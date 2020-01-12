'This Week' Transcript 1-12-20: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday,January 12, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning, and welcome to "This Week."

It's been packed with big news, so let's get right to our exclusive headliner, the speaker of the House. Nancy Pelosi.

Madam Speaker, welcome.

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Good morning.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to begin with impeachment.

You told your colleagues on Friday to be prepared to send the impeachment articles to the Senate this week. So, will it happen this week? And have you settled on House managers for the trial?

PELOSI: Well, what I did say is, I would be consulting with my members this week, on Tuesday morning, at our regular caucus meeting, that we would vote to send them over, and we will determine in our meeting when we send them over.

But it -- we have never -- I have always said I would send them over. So there shouldn't be any mystery to that.

What we did want, though, and we think we accomplished in the past few weeks, is that we wanted the public to see the need for witnesses, witnesses with firsthand knowledge of what happened, documentation which the president has prevented from coming to the Congress as we review this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, as you know, Leader McConnell didn't budge on witnesses at all. He's not promising up front to have witnesses.

PELOSI: Well, he has -- he will -- I think that he will be accountable to the American people for that.

Over 70 percent of the American people think that the president should have those witnesses testify.

So, again, it is -- it's about a fair trial. They take an oath to take -- have a fair trial. And we think that would be with witnesses and documentation.

So, that dynamic has -- now the ball is in their court to either do that, or pay a price for not doing it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, one of the points that Senator McConnell has made is that they're just following -- that he's going to follow the Clinton model, that you have a couple of weeks of presentations by each side, and then you have a vote on witnesses.

It was a 100-0 vote for that procedure back in 1998-1999. So why isn't it fair now?

PELOSI: It isn't the same thing.

There are at least six reasons, and I could take the whole program going on how it is different from that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's the biggest one?

PELOSI: But the biggest one is that the witnesses were all deposed.

Those witnesses that eventually came were all deposed. The president has not allowed the witnesses to be deposed for the House or for the Senate yet.

So the evidence was there. It was just a question of bringing it more to the forefront. So, that -- it's a very major difference. You can depose the witnesses or you can't.

But the fact is, is one of the things that I think is really important, what I think people should be very aware of, very unusually, the leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has signed on to a resolution to dismiss the case, to dismiss the case.

That, in his view, may be good...

STEPHANOPOULOS: But he's committed to having the presentations first now.

PELOSI: I'm telling you that he signed on, on Thursday to a resolution to dismiss the case.

The dismiss -- dismissing is a cover-up. Dismissing is a cover-up. If they want to go that route, again, the senators who are thinking now about voting for witnesses or not, they will have to be accountable for not having a fair trial.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You made the point that the president has blocked the witnesses. And that's true.

But some of your critics have said that the House could have done a lot more to exhaust the alternatives, to go through the entire process in the courts, and get -- to see if they would rule on witnesses.

One of those critics is a very important figure in the Senate, Senator Susan Collins.

Here's what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R-ME): The House chose not to go to court to enforce its subpoenas. So, there are gaps in what the House has sent us. I don't understand the House's decision on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: That isn't even true, we are in court on the witnesses. It could take a very long time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you pulled back the subpoena on John Bolton.

PELOSI: Well, we -- but on the other witnesses we have been in court. And we haven't eliminated the possibility of ever subpoenaing and going forward with Bolton, but he has said in this two weeks' period, there was another piece of progress that we made, that he would -- he would respond to a subpoena from the United States Senate.

But the fact is is that the president of the United States, again, quite different from President Clinton. President Clinton allowed witnesses to come forward. President Trump has prevented that from happening.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why not wait for the courts to rule?

PELOSI: Well, because it'll be -- how long do the courts take? We had -- we have confidence in our case that it's impeachable and this president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell; however, that could stay come to bear. But we're confident in the impeachment. And we think there's enough testimony to remove him from office.

However, we want the American people to see the truth, and why are they afraid of the truth?

STEPHANOPOULOS: So if the Senate does not subpoena John Bolton and other witnesses, will the House move to subpoena them?

PELOSI: Well, it's not excluded, it's not excluded, but we'll see what they do. But we do think that there's enough evidence to remove the president from office.

