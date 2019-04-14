A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, April 14, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But as we come on the air this morning, the president defiant; his staff are finding (ph) the proposal and that’s where we begin with White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Sarah, thank you for joining us again. So, where does this idea stand right now?

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, this is an option on the table. I mean, we talked about a number of different things over the last two years that we’d love to see happen. Certainly this wouldn’t be our first choice because ideally we wouldn’t be dealing with the massive influx of illegal immigrants coming across the border, the crisis that we have both from a national security and humanitarian standpoint.

If Democrats would step up and help the president fix the laws, this all could go away, we wouldn’t be having this discussion, and that would be the best thing for the country and that would certainly be the best way to solve this crisis and fix this problem …

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Sarah …

SANDERS: If Democrats continue to be unwilling to do that, then we’re going to look at all of our options and we don’t want to put all of the burden on one or two border communities. And Democrats have stated time and time again they support open borders, they support sanctuary cities. So, let’s spread out some of that burden and let’s put it in some of those other locations if that’s what they want to see happen and are refusing to actually help fix the problem.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, as you know, when this story broke on Thursday, White House officials said flatly that the idea had been rejected. We know that President Trump called the former homeland security secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen, and she told him that her legal team reviewed it; simply not legal. So, how can you continue to push this?

SANDERS: Look, we have – that was brought up at a staff level and it was determined at that time that, logistically, there were a lot of challenges and it probably didn’t make sense to move forward and the idea did not go further …

STEPHANOPOULOS: Not just logistically, legally.

SANDERS: … The president heard the idea, he likes it, so – well, we’re looking to see if there are options that make it possible and doing a full and thorough and extensive review. The president likes the idea and Democrats have said they want these individuals into their communities so let’s see if it works and everybody gets a win out of it. Again, this is not the ideal situation. The ideal solution is simple; it’s for Congress, particularly Democrats in Congress, to sit down with the president, do their jobs, and help us stop this awful crisis that’s taking place at our border.

It can’t be denied or ignored anymore. Democrats, including Obama’s secretary from Homeland Security, are now acknowledging that this is a crisis. They can either deal with it at the border and stop it from getting worse or they’re going to have to take on some of that burden in that communities if that becomes an option. Again, that's not our first choice, probably not even our second or third choice, but we have to look at all options as long as Democrats refuse to do their jobs and fix the problem.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I don't understand why the president's attracted to it at all. It actually could encourage more immigrants. It’s -- would be easier for these migrants to put down roots in the U.S. in sanctuary cities so it seems to run counter to his objectives.

SANDERS: Again, this isn't the president's plan. His top priority is to stop the flow of illegal immigration coming into our country to begin with. Democrats and courts, frankly, keep tying the president's hands and stopping him from being able to do that. We have a massive number of people that are already here. We need to take away some of that burden on all of the communities that are along the border like San Diego and El Paso and look at other options. Again, not our first choice. Ideally, Congress would fix the problem. They continue to kick the can down the road and not deal with the problem in front of them.

They’d rather spend all of their time attacking the president and -- on these baseless and taxpayer-funded investigations instead of doing what they were elected to do, and that's actually solve problems. We hope that they will find at some point over the course of their next several days, weeks and months to do their jobs and help the president solve real problems, whether it’s this one, whether it’s healthcare or whether it’s the other 100 things that we’re trying to work on that they seem to want to just continue to ignore.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, The New York Times and CNN also reporting that on his trip to the border last week, the president -- Trump urged Kevin McAleenan, now the acting secretary of Homeland Security to close the border and that he told border agents there not to let -- to not let migrants in. According to CNN, the agents were told by their leader they had to follow the law and they’d be personally liable if they did what the president said. Homeland Security officials were pretty alarmed by what they heard down there at the border last week.

SANDERS: Homeland Security pushed back on this as has the president. They both pushed back Secretary Nielsen as well as the president. Look George, I don’t know about you, but CNN isn't usually my first stop for a good source, particularly not when it comes to this president. The president is actually the president trying to enforce laws not go around them. We're a country of laws and we have a president who supports that and is not asking anybody to do anything outside of those bounds. In fact, he's asking Congress to step up and give greater legal standing so they can do more to stop this crisis. No one’s trying to skirt the law and certainly not being encouraged by the president to do so.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You took on CNN there. The president also took on the The New York Times last night in this tweet about this story and he said that they never even called to check for the truth but the reporter, Maggie Haberman says they actually sent e-mails to the White House Press Office, three e-mails that were acknowledged and they simply refused to comment. So who’s telling the truth there, the president or Maggie Haberman?

