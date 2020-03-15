'This Week' Transcript 3-15-20: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Secretary Steven Mnuchin

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 15, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Each of those statements were either highly misleading or flatly wrong. And further misinformation in a prime-time Oval Office address this week caused more confusion. This is a time we need to be able to trust the information coming from the federal government, and where any inaccurate information impairs our ability to do or understand what is happening, and to do what is needed to halt the spread of this disease. This is not a matter of political spin. This is now a matter of life and death, health and sickness.

This morning we will try to get more clarity. Our first guest joins me now, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci, thank you for being here.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY & INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Good to be with you.

KARL: Now you have said that there are going to be more coronavirus cases. And you've talked about flattening the curve. We've all seen the graph. Let's take another look at the graph now. Trying to slow the spread of the disease. But one thing that that graph is missing is numbers.

FAUCI: Right.

KARL: And I know you don't have precise numbers. But can you try to help us understand when will life get back to normal? How long does this last?

FAUCI: You know, it's going to be a matter of, you know several weeks to a few months for sure. If you look at the dynamics of how outbreak curves go, you just need to take a look at China and take a look at South Korea right now. With China, they went to their peak and they are coming down right now. There were, just a day or so ago, 11 new cases in China, which is minuscule compared to where it was.

Korea is starting to flatten and maybe come down a little. If you look at that bracket, all of that was a couple of months, a month-and-a-half for China, and about same. Although you can't predict accurately, the way you interfere with that, and not only diminish the peak of the curve, but even perhaps the duration, depends on the effectiveness in which you do the kinds of controls that we've been talking about, the containment and the mitigation.

KARL: So do we think that Korea, do we think China are through this largely? Is it largely over?

FAUCI: You know, it's over for now and hopefully for good. But the one thing that we have to keep an eye on, Jon, is that China really dramatically did what we call social distancing. They just shut down the country. As they start getting back to normal personal interaction, I hope we don't see the second blip, but it's possible.

So we're looking, you know, favorably at the fact that China is coming down. But we also want to look carefully to see what happens when they resume normal life. And that's one of the things that we're interested in. Hopefully it will stay down, but it possibly could come back up.

KARL: That flattened curve suggests that by flattening the curve, by doing all the mitigation, it actually lasts longer.

FAUCI: Right.

KARL: And it looks like roughly -- I mean, is it the same number of people ultimately get infected?

FAUCI: No, no, not at all, as a matter of fact. The way the curve is shown on the graph you showed, it might look like the area under the curve is the same. That would be misleading, Jon. It really is -- the peak is less and the numbers total would be less.

KARL: So you are probably the most trusted person on this. Do you -- are you confident that the federal government is doing everything that needs to be done right now to contain this?

FAUCI: You know, right now, Jon, yes, absolutely. And the fact is what I would like to see if when people look at what we're doing and say, you're overreacting. For me, the dynamics and the history of outbreaks is you are never where you think you are with the -- if you think you're in-line with the outbreak, you're already three weeks behind. So you've got to be almost overreacting a bit to keep up with it.

KARL: The New York Times had a story this weekend about the worst-case scenarios, and some projections that were, they said, presented at the CDC about a month ago. Let's take a look at these: 160 million to 214 million people infected in the United states; 2.4 million to 21 million people hospitalized, 200,000 deaths, perhaps as much as 1.7 million deaths.

KARL: First of all, what do you make of those...

FAUCI: So whenever people model, they take a model, which that's exactly what that is, a model, a model is only as good as the assumptions you put into the model.

KARL: Right.

FAUCI: So when you do a model, you say, "What happens if it's the lowest tier (ph) and what happens if it's the highest?

The worst-case scenario is either you do nothing or your mitigation and containments don't succeed. So although that's possible, it is unlikely if we do the kinds of things that we're -- we're essentially outlining right now.

KARL: So help me out, what is the range of possibility here? How many people do you think -- based on what we're doing; based on what you know and your expertise on this, what are we talking about?

