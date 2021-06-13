'This Week' Transcript 6-13-21: Secretary Antony Blinken & Rep. Michael McCaul

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 13, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

RADDATZ: Ian Pannell, thanks very much.

Let's take all of this to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He is accompanying the president overseas.

Good morning, Secretary Blinken. Great to see you.

As Ian just mentioned, there was reportedly some tension over China in the G7 meetings, with the president urging leaders to offer billions of dollars in loans to developing nations to counter China's global infrastructure initiatives. What was the pushback there?

BLINKEN: Martha, in fact, what we have is largely agreement on the need to offer a much more attractive alternative to the model that China is proposing for the world, and the communiqué coming out of the summit’s going to reflect that.

You know back -- the last time these leaders got together, in 2018, China was not even mentioned, but here we have a commitment to work together on something called Build Back Better for the World to work on pulling investments, pulling funds, bringing the private sector in to make investments in health and infrastructure, in technology for low and middle income countries in a way that will produce new markets for our own products and also offer a much more attractive alternative to what China is trying to do in these countries.

But across the board, I’ve got to say what I saw in the last couple of days -- I have been at a number of these G7s over the years, almost 25 years. This is maybe the most consequential one I’ve ever taken part in. This is one that’s actually demonstrated that democracies coming together can deliver in concrete ways for their people and for people around the world.

A million vaccine doses for countries around the world. A commitment to put in place a better system to prevent the next pandemic or to mitigate it. This commitment on Building Back Better for the rest of the World, an agreement on getting a corporate minimum tax of 15 percent around the world so we can avoid a race to the bottom and companies can have a stronger tax base and resources to really help their people on health, on education, on infrastructure. A commitment to deal with coal-fired plants, to stop their financing. This is the largest contributor to global emissions.

The G7 is coming together to do something about it. So across the board, whether it's China or anything else, we're demonstrating that democracies can actually deliver, and President Biden, I think, has done a very effective job in bringing all of our countries together in common cause.

RADDATZ: We are just days away from the summit with Putin which comes after a string of serious cyberattacks in our country, the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that forced landing of a commercial airliner to arrest an opposition journalist in Belarus. Was there any thought of canceling this upcoming summit?

BLINKEN: Martha, on the contrary. The president is not seeing President Putin in spite of all of these things, it's precisely because of them, to be able to talk to him directly, clearly about these profound differences, and also to see if we can have a more predictable, stable relationship, but equally to make clear that if Russia chooses to continue to act aggressively, to act recklessly, we'll respond forcefully, as the president’s already done, including a response to election interference, to the attack on Mr. Navalny, to the SolarWinds cyber attack.

RADDATZ: You know we’ve already sanctioned Russia for the SolarWinds hack last year. But Microsoft says it was the exact same group that was behind the cyber attack on government agencies this year. In 2014, President Obama authorized tough sanctions after Russia moved into Crimea. They're still there. Can you give us an example of when sanctions have changed Vladimir Putin’s behavior?

BLINKEN: Well, there are a few things. One is you never know the dogs that don't bark. Sanctions on Ukraine for -- on Russia for Ukraine, for example, may well have prevented even further Russian aggression and trying to take more of the country over the years. We we've worked to sustain those sanctions and we're making sure that we're showing our commitment to Ukraine’s territory on integrity and sovereignty, its independence.

But here's what's also different, Martha, we’ll be coming -- the president will be coming to this meeting with President Putin coming --

RADDATZ: But do you think -- but do you --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But I want to stop you there.

BLINKEN: -- the NATO summit --

RADDATZ: -- do you think --

(CROSSTALK)

BLINKEN: -- the meeting with EU --

RADDATZ: -- work?

BLINKEN: I think that sanctions are -- can be, especially when they're done in coordination with other countries, and this is what's critical. When we do them alone, they tend to be less effective than when we do them in close collaboration with other countries.