SANDERS: Look, The New York Times regularly steps out of bounds. Even when we respond and tell them something’s not true they still run with the story. I'm not sure the particular story that's in question on this front. But again, I’m going to take the word of the president versus CNN or The New York Times any day of the week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Bu the Times did call and check, correct?

SANDERS: Again, I’m not sure about this particular story. I'd have to look back to see what story they're talking about. We do talk to them regularly and a lot of times we push back on a story and that's simply not enough for them. They like to run with anonymous sources on the regular basis about this president, it’s an unprecedented amount of negative coverage that not only them but a number of other outlets spend over 90 percent of the coverage about this president is negative despite the fact that our country is doing extremely well, our economy is booming, ISIS has been defeated in Syria, we’ve gotten rid of countless regulations that have allowed our economy to grow, that have allowed more jobs to pout in, that have made us an energy-dominant country again.

The country is doing extremely well yet if you looked at the media and the coverage you would think the whole place is falling apart. I think that is a real problem and certainly something the president’s going to continue to call out.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I think every president feels -- feels they get subject to unfair coverage every once in a while, the question is whether or not that was accurate.

SANDERS: You would know, George, you’ve certainly been there yourself.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Absolutely. But the question --

SANDERS: Sitting in this position.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But the question -- yes, but that’s the question, though, is that -- who's telling the truth about whether or not they were contacted. But I do want to move on right now. The president has been sending out those tweets about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, attacking her for how she characterized the 9/11 attacks. And included in that tweet, those images of the towers burning. And you know, that’s drawn a lot of criticism from Democrats including the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

And this from former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O’ROURKE, FORMER CONGRESSMAN: This is an incitement to violence against Congresswoman Omar, against our fellow Americans who happened to be Muslim.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

She was subject to a death threat last week.

SANDERS: Certainly the president is wishing no ill will and certainly not violence towards anyone, but the president is absolutely and should be calling out the congresswoman for her not only one time but history of anti-Semitic comments.

The bigger question is why aren’t Democrats doing the same thing? It’s absolutely abhorrent the comments that she continues to make and has made and they look the other way.

I find what her comments to be absolutely disgraceful and unbefitting of a member of Congress and I think that it’s a good thing that the president is calling her our for those comments.

And the big questions is why aren’t Democrats doing it as well? And not just doing it, but doing it by name. They do these watered down push backs that frankly they feel like give them enough cover, but aren’t really getting the job done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sarah Sanders, thanks for your time this morning.

SANDERS: You bet, thanks so much, George, I appreciate it.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Democrat response now from the chair of the House Homeland Security Committee Bennie Thompson. Chairman Thompson, thank you for joining us this morning.

I want to get to immigration, but let’s begin where we just left off there with Sarah Sanders. She says Democrats should be condemning the remarks of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

REP. BENNIE THOMPSON (D), M.S.: Well I saw the speech she gave and I saw nothing wrong with it. I saw the president’s manufactured tweet where he put pieces in there.

But George, we are a nation of laws, a democracy, free speech is here, and again I saw nothing wrong with the congresswoman’s speech.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say you saw nothing wrong with it but she did characterize, you know, the most deadly attack ever on American soil – terrorist attack ever on American soil, a cold blooded mass murder as some people did something.

That does seem to downplay the importance or what happened on 9/11, doesn’t it?

THOMPSON: Oh, there’s no question about it, we had over 3,000 people who got killed at that event. So there’s nothing to downplay on it. But again, she spoke to it, I think the president is just seizing that moment, manufacturing what he said and then moving forward with a traditional speech.

So I think there are other issues we have to deal with in this country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So just to be clear on that though, you agree that characterizing it as some people did something is not the proper way to characterize 9/11.

