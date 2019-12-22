'This Week' Transcript 12-22-19:​ Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Doug Jones

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 22, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: For more on this we’re joined by senators on each side of the aisle who will determine the president’s fate. And we’ll start with Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Good morning Senator.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Good morning Martha. Merry Christmas.

RADDATZ: Thanks, very much. Same to you.

You said earlier this month that you think the consensus in the Senate would be to let the House make its case, the White House make its case, and then put forward a motion to vote without witnesses. Is that still what you see happening?

JOHNSON: Yes, I think so. That’s, you know, just general discussion within the conference. The case is pretty gruel from my standpoint.

So, I want (ph) both sides have a fair chance to making their case and we should take a vote.

RADDATZ: So, you believe there are 51 votes in the Senate for the quick trial with no witnesses. Is that something moderate Republicans will support?

JOHNSON: Again, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m just saying the scuttlebutt by the inside of the conference would seem to support that I would think.

RADDATZ: And you have criticized Speaker Pelosi for not immediately transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate and try to get leverage with the Senate to agree to hear from key witnesses like Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton. But why shouldn’t you be willing to call witnesses?

JOHNSON: Again, I’m not sure I’ve criticized. This thing is kind of bizarre. They had to rush to this impeachment vote and then, all of a sudden, she’s sitting on it. I don’t think the Senate should be making the case that the House should have made in their presentation. My guess is they weren’t able to make the case.

As I said, the charges are pretty thin gruel. I don’t see anything impeachable in that. So, it’s not -- it’s not the job of the Senate to make the case that the House should have made in their impeachment clause, or in their impeachment -- articles of impeachment.

RADDATZ: Senator, our new “Washington Post” poll from this week shows 71 percent of the country believes the president should allow his top aides to testify, including 64 percent of Republicans. This is something President Trump himself advocated for just a few weeks ago. Let’s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When it’s fair, it will be fair in the Senate, I would love to have Mike Pompeo. I’d love to have Mick. I’d love to have Rick Perry, and many other people testify. But I don’t want them to testify when this is a total --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: And he’s talking about the Senate. So, if it is really what the president wants, if it is what a large majority of Republicans want, why not do it?

JOHNSON: Well, again, I’ve said repeatedly that I will support the president in the type of trial he wants and the types of witnesses he wants to bring. But again, I also think it’d be totally appropriate to have the House put on their case, the president put on -- on his case, and then decide what we’re going to do after that point.

RADDATZ: And why do you think it would be messy and unproductive that there have been witnesses or change anything? That’s something you’ve also said.

JOHNSON: Well, first of all, I’ve been conducting an oversight into related matters since literally March 2015. I’ve started, you know, my committee’s work started with, really, the Hillary Clinton email scandal, the FBI’s investigation of that. That, in many respects, morphed into the whole Russian collusion with the Trump campaign hoax.

We just held a hearing with Michael Horowitz last week. There’s an awful lot of troubling problems with what happened inside those investigations. A lot But) what we’re not talking about.

So, we can obsess on this impeachment. We can obsess on the trial. But what I’m trying to do is I’m trying to get the American people the truth of what all happened. Something very strange has happened.

You got 40, 45 percent of the American public that completely support the president. That support its strengthening. Forty, 45 percent that really don’t -- obviously, you know, he’s not their cup of tea. Let’s put it that way.

Ten to 20 percent of the American people in the middle are just asking what is going on. I’m trying to answer those questions.

RADDATZ: Let’s go to some new questions.

There are new emails released by the Pentagon on Friday after the Center for Public Integrity FOIA-ed them, those show that it was about 90 minutes after President Trump held that phone call on July 25th with the president of Ukraine that the White House Budget Office ordered the Pentagon to suspend all military aid that had already been allocated to Ukraine and had a budget official called the Pentagon to keep quiet because it was a very sensitive matter. Does that concern you?

JOHNSON: As I have said repeatedly the president’s been very consistent in the explanation he gave to me in terms of why he had reservations about Ukraine, the generalized and endemic corruption -- which, you know, obviously President Zelensky won on an anticorruption platform and then the fact that Europe just doesn’t do as much as the president thinks they should do to help out Ukraine country in its own backyard. So --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Senator, I know you’ve said this before --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- but these are new emails.

JOHNSON: -- those are -- those are -- those are legitimate concerns and the new emails don’t shed any new light on that. The president was concerned about the -- whether or not America’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars should be spent into a country where there has been proven cases of corruption.

RADDATZ: You know Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking of Russia, dismissed the impeachment case against President Trump accusing Democrats of using absolutely invented reasons to try to remove him.

And this comes on the heels of a Washington Post story that says many of Trump’s advisors think Putin put himself -- Putin himself help spur the idea that Ukraine not Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Saying after meeting privately in July 2017 with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of Twenty summit in Hamburg, Trump grew more insistent that Ukraine worked defeat him, according to multiple former officials familiar with his assertions. One former senior White House official said Trump even stated so explicitly at one point saying he knew Ukraine was the real culprit because Putin told me.

What is your reaction to that? And do you have concerns that Putin is influencing President Trump’s opinion on Ukraine?

JOHNSON: I have no doubt that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. My committee held hearings two years before that about Russian’s interference in European elections. They’ve been -- basically tried to foment a coo coupe in Montenegro. So this is what Russia does. We need to anticipate it. We need to do everything we can to guard against it. But what I’ve also said --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Is President Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- guarding against that?

JOHNSON: Listen, after 2016 we’re doing Putin’s work for him. Democrats and the media, you know, carrying the water for this false Russia hoax. Look at -- look at the disruption. Look at how distracted we all are based on a completely false narrative of Trump’s campaign’s collusion with Russia.

You know there are some real serious questions of what happened during the FBI’s investigation into that. There are serious questions about particular -- some actrors with the DNC working with people in Ukraine. There are many unanswered questions. They are legitimate questions. I’m trying to get to the bottom of those things so the American public knows. If there was wrongdoing they need to know that. If there was no wrongdoing we need to know that as well so we can move beyond -- we have serious issues based in this nation.

RADDATZ: OK. We thank you for joining us this morning Senator Johnson.

JOHNSON: And have a merry Christmas.

RADDATZ: Thank you. ​