We're now coming off of G7, we’ll be coming off of NATO, we’ll be coming of an EU meeting. Collectively, when our countries are actually working together, rolling in the same direction militarily, economically, diplomatically, politically, it's an incredibly powerful force.

We represent together more than 57 percent of the world's GDP, and one of the things you may have noticed this week is there was a poll done across most of the countries that we'll be working with this week, 75 percent now have confidence in President Biden and in American leadership. That's up from 17 percent a year ago. That means we're in a much stronger position than we’ve been in recent years to have all of our countries working together in common cause including dealing with the excesses of Russia.

RADDATZ: Before the G7 meeting, some European leaders had expressed some concern about the America is back message after years of Donald Trump's “America first”.

Did you sense any of that mistrust, and his hold on the Republican Party, worries from them that he could be back or someone just like him?

BLINKEN: I think, Martha, that if we can continue to actually demonstrate in concrete ways that democracies working together are making a difference for their people and for people around the world, that's going to be something that sustains itself.

There's going to be support for that. We have to -- we have to prove the point, and I think we made a very, very strong start this week, just start with the G7 alone -- again, on a billion shots in arms.

By the way, not twisting arms, as some other countries are trying to do when they’re getting vaccines around the world, but actually getting shots in arms. No political favors involved.

On the environment, on investments in economies, on equitable tax treatment --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: I think I’ve let you cover that.

BLINKEN: All of this is --

RADDATZ: I want to turn back to the cyberattacks, and those ransomware attacks --

BLINKEN: Go ahead. Please, Martha.

RADDATZ: -- like the Colonial Pipeline attack.

BLINKEN: Uh-huh. Sure.

RADDATZ: I know you say the Russian government isn't to blame for that, that it was Russian bad actors. But you do think Russia should take some sort of action. What do you expect them to do?

BLINKEN: Well, I’m going to leave that for the president with President Putin in the next few days.

But here’s what I can tell you: no responsible country should be in the business of harboring in any way criminal organizations engaged in cyberattacks, including ransomware. And the president is going to make that very clear to President Putin. We are looking for Russian cooperation in dealing with these criminal organizations to the extent they’re operating from Russian territory.

RADDATZ: The White House has said that President Biden will not hold a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Why not?

BLINKEN: Martha, I think if best way for the president to share with the free press and take as many questions as possible about -- about the meeting, about the conversation with President Putin as well as to wrap up an entire week's worth of travel with the G7, with NATO, with the EU, is to be able to talk to that free press and to spend as much time as we can answering their questions.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for that last answer. Appreciate you seeing -- joining us this morning. And good luck this week.

BLINKEN: Thanks, Martha. Good to be with you. Thank you.

RADDATZ: And joining me now in Washington is Congressman Michael McCaul, Republican leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Great to see you this morning.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Thanks, Martha.

RADDATZ: I was really struck by that contrast coming out of the G7. You just heard Tony Blinken talking about the contrast between President Biden, former President Trump's visits with European leaders. The images alone are pretty striking, and so was the substance. We've seen new agreements on everything from vaccine-sharing to global minimum tax rates.

Boris Johnson called talks with Biden a breath of fresh air.

Does this change concern you or do you welcome it?

MCCAUL: You know, look, I think it's important we work with our NATO allies. We work with the G7.

I think in the past and I think Trump -- you know, the frustration was there's a lot of talk and no action. And so, that's why he espoused America first. We want to espouse our ideals over our European partners.

Now, I think it's better that we work together. I do think it’s smart to meet with our NATO allies and G7 prior to the Putin summit which is going to be the most powerful and most dangerous meeting on this trip.

RADDATZ: And some in your party say that President Biden shouldn't meet with Vladimir Putin because of these enormous cyberattacks and what's happening in Russia. You've said it looks like a reward.

MCCAUL: Well, I think --

RADDATZ: Tony Blinken said, you know, this is something we want to do.