THOMPSON: Well no question about it, but again, if I look at what the president says on a daily basis, we could criticize him almost by the hour. So for him to take the congresswoman on is just another one of his what I think real simplistic attacks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s move on to this proposal perhaps that the president’s thinking about to move migrants to sanctuary cities. Do you see any way to do that legally?

THOMPSON: No I don’t. More importantly, this is again his manufactured chaos that he’s created over the last two years on the border. This remain in Mexico, the media ring, the zero tolerance put in by the attorney general, all those things have just created this crisis.

Before Donald Trump took office, we had a situation that was manageable, we had spikes but it also went down. But what we have now is a constant pushing of the system so that it doesn’t work.

This notion that you take foreign aid away from the Northern Triangle countries, clearly that was an investment that had proven to work. So now you take that investment away and obviously those people in those countries have to leave because of the crime and other things that’s occurring.

So rather than being punitive, the president has to step up and provide real leadership, which he’s failed to do on immigration.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He says he needs Democrats as a partner, and right now as you point out, the numbers are really climbing, more than 100,000 apprehensions last month, a massive increase to almost a million asylum cases right now.

What can be done to get this under control?

THOMPSON: Well first of all, everybody talks about Democrats, Republicans getting together. We are absolutely, Democrats, ready to sit down and talk. But we won’t be lectured to by the president, let’s sit down and talk.

I chair the Homeland Security Committee. I'm prepared to sit with the White House if we can get somebody in the leadership at DHS so that we can sit and talk, but right now we have eight senior vacancies at the department, so we're kind of in a rudderless situation. We are supposed to meet the secretary on May 1 at the committee. We're not certain now with the acting person whether we'll be able to do that.

So the individuals tasked with the responsibility of carrying forth the administration's policy, they're just not soundly in place for this to occur.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you know we're also seeing these series of reports from coming out of Homeland Security, and of course your committee has jurisdiction over Homeland Security that they've been pushed by the White House, by the president, by White House staffers, including according to some reports by Steven Miller, to put in place policies that bend the law if not break the law. Are you developing information that backs up those contentions?

THOMPSON: Well, we don't see Steven Miller as an expert. He's a young man who has some novel ideas that most Democrats disagree with, but the point that I'd like to make, George, is Democrats are prepared to address this situation. Every financial resource that has been brough forth, Democrats have supported it. We've supported adding more men and women to the border patrol. We've made sure technology was available.

But the challenge is when you interpret existing law, or when a judge rules against you, the president talks about how bad the judge is. As a nation of laws, co-equal branches of government, the judiciary has a role.

So, if the president would like to work this out, I'm saying here on your show this morning, we're absolutely ready as Democrats, but he can't decide I'm not going to talk to Speaker Pelosi, I'm not going to talk to Chairman Nadler, I'm not going to talk to Bennie Thompson, I'm going to talk to somebody else, that's not how it plays. Democrats elected us as leaders, and we're the ones to expect -- that are expected to go forward with this.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Final question, do you believe he's upholding his oath to faithfully execute the rules of the United States?

THOMPSON: I think it's a real challenge, at this point. When I've seen the president talk about violence toward Americans, when I've seen him talk about women, when I've seen him do a number of things that belittle the office of the presidency, I'm real concerned.

I have a grandson. I almost have to send him out the room when the president comes on TV,. because I don't know what's going to come out of his mouth.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, thanks for joining us this morning.

THOMPSON: Thank you.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TIM RYAN (D), OHIO: My daughter called me crying from school because her friend was crying to her, her dad just got transferred at the local General Motors plant, the kids had to move.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

RYAN: And my daughter called me and she said, you got to do something. And I said, I’m going to do something and I’m going to run for the president of the United States and we're going to make sure it doesn't happen again.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: He’s running now. Congressman Tim Ryan from Ohio and he joins us live this morning. Congressman, thanks for joining us this morning.

RYAN: Thanks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's pick up where you -- you left off on The View. There’s a lot behind the closing of plants like Lordstown, long term trends in -- in the global economy. President Trump made those same kind of promises. What can you do that hasn’t been done?