But we've done our job. We've defended the constitution of the United States. We would hope that the Senate would do that as well.

This is about -- in your introduction, you talked about the War Powers Act and this -- it's a constitutional challenge, and we feel very proud of the courage of our members to vote to impeach the president. There's nothing that the Senate can do that can ever erase that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Any second thoughts about holding on for three weeks?

PELOSI: No, no, no. We feel that it -- it's a positive result in terms of additional emails and

un-redacted information that has come forward, that Bolton has said that he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate, other information that has come forward. And more importantly, raising the profile of the fact that we need to have witnesses and documentation, and if we don't that is a cover-up.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, just before we came on the air President Trump -- literally 30 seconds before we came on the air, President Trump sent out a tweet to me asking me to ask you a question. We're going to put it up on the screen right now. I'm not going to read the whole thing, but you see there right there, he calls you Crazy Nancy again, wants to justify Adam Schiff's comments during the House hearings. And he says, your hearings were unfair and biased.

And this draws on -- built on what he did on Friday night. I want to show him on Friday night on Fox News.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: She's obsessed with impeachment. She has done nothing. She's going down as one of the worst speakers in the history of our country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: Let me just say, it's Sunday morning, I'd like to talk about some more pleasant subjects than the erratic nature of this president of the United States, but he has to know that every knock from him is a boost. He's the president who said I should have impeached George Bush, because of the war in Iraq, and now he's saying I'm obsessed.

I held on this because, frankly, I said Donald Trump is not worth impeachment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You did say that.

PELOSI: He's not worth it, but when he crossed that line on Ukraine he violated the constitution in such a way that could not be ignored.

So again, I don't like to spend too much time on his crazy tweets, because everything he says is a projection. When he calls someone crazy he knows that he is. Everything he says you can just translate it back to who he is.

But again, it's Sunday morning. Let's be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another. Ten months we will have an election if we don't have him removed sooner.

But, again, he'll be impeached forever.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to talk about Iran, as well. I'm not sure it's a more pleasant subject, but I do want to talk about that.

PELOSI: Well, no, it's not unpleasant to talk about the constitution of the United States. This is what we take an oath to protect and defend. This is what this president has violated again and again. This is a president who has said Article II says I can do whatever I want. It does not.

This is a president -- a Constitution that Benjamin Franklin said is a republic if we can keep it. Not a monarchy. And Article II that says, well, I can do whatever I want, makes it a monarchy.

So, this is in -- a defiance of the valor of our Founders and what they established -- disloyal to his oath of office. And so -- you know, as I say, every knock from him is a boost. And everything he says about somebody else is a projection of his own weakness --

(CROSSTALK)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: You said he's violating the Constitution again and again. Do you think it’s possible that the House might have to file new articles of impeachment?

PELOSI: Well, let's just see what the Senate does. The ball will be in their court soon.

And as I say, we -- I think that the American people have been very fair about saying, yes, we do want to see witnesses. That wasn't part of the discussion three weeks ago. It is now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's move on to Iran right now. Several of your colleagues have taken issue with the administration's justification for taking out General Soleimani.

PELOSI: Uh-huh.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They said it was designed to stop an imminent attack and President Trump has said that Soleimani was planning attacks on four U.S. embassies.

I know you can’t talk specifically about intelligence --

PELOSI: That’s right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- you’ve received. But do you think the administration has been straight with the American people about the reasons for taking out General Soleimani?

PELOSI: I don't think the administration has been straight with the Congress of the United States.

The -- when I was informed with the confirmation that the United States had taken out Soleimani, who's a terrible person, let's not be confused and the motivations of Iran are bad. So, there's no question about that.

How -- again, with my intelligence background I’m fully aware of the danger of Soleimani. However, what we wanted to do is not escalate a war.

When they called and told me that secretary of defense and the chairman of joint chiefs confirmed that we were involved in this action, I said, well, you should have informed the Gang of Eight in advance of this, this leadership and the chairs of the Intelligence Committee and ranking members, House and Senate. We had to keep it close.

You had to keep it close? Well, we had to keep it close because we didn't want it to get out. What you're saying is you don't trust the Congress of the United States with sources, and methods and timing? We had to keep it close.

