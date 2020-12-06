'This Week' Transcript 12-6-20: HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Sen. Dick Durbin, Sen. Mike Braun, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger This is a rush transcript of "This Week" airing Sunday, December 6.

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 6, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Rachel Scott, thanks very much.

Let’s bring in Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar right now. Secretary Azar, thank you for joining us this morning. I see that sign behind you. It says wear a mask. Should President Trump be saying what Joe Biden was saying this week, every American should wear a mask right now?

ALEX AZAR, HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: George, we’ve been saying since the middle of April when we did the reopening the American economy. Wear your face coverings, wash your hands, watch your distance, wear your face cover when you can’t wear a mask.

I’ve got behind me the message to wear a mask. President’s called it patriotic to wear a mask. I think we’re -- everyone's together on this. The data supports this.

If you’re a meter apart and both of you are wearing a mask, you can reduce viral transmission by over 70 percent, protecting you and the other person.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We heard Dr. Redfield say this week we're heading for what could be the worst public health crisis in American history. Some forecasts show more than 500,000 deaths by late spring. What should Americans be braced for?

AZAR: George, we're quite concerned about where the disease is spreading as well as the Thanksgiving spread of disease, and we're worried about people and the behaviors coming up with Christmas.

We want to make sure everyone's loved ones are there next Christmas, especially when we have so much hope of vaccines. So we're on a forward footing, George.

We have complete visibility into our hospital capacity. We're making sure they've got supplies and staffing, regulatory flexibility to keep the highest equity (ph) patients in the hospitals, let others be serviced at home. And we want to make sure the therapeutics we've got are being used by doctors most effectively to keep people out of the hospital so we increase our capacity.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're seeing some new stay-at-home orders taking hold in the state of California right now. Should other states and localities be following that lead?

AZAR: So George, what we say is that all of our interventions need to be science- and evidence-based and what do we know? We know that flying on an airplane, we know going to work, we know universities, K through 12 schools, these aren't majorer vectors of disease transmission. We're seeing it spread from multi-household gatherings, overcrowded indoor restaurants and bars. These are the settings where interventions need to take place because we’ve got to build public support.

People are tired here and in Europe. They're walking away from these interventions because they're fatigued by it, and that's why the core message is wear that face covering and keep social distance. That's what's going to get us most through this, and the reason is we have these vaccines coming, and so there's so much hope ahead, and we just want to make sure everyone gets the benefit of it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You talked about overcrowded restaurants and bars. There are reports now that the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, the White House, President Trump all having these huge holiday parties, up to 900 people.

AZAR: Well, George, our advice remains the same in any context, which is wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings when you can’t watch your distance, and be careful of those indoor settings.

So my advice to anyone in any setting that's indoors is keep your guard up. Don't let your guard down. Just because you know people is not a reason to take that mask down. Be careful.

The best thing is distance, and so certainly limiting the number of people at gatherings also can be important.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Have you advised the White House of that and the secretary of state?

AZAR: George, our advice is the same for every setting, which is maintain social distance and when you can’t wear face coverings. The data’s clear.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We know the FDA is meeting -- the advisory committee is meeting on the FDA to talk about the vaccine. Any reason to believe that the vaccine will not receive emergency use approval?

AZAR: Well, George, I'm very clear. I'm going to defer to the FDA career scientists on this, I’m going to protect the independence and integrity of that decision making.

I don’t know of any reason why the system is in anyway off track. If things are on track, the advisory committee goes well, I believe we could see FDA authorization within days, but it's going to go according to FDA’s gold standard processes, George. And I’m going to make sure it does.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I appreciate why you would stay out of that. How about going forward, if the approval does come? When should most Americans expect they're going to be able to get this vaccine?

AZAR: You know, George, it's going to be progressive. And so we’re going to focus on those most vulnerable and those most on the front lines of treating people with COVID with the initial 40 million doses in the next month, and then we're just going to progressively keep adding more and more people.

So be thinking in the February, March time frame that you are going to see more general vaccination and by the second quarter of next year, we'll have enough vaccine for every American that wants it. But more and more people are just going to keep progressively getting vaccinated week by week as the product rolls off the line, and as we hope to add, maybe AstraZeneca, maybe Janssen, J&J, additional vaccines in the January, February time frame, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about this next phase? Where do you come down on this? There seems to be some tension between having essential workers get the next traunch of the vaccine versus having the elderly who are most vulnerable to get it. Where do you come down on that?

AZAR: Well, you know, we haven’t had the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices give us their recommendations on that next traunch of people.