MCCAUL: I think the price for admission, to a ticket for this seat, was way too high. I mean, he -- for instance, Nord Stream II pipeline.

The president waved in the natural interest Nord Stream II which will be Putin’s pipeline going into Europe so that Europe -- European -- you know, our partners will be dependent on Russian energy.

I don't think that's in the United States' national interest. And, quite frankly, it’s not in Europe's best interest either. And this really empowered Putin when this happened. And I think we're giving him a lot of stuff.

RADDATZ: I want to just stop you there for a second. The Germans, one of our key allies, support the project and say that not seeing it through would have larger ramifications with Russia than canceling it.

MCCAUL: Right. And, Germany is the only sympathetic country in Europe that wants this. Their former chancellor is a lobbyist for the Russian, you know, Federation which calls into question a lot of this.

I think it’s -- I think it's a bad move. I don't think it's in our national interest to do so. And I think we’re not -- you know, you want to go into these talks at positions of strength, not of weakness. And I think he’s going in a little bit out of weakness because he’s made all these concessions including Navalny, which Congress mandatorily called for those sanctions on Nord Stream, but also on Navalny. And President Biden has not enforced those secondary sanctions on the -- the chemical poisoning of the opposition leader of Putin.

RADDATZ: And -- and what really should he do? I -- I -- I put this to Tony Blinken as well. Sanctions have not changed Vladimir Putin's behavior much.

MCCAUL: Well, the threat of sanctions on Nord Stream did shut it down. That's a good point to make. I agree with you. And when it comes to cyber-attacks. I mean here -- here we go. We -- we let him go forward with the pipeline, Martha, and then the Russians hacked Colonial Pipeline, or an organized criminal element, which I think it's all interconnected, personally. I think Putin has tacit approval on this. But we had SolarWinds, which was state -- it was state sanctioned. And now we have what's -- what's happened with Colonial Pipeline, yet no repercussions. The irony is the two pipeline here, right? We allow Putin's pipeline, shut down Keystone, and then the Russians hack Colonial Pipeline. To me that's -- there's something disturbing about that.

RADDATZ: Who -- who wins in a cyber war with Russia?

MCCAUL: Well, I think -- I think we need to let -- demonstrate and the president needs to demonstrate with Putin, there will be consequences to your actions if you continue to do this.

They have been mounting this up in the last just month. And, extraordinarily. And I think sanctions are great, but I think it's time to start thinking about hitting back.

When we do attribution, we need to have rules of the road. I have -- I passed the Cyber Diplomacy Bill out of my committee. We need -- they need to know that -- that when they do this, there are consequences to their actions and we're going to hit them back. Until we do that, they're going to continue with bad behavior.

RADDATZ: And -- and I want to turn to the DOJ and ask you about that. "The New York Times" report that in its hunt for leaks, the Trump Justice Department seized data from Apple for at least two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee, committee staffers, family members and even a minor.

You used to work at the Justice Department. Are you troubled by that report?

MCCAUL: Yes, I worked for the DOJ for a long time. I think, look, any time you -- and in the public integrity section, right? So any time you open a case against a -- or a subpoena against a member of Congress or a journalist, there's a very high predication to that. And I think it -- with -- in the journalists' case, you're looking at First Amendment protections. With a member of Congress, obviously, you've better have your facts together before you do something like this.

I don't have all the facts here, but what I will tell you is, the inspector general is -- DOJ is now investigating this. And I think that's where it properly belongs. That's where the investigation should take place. And let's see how that investigation turns out.

RADDATZ: And would you encourage Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions to testify under oath?

MCCAUL: You know, I think we should have the benefit of the doubt of the decision-making that took place. You know, whether -- whether it has to be under oath or, you know, in what context that is, I think we need to know why this decision was made and I think the IG, that's within the proper purview of the IG.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us this morning. More to come (ph).

MCCAUL: Thank you, Martha.