(CROSSTALK)

PELOSI: And that’s just not -- that's wrong. That is wrong.

And so, then, if you have seen, even Republicans have complained about the nature of their presentation at the classified briefing. They have to understand, Congress has the power to declare war. This is a War Powers Act. We passed legislation further defining that this week.

This is an important discussion. Forget -- I don’t say forget Donald Trump -- this is about all presidents and all Congresses as to the Constitution.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: It’s about having the support of the American people as the United States seeks military action. So, that’s what I’m asking you --

PELOSI: That’s the most important thing and there's no appetite in the public for war.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But is what the public's being told consistent with your -- what you're being told privately?

PELOSI: Well, I’m not absolutely sure what the public is being told because it changes every time you see something.

But it is -- this is nothing -- let me just say -- I want to say this, because it's Sunday morning. I just took a group, a bipartisan group in December to the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a very bloody battle, thousands and thousands of Americans killed in that war -- battle, and it was a decisive war in World War II, decisively battle in World War II. And it was remarkable, an ally effort to defeat the Germans there.

And this glorious ceremony in a couple of a few days, but also the closing ceremony, the king of Belgium, the duke of Luxembourg, the president of Germany, saying when you freed Belgium and Luxembourg, you freed Germans, too, in winning this war. It was beautiful.

But why I bring it up now in relationship to this is, at the end, one of our veterans -- and we were there really to see our veterans, thank our veterans, praise our veterans, embrace our veterans, as we have done at other anniversaries, one of the veterans spoke for the group, 90-some years old, beautiful, lovely, spoke beautifully about the sacrifice, the struggle. Spoke about the band of brothers, the allies, the effort, the challenges.

And at the end, he said, I don't know if this is appropriate to say but I’m going to say it anyway, I -- I urge all of you to pray for peace, for our veterans, for our men and women in uniform, for our children, for our future, for the world --

STEPHANOPOULOS: The question --

PELOSI: -- we have to move toward peace, not escalation of war.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The question is how we get there. We're seeing now demonstrations in the streets in Iran against the regime.

Do you support those protesters and would it be a good thing if they brought the regime down?

PELOSI: Well, the regime -- the protesters are -- are protesting, as I understand it, this brand of protesters, about the fact that that plane went down. And many students were on that plane. And these are largely students in the street.

I think the Iranians should have not had commercial flights going off when there was --

STEPHANOPOULOS: They're calling out the regime for lying. They're saying death to Khomeini as well.

PELOSI: Yes. Well, whatever it is.

But the fact is this, the -- there were protesters in the streets before against the regime. After the taking out of Soleimani, there were protesters in the streets, joined together, as you know, against us. That wasn't good. Taking down this plane is a terrible, terrible tragedy. And they should be held accountable for letting commercial flights go at a time that was so, so dangerous.

But there are different reasons why people are in the street. Of course we would love to see the aspirations of the people of Iran realized with a better situation there, but escalating the situation -- unless we've exhausted every other remedy --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Which we haven't?

PELOSI: Well, we don't know that. We don't know that. And if the first -- the first action to be taken on the threat of -- you know, there -- there are -- a lot of bad actors who are doing bad things and threatening bad things to us. We know that. Iran being one of them. And it being a -- it's proxies doing bad things to our interests throughout the world. But how do we deal with that in a way that calms rather than escalates?

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask you a question about the 2020 election and foreign policy again.

"Bloomberg" is reporting this Friday the possibility that there's an investigation now on whether or not the Russians are trying to help President Trump and hurt Joe Biden. Again, we see that right there, U.S. probes as Russia's targeting Biden in 2020 election meddling. The probe (ph) comes --

PELOSI: Oh, I see (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: As senior U.S. officials are warning that Russia's election interference in 2020 could be more brazen than in 2016 or the 2018 midterm election.

How worried are you about Russian interference in 2020? Are we doing all we can to prevent it?

PELOSI: No. And the president of the United States is in complete denial about Russia's role. As I have said in terms of this president, all roads lead to Putin. He has -- he said he's not going to accept the assessment of our own intelligence agents, that they are -- that they were very much involved in 2016 election. That 24/7 now they are still engaged. He's trying to blame it on Ukraine and this silliness that has been debunked again and again, but he and his folks still keep advancing it.