I'm very concerned about the vulnerable personally. I'm very concerned about the elderly. I'm very concerned about ethnic and racial minority groups that have suffered such a disproportionate impact in terms of the burden of this disease. But I want to get the best advice in here as possible before we make recommendations to our governors. And you know our governors make the call at the end of the day on whom they will prioritize.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Redfield also said this week that as a nation we were severely underprepared for the pandemic. As you approach the end of the Trump administration, any thoughts on what more could have been done, any regrets?

AZAR: So, George, this was a really unprecedented pandemic. We had done a lot to prepare for pandemic. Influenza -- I led those efforts in the Bush administration.

But this coronavirus brought many new dimensions. So, we've learned a lot about how to improve our testing system. We’ve created a next generation strategic stockpile.

We’ve created better data system, the one I mentioned earlier, to keep us complete visibility into our hospital systems for the first time ever, and we have Operation Warp Speed that's allowed us to bring therapeutics by the fall, vaccines within ten months of this pandemic hitting our shores.

So, we’ve been learning through this unprecedented -- unprecedented pandemic and just try to improve every step of the way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Azar, thanks very much for your time this morning.

AZAR: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Secretary Raffensperger, thank you for joining us this morning.

In addition to claiming victory, the president is pressuring the governor of your state to call a special session to the state legislature to try to overturn the results.

You're a conservative Republican. You wanted President Trump to win.

Can you explain why what he's saying and doing now is, in your view, wrong?

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R), GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE: Well, good morning, George.

The people of Georgia spoke in this election, and obviously, I’m a conservative Republican, disappointed in the results. But I said we'll count every legal vote and work hard to make sure that no illegal votes were counted and that's what we’ve been doing.

I don't believe that there's the will in the general assembly for a special session.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, you don't expect a special session to take place on Tuesday. I know there's a petition out there to try to call for it. I know the governor’s refused.

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, that's something that's not my -- that’s beyond my office's calling. That's with the governor and the general assembly, and I’m sure they'll have conversations.

But at the end of the day, what they're really trying to say is if they did, if they would be then nullifying the will of the people. If you look at how the election turned out here in Georgia, President Trump got 10 percent less votes in Cherokee County which is a rich red county in this election cycle. Whitfield County in northwest Georgia, less than 4.5 percent.

And so, really, at the end of the day, the voice of the people were spoken. I’m disappointed as a conservative Republican also.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Your office has investigated claims of fraud. What have they found?

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, we've never found systemic fraud, not enough to overturn the election. We have over 250 cases right now. We reached out to the governor and asked for additional manpower resources with GBI. It gives us additional reach so we can finish up these investigations quickly.

But right now, we don't see anything that would overturn the will of the people here in Georgia.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You had the hand audit. You had the machine recounts. The president is trying to make an issue now of what he calls signature verification. What's at play there?

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, I just read Governor Scott Walker said on Facebook that this upcoming election, we need to do signature match. Well, we always have been doing signature match. In fact, I strengthened signature match.

If you filled out a paper application and that came back with a signature, we matched it then, and then we went ahead when you send in your ballot, we matched again. I’m the first secretary of state to ever stand up an online portal for absentee ballot applications which connects us with photo ID.

And so, we’ve strengthened that. We’ve also done training with our election officials through the GBI signature match learning the techniques that they use to verify signatures. So, we've strengthened signature match in Georgia, and we'll continue to do that and follow the law.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve got two runoff elections coming up in early January for Senate in Georgia. Both those incumbent -- both those Republican candidates have called for you to be removed from office.

Do you still support their candidacy?

RAFFENSPERGER: Absolutely. I’m a Republican. I vote for Republicans. So I wish them well.

The job of the Republican Party is to raise money and turn out the vote. My job as secretary of state is make sure we have honest and fair elections. It's as simple as that, and I think in my office, integrity matters.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think there's any -- because of all these questions in the election, do you think it might make it more difficult for Republican candidates to prevail in January?

RAFFENSPERGER: Well, it makes it -- these distractions, this disunity, it does make it more difficult, and so the candidates out there are running hard. And I understand there will be debates today, and I wish them well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: On Thanksgiving, President Trump called you an enemy of the people. What kind of threats have you and your family received since then?

RAFFENSPERGER: We’ve had death threats. My wife has had sexualized texts and things like that, and now they've actually gone after people, been following, you know, some of -- you know, young poll workers and election workers in Gwinnett County and also our folks at one of our offices.

And so, you're seeing just irrational, angry behavior. It's unpatriotic. People shouldn't be doing that.

You know, we had an election. Like I said, I wish my guy would have won. And it looks like he's not. And it looks like he doesn't have enough votes to prevail.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your message to Republicans who refuse to accept the election results?

RAFFENSPERGER: It's one of those situations when you're in an 80 percent Trump county, you just don't understand. But there are other counties that feel exactly the opposite. And at the end of the day we, as Republicans, didn't turn out enough voters. Our office, as secretary of state, is really just to look at what those vote totals were, and we report the results. And that's why it gets back to the state party didn't do their job, didn't raise enough money and didn't turn out enough people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But there's no doubt in your mind President Trump lost the state of Georgia, lost the election?

