediary, he was the link between Donald Trump and Trump campaign and Russian intelligence, the same Russian intelligence unit that hacked Donald Trump's opponent’s emails. He was the link with their cutout WikiLeaks as well, to which they published these.

Donald Trump was desperate to get his hands on these e-mails. He urged the Russians to hack Hillary's e-mails. He touted them when they did, over a hundred times in the campaign trail.

He thought they were central to his victory, and this -- this effort to get and use foreign assistance is what Roger Stone had information on and he lied to cover up and protect the president.

And the president through this commutation is basically saying, if you lie for me, if you cover up for me, if you have my back, then I will make sure that you get a get-out-of-jail-free card. Other Americans, different standards. Friends of the president’s, accomplices of this president, they get off scot-free.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What if anything, though -- if anything, though, can you do about it? I know Speaker Pelosi has said the House will move legislation to ensure that no president can pardon or commute the sentence of someone who’s trying to shield the person. But even if the House passes it, it’s not going in the Senate, anywhere in the Senate right now.

And wouldn't it likely be found unconstitutional if it became law?

SCHIFF: Well, there are things that we can do to discourage the abuse of the pardon power, the commutation power, I introduced a bill months ago, for example, that would say if the president pardons someone in which they're a witness, subject, or target, the complete investigative files on that case will be provided to Congress, so that Congress can evaluate whether this is yet another act of obstruction of justice. So, that we can do.

But you point out a very important problem, George, which is responsible in part for the commutation of this sentence and that is Republicans won't stand up for the rule of law, won't stand up for the independence of the Justice Department. It shouldn’t matter, but this was a Republican-led investigation that Roger Stone lied to, the committee was then chaired by a Republican.

And here you have no more than a couple of Republicans willing to say a single word about someone who came before Congress and lied to them, intimidated witnesses and obstructed them. And why? Because he did it to cover for a president of their party.

This is distinction between now and Watergate. The Republicans at that time would not have stood for this, and Nixon understood that. But Donald Trump understands that he has these Republicans cowed, they won't stand up to him, they won't defend the rule of law.

And that means we will have to wait until next year to pass this legislation to discourage further abuses of the pardon or commutation powers.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Of course, the other possible remedy is impeachment. I want to actually bring up a quote from James Madison, 1778, constitutional convention, talking about the president's pardon power.

He said: If the president be connected in any suspicious manner with any person and there be grounds to believe he will shelter him, the House of Representatives can impeach him. They can remove him if found guilty.

Now, you said (ph) the same issue, the Republicans now being opposed to impeachment.

But is this an impeachable offense?

SCHIFF: It's an impeachable offense if you abuse the pardon power to protect yourself from criminal liability. But again, George, if the Republicans won't say a word, of course, they're not going to vote to impeach and convict.

We already presented a case with overwhelming evidence and they refused to convict them. And, indeed, of course, during that impeachment, we warned that if they left him in office, knowing that he committed impeachable offenses, that the damage he could do between now and Election Day could be severe.

And here we are now, 130,000 Americans dead, we had no idea just how bad the damage would be. But nonetheless we knew the damage would be grave.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your colleague Hakeem Jeffries said that president and Stone can still be indicted once Donald Trump leaves office.

Should Joe Biden ask his attorney general take that step if he indeed does become president?

SCHIFF: You know, that will be a decision I think that Joe Biden will have to make, considering the circumstances in the country at that time. I don't envy the difficulty of that decision.

But, you know, for example, if you just look at the campaign fraud scheme the president was involved, the Southern District of New York U.S. attorney's office indicted Michael Cohen for being directed and coordinated to commit this fraud scheme -- well, the individual number one who did the directing and coordinating was the president of the United States.

The Justice Department thought that Michael Cohen should go to jail for that, what's the argument not to have the person who did the directing and coordinating go to jail? But that will be a decision Joe Biden will have to make.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I do want to talk about this COVID crisis.

You're from Los Angeles, one of the hot spots right now in the country. And there's more talk about a possible 'nother stimulus package coming in the House later this month.

Are you confident you can get something done before the House goes on recess? And what more do we need to do to get this virus under control?

SCHIFF: We have to get something done.

We need to ramp up our testing and our tracing. We need the ability to treat those who get sick and to isolate those who carry the virus. And we need to help Americans who are really suffering and hanging on right now by a thin financial thread.

That is likely to get worse. Unemployment compensation, in terms of the federal extended benefits, are going to be cut off. The aid to businesses, small businesses, may be cut off, if the Republicans still refuse to act.

Now, will they continue, in the face of such misery and disease and death, refuse to act? I certainly hope not. I think they will be compelled to.

But I think they're going to do far too little, given the economic circumstances and given this dire health threat to the American people. So, I'm desperately concerned, as concerned as you hear from the health experts.

I'm concerned that the Republicans in Congress will not rise to the challenge of this virus, and we will have more economic suffering and more death than -- than necessary.

It didn't have to be this way. But both the combination of the president's incompetent response and the Republican unwillingness to step up to the plate and provide the resources for a fulsome answer to that virus has left us where we are.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Chairman Schiff, thanks very much for your time this morning.