Everything that he has done, whether it's in Syria vis-a-vis the Turks, whether it's been in Ukraine in terms of withholding assistance as they try to fight the Russians, his denial about their role in our election then and now, all roads lead to Putin.

And sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell, too, what's he -- why is he an accomplice to all of that. He has resisted the sources --

STEPHANOPOULOS: What's your answer?

PELOSI: going in a manner commencement with the threat for state agencies, whichever they are in a state (ph), could be the secretary of state or whatever, to protect our infrastructure, our critical infrastructure, of elections. He says you shouldn't even call that critical infrastructure.

So it's all of a -- of a piece with them. And that's why it's really important for the facts to come forward, the witnesses to be heard, the documentation to be reviewed so that the American people can see, so that no other president in the future could ever think that it's OK to engage in the way that this president has, to undermine the Constitution, undermine our national security and doing so, as well as jeopardizing the integrity of our elections.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madame Speaker, thank you for your time this morning.

PELOSI: My pleasure. Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There you see demonstrations in Iran overnight, taking on the regime after the downing of that Ukrainian jet liner with so many Iranians on board, angry protests in the streets of Tehran. I want to talk now with the White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien. Mr. O'Brien, thank you for joining us this morning.

We've seen the president send out messages of encouragement to those protesters, warnings to the Iranian regime not to mess with them. Is the regime in trouble right now?

ROBERT O'BRIEN, NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I think the regime's having a very bad week. They shot down Ukrainian International Airline 752. And the president's condolences and sympathy goes out to the passengers, their families, and their friends and loved ones. The Iranians then denied shooting the aircraft down, then give a different story about the aircraft coming close to sensitive military installations, changed it again and said it was because of the United States.

This was a regime that's reeling from maximum pressure. They're reeling from their incompetence in this situation. And -- and the people of Iran are -- are just fed up with it. Moreover, they lost their top female athlete, Kimia Alizadeh, has just defected to the west. So this has not been a good week for the Iranian regime, that's for sure.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS CHIEF ANCHOR: What more can and will the United States do to support those protesters and does the United States basically now support a policy of regime change?

O'BRIEN: Well, look, it's never been our policy to change the regime in Iran, but the people of Iran are going to have, you know, hopefully have the ability at some point to elect their own government and to be governed by the leaders they choose. I mean we hope that around the world. But that's not our policy. And -- and we're going to support human rights.

The best thing we can do for the Iranian people and for -- for the world is to continue our maximum pressure campaign to insure that the Iranian regime never obtains a nuclear weapon, stops their terrorist activities in the region and cuts back on their ballistic missile program. We're going to keep doing that. We're going to work with our allies. And I think we're going to see some additional assistance on that front coming out of Europe that has not been forthcoming in the past. But I think you're going to see the Europeans getting onboard in the coming weeks as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We've got a new poll out this morning that show a majority of Americans are concerned about the administration's Iran policy, not convinced it's going to make the American people safer, the world safer as well.

And we've just, of course, spoke with Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress about the quality of the intelligence leading up to that strike on General Soleimani.

What the president has said about four embassies being targeted seems to be at odds with what a lot of Democrats and others heard in those briefings. So does the administration have an obligation to come out with -- with -- with better intelligence, better explanation with what happened so they can convince the American people get behind their policy?

O'BRIEN: Well, I think the American people are behind this president. He's shown incredible restraint in the face of provocation after provocation from Iran, the downing of drones, attacking the Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia, even with this latest missile attack. So he's shown he's -- he's modest in his -- his dealings with other countries. But when you threaten to kill or to maim Americans, that's something this president won't put up with. We had very good intelligence.

I would love to release the intelligence in light of this. This is kind of a Washington story, I believe. I'd love to release the intelligence. The reason we don't, George, is because that same intelligence, those same streams and channels are what allows us to protect Americans going forward. So rather than have a short-term political win, release the intelligence and say I told you so, we want to keep the American's safe -- people safe going forward.

So we're going to be circumspect. But everything the president has said is consistent with and his interpretation is very consistent with the intelligence which showed that Soleimani was plotting to kill Americans, soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines and our diplomats. And so, you know, we -- we --we feel -- we feel very good about it and we feel good about the explanation that's been given to Congress.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if -- but if -- but if -- if General Soleimani was targeting four embassies, why weren't those embassies alerted? Why weren't they evacuated?