RAFFENSPERGER: Yes. Sad, but -- sad, but true. I wish he would have won. I'm a conservative Republican and I'm disappointed but those are the results.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Raffensperger, thanks for your time this morning.

RAFFENSPERGER: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we are joined now by Senator Mike Braun, Republican from Indiana.

Senator Braun, thank you for joining us this morning. Joe Biden's victory has now been certified.

BRAUN: Thanks for having me on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I'm glad to have you. As I said, Joe Biden's victory has now been certified in states totaling 279 electoral votes. So do you now accept that he's president-elect?

SEN MIKE BRAUN, (R) INDIANA AND BUDGET COMMITTEE MEMBER: Well, we've got a process that I think we've been going through since the election, and it's going to play itself out. I think that we've got a threshold coming on December 14th that -- when the electoral college meets.

I think, George, what is at play is, when you look at what was talked about earlier with the secretary of state in Georgia, I think when you talk -- reflexively dismiss that maybe nothing has happened at all, versus the other side of the spectrum, systemic fraud, widespread, it's a wide gulf.

And I think that, for places like Indiana, where I built my business, here in my hometown here today, when I was trying to help weigh in on these Georgia races from right after the election, nobody wanted to talk about even the Georgia races that are still pivotal. They wanted to come back, were uncertain about what happened in the election.

So whether we dismiss it reflexively, whether we would find widespread fraud, there's a wide gulf in between. And I think that, when you just say that there's nothing there, you're going to have half of the country uncertain about what just happened and disgruntled going into the future.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, sir, I think it's pretty hard to argue that it's been reflexively dismissed. What you've had since the election is certification processes in every states. Those include audits and in many cases recounts. Those certifications have been done in many states led by Republican governors, like Arizona and Georgia.

There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forward by the president and his allies. Thirty-eight have been dismissed by judges. There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department, by the attorney general. And the attorney general came back and said there's no evidence of widespread fraud.

So the process has played out, hasn't it? And there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can't you accept the results?

BRAUN: I think it's easy to say it's played out because that might be the most convenient thing to say, but let's look at what the secretary of state did not mention in Georgia, you know, the video where, after a counting place closed, you see boxes of ballots coming out from underneath the table.

I know that's, kind of, a graphic example, but...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, I have to stop you right there. No, that -- it wasn't mentioned because it didn't show anything improper. He's spoken to that this week. They -- that was exactly the proper process for counting the ballots. There wasn't anything wrong shown in that video at all. So you're just throwing out a claim out there that...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: ... that doesn't prove what you're saying.

BRAUN: I think, unless you scrutinize something like that further -- or what about, like, say, Wisconsin, where...

STEPHANOPOULOS: It was scrutinized.

BRAUN: ... where there were a couple hundred thousand absentee ballots that got cast without a request for it.

All I can tell you is, if you don't at least give a perfunctory kind of investigation into it, whether it's December 14th and what happens beyond, you're going to have a good part of the country -- it's over 50 percent -- that view that something is amiss. And that's going to carry forward in terms of undermining a democracy.

I just don't think that if you say -- if you don't pursue it, overturn every stone, this is going to linger into the future. And it's going to be to the disadvantage of whoever is there trying to run the country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, I guess the question is, is it -- is the harm to democracy being done by those who propagate false claims?

In Wisconsin, judges have dismissed those claims as well after investigating it.

Here's what your colleague, Senator Mitt Romney had to say about this, this week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): For the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy here, and around the world, for that matter.

People watch America. If we can't have a free and fair election, how can they have it in other nations of the world?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Isn't the damage being done by those who continue to foster the doubts?

BRAUN: So, when you hear a statement like that, I think that that makes sense. That's the one extreme.

But, on the other hand, if you do not take -- and it's been surfacing more and more each day. If you do not take it seriously, the legislatures that are involved -- look at Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia. When you take the number of electoral votes associated with that roughly 40,000-vote popular margin, that's under half of what it was back in 2016.

So, all I'm telling you is, when you put two and two together, if we don't let the process play itself out, regardless of what you're talking about in terms of unifying the country, there are going to be many people that are unsettled with the fact that we don't take it to its full...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator, you just mentioned three states, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. There were audits in those three states. There were recounts in those three states.

Two of those states are led by Republican governors, who certified the election results, saying there's no reason to doubt them.

BRAUN: George, recounts are one thing, and we all know that they hardly ever change result of an election -- ballot integrity, a whole other issue.

And from the get-go, there was a dialogue on recounts, and people have certified all this stuff. That, to me, is dismissing some of the evidence, sworn testimony that's out there. And if you don't carry it to its conclusion, you're going to have uneasiness going into the future.