FAUCI: I don't think it's going to be that worst because I think what we're doing is going to have an effect. And -- and, for example, the president's decision to essentially have a major blocking of travel from China, that already had an effect of not feeding (ph) the way, in Europe -- Italy didn't do that. And my -- I feel so badly because I have so many friends there. They're getting hit hard.

What we're doing now, with the other travel restrictions -- so you block infections from coming in. And then within is when you have containment and mitigation. And that's the reason why the kinds of things we're doing that may seem like an over-reaction will keep us away from that worst-case scenario.

KARL: So are we prepared for whatever you think the worst-case scenario would be?

Is our health care system?

I mean, I saw Seema Verma this week say that there are about 13,000 respirators...

FAUCI: Right.

KARL: ... in stockpile. Thirteen thousand, when we're looking at possibly...

FAUCI: No, ventilators -- ventilators.

KARL: I'm sorry, ventilators.

FAUCI: OK.

KARL: That doesn't sound -- that doesn't sound like anywhere near enough. Are we prepared?

FAUCI: Yeah, that may not be enough if we have a situation where we really have a lot of cases. But -- but, Jon, let's make sure -- people need to understand that things will get worse before they get better. What we're trying to do is to make sure they don't get to the worst-case scenario. That's what we need to do.

KARL: And -- and look at the way life is starting to stop here. But we see different localities doing different thing. Some cities are banning -- are banning gatherings over 250, some 500.

What -- what should be done? Should we be seeing restaurants shut down like we're seeing happening in Israel and Spain right now?

Should -- should we basically be in a shutdown mode?

FAUCI: You know, what we should be doing is absolutely making it much, much different, not business as usual. You've got to just down peel down. Some areas of the country, particularly the areas where it's clear you're having a lot of community spread, may be more vigorous in shutting things down.

Right now, people are thinking things on their own, no matter how you -- you say 50 people is the limit, and then people say, "No, no, we don't want anybody. We're just going to shut down things."

KARL: And the number doesn't matter, does it? What matters is how densely packed people are.

FAUCI: Exactly. Exactly. So what we've really got to do is we've got to, as much as possible -- but we don't want to lose sight of the fact that, when you're doing that interpersonal interaction that you're trying to calm down -- use whatever word you want -- chill, slow down, we've got to make sure that the vulnerable ones are the ones we protect, the vulnerable, the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Those are the people that, if you say, "Should you, kind of, stay in your house, not go to a movie, not go to a restaurant," for the most part, maybe, most people shouldn't do that. But the ones who really shouldn't do that are the vulnerable ones.

KARL: Or those living with the vulnerable, right?

FAUCI: Well, yeah, exactly.

KARL: So what about travel restrictions? Are we going to see domestic travel restrictions?

I mean, we know we have hot spots. We have Washington State. We have parts of California in the north. Should there be travel restrictions?

FAUCI: You know, when we sit around with the task force, we talk about every possibility. Travel restrictions within the country have not been seriously discussed. I mean, they've been discussed, but not seriously discussed.

I don't see that right now or in the immediate future. But remember, we are very open-minded about whatever it takes to preserve the health of the American public.

KARL: So not consideration now. One final question to you on this question of social distancing. Let's take a look at the press conference in the Rose Garden on Friday. We saw, the president has been noted, shaking hands with many of the executives. We also saw you, there you are, touching the microphone and then touching your face.

Just, OK, tell me...

FAUCI: There were two things there, Jon. I'm working on getting the boss to (INAUDIBLE). I may not be successful, but we're working on it. You know, sometimes there are things you have to do. If I didn't put the microphone down, you would have seen the microphone in front of my face like that.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But what are you doing to protect yourself?

FAUCI: I'm practicing as much social distancing as I possibly can. I don't go out. I just don't go. I mean, I have a job that's a 19-hour a day job. I have no interest in going to the movies, to restaurants, or for getting on a plane.

KARL: All right. Dr. Anthony Fauci, thank you for being here. Thank you for the work you're doing. We appreciate it.