RYAN: Well we need an industrial policy in the United States. We need to sit down with the -- the business community, we need to sit down with the educational community and use the tax code and figure out how we rebuild the industrial base in the United States. There's plenty of opportunities out there. Take electric vehicles for example. We’ve made 1 million to 2 million electric vehicles today. There’s going to be 30 million made by 2030. Who's going to make them? I want those made in the United States, George. I want the batteries made in the United States, I want the charging stations made in the United States.

It's the president of the United States who needs to convene, sit down with the big three, sit down with the Department of Energy, put a big plan together and then cut the workers in on the deal so they could actually make a middle class wage. China today dominates the electric vehicle market, they control 40 percent of it. So we’ve got some work to do and it starts in the White House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s -- that’s one -- that’s one sector of the economy. When you look at the overall economy right now, several months of straight -- of job growth -- years of job growth, actually, lowest unemployment we’ve seen in a generation right now. Most polls show that a majority of the country believe the economy’s doing well and giving President Trump some credit. So is this the best ground to challenge him on?

RYAN: Well, it's not doing well where I come from and it’s not doing well in a lot of places around the country. You know, we talk about increasing the minimum wage, George. People used to make $30, $40 an hour. Yes, the unemployment rate’s low, people are working, you know, one, two, three jobs to try to make ends meet. The average family, 40 to 50 percent of families in the United States can’t withstand a $400 or $500 emergency.

My campaign and my behavior as president is going to be to rebuild the middle class in the United States. People are tired of just getting by. They're tired of just surviving. They want to thrive. They want their kids to thrive. And we've got to stop talking about the minimums, we got to figure out how we create an economy in health care, in energy, within manufacturing, where people can make $30, $40, $50 bucks an hour, that's the America dream. We've got to rebuild it.

So, yeah, the unemployment rate is low, the stock market is high, but yet the national stress level is probably as high as it's ever been, the national anxiety level is about as high as it's ever been.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You support the Green New Deal. You support Medicare for all. We heard the Senate Republican leader this week, Mitch McConnell say they're going to make the election a referendum on socialism. Are you worry that policies like that will make Democrats vulnerable?

RYAN: Not at all. Look, we need a public option for people to be able to get health care in the United States, so we've got to fix that. And when you talk about Green New Deal, I support a Green New Deal, which means we've got to reverse what's happening with our climate, and that could mean jobs in places like Youngstown, Ohio, and the industrial Midwest because there's so much that needs to be manufactured, again, electric vehicles, solar, wind, where there's 800 component parts to a wind turbine, that's manufacturing jobs. And an agenda that can both reverse global warming and climate change and create manufacturing jobs is something I'm going to support.

And making sure people have access to affordable health care is something that I'm going to be for, too.

But, look, I think this health care is actually the wrong discussion. 75 percent of health care costs today come from chronic diseases that are actually preventable. So, we need to completely transform our health care system where we're incentivizing doctors and patients and health care providers to actually keep people healthy. We just don't want health care for people when they get sick, of course we want that, we want a health care system that actually keeps people healthy, and that's the transformational approach I'm going to take.

And I would just say if people are supportive of this, go to TimRyanforAmerica.com, because we're going to build a new agenda for this country and rebuild the middle class.

STEPHANOPULOS: You got the plug in there.

You know, you failed in your bid to take on Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader after the 2016 election, initially opposed her bid for speaker as well. Was that a mistake? And what did you learn from it?

RYAN: No, I don't think it was a mistake. Let me say, Nancy Pelosi is a historic figure. I think she's running circles around Donald Trump right now, and not just protecting the interests of the people of the country, but really protecting the integrity of Article I of the Constitution, the House of Representatives. She's making sure that the power remains in that chamber, which I think is really important.

And my pitch two years ago, and again this year, was that the Democrats, we need a new generation of leadership. We need new people to come in and be leaders in our party. And I will say that, we have had a lot of success over the last two years. We now have Hakeem Jeffreies in House leadership, great young leader, Katherine Clark, we've Cheri Bustos, Ben Ray Lujan; we've got a variety of -- Dan Kildee -- a bunch of new, younger leaders who have emerged, because we pressured -- it was a family discussion. I've got the utmost respect for Nancy Pelosi, and now we have got new leaders in place, too. So, we're ready to turn the page and move on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Ryan, thanks for your time this morning.

RYAN: Thanks for having me, George.