O'BRIEN: Well, listen, we're not going to cut and run every time somebody threatens us. And I think you saw what happened in Baghdad, which was very different than Tehran 1979, very different than Benghazi.

When the Baghdad embassy was attacked, we moved a company of marines in on ospreys, we moved a platoon of -- of Army infantry in and we said this is not going to -- we're going to draw a line here. We are -- we are not going to have another Benghazi. We're not -- not going to have another Tehran embassy takeover where our diplomats are taken hostage. And -- so the president was decisive. I can tell you with respect to other embassies in the region, we've taken very reasonable security precautions there and it's something we monitor all the time.

But, look, these are -- you know, these are dangerous places and our diplomats and our military forces are out on the front lines of freedom and -- and representing us well and we did the very best we can to protect them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You mentioned Baghdad. Of course, as you know, the Iraqi parliament has voted to have U.S. troops leave Iraq. President Trump has said he's OK with that, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he won't even discuss it.

So what is the U.S. policy regarding American troops in Iraq right now.

O'BRIEN: Well, I think we all agree, Secretary Pompeo, the president, the whole -- the vice president, the whole national security team, we'd love to have American soldiers come back to the United States. The reason that U.S. soldiers were in Iraq was, number one, to -- to defend ourselves early on in the process. But -- but, later, has been to defeat ISIS.

When the president took over, ISIS had a caliphate the size of Great Britain, stretching across Iraq and Syrah. That caliphate, physical caliphate, has been defeated. That's why our folks were there.

Look, we're looking to -- to multilateralize the obligations there, bring our European allies in to take a bigger share of the -- of the burden in helping the Iraqi people defend themselves against ISIS and -- and other threats.

And -- and, look, in the long run, we'd like the Iraqi soldiers and -- and their military to defend their country and -- and allow our -- our men and women to come home. So I think it's fully consistent. The secretary's comments, the president's comments, are -- are consistent. Let's get the Iraqi's stood up so that we can bring our folks home. That would be great.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask you a question about Russian election interference. I showed Speaker Pelosi that "Bloomberg" article suggesting that U.S. officials are concerned that Russia is at it again, trying to hurt Joe Biden, interfere in our election in even more brazen way than in 2016. You also heard the speaker say that she believes that the president is in some way is complicit with this by repeating these conspiracy theories about Ukraine that are rooted in Russian propaganda.

So, has the president told Vladimir Putin to cut out this election interference in 2016, and will he continue to do that even if it appears the Russians are trying to hurt Joe Biden?

O’BRIEN: He’s absolutely told Putin to make sure that that doesn't happen.

And the idea that the president of the United States would collude with the Russians -- I mean, this is a partisan fantasy that's been -- the flames which have been fanned for three years now. There’s zero truth to it.

There are a bunch of countries that would like to interfere with our elections. There are (ph) the Chinese, you have (ph) the Iranians, the Russians. And trust me, most of them would like to see President Trump leave and have a more malleable leader coming after him, where they could go back to the -- the status quo before the president came in.

And so, we're concerned about it. Look, I don't want Russians, or Chinese, or Iranians or any others interfering with the Trump campaign, with the Biden campaign, with any campaign. And I think the president feels absolutely the same way.

And to suggest otherwise is unfair and frankly a bit dangerous. That’s the sort of thing that I think the Russians try to foment, you know, and others, is divisions in America. We need to stand together and put -- put that sort of language aside for sure.

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Setting aside -- Setting aside the word -- the use of the word "collusion", if the president is repeating conspiracy theories that are consistent with Russian propaganda, isn't that helping the Russian effort?

O’BRIEN: I -- you know, I -- I don't see that. We've been very clear on our position with respect to the Russians and that’s to stay out of our elections. We’ve been very clear with the Chinese and we’ve been very clear with the Iranians. And, look, I think all of our leaders in both parties should have that same approach.

But trying to use these things for some partisan -- sort of partisan advantage is really disappointing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. O'Brien, thanks for your time this morning.

O’BRIEN: Thanks for having me.