FAUCI: Good to be with you.

KARL: As doctors and scientists lead the health efforts to fight the pandemic, Mnuchin and Pelsoi are running point on the government intervention to shore up the economy. The economic repercussions are global. The stock market officially entered bear market territory this week, the Dow Jones industrial average losing more than 20 percent of its value.

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin joins me right now.

Thank you for being here. We appreciate it.

MNUCHIN: Thank you. Good to be here with you.

KARL: So Gary Cohn, of course, somebody you know well, the president's former top economic advisor, said that he feels we are now in a recession. Is he right?

MNUCHIN: I don't think so. But I think the real issue is not the economic situation today. The real issue is what economic tools are we going to use to make sure we get through this. Because this is a unique situation. We have a situation where travel has been grinding to a halt. We're clearly going to have a slowdown. We're addressing issues for small and medium-sized businesses. And later in the year, obviously the economic activity will pick up, as we confront this virus.

KARL: The president was again on Friday touting stock market gains, because the market bounced back, actually quite a bit, on Friday. But we're still in a bear market.

Is it -- is it, kind of, odd to hear the president talking about how great the stock market's doing when we're -- we are, by any definition in a bear market?

MNUCHIN: Well, the president is focused on the stock market because it's just one indication of the economy that gives people confidence. And I think what you saw is the stock market reacting very positively to the bipartisan bill, to also the fact that we're ramping up testing dramatically and the fact that we have all these big companies coming in and helping us in a public-private partnership. I think everybody reacting very well, too.

KARL: The market, and not just the market, also reacted fairly negatively to the Oval Office address. Can you help me understand what happened there?

I mean, the president said several things. He said that cargo would be banned coming in from Europe. He said -- he failed to mention that American citizens would not be subject to the ban. He said that insurance companies were going to cover all costs associated with treatment of the coronavirus.

These were all false statements. How, in a -- in an Oval Office address, do statements about the president's own proposals end up being wrong?

MNUCHIN: Well, let me just first comment on your reaction to the stock market. Because the stock market is going to go up; it's going to go down. We can't focus on, every day, the move.

As is relates to the Oval Office address, the president was very clear. He wanted to address a very important point, which was he made the move to shut down travel to that, shut down more cases coming in. He wanted to reassure the American public. I don't think, in an Oval Office address, you're going to address every single issue as you're discussing it. And I think, you know, we saw people --

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS: How does he get things wrong about his own proposal?

MNUCHIN: I don't --

KARL: (INAUDIBLE) --

MNUCHIN: I don't -- I don't think he got things wrong at all.

KARL: I mean cargo's not banned.

MNUCHIN: And we were very clear that people misinterpreted the comments on cargo and we immediately put out a statement to clarify that. So the president said this is similar to China and China cargo is not banned.

KARL: What -- how did -- what -- how did -- what caused this turn in the president? Clearly he was not taking the pandemic very seriously early on and now, with these measures, he appears to be taking it very seriously. What -- what caused that change in the president's approach?

MNUCHIN: I think the president has been listening to the medical professionals from day one. And (INAUDIBLE) just said the situation is evolving. We clearly saw a situation that where the caseloads in other countries were increasing, a large, vast majority, I think it was like 75 percent of the cases we had were a result of incoming travelers. And the president made very decisive decisions quickly. I think if you look what we've done, and not only what we've done, but let me be clear, the president has instructed me, we will use whatever tools we have and whatever tools we don't have, we will go to Congress on a bipartisan basis and get more tools. The speaker and I are already in conversations about airlines, which is critical to us, hotels, cruise ships, more SBA lending, more liquidity, some type of stimulus. So as I've been saying, I think we're in the second inning of nine innings and we will use whatever tools we need to make sure the economy and hardworking Americans get through this.

