'This Week' Transcript 9-12-21: Dr. Vivek Murthy, Sen. Joe Manchin & Sen. Bernie Sanders

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning and welcome to This Week. A week where we remember the toll of those attacks that transformed our country 20 years ago. President Biden led the commemoration yesterday with ceremonies at Ground Zero, Shanksville --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are gathered today on hallowed ground.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- and the Pentagon. And the president returns to the White House this week to address what may be the greatest threat to our country since 9/11. For 18 months the COVID pandemic has consumed our country. And now even though 75 percent of American adults are vaccinated, it’s become a pandemic of the unvaccinated, with more than 100,000 cases a day for four weeks. Last week roughly a quarter million new cases reported among children, the highest total yet. But Biden’s plan to mandate vaccinations at work places across America is facing swift and severe resistance, drawing attacks and threats of legal action from at least 19 Republican governors.

We’re going to begin there this morning with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Dr. Murthy, thank you for joining us this morning. The president resisted issuing mandates for months --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you. The president resisted issuing mandates for months and the administration repeatedly explained that he lacked the legal authority for sweeping mandates. So what changed?

MURTHY: Well, George, so let’s talk about where we are and what the president announced. Fortunately, we have made a tremendous amount of progress over the last eight months. I want to remind people of this because it can get lost in the news about the Delta variant alone. But because we have 200 million people, George, with at least one shot of the vaccine, we are in a much better place than we otherwise would have been.

With that said, Delta is a tough foe. It’s thrown curveballs at us and we have to be prepared to respond. That is why the president announced an ambitious and a thoughtful (ph) plan that he announced earlier this past week, which is intended to help us get through the next phase of this Delta variant.

Now, to be clear, the requirements that he announced are not sweeping requirements for the entire nation. These are focused on areas where the federal government has legal authority to act. So 17 million healthcare workers who do -- who operate in institutions which work with Medicare and Medicaid will now be required to get vaccines. We also know that the workplace requirements he put in place for workplaces that have 100 plus workers, that those will affect about 80 million Americans.

Here’s finally what we know, George, we know that these kinds of requirements actually work to improve our vaccination rates. Tyson Foods, for example, which put in a vaccine requirement recently, saw that it’s vaccination rate went from 45 percent to more than 70 percent in a very short period of time. And they’re not even at their deadline yet.

So this is the next step, George, in a series of steps that have to be taken to help protect our country from COVID-19 and help us get through this pandemic.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve seen the opposition. I mentioned those 19 Republican governors. Here’s Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

GOV. RON DESANTIS, (R-FL): How could we get to the point (ph) in the country where you would want to have someone lose their job because of their choice about the vaccine or not? I just think that that’s fundamentally wrong.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How do you respond to that?

MURTHY: Well, George, first of all, we have to put this in context. They’re requirements that we put in workplaces and in schools every day to make sure that workplaces and schools are safe.

For example, George, when you and I went to grade school, we likely had requirements for vaccines that we had to fulfill in order to participate in the classroom. That was part of keeping the classroom safe. And I have worked for years in hospitals and we had requirements to get vaccinated so we can protect our patients from infection.

These are steps that we take every day that OSHA, the Occasional Safety and Health Administration, oversees. So this is not an unusual phenomenon.

What it is, is, I think, an appropriate response for us to recognize that if we want our economy to be back, if we want our schools to stay in session, we’ve got to take steps to make sure workplaces and learning environments are safe and these requirements will help do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But most legal -- several legal experts have said this isn’t novel use of the OSHA authority here. Are you confident it’s going to withstand a constitutional challenge?

MURTHY: Well, certainly, this wouldn’t have been put forward if the president’s administration didn’t believe that it was an appropriate, legal measure to take. And it’s -- I believe it is so based on the authority that Congress has actually given under the -- the OSHA Act, which, in fact, provides and -- and not just provides but, you know, tells the Department of Labor and the administration that they have a responsibility to ensure that the workplace is safe for workers. And that’s what this measure does.

If anything, we learned, George, over the last 18 months is that delta -- that the COVID variant -- the COVID virus is a dangerous virus and makes our workplaces and our schools far less safe than they should be. So this is an appropriate action, we believe, and it’s certainly, from a public health perspective, most importantly, will help keep workers safe. And that will ultimately help our economy as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ve seen calls from Senate candidates, like J.D. Vance out in Ohio, calling for mass civil disobedience. Are you concerned this might harden the opposition to vaccinations?

MURTHY: Well, George, here’s what I think we have to remember, and it’s especially important that we remember that on a day like today, the day after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this has been a long, difficult pandemic. I think that there has -- it has generated a lot of anger, a lot of fatigue, a lot of impatience, you know, among folks in the -- in the community over time, and it’s absolutely understandable.

But what we cannot allow, George, is for this pandemic to turn us on each other. Our enemy is the virus. It is not one another. And what we have to do is approach this next phase of the pandemic response, recognizing we’ve got to listen to each other before we rush to judgment and we’ve got to support one another in our decision making and during times of crisis.

9/11, George, reminded us that we have the capacity to do that, as difficult as times may seem right now. After 9/11, George, I remember, you know, that day very clearly and I remember people reaching out to strangers to support them. I remember people traveling across the country, George, to volunteer in New York City. That is the spirit of America that I know and love. We still have the capacity for that kind of approach and it’s what we’re called on to implement in a moment like this when we have to get through his very difficult pandemic.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president seems to be getting it from all sides. There’s also criticism from some who say he hasn’t gone far enough, like Dr. Leana Wen, who say the president should have gone even further and imposed restrictions on inner-state travel, saying a vaccination should be required for any kind of inner-state travel. Some are suggesting that we should find a way to mandate vaccines for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Your response?

MURTHY: Well, George, I think if you look at the substance of what the president announced, there’s a tremendous amount in there and a lot of very aggressive actions that will help us increase the number of people who are vaccinated, protect those who are sick and ultimately get us through this pandemic.

We will always be looking for more measures that we can take, George. And that’s as it should be. That -- that has been our commitment from the beginning. But I do think that this series of measures taken here present a strong step forward and they will ultimately help protect our communities. And that is the single goal here. It’s to protect us from COVID-19, it’s helped us get through this, keep our kids in school, keep our economy going and give us the peace of mind that so many people have desperately wanted since this pandemic began.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, how do you see the trajectory of the pandemic over the next several months?

MURTHY: Well, George, it’s interesting that you ask. You know, there’s -- the prediction game is a tough one and there are many people who have been humbled over the last 18 months trying to make predictions.

I do think that what happens over the coming months, George, really depends on what we collectively do as a society in the weeks ahead. Do we reach out to our family and friends and urge them to get vaccinated? Do we step up and use our masks in indoor public settings, recognizing that there is good scientific evidence that it helps reduce the spread of the virus? Do we ensure that in our schools we are taking the layers of precaution that we know help keep our kids safer from masks to regular testing to improved ventilation?

If we take those steps, George, I think we can make a lot of progress in the months ahead. But it really does depend on us and what we do together.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Murthy, thanks for your time and your information this morning.

MURTHY: Thanks so much, George. Take care.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That was great. Thank you, sir.

MURTHY: Thank you, George. It’s good to chat with you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Take care.