And that's...

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator...

BRAUN: ... point.

STEPHANOPOULOS: ... it has been carried to its conclusion.

That is all we have time for this morning. Thanks very much.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in now the number two Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin.

Senator Durbin, thank you for joining us this morning.

First, your reaction that, you know, this is -- Senator Braun is not alone among your colleagues, the Republican colleagues in the Senate and the House. They just refuse to accept the results of this election.

What do you make of it?

SEN. RICHARD DURBIN (D) ILLINOIS: George, I have very strong feelings about that.

I'm just going to say the following. Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as the next president of the United States on January 20. In the remaining days we're going to be in session in Washington, I hope we don't get embroiled in that debate further.

I want us to focus on what we're trying to achieve with this COVID relief package. This is our last chance before Christmas and the end of the year to bring relief to families across America in the midst of a public health crisis. It's time to put the partisan labels aside.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, look, I appreciate that. I want to ask you about that.

But if your colleagues simply can't even accept the results of the election, how can you expect good-faith efforts in other areas?

DURBIN: I will tell you why I expect it, because there are 10 United States senators -- and I am honored to be one of them -- who have been meeting hour after hour after hour, day after day, conference calls and the like, putting together a package, with a like number of members of the House, that really is a positive step forward.

It really is the best of the United States Congress, in a moment when we ought to be showing the best, to respond to this crisis that we face. I want to focus on that, on a bipartisan effort. I know there are plenty of things that divide us.

Let's bring us together as a nation and as a Congress to get this job done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The package that's being worked on is about $900 billion right now. Do you expect it to get passed this week?

DURBIN: Well, my -- my prayers will be answered if it does.

But we have got a few remaining issues. I think we can work them out. And, if we can and bring this forward, I just hope that Senator McConnell will let us bring this matter to the floor as quickly as possible. We have a lot of work to do and just a few days to do it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Any doubt that he will?

DURBIN: I don't know the answer to that yet. He's expressed some interest, positive feeling toward the effort. I hope he feels that way when he gets a chance to read it in detail.

But there are five Republican senators who have been working night and day, five Democratic senators as well. And it really is a superhuman effort on our part to get this together in time to help the American people as quickly as possible.

Think of the millions of people who are going to lose -- 12 million will lose their unemployment insurance the day after Christmas. Think of the businesses that are trying to decide now, in heartbreaking moments, whether or not they can continue.

Think about the vaccination logistics that we serve with money in this bill. We want to make sure that this vaccine is on the road and vaccinating people all across America as quickly as possible.

These are really life-and-death issues. We ought to address those quickly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The compromise has now include new direct stimulus checks and that’s caused Bernie Sanders and other progressives to oppose the compromise, calling it, quote, wrong morally and wrong economically.

What do you say to your colleague Sanders?

DURBIN: We had a limit given to us of $900 billion. You mentioned, 908, it's in that range, $908 billion for the next three or four months.

The program that you talked about, the $1,200 check, it cost we believe nationally $300 billion to give you an idea. The Democrats have always wanted a larger number, but we were told we couldn't get anything through the Republicans except this $900 billion level.

So we worked to that number. If there is more money available, certainly, I would want to see more help to the families across America.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump was supporting bigger bills earlier in the process before the election. Was it a mistake not to accept that then?

DURBIN: Well, you know, it was different. If you listened to the Republican explanation of it now, they say many things that were promised by the president were before the election, and now, we're in the sub reality after the election.

Whatever the political reasoning, put it behind us. Whether it's good for Democrats or Republicans, we all want to be in this together.

The American people would be heartened this holiday season after what we’ve been through in the year 2020 to see that kind of bipartisan effort coming out of Congress.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If you pass this bill now, might it make it more difficult to pass broader relief once President-elect Joe Biden takes office?

DURBIN: I don't think it will make it more difficult at all. We finish with these in three months or four months, we're going to be into the vaccinations and we’ll have I hope a much better view of where we're going with this national pandemic. But we may need more. We may need more money, for example, for the logistics of the vaccine to get it out and administered across the United States.

I think the American people will respond and Congress will follow and come up with a bipartisan response that's needed for this nation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, is that will happen, could depend on what happens in the Georgia Senate runoffs. What will it mean for the Biden agenda if the GOP wins those runoffs, worried that his administration will be handicapped out of the box?

DURBIN: Well, it's going to be an interesting thing. The Senate would be 52-48, Republican has to be one that is dedicated to working with the new president. I hope they will. I’m hopeful they will, but I can't say for certain that they will.

There have been so many political divisions.

But I think if Joe Biden succeeds, and I want him to, America will succeed.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Durbin, thanks for your time this morning.

DURBIN: Thanks, George.