KARL: One of the things the president mentioned was this idea of Google putting a website that facilitates testing. Let's take a listen to what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Google is helping to develop a website. It's going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby, convenient location.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: That sounded really promising, but the company developing the website, which shares a parent company with Google, put out a statement shortly after that saying, we are developing a tool to help triage individuals for Covid-19 testing. Verily (ph), that's the company, is in the early stages of development and planning to roll out testing in the Bay area with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.

I mean, again, if public information is so important to be accurate, this made it sound like we were about (INAUDIBLE) nationally be able to go on Google and do this. And this is not even developed in a pilot program yet.

MNUCHIN: Again, Google has made commitments to us. They've been incredibly helpful. I want to thank Google and all the tech companies. I mean let's focus -- this is all of corporate America, small and medium sized businesses, coming together. And as I've said, the president is bringing in all the companies to make sure whatever resources we need, industry is working with government.

KARL: When do you think that -- that website is going to be up and running for everybody to be able to --

MNUCHIN: I really don't know.

KARL: Yes.

MNUCHIN: Again, I'm sure it's as quickly as possible.

But what I'd rather focus on is, when is more money coming to the American public? What's much more important is, we need to focus on the airline industries. This is an unprecedented situation. There's lots of workers, hotel, other travel industries. The president is going to use all the tools in our tool box and we will work with Congress on a bipartisan basis.

And this bill was very important in getting workers money in their pockets. People who have to be home being quarantined.

KARL: Twenty conversations with Nancy Pelosi in a day. That may -- that may be a record. Certainly for the member of -- of the Trump administration. But you -- so -- so the next steps do you think will be assistance for these industries that are more directly affected, travel, hotel, restaurants, small businesses?

MNUCHIN: Absolutely. And by the way, people have been commenting on 20. It may have been 80.

(LAUGHTER)

So we were -- we were constantly in touch, updating the bill and making changes. And, yes, our focus is especially small and medium-sized businesses that are really hit hard in specific industries.

And we're -- again, this is -- this is going to be a process. We're working with Congress again this week on this.

KARL: So the president has been, again, blasting Jay Powell, the Fed chairman, calling him things like -- for his actions, "pathetic," "slow-moving," "putting us at a decided economic and physiological disadvantage."

So -- so the Federal Reserve pumped $1.5 trillion into the financial system, an announcement that Powell just made last week. Interest rates are at historic lows, biggest rate cut he announced before that since the financial crisis.

What -- what more should Jay Powell be doing? What's the president talking about?

MNUCHIN: Well, I think, as you know, as a matter of policy, I speak to Jay Powell now almost every single day. So it would be inappropriate for me to make comments on specific policies that he's considering and that he may do.

But I can assure you he and I are in discussions every day. They have certain tools. We have certain tools. Certain tools were taken away that I'm going to go back to Congress and ask for. And, again, we are fully coordinated.

KARL: Do you share this assessment of the president, though, "pathetic," "slow-moving," "putting us at a disadvantage?"

MNUCHIN: Again, I think, as you know, I'm not going to make comments on that. It would be inappropriate for me as Treasury secretary.

KARL: I understand. So the president has also said -- suggested again on Friday that he could fire Powell if he wanted to, or he could remove him as Fed chairman, put him in another position in the Fed.

Is that right? That's not the reading that most people have of the law.

MNUCHIN: Well, let me be clear. I'm the -- I'm the Treasury secretary. I'm not the general counsel. So I'm not aware of what advice the president has been giving. But, again, what I want to focus on is there is an economic situation, and the American public should know that the president, vice president, the entire Cabinet is going to be focused on what economic things we need to do.

We have tools, tools we don't have, I think you've seen. We're going to work together in a bipartisan way to make sure we protect business and individuals that are impacted.

And let me just comment. You know, in South Korea, 200,000 people who had flu-like symptoms were tested; 96 percent of them did not have the coronavirus. So the actions that the medical professionals have recommended and the president has implemented hopefully will make a dramatic difference in the spread of this.

KARL: Right. Secretary Mnuchin, thank you for being here. Appreciate it.

MNUCHIN: Thank you.